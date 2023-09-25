Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Pan American Silver completes the divestment of MARA and Morococha

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American") has completed the previously announced divestment of its 56.25% interest in the MARA project in Argentina and its 92.3% interest in the Morococha mine in Peru.

The sale of these non-core assets is aligned with Pan American's stated aim of optimizing its portfolio following the acquisition of Yamana Gold Inc. The transactions will allow Pan American to reduce its annual project development, reclamation and care and maintenance costs, which for the MARA project and Morococha amounted to US$15.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Under the terms of the agreement for the MARA sale, Glencore International AG ("Glencore") paid US$475 million, in cash and granted to Pan American a life-of-mine copper net smelter return royalty of 0.75%, with the right for Pan American to freely transfer the royalty. Glencore has assumed 100% ownership of the MARA project following completion of the transaction on September 20, 2023.

Under the terms of the agreement for the Morococha sale, Alpayana S.A. paid US$25 million in cash for the 92.3% interest in Compañia Minera Argentum S.A., Pan American's Peruvian subsidiary that owned the Morococha mine.

Pan American placed the Morococha mine on care and maintenance in early 2022 while it evaluated alternative strategic opportunities for the asset following the closure of the Amistad processing plant, pursuant to an agreement with Aluminum Corporation of China. The transaction closed on September 22, 2023.

The sale of Pan American's 57.74% interest in Agua de la Falda S.A., that is held by a subsidiary of Pan American, also announced previously on July 31, 2023, is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. Under the terms of the agreement, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Limited will pay US$45.55 million in cash upon closing and will grant to Pan American's subsidiary a net smelter return royalty of 1.25% on all precious metals and a net smelter return royalty of 0.2% on all base metals, on a pro rata basis in accordance with the interest acquired by the Rio Tinto subsidiary, on production from certain mineral concessions.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver is a leading producer of precious metals in the Americas, operating silver and gold mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile and Brazil. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating, and we hold interests in exploration and development projects. We have been operating in the Americas for nearly three decades, earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

Learn more at panamericansilver.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: the anticipated benefits from the completion of the sale of the MARA project and Morococha, including with respect to any anticipated reduction in costs; the anticipated closing of the Agua de la Falda transaction and the timing and effects of the same; and the impact of such transactions on Pan American's future financial or operational performance.

These forward-looking statements and information reflect Pan American's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Pan American, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: the ability of Pan American to reduce its annual project development, reclamation and care and maintenance costs; the timing and impact of planned capital expenditure projects, including anticipated sustaining, project, and exploration expenditures; tonnage of ore to be mined and processed; future anticipated prices for gold, silver and other metals and assumed foreign exchange rates; ; and all necessary regulatory approvals for our operations are received in a timely manner. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Pan American cautions the reader that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release and Pan American has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the duration and effect of local and world-wide inflationary pressures and the potential for economic recessions; fluctuations in silver, gold and base metal prices; fluctuations in prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); fluctuations in currency markets (such as the PEN, MXN, ARS, BOB, GTQ, CAD, CLP and BRL versus the USD); changes in laws, regulations and government practices in the jurisdictions where we operate, including environmental, export and import laws and regulations; changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and political, legal or economic developments in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Bolivia, Guatemala, Chile, Brazil or other countries where Pan American may carry on business, including legal restrictions relating to mining; diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves as properties are mined; increased competition in the mining industry for equipment and qualified personnel; those factors identified under the caption "Risks Related to Pan American's Business" in Pan American's most recent form 40-F and Annual Information Form filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities, respectively; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks of the Business" in Yamana's most recent form 40-F and Annual Information Form filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities, respectively. Although Pan American has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Investors are cautioned against undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are designed to help readers understand management's current views of our near- and longer term prospects and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Pan American does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

For more information contact:
Siren Fisekci
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Ph: 604-806-3191
Email: ir@panamericansilver.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Pan American SilverPAAS:CAPAASSilver Investing
PAAS:CA,PAAS
The Conversation (0)
Pan American Silver to Host ESG Conference Call and Webcast October 19

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American") will host a call to discuss Pan American's environmental, social and governance ("ESG") efforts and developments on October 19, 2023 at 11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT).

This year's call will be in the format of a fireside chat with Pan American's President and CEO, Michael Steinmann, and Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Brent Bergeron, who will provide an update on Pan American's ESG approach and performance, as we integrate the best of Pan American and Yamana Gold Inc.'s sustainability programs and practices, following our acquisition of Yamana Gold Inc. effective March 31, 2023. The conversation will be moderated by Siddharth Samarth, Managing Director & Head Sustainable Finance with CIBC Capital Markets. Following the fireside chat portion of the call, senior members of Pan American's management team will be available to respond to questions from investors and analysts.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Fortuna completes acquisition of Chesser Resources, strengthening its presence in West Africa

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to confirm the completion of the previously announced acquisition of Chesser Resources Limited (ASX: CHZ) (" Chesser ") ( refer to Fortuna news release dated May 8, 2023 ). Fortuna has acquired 100 percent of the fully paid ordinary shares of Chesser (the " Chesser Shares ") in consideration for 0.0248 of one common share of Fortuna (each whole share, a " Fortuna Share ") for each Chesser Share held. On closing, Fortuna issued 15,545,368 Fortuna Shares in exchange for the Chesser Shares, representing approximately

5.1 percent of the resulting issued and outstanding Fortuna Shares on an undiluted basis. The transaction was implemented by way of a statutory scheme of arrangement pursuant to Part 5.1 of the Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). Following completion of the transaction, Chesser is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fortuna. The Chesser Shares are expected to be delisted from the ASX within one to two business days.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1 kilogram silver bars with two bars lying on top

What Makes a World-class Silver Deposit? (Updated 2023)

Silver has a long history as a valuable metal, and miners have spent centuries hunting for world-class deposits.

The search for top-tier silver assets can be tough — silver-dominant mines are rare, and the metal is often produced as a by-product. Indeed, some of the world's largest silver-producing mines are focused primarily on other metals.

Mexico, China and Peru are all home to prolific polymetallic deposits, and these operations have helped make them the world’s largest silver-producing countries. The Mexican state of Zacatecas hosts two of the world’s top silver-producing mines — Fresnillo’s (LSE:FRES,OTC Pink:FNLPF) namesake Fresnillo silver mine and Newmont’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Penasquito polymetallic mine — both of which are prime examples of world-class silver deposits. In 2022, the Fresnillo mine produced 13.34 million ounces of silver, while Penasquito produced 31.63 million ounces of the white metal.

Keep reading...Show less

MAG Silver Publishes Second Annual Sustainability Report

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" "MAG Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the publication of its second annual Sustainability Report, which underscores MAG's fundamental commitment to transparency with its stakeholders while providing a comprehensive overview of the Company's environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") commitments, practices, and performance for the 2022 year. The 2022 Sustainability Report is supported by the MAG Silver 2022 ESG Data Table, which houses MAG's historical ESG performance data. The 2022 Sustainability Report and ESG Data Table are available on the MAG Silver website at the following link: https:magsilver.comesgreports .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Fortuna celebrates the inauguration of the Séguéla Mine in Côte d'Ivoire

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that the inauguration ceremony of its Séguéla Mine in Côte d'Ivoire took place on Friday, September 15, 2023. The ceremony was attended by national, provincial, and local government authorities, representatives of the Canadian embassy, community representatives, local media, contractors, company personnel, and over 1,000 guests from the neighboring communities.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO of Fortuna, commented, "Séguéla is Fortuna's fifth mine, and will be a flagship asset within our growing global portfolio. We are tremendously proud to celebrate its inauguration with our friends and partners in Côte d'Ivoire." Mr. Ganoza continued, "This exciting milestone reflects our strategic commitment to West Africa, and we look forward to the value and benefits the Séguéla Mine will bring to all of our stakeholders for many years to come."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North (TSXV:SNAG)

Silver North


Keep reading...Show less

×