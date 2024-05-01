Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Pan American Silver Announces the Sale of La Arena for US$245 Million Cash Upfront and US$50 Million Contingent Payment

  • retains a 1.5% gold net smelter return royalty for the La Arena II project

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (" Pan American ") announces that it has agreed to sell its 100% interest in La Arena S.A. ("La Arena"), which owns the La Arena gold mine as well as the La Arena II project in Peru, to Jinteng (Singapore) Mining Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. (collectively, "Zijin") for US$245 million cash upfront and a US$50 million contingent payment.

"With the sale of La Arena, we continue to deliver on our strategy to optimize our portfolio, following the Yamana transaction, while maintaining future upside through the retention of royalties," said Michael Steinmann, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pan American. "Proceeds from the transaction will further strengthen our financial position and allow us to deliver on our capital allocation priorities of investing in high-quality assets, debt reduction and returning capital to our shareholders."

Under the terms of the agreement, at closing Zijin will pay US$245 million in cash and will grant Pan American a life-of-mine gold net smelter return royalty of 1.5% for the La Arena II project. Upon commencement of commercial production from the La Arena II project, the agreement provides for an additional contingent payment from Zijin of US$50 million in cash. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions and receipt of regulatory approvals. Pan American expects the transaction to be completed in the third quarter of 2024.

The La Arena property is located in the La Libertad province of Peru and is comprised of the La Arena gold mine and the La Arena II project. Since acquiring the mine from Tahoe Resources Inc. in 2019, Pan American has successfully added 535,521 ounces of gold through exploration, and extended the mine life from 2021 to 2026, with the potential for further extension.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver is a leading producer of silver and gold in the Americas, operating mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating, and we hold interests in exploration and development projects. We have been operating in the Americas for three decades, earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

Learn more at panamericansilver.com

Follow us on LinkedIn

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: the receipt of regulatory approvals and successful completion of the proposed sale of La Arena , as well as the anticipated terms and timing for the completion thereof; the anticipated use of proceeds, including investing in high-quality assets and providing returns to our shareholders; the anticipated benefits from the completion of the sale of La Arena; the anticipated commencement of production from the La Arena II project; and the impact of such transaction on Pan American's future financial or operational performance.

These forward-looking statements and information reflect Pan American's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Pan American, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: the ability to satisfy the closing conditions and receive regulatory approval to complete the sale of La Arena; the impact of inflation and disruptions to the global, regional and local supply chains; tonnage of ore to be mined and processed; future anticipated prices for gold, silver and other metals and assumed foreign exchange rates; the timing and impact of planned capital expenditure projects, including anticipated sustaining, project, and exploration expenditures; ore grades and recoveries; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; our mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions at any of our operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for our operations are received in a timely manner; our ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to mineral properties and the surface rights necessary for our operations; whether Pan American is able to maintain a strong financial condition and have sufficient capital, or have access to capital through our corporate sustainability-linked credit facility or otherwise, to sustain our business and operations; and our ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Pan American cautions the reader that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release and Pan American has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the duration and effect of local and world-wide inflationary pressures and the potential for economic recessions; fluctuations in silver, gold and base metal prices; fluctuations in prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); fluctuations in currency markets (such as the PEN, MXN, ARS, BOB, GTQ, CAD, CLP and BRL versus the USD); operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners and other parties with whom Pan American does business; inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards; employee relations; relationships with, and claims by, local communities and indigenous populations; our ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; changes in laws, regulations and government practices in the jurisdictions where we operate, including environmental, export and import laws and regulations; changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and political, legal or economic developments in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Bolivia, Guatemala, Chile, Brazil or other countries where Pan American may carry on business, including legal restrictions relating to mining, risks relating to expropriation and risks relating to the constitutional court-mandated ILO 169 consultation process in Guatemala; diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves as properties are mined; increased competition in the mining industry for equipment and qualified personnel; those factors identified under the caption "Risks Related to Pan American's Business" in Pan American's most recent form 40-F and Annual Information Form filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities, respectively. Although Pan American has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Investors are cautioned against undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are designed to help readers understand management's current views of our near- and longer term prospects and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Pan American does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Siren Fisekci
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
604-806-3191
ir@panamericansilver.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Pan American SilverPAAS:CAPAASSilver Investing
PAAS:CA,PAAS
OTC:NUMPF

New Pacific Metals: A New Frontier of Silver Exploration

New Pacific Metals (TSX:NUAG,OTCQX:NUMPF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

New Pacific Metals is an exploration and development company targeting projects in Bolivia. The company’s largest shareholders are Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM), the largest primary silver producer in China, and Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. Both Silvercorp and Pan American Silver hold additional Bolivian assets.

Company News

Brixton Metals: Developers of Four Wholly-Owned High-Potential Exploration Projects

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV:BBB) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Brixton Metals Corporation is a precious metals exploration and development company that now wholly-owns four goldsilvercopper assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America. The company is working to advance the Atlin and Thorn projects in British Columbia, the Langis-Hudson Bay projects in Ontario and the Hog Heaven project in Montana.

TSXV:MTH

Mammoth Resources: Defining Precious Metal Resources in Mexico

Mammoth Resources (TSXV:MTH) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Resource channel.

Mammoth Resources is a precious metals exploration company developing the Tenoriba gold-silver exploration project in Mexico’s prolific Sierra Madre belt. The Sierra Madre region has historically produced 80 million ounces of gold equivalent and is home to 40 million ounces of recent gold equivalent discoveries led by such well known companies as Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX:AEM) and Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G) (currently being acquired by Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), among others.

Silver bar and metal.

Top 5 Canadian Silver Stocks of 2024

Silver demand is forecast to reach its second highest level ever in 2024 at 1.2 billion ounces, driven by industrial market segments such as photovoltaics and electric vehicles.

This high demand is coming alongside flat production growth, and is creating a situation that would seemingly be ripe for a price breakout. However, the first months of the year saw the metal trade in the US$22 to US$24 per ounce range.

The beginning of March brought a shift in the market, and silver started to make gains. Following its sister metal gold higher, silver hit a quarterly high of US$25.71 on March 20 before reaching an 11 year high of US$28.85 on April 14.

MAG Announces First Quarter 2024 Production From Juanicipio

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" or "MAG Silver") reports production from Juanicipio (56% 44% Fresnillo plc ("Fresnillo") and MAG, respectively) for the first quarter ("Q1") ended March 31, 2024.

Q1 Highlights

Endeavour Silver Provides Q1 2024 Construction Progress Update on Terronera; Construction Progress Reaches 53% Completion

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to provide a Q1 2024 construction progress update for its Terronera Project in Jalisco state, Mexico. A photo gallery presentation accompanies this news release and can be found here or on the Company website at Terronera Project Progress Photos . All dollar ($) references in this news release are United States dollars.

The Terronera project made significant progress in the first quarter, as concrete work was nearly complete on the Upper Plant Platform and erection of structural steel advanced for areas including crushing, coarse-ore storage, grinding, flotation, and thickening. Mechanical installation of major equipment continued to advance on schedule and the project remains on track for commissioning in Q4 2024.

Silvercorp Reports Operational Results and Financial Results Release Date for Fiscal 2024, and Issues Fiscal 2025 Production, Cash Costs, and Capital Expenditure Guidance

Silvercorp Metals Inc. logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Trading Symbol: TSX: SVM
NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

Silver bars and price chart.

Silver Due to Record Second Highest Deficit in 20 Years

Industrial demand for silver rose to a new record high in 2023, coming in at 654.4 million ounces (Moz).

The surge was fueled by significant advancements in green economy sectors, particularly photovoltaics (PV), where demand skyrocketed by 64 percent year-on-year to hit 195.3 Moz, surpassing previous estimates.

PV is included in the electrical and electronics segment, which experienced demand growth of 20 percent year-on-year.

Endeavour Silver Celebrates Milestone: Terronera Surpasses 50% Construction Completion

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces a significant milestone in the construction of its new Terronera mine, in Jalisco state, Mexico. The project has surpassed the 50% completion mark, marking a crucial step forward in the Company's expansion efforts.

To celebrate this achievement, the Company is pleased to provide a short video offering investors an exclusive look at the new mine with insights from the executive team. This video highlights the construction progress, showcases the scale and scope of the project, and emphasizes the positive impact on both the company and the local community. Investors, stakeholders, and the public are invited to watch this milestone video here . The video was filmed in mid-March and represents construction progress at that time.

