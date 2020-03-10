Brixton Metals: Developers of Four Wholly-Owned High-Potential Exploration Projects

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV:BBB) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Brixton Metals Corporation is a precious metals exploration and development company that now wholly-owns four gold–silver–copper assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America. The company is working to advance the Atlin and Thorn projects in British Columbia, the Langis-Hudson Bay projects in Ontario and the Hog Heaven project in Montana.

Brixton Metals has chosen to diversify its portfolio of projects in order to reduce the dependence on single jurisdiction. As of Q1 2020, the company now has over $5.5 million in cash it intends to put towards advancing its properties. The company is backed by a number of industry investors, including Eric Sprott, Rob McEwen, US Global, Gold 2000, Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS,NASDAQ:PAAS) and Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Brixton Metals’ company highlights include the following:

An experienced management team with a proven track record of building companies.

Well-positioned for a sector recovery with four high impact gold-silver and base metal projects in stable jurisdictions.

Drilling at the Atlin Goldfields project returned up to 5.57m of 509.96 g/t gold. The Yellowjacket target hosts a non-NI-43-101 compliant estimate of 453,500t at 10.26 g/t gold

Drilling at the Thorn gold-copper-silver project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada returned up to 95 meters of 1.71 g/t gold, 628 g/t silver from surface and 554 meters of 2 g/t gold equivalent from 100 meters depth. In 2019 two new porphyrys were discovered.

Drilling at the Langis-Hudson Bay silver-cobalt project in Ontario returned 6.00 meters of 4,719.33 g/t silver and 0.33 percent cobalt.

Historic drilling at the Hog Heaven project returned 12 meters of 6 g/t gold, 1,088 g/t silver, 6.5 percent copper. The Hog Heaven hosts a non-NI-43-101 compliant estimate of 47Moz silver and 0.23Moz gold. Hog Heaven is a near term development opportunity.

