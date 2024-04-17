Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Edison Lithium Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Additional Sodium Brine Claim in Saskatchewan

Sona Nanotech Provides Interim Results of Dalhousie Efficacy Study

Bitcoin Well Launches Cash Vouchers For Canadian Customers

Osisko Metals Reports Preliminary Metallurgical Testwork Results From Gaspé Copper

Significant Mineral Resource Upgrade for Project Iron Bear

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ramp Metals

RAMP:CC

Cyclone Metals

CLE:AU

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 EV Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Gold Investing

Ryan McIntyre: Gold Price Not Looking Back, Watch This Demand Driver

Sprott's Ryan McIntyre also shared his thoughts on silver, recommending that investors get positioned before it really starts to move.

Ryan McIntyre: Gold Price Not Looking Back, Watch This Demand Driver

In a conversation with the Investing News Network, Ryan McIntyre, managing partner at Sprott (TSX:SII,NYSE:SII), shared his thoughts on gold as the yellow metal trades near all-time highs.

He noted that gold hasn't looked back after starting to rally at the beginning of March, and said there's a missing piece of demand that could send the price higher: investment in gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

"Probably one of the most unusual parts of this gold rally over the past month and a half is that you've actually continued to see a decline in gold holdings by global ETFs," said McIntyre. "I think it's a very unique circumstance, and one that I think we're probably going to see reverse and probably add to what are already pretty good gains on the gold price."

While gold's performance has been historically strong, gold stocks have lagged behind, frustrating investors. Commenting that this scenario is unusual, McIntyre said that for him the gold stocks represent a "tactical opportunity."

"To me now is a great time to be in the gold equities in particular and take advantage of both the gold price and the low sentiment in the gold-mining space itself. To me it's probably a great spot to be on the investment side," he said.

When asked about silver, McIntyre said while its volatility can make investing difficult, it's important to be patient.

"What I've observed over time with any commodity is that you can have these deficits for a little while, and then literally one day people wake up for one reason or another and all of a sudden you get the move and the price starts running away pretty quickly on you. So to me you always want to be positioned, even though you can't explain what exactly might happen. You really want to be positioned ahead of that, and to me it's kind of the perfect setup for silver now," he said.

Watch the interview above for more of McIntyre's thoughts on gold and silver.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
gold stocksgold outlookgold investingGold Investing
https://twitter.com/Charlotte_McL
https://www.linkedin.com/in/cepmcleod
cmcleod@investingnews.com
The Conversation (0)
Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science

MARKETS

Markets
TSX21656.05+13.18
TSXV571.84-0.73
DOW37753.31-45.66
S&P 5005022.21-29.20
NASD15683.37-181.88
ASX7612.50-140.00

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold2366.45-16.39
Silver28.20+0.03
Copper4.360.00
Oil82.72+0.03
Heating Oil2.580.00
Natural Gas1.72+0.01
×
Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.