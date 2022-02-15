Top 5 Silver Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2022
Which silver stocks are the top performers so far this year? We’ve compiled a list of top Canadian silver stocks to guide investors.
The silver price has seen peaks and valleys so far in 2022, reaching a year-to-date high of US$24.63 per ounce on January 20, just two weeks after its low of US$22.07.
Following a 2021 in which the metal's price slowly declined, experts that the Investing News Network spoke with were mostly positive with their predictions for the precious metal’s outlook for 2022, for reasons including increased demand and expectations of a strong gold price performance.
Some of the top silver stocks year-to-date have seen similar movements to the silver price so far this year, although they have all released significant news as well.
The best silver stocks list below was generated on February 8, 2022, using TradingView’s stock screener. Companies on the TSX and TSXV were considered for this list, but no TSX stocks made the top five. All the silver stocks listed had market caps above C$10 million at that time.
1. Outcrop Silver & Gold
Year-to-date gain: 56.25 percent; current share price: C$0.25
Outcrop Silver & Gold (TSXV:OCG) is a silver and gold exploration company with a portfolio of five projects in Colombia. Its flagship asset is its Santa Ana silver project, which is the country’s highest-grade silver property. The company is performing ongoing drilling at the project, and its highest-grade drill intercept as of November 2021 was 0.95 meters at 5,550 grams per tonne (g/t) silver and 70 g/t gold.
Outcrop’s share price jumped on January 18 alongside the silver price, five days after the company announced the appointment of Paul Taggar as its new CFO and provided a letter to shareholders reflecting on the company’s growth in 2021. Since its share jump, Outcrop has released news about further high-grade discoveries at Santa Ana and has shared its 2022 exploration plans for the project.
2. Silver Bullet Mines
Year-to-date gain: 40.63 percent; current share price: C$0.45
Silver Bullet Mines (TSXV:SBMI) is focused on bringing the Buckeye silver mine at its Black Diamond property back into production. In addition to Buckeye, which is located in the Arizona Silver Belt, the company is working on its past-producing gold-silver Washington mine in Idaho.
Shares of Silver Bullet Mines jumped January 18 after the company released news that assay results from the Washington mine property were in line with historical data. The results from both the company’s on-site lab and a third-party accredited lab were “very similar,” which the company’s CEO said validates the company’s work.
3. Dolly Varden Silver
Year-to-date gain: 40.63 percent; current share price: C$0.81
Silver exploration company Dolly Varden Silver (TSXV:DV) is exploring its Dolly Varden silver properties in the Golden Triangle in BC, Canada. Four mines were historically active on the property, and the company is working to validate and expand historical resource estimates while exploring the property further.
Dolly Varden shares have moved alongside the silver price: they went up through January, experienced a dip to end the month and then rose sharply in the first week of February. On January 31, the company announced drill results from its program at the project’s largest deposit, Torbrit. Most of the areas tested include silver mineralization alongside “significant” zinc and lead, with a peak grade highlight of 0.7 meters averaging 1,220 g/t silver.
4. Canada Silver Cobalt Works (TSXV:CCW)
Year-to-date gain: 21.21 percent; current share price: C$0.20
Canada Silver Cobalt Works is a dual-focused company targeting the clean energy revolution with its properties in Canada. Its two major projects are the Castle East silver-cobalt project in Ontario and the Graal battery metals project in Quebec. The past-producing Castle mine at Castle East reportedly produced 9.5 million ounces of silver and 136 metric tonnes of cobalt before it closed in 1989 due to low silver prices.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works saw its share price increase in mid-January when it reported drill results from Castle East, including up to 2,571.53 g/t silver over 0.5 meters and 1.12 percent cobalt over 0.51 meters; it followed that news with further high-grade results of up to 6,188 g/t silver over 0.5 meters just two weeks later. After that news the company shared its 2022 outlook and 2021 summary of company operations.
5. Fabled Silver Gold (TSXV:FCO)
Year-to-date gain: 20 percent; current share price: C$0.09
Fabled Silver Gold’s flagship project is the Santa Maria silver-gold project in the Parral district of Chihuahua, Mexico, which is part of the Mexican epithermal silver-gold belt. It is solely focused on exploration of the property, which was only partially explored previously.
The company’s share price spiked on February 2 on the release of positive Phase 1 surface diamond drill results, including 393 g/t silver and 86.1 g/t gold over 1.3 meters. The company has since shared a summary of all Phase 1 exploration at the property.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Canada Silver Cobalt Works and Fabled Silver Gold are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
