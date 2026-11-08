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Rich Checkan: Gold, Silver Got Hammered, What's Next for Prices?play icon
Gold Investing

Rich Checkan: Gold, Silver Got Hammered, What's Next for Prices?

Charlotte McLeod
Written by Charlotte McLeod
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio
Nov 08, 2026 08:55PM

"Long term if you're a metals holder, don't be scared, don't be fearful — embrace it. It's an opportunity to buy well," said Rich Checkan of Asset Strategies International.

Rich Checkan, president and COO of Asset Strategies International, lays out what factors are behind the recent fall in gold and silver prices, and explains why he's not worried.

He also weighs in on how US midterm elections could impact the precious metals sector.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Midterms — Price Impact as US Votes

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By Charlotte McLeodNov 03, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

How will US midterm elections affect gold and silver prices?

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shares his thoughts, saying both precious metals could see further downside in the short term if Republicans lose both the House and Senate; however, the long-term picture still remains strong.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, shares his thoughts on gold, saying while he's optimistic long term, the price could still fall further.

"When do we jump in? You know, if I didn't own a single gold stock today, I would certainly be looking to buy (this) week. But if I've already got a pretty good position, I would just want to wait to see how low this goes — and it may well go to US$3,600 (per ounce)," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, typically shares his highest-confidence trade for the year ahead at the New Orleans Investment Conference, but this year's pick depends on whether the gold price can hold at the US$4,000 per ounce level.

"If it holds up, silver becomes my top pick for 2027," he said.

"If they break down, I'll probably start buying, but neither would be my top pick — I don't know how long it will take them to recover. In that case, I'm back to uranium."

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.

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With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Craig Hemke, publisher of TFMetalsReport.com, shares his perspective on recent declines in gold and silver, saying that while prices can still go lower, ultimately the math will work out in favor of precious metals and send them to much higher levels.

"Gold's just gold. It just sits there. What's changing is how many dollars it takes to buy it. What's changing is that devaluation, that loss of purchasing power," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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By Charlotte McLeodNov 02, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Tavi Costa, CEO of Azuria Capital, weighs in on recent price declines in gold and silver, emphasizing that bottoming is a process that won't happen immediately.

In his view, that setup makes the metals more appealing than copper, which has held onto its gains.

"I think that the catch-up trade for those two commodities is much more attractive," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

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