Rich Checkan: Gold, Silver Got Hammered, What's Next for Prices?
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
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"Long term if you're a metals holder, don't be scared, don't be fearful — embrace it. It's an opportunity to buy well," said Rich Checkan of Asset Strategies International.
Rich Checkan, president and COO of Asset Strategies International, lays out what factors are behind the recent fall in gold and silver prices, and explains why he's not worried.
He also weighs in on how US midterm elections could impact the precious metals sector.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.