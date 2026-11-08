Rich Checkan, president and COO of Asset Strategies International, lays out what factors are behind the recent fall in gold and silver prices, and explains why he's not worried.

He also weighs in on how US midterm elections could impact the precious metals sector.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.