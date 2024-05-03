Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Craig Hemke: Gold's Next Price Target, Key Silver Factors to Watch

Top Stories This Week: Gold Consolidates as Stagflation Risks Rise, Copper Breaks US$10,000

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Launches Strategic Drill Program at Turnor Lake Project Targeting the La Rocque Structural Corridor

Material Sale of VMware Cloud Platform

CENTURY LITHIUM ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

Western Copper and Gold Announces Exercise of Participation Right in Full by Rio Tinto

Sona's Cancer Therapy Creates a Systemic Immune Response in Murine Breast Cancer Model

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU

Norfolk Metals

NFL:AU

Rio Silver

RYO:CA

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual and Special Meeting

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 2, 2024. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.

  1. The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Votes ForVotes Withheld
              Catherine M. Best739,666,794
97.19%		21,395,027
2.81%
              M. Elizabeth Cannon755,414,889
99.26%		5,646,932
0.74%
              N. Murray Edwards734,115,206
96.46%		26,946,615
3.54%
              Christopher L. Fong730,264,360
95.95%		30,797,461
4.05%
              Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin681,630,086
89.56%		79,431,703
10.44%
              Wilfred A. Gobert749,993,920
98.55%		11,067,902
1.45%
              Christine M. Healy759,396,832
99.78%		1,664,989
0.22%
              Steve W. Laut752,522,642
98.88%		8,539,180
1.12%
              Honourable Frank J. McKenna713,843,507
93.80%		47,218,314
6.20%
              Scott G. Stauth755,136,229
99.22%		5,925,592
0.78%
              David A. Tuer721,224,440
94.77%		39,837,382
5.23%
              Annette M. Verschuren757,804,674
99.57%		3,257,147
0.43%




Votes ForVotes Withheld
  1. The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.
733,200,212
94.14%		45,678,373
5.86%

Votes ForVotes Against
  1. Vote on Share Split of Issued and Outstanding Common Shares of the Corporation be subdivided on a two for one basis.
774,321,586
99.41%		4,556,996
0.59%

Votes ForVotes Against
  1. On an advisory basis, approval of the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.
748,228,501
98.31%		12,833,315
1.69%

 

Canadian Natural is a senior crude oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

Canadian Natural Resources LIMITED
T (403) 517-6700     F (403) 517-7350     E ir@cnrl.com
2100, 855 - 2 Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P 4J8
www.cnrl.com

SCOTT G. STAUTH
President

MARK A. STAINTHORPE
Chief Financial Officer

LANCE J. CASSON
Manager, Investor Relations

Trading Symbol - CNQ
Toronto Stock Exchange
New York Stock Exchange

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Refer to our website for complete forward-looking statements www.cnrl.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207925

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canadian Natural ResourcesCNQ:CCTSX:CNQEnergy Investing
CNQ:CC
The Conversation (0)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Further Details Regarding Share Split

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) ("Canadian Natural") announced today that it has set June 3, 2024 as the record date (the "Record Date") for the previously announced two for one split of its common shares (the "Share Split"). The Share Split was approved by shareholders of Canadian Natural at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 2, 2024. On June 10, 2024 (the "Payment Date"), shareholders of record as of the close of business on the Record Date will receive one additional share for every one common share held.

As of the close of markets on May 2, 2024, Canadian Natural had 1,068,104,423 common shares issued and outstanding. Adjusted for the Share Split, there would have been 2,136,208,846 common shares issued and outstanding.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Scott Stauth, commented on the Company's first quarter results, "Canadian Natural is a world class company and during our 35 years of operations, we've delivered significant value, including recently reaching a position where, commencing in 2024, we are returning 100% of our free cash flow to our shareholders. Crude oil price forecasts have strengthened for the remainder of 2024, including improvements in West Texas Intermediate ("WTI"), Western Canadian Select ("WCS") and Synthetic Crude Oil ("SCO") pricing over those prices experienced in the first quarter of 2024, driving significant targeted free cash flow generation going forward.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of $1.05 (one dollar and five cents) per common share on a pre-stock split basis or $0.525 (fifty-two and one half cents) per common share after giving effect to the two for one stock split of the common shares, subject to approval at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 2, 2024. The dividend will be payable on July 5, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 17, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

Highlighting a successful 2023, Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) Chief Financial Officer, Mark Stainthorpe, stated "Through the Company's effective and efficient operations and disciplined capital allocation, we achieved our net debt level of $10 billion in Q423, earlier than previously forecasted. As per our free cash flow allocation policy, we will now target to return 100% of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks."

Canadian Natural's Vice Chairman, Tim McKay, also commented "In 2023, we delivered on our capital allocation strategy by strengthening our balance sheet, providing significant returns to shareholders and strategically developing our assets. We achieved record annual production while growing our reserves organically on both a total proved and total proved plus probable basis, with reserve replacement ratios of 166% and 194% respectively.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 Budget

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Tim McKay, commented on the Company's 2024 budget, "Our teams remain focused on safe, reliable, effective and efficient operations throughout our asset base. Our unique and diversified asset base provides us a key competitive advantage as we can manage the pace and timing of development activities to maximize value growth from our assets. As part of our 2024 budget, the drilling program is weighted towards longer cycle projects in the first half of the year, primarily thermal in situ. During the second half of the year we will focus on shorter cycle development opportunities to better align with incremental market egress and potentially improved commodity pricing, maximizing value for our shareholders.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Starts Drill Program on Bear Uranium Project : Begins Fleet Space Technologies' ANT survey over ACKIO

Baselode Starts Drill Program on Bear Uranium Project : Begins Fleet Space Technologies' ANT survey over ACKIO

  • 1,500 metre inaugural Bear drill program has started targeting 3 areas with 6 to 8 drill holes
  • Fleet Space Technologies' Ambient Noise Tomography ("ANT") survey, a passive, seismic method for generating 3D subsurface models is being deployed over ACKIO

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the starts of an inaugural drill program and ANT geophysical survey on its Bear ("Bear") and Hook ("Hook") uranium projects, respectively, in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1).

"We're excited to start this drill campaign on Bear. Our target generation has identified areas of potential structural disruption and hydrothermal fluid alteration along the uranium-fertile Wollaston-Mudjatik transition zone that hosts numerous high-grade uranium deposits. We've identified 3 main targets areas we'll be drilling at the intersection points of NE-SW-trending layers and cross-cutting NW-SE-oriented structures (Figure 2). We believe the latter structures may have controlled anomalous uranium intersected in historic drill holes.

We're also happy to announce we've started laying out and acquiring data from Fleet Space Technologies' ANT survey deployed over ACKIO. We hope to map out the extent of ACKIO's Athabasca sandstone outlier and the deep structural roots of the uranium mineralization system. We believe ACKIO continues at depth, including mineralization along the sandstone-basement fault zone. We look forward to testing these targets when we begin our next ACKIO drill program in June," stated James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

Please watch the Company's video (below) to understand the target generation ideas for the Bear drill program.

Bear - 2024 Exploration Targets Defined

Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=anLYo83AUko

Bear Drill Program Details
The recently started Bear drill program is planned for 1,500 metres with 6 to 8 drill holes targeting 2 to 3 different target areas. The helicopter-support program allows expedient drill targeting and lessens environment impacts. The Company has received the necessary permits to complete the program.

Hook ANT Program Details
"Fleet Space Technologies has developed an innovative high-resolution, ground-based, satellite-connected ambient noise tomography ("ANT") survey to produce a 3D model of the subsurface. The survey will be completed over ACKIO and other areas of interest, with data expected to be received and interpreted prior to starting diamond drilling on Hook in June. The Company has received the necessary permits to complete the program.

About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode controls 100% of approximately 272,804 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, uranium prospect in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 9 separate uranium Pods, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m and 32 m beneath the surface in Pods 1 and 7, respectively, and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open at depth, and to the north, south and east.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

James Sykes, CEO, President and Director
Baselode Energy Corp.
jsykes@oregroup.ca
306-221-8717
www.baselode.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/207569_3b7b7a66048c29e0_007.jpg

FIGURE 1 - Baselode projects location map. ACKIO uranium prospect identified with yellow circle.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/207569_3b7b7a66048c29e0_007full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/207569_3b7b7a66048c29e0_008.jpg

FIGURE 2 – Bear Project Compilation Map.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/207569_3b7b7a66048c29e0_008full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207569

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Announces Resumption of Drilling at Its Kaycee ISR Uranium Project, Powder River Basin, Wyoming

Nuclear Fuels Announces Resumption of Drilling at Its Kaycee ISR Uranium Project, Powder River Basin, Wyoming

CSE:NF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") mobilized two drills for the second phase of its 200 hole drill program at the Kaycee Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. In 2023, 89 drill holes were completed. Drilling in 2024 will continue to expand historic uranium mineralization at depth and expand mineralization along trend and on other high priority targets identified.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Imperial appoints Senior Vice President, Upstream

  • Cheryl Gomez-Smith to succeed Simon Younger effective May 1, 2024
  • Simon Younger appointed Lead Country Manager and General Manager Australia Conventional, ExxonMobil Upstream

Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) announced today the appointment of Cheryl Gomez-Smith as Senior Vice President, Upstream, effective May 1, 2024. Ms. Gomez-Smith, currently Director of Safety and Risk, ExxonMobil Global Operations and Sustainability, succeeds Simon Younger, who has been appointed Lead Country Manager and General Manager Australia Conventional, ExxonMobil Upstream.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240429303814/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Imperial declares second quarter 2024 dividend

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today declared a quarterly dividend of 60 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on July 1, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2024.

This second quarter 2024 dividend compares with the first quarter 2024 dividend of 60 cents per share.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Announces Completion of Inaugural Diamond Drilling Program at the 100% Owned Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Announces Completion of Inaugural Diamond Drilling Program at the 100% Owned Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the winter 2024 diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Ursa uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Ursa" or the "Property").

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Election of Directors and New Board Chair

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on April 22, 2024 (the " Meeting ") in Calgary, Alberta. The resolutions approved at the Meeting were as follows:

The resolution to appoint the seven (7) nominees as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed, was passed by way of ballot and each of the directors received the following votes for their election:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

GMV Minerals Inc. Files Notice of Intent to Drill Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2024 Results, Including Continued Net Income, Continued Successful Uranium Ramp-Up, Commissioning Rare Earth Oxides Production, and Steps to Secure World-Scale Sources of Heavy Mineral Sands and Monazite

Aston Bay Holdings Files Amended Offering Document and Refiles Interim Financial Statements

PRESS RELEASE FOR EARLY WARNING REPORT REGARDING GETCHELL GOLD CORP.

Related News

Gold Investing

Pan American Makes US$295M Deal to Sell La Arena Mine

Battery Metals Investing

GMV Minerals Inc. Files Notice of Intent to Drill Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

Critical Metals Investing

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2024 Results, Including Continued Net Income, Continued Successful Uranium Ramp-Up, Commissioning Rare Earth Oxides Production, and Steps to Secure World-Scale Sources of Heavy Mineral Sands and Monazite

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay Holdings Files Amended Offering Document and Refiles Interim Financial Statements

Precious Metals Investing

PRESS RELEASE FOR EARLY WARNING REPORT REGARDING GETCHELL GOLD CORP.

Lithium Investing

Pursuit Minerals: Tier 1 Lithium Play in the Prolific Lithium Triangle in Argentina

Gold Investing

Far Northern Resources: Newly Listed Australia-based Gold, Copper Explorer

×