TriStar Webinar on Final Stages of Prefeasibility

TriStar Gold Inc. (TSXV: TSG) (OTCQX: TSGZF) (the Company or TriStar) is pleased to announce that Nick Appleyard will be presenting a corporate update in a live webinar taking place on Wednesday, June 23rd at 12pm PT 3pm ET. The webinar will be hosted by Focus Communications Investor Relations (“FCIR”) and Cory Fleck of the Korelin Economics Report. Participants are encouraged to submit any questions for the Company prior to the event by emailing FCIR at info@fcir.ca. To register for the webinar please click the link below:

Date: Wednesday, June 23rd

Time: 12pm PT / 3pm ET

Registration: https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/TriStarGold

Prefeasibility Update

All assay results from infill drilling have been received that form the basis for the prefeasibility study mineral resource model. The block model for the resource estimation has also been completed and this has been transferred to GE21 for validation and then for use in the pit optimization, design and scheduling which will form the basis of the mineral reserves assessment for the PFS.

“Now that we have the block model at hand which will be used for the prefeasibility study, the workload shifts from Castelo de Sonhos to multidisciplinary professionals located in offices all around the world,” says Nick Appleyard, TriStar’s President and CEO. “Currently we are on track to publish the results of the PFS in Q3, 2021, a significant milestone for the company and we are excited to enter this next stage of development for this flagship project.”

Table 1 below shows the major components of the prefeasibility study that are now underway. GE21 from Belo Horizonte, Brazil are the lead independent consultants, with Piteau Associates (working from the UK, South Africa and the US) having overall responsibility for the tailings storage facility. Extima Projects, also out of Belo Horizonte, have been contracted as expert cost estimators to ensure appropriately detailed and documented cost estimation for the project.

To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4509/88100_table.jpg

About TriStar

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have the potential to become significant producing mines. The Company’s current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQX under the symbol TSGZF. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

