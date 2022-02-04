Pharmaceutical Investing News
Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced today that Dr. Dean Li, executive vice president and president, Merck Research Laboratories, is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Guggenheim Oncology Conference 2022 on Feb. 9, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. EST.

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation at https://www.merck.com/investor-relations/events- and-presentations/ .

About Merck

For over 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world's most challenging diseases in pursuit of our mission to save and improve lives. We demonstrate our commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter Facebook Instagram YouTube and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (the "company") includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC's Internet site ( www.sec.gov ).

BriaCell Announces Grant to Investigator Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health

Highlights:

  • Grant awarded to Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, Principal Investigator of the Phase I/IIa combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (by Merck) in advanced breast cancer at Thomas Jefferson University.
  • Merck to provide KEYTRUDA® for use in the combination study.
  • The Investigator Grant validates and will build on the encouraging preliminary data from BriaCell’s combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (Link).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, today announced that Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, a board-certified medical oncologist and recognized expert in breast cancer treatment at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, PA, has been selected to receive support from the Merck Investigator Studies Program (“MISP”). The Investigator Grant is a highly coveted award granted by Merck & Co., Inc. (“Merck”) (NYSE: MRK) to leading investigators with highly innovative clinical studies.

Merck Announces Q4 and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

Merck (NYSE:MRK) reported quarterly worldwide sales at US$11.9 billion in Q4 in its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and its full fiscal 2019 year.

As quoted in the press release:

OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell’s Clinical Data Accepted to be Presented at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology 2020 in Boston

Safety and early efficacy data to be presented from clinical trial of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer:

  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; by Merck & Co., Inc.);
  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with INCMGA00012 (by Incyte Corporation).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that the data of its clinical studies with its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, will be presented the at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology (SSO) 2020 – International Conference on Surgical Cancer Care taking place March 25-28 in Boston, MA.

OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Invited to Present at Mount Sinai’s Frontiers in Academic Pathology Symposium at The New York Academy of Medicine

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announced today that it will present at the “Frontiers in Academic Pathology” symposium, hosted by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, to be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at The New York Academy of Medicine, 1216 Fifth Avenue in New York. The symposium focus will include molecular biomarkers, experimental diagnostics and liquid biopsies, all of which factor heavily in the development of BriaCell’s companion diagnostics under development, including BriaCell’s HLA-matching hypothesis and recently-announced Grade I/II biomarkers.

Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO, will be presenting BriaCell’s unique and effective immunotherapy approach at the conference, focusing on the biomarkers noted to date in determining clinical benefit in advanced stage breast cancer.

BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

Highlights:

  • Patient initially identified September 19, 2019 as a Remarkable Responder;
  • Patient has continued to experience a highly remarkable reduction in tumors that had metastasized to areas outside of the breasts;
  • A metastasized tumor behind the left eye orbital region, which had pushed the eye forward from the skull, has now completely disappeared;
  • Prior to BriaCell’s treatment, patient had failed prior regimens with 16 agents (13 chemotherapy and 3 hormonal);
  • Patient remains on BriaCell’s treatment.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to provide an update on the previously-announced (Link) top responder (“Remarkable Responder”) in the combination study of its lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte’s INCMGA00012, a PD-1 inhibitor.

Merck Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

  • Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results Reflect Continued Strong Business Momentum and Operational Strength
  • Fourth-Quarter 2021 Worldwide Sales From Continuing Operations Were $13.5 Billion, an Increase of 24% From Fourth-Quarter 2020; Excluding the Impact From Foreign Exchange, Sales Grew 23%; Includes $952 Million of Molnupiravir Sales
  • Fourth-Quarter 2021 GAAP EPS From Continuing Operations was $1.51; Fourth-Quarter 2021 Non-GAAP EPS was $1.80
  • Full-Year 2021 Worldwide Sales From Continuing Operations Were $48.7 Billion, an Increase of 17% From Full-Year 2020; Excluding the Impact From Foreign Exchange, Sales Grew 16%; Includes $952 Million of Molnupiravir Sales
    • KEYTRUDA Sales Grew 20% to $17.2 Billion; Excluding the Impact From Foreign Exchange, Sales Grew 18%
    • GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9 Sales Grew 44% to $5.7 Billion; Excluding the Impact From Foreign Exchange, Sales Grew 39%
    • Animal Health Sales Grew 18% to $5.6 Billion; Excluding the Impact From Foreign Exchange, Sales Grew 16%
  • Full-Year 2021 GAAP EPS From Continuing Operations was $4.86; Full-Year 2021 Non-GAAP EPS was $6.02
  • Grew Innovative Product Pipeline With Key Acquisitions, While Securing Multiple Regulatory Approvals and Announcing Positive Data in Growth Pillars
  • 2022 Financial Outlook
    • Anticipates Full-Year 2022 Worldwide Sales to be Between $56.1 Billion and $57.6 Billion
    • Expects Full-Year 2022 GAAP EPS to be Between $5.76 and $5.91; Expects Non-GAAP EPS to be Between $7.12 and $7.27

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220203005264/en/

pills sprawled on yellow background

Pharma Outlook 2022: Market Still Feeling Lingering Pandemic Effects

Click here to read the previous pharma outlook.

The pharmaceutical world has been rocked by the effects of COVID-19, and the market now finds itself looking for a way to end the pandemic. However, the virus will continue to present challenges in 2022.

Interest in pharmaceutical investing has shifted rapidly, with more focus being placed on solutions to the global outbreak. Even so, according to experts, the industry finished 2021 in a bear market.

Looking forward to 2022, investors may see new capital deployed and a focused approach on the space as a whole. Read on for a snapshot of what’s to come for the pharmaceutical industry in 2022.

Pfizer and BioNTech Initiate Rolling Submission for Emergency Use Authorization of Their COVID-19 Vaccine in Children 6 Months Through 4 Years of Age Following Request From U.S. FDA

  • With pediatric COVID-19 cases surpassing 10 million and at the request of the FDA, the companies have submitted available data on the safety and efficacy of two 3 µg doses as part of a three-dose primary series for this age group to address the urgent public health need
  • Companies plan to submit additional data on a third 3 µg dose in this age group in the coming months
  • If authorization is granted, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would be the first COVID-19 vaccine available for pediatric populations under 5 years of age

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced that following a request from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) the companies have initiated a rolling submission seeking to amend the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include children 6 months through 4 years of age (6 months to

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201006018/en/

Pfizer Announces New Chief Development Officer

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that William Pao, M.D., Ph.D., will join the Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer effective March 21, 2022. Dr. Pao will be a member of Pfizer's Executive Leadership Team reporting to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Albert Bourla. He joins Pfizer from Roche, where he most recently served as the Head of Pharma Research and Early Development (pRED) and oversaw the discovery and early development of a portfolio of new molecular entities to treat diseases related to cancer, neuroscience, ophthalmology, rare diseases, immunology, infectious diseases, and rare blood disorders, across seven global sites. He was also a member of Roche's Enlarged Corporate Executive Committee.

Dr. Pao succeeds Rod MacKenzie who recently announced his intent to retire after a 35-year career at Pfizer. Mr. MacKenzie has agreed to continue in his role until a seamless transition is completed.

Pfizer and Ionis announce discontinuation of vupanorsen clinical development program

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) today announced the discontinuation of the Pfizer-led clinical development program for vupanorsen (PF-07285557), an investigational antisense therapy that was being evaluated for potential indications in cardiovascular (CV) risk reduction and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG).

European Commission Approves LORVIQUA® as a First-Line Treatment for ALK-Positive Advanced Lung Cancer

Approval based on results from Phase 3 CROWN trial, showing LORVIQUA reduced risk of disease progression or death by 72% in newly diagnosed individuals compared to XALKORI ® (crizotinib)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that the European Commission (EC) granted marketing authorization for LORVIQUA ® (lorlatinib, available in the U.S. under the brand name LORBRENA ® ) as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)- positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) previously not treated with an ALK inhibitor.

