BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , BELLUS Health Inc , Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. , Univar Solutions Inc.

Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ( jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com ) or Marc Ackerman ( mackerman@brodskysmith.com ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq – SPPI)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Spectrum will be acquired by Assertio Holdings, Inc. ("Assertio") (Nasdaq - ASRT). Spectrum stockholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.1783 shares of Assertio common stock for each share of Spectrum common stock they own, implying an upfront value of $1.14 per Spectrum share (approximately $248 million) based on Assertio's stock price on April 24, 2023. Additionally, Spectrum stockholders will receive one CVR per Spectrum share entitling them to receive up to an additional $0.20 per share in total (approximately $43 million), payable in cash or stock at Assertio's election. Following the close of the transaction, Assertio stockholders will own approximately 65% of the combined company, and Spectrum stockholders will own approximately 35%, on a fully diluted basis.The investigation concerns whether the Spectrum Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Assertio is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-nasdaq-sppi/ .

BELLUS Health Inc (Nasdaq – BLU)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, BELLUS will be acquired by GSK Plc (NYSE - GSK). BELLUS shareholders will receive $14.75 cash for each BELLUS common share, for a total equity value of approximately $2.0 billion. The investigation concerns whether the BELLUS Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether GSK Plc is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/bellus-health-inc-nasdaq-blu/ .

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq – RXDX)

Under the terms of the agreement, Prometheus will be acquired by Merck (NYSE - MRK). Prometheus shareholders will receive $200.00 cash for each Prometheus common share, for a total equity value of approximately $10.8 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Prometheus Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Merck is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/prometheus-biosciences-inc-nasdaq-rxdx/ .

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE – UNVR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Univar will be acquired by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo (NYSE – APO) (the "Apollo Funds") in an all-cash transaction that values the Company at an enterprise value of approximately $8.1 billion. The agreement provides that Univar Solutions shareholders will receive $36.15 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Univar Solutions Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Apollo Funds are paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/univar-solutions-inc-nyse-unvr/ .

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Announces Grant to Investigator Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health

Highlights:

  • Grant awarded to Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, Principal Investigator of the Phase I/IIa combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (by Merck) in advanced breast cancer at Thomas Jefferson University.
  • Merck to provide KEYTRUDA® for use in the combination study.
  • The Investigator Grant validates and will build on the encouraging preliminary data from BriaCell’s combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (Link).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, today announced that Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, a board-certified medical oncologist and recognized expert in breast cancer treatment at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, PA, has been selected to receive support from the Merck Investigator Studies Program (“MISP”). The Investigator Grant is a highly coveted award granted by Merck & Co., Inc. (“Merck”) (NYSE: MRK) to leading investigators with highly innovative clinical studies.

Merck Announces Q4 and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

Merck (NYSE:MRK) reported quarterly worldwide sales at US$11.9 billion in Q4 in its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and its full fiscal 2019 year.

As quoted in the press release:

OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell’s Clinical Data Accepted to be Presented at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology 2020 in Boston

Safety and early efficacy data to be presented from clinical trial of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer:

  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; by Merck & Co., Inc.);
  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with INCMGA00012 (by Incyte Corporation).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that the data of its clinical studies with its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, will be presented the at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology (SSO) 2020 – International Conference on Surgical Cancer Care taking place March 25-28 in Boston, MA.

OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Invited to Present at Mount Sinai’s Frontiers in Academic Pathology Symposium at The New York Academy of Medicine

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announced today that it will present at the “Frontiers in Academic Pathology” symposium, hosted by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, to be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at The New York Academy of Medicine, 1216 Fifth Avenue in New York. The symposium focus will include molecular biomarkers, experimental diagnostics and liquid biopsies, all of which factor heavily in the development of BriaCell’s companion diagnostics under development, including BriaCell’s HLA-matching hypothesis and recently-announced Grade I/II biomarkers.

BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

Highlights:

  • Patient initially identified September 19, 2019 as a Remarkable Responder;
  • Patient has continued to experience a highly remarkable reduction in tumors that had metastasized to areas outside of the breasts;
  • A metastasized tumor behind the left eye orbital region, which had pushed the eye forward from the skull, has now completely disappeared;
  • Prior to BriaCell’s treatment, patient had failed prior regimens with 16 agents (13 chemotherapy and 3 hormonal);
  • Patient remains on BriaCell’s treatment.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to provide an update on the previously-announced (Link) top responder (“Remarkable Responder”) in the combination study of its lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte’s INCMGA00012, a PD-1 inhibitor.

Ocumetics Announces Corporate Changes

Ocumetics Announces Corporate Changes

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - April 24, 2023.  Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) (the " Corporation " or " Ocumetics ") announces that Dr. Mark Lee has tendered his resignation as the Corporation's President and Chief Executive Officer to take effect June 30, 2023.  Dr. Lee will continue as the Corporation's President and Chief Executive Officer until June 30, 2023 as the Corporation seeks to hire a new President and Chief Executive Officer.  Dr. Lee has agreed to consult with the Corporation for a period up to one year after his departure on an as needed basis to assist in a smooth transition.

Gilead Sciences Releases Inaugural ESG Impact Report

Gilead Sciences recently released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Impact Report. This is an evolution of our traditional Year in Review, and uses the ESG framework to highlight the successes and achievements of the prior year

Though the report itself is new, our commitment to practicing ESG is not: We've been guided by Environmental, Social and Governance principles for more than 35 years.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals To Present at Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals To Present at Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology platform, today announced that it will deliver a corporate presentation at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference in Toronto .

Eupraxia CEO Dr. James Helliwell will present on Tuesday, April 25th, 2023 , at 10:30 a.m. ET at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, and will participate in investor meetings at the conference on April 25th and 26th.

Ocumetics Announces Design Lockdown to Enter Further Development Stages

Ocumetics Announces Design Lockdown to Enter Further Development Stages

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - April 19, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) is pleased to announce that its research and development team has successfully completed design lockdown for the Ocumetics accommodating lens that will move into the next stage of testing.

Antibe to Present at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical-stage company leveraging its hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies to target inflammation, today announced its participation in the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference being held in person on April 25-26, 2023. Scott Curtis, Antibe's Chief Operating Officer, and Dr. Joseph Stauffer, Chief Medical Officer, will deliver the Company's live presentation:

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Time: 1:30 pm (Eastern Time)
Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Defence's Novel Accum-mRNA Vaccine Now Administered for Testing on Cancer

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of immune-oncology vaccines and drug delivery technologies, is pleased to announce that it commenced comparing the therapeutic potency of "naked" to AccumTM-linked mRNA in immunocompetent mice. This first set of studies aims to validate a recently achieved milestone regarding the establishment of a mRNA conjugation protocol.

With Defence's AccumTM-mRNA vaccine engineering and synthesis completed, the final established product and an SOP has been finalized to be able to apply the same method to any chosen mRNA molecule combined with AccumTM to create a new platform vaccine technology.

×