Pharmaceutical

Investing News
.

Merck Announces Q4 and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

- February 5th, 2020

Merck reported quarterly sales at US$11.9 billion in Q4 in its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and its full fiscal 2019 year.

Merck (NYSE:MRK) reported quarterly worldwide sales at US$11.9 billion in Q4 in its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and its full fiscal 2019 year.

As quoted in the press release:

As evidenced by our results and our 2020 guidance, Merck had an extraordinary year and is in a position of operational and financial strength,” said Kenneth C. Frazier, chairman and chief executive officer, Merck. “It is this position of strength, born of our focused execution, that gives us the confidence to spin off our Women’s Health, trusted Legacy Brands and Biosimilar products into a new company, which will position us to deliver even greater value to patients and shareholders.”

Click here to read the full press release.

pharmaceutical market outlook report 2020

We found the top performing pharma stocks to watch this year

Find out more in our report
 

Related posts

Pharma Outlook 2020: Oncology Commands Sector Growth
Biotech Outlook 2020: Washington Scrutiny Looms Over Sector
Pharma Trends 2019: FDA Approvals Make Waves Through Market
NewLink Genetics Receives European Commission Grant of Conditional Marketing Approval for V920

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply