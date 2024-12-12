Vertex Power-up Gravity Gold Plant at Reward

Positive results continue at Mann West with 28 of 31 holes with intervals greater than 0.3% nickel including 0.52% nickel over 37.5 metres in MAN24-61 within 0.28% nickel over 356 metres
New discovery at Mann South with MAN24-81 delivering 0.24% nickel over 508 metres
Several holes with anomalous PGM horizons such as 0.82 g/t platinum+palladium over 18.6 metres and 0.77 g/t platinum+palladium over 24.5 metres in MAN24-100C at Mann South
Toronto, Ontario – TheNewswire - December 11, 2024 – Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce results of a drill program on joint venture properties (ExploreCo) north of Timmins Ontario (See Canada Nickel Press Release dated December 11, 2024).
ExploreCo, the name of which will be announced in due course, will control 1,989 mining claims totaling approximately 42,000 hectares and will include nickel properties in Mann, Newmarket, and Reaume Townships as well as Calder, Galna, McCool, Moody, Mortimer, Stimson, and other properties currently held by Canada Nickel (see Figure 1, ExploreCo properties shown in purple).
Regional Map of ExploreCo Properties (purple)
Under the Binding Letter of Intent, the first $5 million of funding for ExploreCo will be provided from existing funds by Canada Nickel, after which costs will be funded by pro rata ownership basis, which will initially be 80% Canada Nickel and 20% Noble. Canada Nickel and Noble will continue to maintain their existing royalty rights on the ExploreCo claims, as will previous claim owners who had vended claims to Noble. (see NR July 8, 2024)
Commenting on the transaction under the Mann results to date, CEO of Noble said, " we are extremely pleased with the Mann results to date from the work carried out by Canada Nickel. We are in the final stages of completing agreements related to the creation of ExploreCo which hope to have finalized in the very near term."
Mann Property
The Mann property is located 22 kilometres east of Crawford between Timmins and Cochrane and is 80% owned by Canada Nickel and 20% by Noble Mineral Exploration. The Company has completed a drill program on four separate targets within the property in 2024, Mann North, Mann West (together formerly Mann Northwest), Mann Central and Mann South. (Figure 1). This release provides an assay update from 31 holes, 16 holes at Mann West, 11 holes at Mann South, and four holes at Mann Central. This property is part of the creation of an 'ExploreCo' subsidiary with Noble Mineral Exploration (see press release July 8, 2024) with Noble owning the other 20%.
Mann West
Mann West is approximately 3.5 kilometres long by up to 1.1 kilometres wide (covering 3.4 square kilometres). The drill program completed focused on the southern half of the target with drilling completed over a strike length of 1.7 kilometres and a width of at least 600 metres. All drillholes intersected long sections of well-serpentinized peridotite and minor dunite with disseminated and visible nickel sulphide mineralization consisting primarily of pentlandite and heazlewoodite. The Company has drilled a total of 39 holes to date at Mann West (Figure 2), with 31 holes drilled during the 2024 program. With this drilling the company has completed the first phase of exploration that is required for an initial resource estimate expected by Q1 2025. Assays from 16 additional holes are presented in this release.
Figure 1 – Mann Properties
Table 1 – Drilling highlights Mann Properties
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)*
Ni %
Co %
Pd g/t
Pt g/t
Cr %
Fe %
S %
Mann West
MAN24-42
9.0
345.2
336.2
0.24
0.012
0.004
0.007
0.20
6.40
0.068
and
371.7
402.0
30.3
0.19
0.010
0.003
0.005
0.38
6.82
0.053
MAN24-61
17.8
374.3
356.5
0.28
0.012
0.033
0.017
0.26
5.98
0.133
including
75.0
112.5
37.5
0.52
0.013
0.107
0.058
0.14
5.80
0.203
MAN24-70
18.0
501.0
483.0
0.24
0.011
0.007
0.008
0.27
6.12
0.067
including
144.0
172.5
28.5
0.29
0.011
0.007
0.007
0.14
5.52
0.076
MAN24-73
74.2
500.4
426.2
0.25
0.012
0.009
0.009
0.25
6.30
0.061
MAN24-74
7.9
278.5
270.6
0.19
0.014
0.027
0.016
0.40
7.40
0.057
including
25.5
31.5
6.0
0.31
0.013
0.028
0.013
0.82
6.67
0.125
and
318.0
402.0
84.0
0.24
0.013
0.003
0.005
0.16
7.45
0.026
MAN24-76
12.6
495.0
482.4
0.26
0.011
0.011
0.010
0.16
5.95
0.042
including
81.0
117.0
36.0
0.29
0.012
0.036
0.014
0.16
6.11
0.089
and
162.0
196.5
34.5
0.31
0.011
0.010
0.012
0.13
5.24
0.024
MAN24-78
19.4
402.0
382.6
0.24
0.013
0.012
0.010
0.38
6.54
0.053
including
261.0
294.0
33.0
0.30
0.013
0.031
0.021
0.52
6.67
0.100
including
274.5
282.0
7.5
0.41
0.015
0.057
0.027
0.72
6.95
0.178
MAN24-82
22.0
481.5
459.5
0.21
0.012
0.017
0.016
0.37
6.76
0.047
including
61.5
360.0
298.5
0.25
0.012
0.019
0.013
0.35
6.17
0.050
including
255.0
277.5
22.5
0.30
0.013
0.025
0.014
0.58
5.91
0.069
MAN24-83
6.0
403.0
397.0
0.21
0.013
0.016
0.011
0.58
7.43
0.087
including
144.0
195.9
51.9
0.27
0.014
0.030
0.024
0.68
7.87
0.064
and
305.5
336.0
30.5
0.27
0.013
0.019
0.009
0.60
6.30
0.080
MAN24-85
69.0
493.0
424.0
0.25
0.012
0.012
0.008
0.26
6.25
0.042
MAN24-86
14.2
462.0
447.8
0.23
0.012
0.006
0.006
0.41
6.33
0.027
MAN24-89
99.0
191.2
92.2
0.22
0.012
0.013
0.009
0.47
6.71
0.042
and
210.6
428.9
218.3
0.24
0.012
0.009
0.008
0.35
6.31
0.053
including
386.0
395.0
9.0
0.35
0.013
0.054
0.020
0.75
6.45
0.120
MAN24-92
27.4
426.9
399.5
0.25
0.012
0.016
0.008
0.39
6.27
0.046
including
267.0
286.5
19.5
0.34
0.015
0.083
0.034
0.66
6.57
0.114
and
324.0
349.5
25.5
0.30
0.012
0.037
0.015
0.57
6.29
0.125
and
433.6
501.0
67.4
0.20
0.013
0.013
0.021
0.50
7.35
0.047
MAN24-93
18.0
391.0
373.0
0.24
0.012
0.009
0.007
0.34
6.43
0.039
and
406.8
470.0
63.2
0.16
0.011
0.005
0.004
0.36
7.34
0.031
MAN24-94
102.0
501.0
399.0
0.24
0.012
0.012
0.009
0.39
6.50
0.039
including
400.5
415.5
15.0
0.30
0.011
0.044
0.021
0.57
6.57
0.083
MAN24-97
18.0
360.0
342.0
0.21
0.013
0.015
0.009
0.37
6.63
0.053
and
406.5
501.0
94.5
0.23
0.012
0.003
0.003
0.39
7.10
0.021
*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.
Figure 2 – Mann West
Mann South
This target is approximately 5.9 kilometres long by up to 1.2 kilometres wide, having an arcuate and irregular shape, with an overall area of 4.1 square kilometres. The CNC drill program at Mann South started in August 2024 consisting of 20 drillholes, all of which intersected serpentinized peridotite and dunite. Assay results for 11 drillholes are provided in this release with nine drillhole assay results still pending. Mineralogical analyses are underway to help identify and prioritize the best areas, although almost half of the strike length of the target remains untested (Figure 3).
Table 2 – Mann South drilling Highlights
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)*
Ni %
Co %
Pd g/t
Pt g/t
Cr %
Fe %
S %
Mann South
MAN24-66
39.0
139.5
100.5
0.23
0.013
0.003
0.003
0.29
8.03
0.070
and
187.5
402.0
214.5
0.18
0.013
0.003
0.004
0.43
6.61
0.019
MAN24-72
54.5
501.0
446.5
0.20
0.013
0.005
0.006
0.43
6.80
0.019
MAN24-75
16.9
420.0
403.1
0.24
0.010
0.018
0.006
0.30
7.92
0.051
MAN24-77
39.0
46.0
7.0
0.44
0.017
0.051
0.126
0.57
9.28
0.036
and
60.0
448.5
388.5
0.14
0.014
0.019
0.013
0.41
6.96
0.016
MAN24-81
44.3
552.0
507.7
0.24
0.011
0.003
0.003
0.38
7.55
0.056
MAN24-84
28.4
501.0
472.6
0.24
0.011
0.003
0.003
0.42
7.70
0.057
MAN24-90
49.3
501.0
451.7
0.23
0.012
0.004
0.005
0.37
6.33
0.015
MAN24-91
49.0
323.3
274.3
0.17
0.013
0.004
0.004
0.44
6.93
0.043
and
338.7
483.0
144.3
0.22
0.012
0.003
0.003
0.37
6.13
0.021
MAN24-99
51.3
402.0
350.7
0.17
0.013
0.004
0.012
0.46
6.60
0.011
MAN24-100C
21.0
112.4
91.4
0.16
0.014
0.036
0.096
0.37
7.46
0.010
and
131.0
172.0
41.0
0.22
0.012
0.010
0.010
0.61
5.69
0.031
and
340.5
378.4
37.9
0.19
0.013
0.005
0.003
0.56
6.52
0.027
MAN24-103
34.0
402.0
368
0.24
0.012
0.027
0.003
0.36
7.67
0.016
*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.
Figure 3 - Mann South
Mann Central
The outline of the ultramafic body at Mann Central is estimated by magnetics to be 4.5 kilometres long and between 0.5 to 1.0 kilometres wide (or 3.1 square kilometres). Drilling at this target was completed during the spring/summer of 2024 and now totals 32 drillholes, 27 of which were drilled during the 2024 program. Mineralization is more consistent near the center of the target over an area of 1.9 kilometres by 600 metres (1.1 square kilometres). This release provides an update for four drillholes (Table 3), all of which intersected peridotite.
Anomalous platinum group metals (PGM) consisting of platinum (Pt) and palladium (Pd) were identified in several holes, predominantly within pyroxenite units near the peridotite contacts on all properties (Table 4).
Table 3 – Mann Central drilling Highlights
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)*
Ni %
Co %
Pd g/t
Pt g/t
Cr %
Fe %
S %
Mann Central
MAN24-41
111.9
153.0
41.1
0.18
0.012
0.004
0.005
0.52
7.42
0.096
MAN24-48
75.0
402.0
327.0
0.21
0.011
0.005
0.006
0.29
6.58
0.084
including
148.5
157.5
9.0
0.35
0.015
0.019
0.008
0.14
8.73
0.199
MAN24-64
14.3
48.5
34.2
0.22
0.012
0.005
0.008
0.18
6.66
0.584
and
55.8
334.9
279.1
0.19
0.012
0.014
0.017
0.40
7.00
0.053
MAN24-68
366.0
406.0
40.0
0.24
0.012
0.003
0.006
0.15
8.77
0.028
*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.
Table 4 – Mann Properties PGM Highlights
Hole ID
From
(m)
To
(m)
Length
(m)
Pt+Pd
(g/t)
Pd
g/t)
Pt
(g/t)
Ni
(%)
Co
(%)
Cr
(%)
Fe
(%)
S
(%)
Mann West
MAN24-74
278.5
309.0
30.5
0.48
0.28
0.20
0.037
0.007
0.394
5.763
0.011
MAN24-82
481.5
501.0
19.5
0.52
0.28
0.24
0.024
0.007
0.324
5.919
0.014
MAN24-97
378.5
400.5
22
0.40
0.23
0.17
0.040
0.008
0.360
5.179
0.018
Mann South
MAN24-66
160.0
180.7
20.7
0.49
0.33
0.16
0.026
0.005
0.362
3.957
0.017
MAN24-72
44.0
54.5
10.5
0.37
0.12
0.24
0.037
0.009
0.313
5.849
0.011
MAN24-77
37.0
60.0
23
0.55
0.16
0.39
0.216
0.012
0.409
6.386
0.016
and
444.0
457.5
13.5
0.34
0.10
0.24
0.098
0.013
0.596
6.776
0.015
and
492.0
529.5
37.5
0.35
0.14
0.21
0.055
0.008
0.499
5.450
0.008
MAN24-100C
75.0
91.5
16.5
0.53
0.11
0.42
0.131
0.013
0.314
6.600
0.011
and
112.4
131.0
18.6
0.82
0.31
0.51
0.064
0.009
0.474
5.288
0.006
and
172.0
196.5
24.5
0.77
0.32
0.46
0.048
0.009
0.518
5.375
0.007
Mann Central
MAN24-64
334.9
351.5
16.6
0.52
0.33
0.19
0.043
0.008
0.371
5.291
0.019
Figure 4 - Mann Central
Table 5: Drillhole Orientation
Hole ID
Easting ( mE)
Northing ( mN)
Azimuth (⁰)
Dip ( ⁰)
Length (m)
MANN WEST
MAN24-42
496024
5411983
35
-50
402
MAN24-61
496859
5412156
215
-50
402
MAN24-70
496492
5412296
215
-50
501
MAN24-73
496604
5412445
215
-50
500
MAN24-74
495656
5412189
215
-85
402
MAN24-76
496560
5412057
215
-50
495
MAN24-78
495969
5412226
215
-85
402
MAN24-82
495980
5412379
215
-50
501
MAN24-83
496980
5412318
215
-50
450
MAN24-85
496493
5412451
215
-50
493
MAN24-86
496442
5411894
215
-50
489
MAN24-89
496297
5412494
215
-50
495
MAN24-92
496177
5412332
215
-50
501
MAN24-93
496373
5412289
215
-50
471
MAN24-94
496098
5412537
215
-50
501
MAN24-97
495765
5412456
220
-50
501
MANN SOUTH
MAN24-66
503460
5408195
35
-50
402
MAN24-72
503650
5408420
35
-50
501
MAN24-75
502081
5405730
55
-50
420
MAN24-77
502345
5405431
50
-50
540
MAN24-81
503460
5408195
220
-50
552
MAN24-84
502406
5408781
35
-50
501
MAN24-90
503140
5409045
35
-50
501
MAN24-91
503358
5408852
35
-50
483
MAN24-99
502349
5405667
55
-50
402
MAN24-100C
502169
5405546
55
-50
378
MAN24-103
501960
5405890
55
-50
402
MANN CENTRAL
MAN24-41
498466
5410751
145
-55
153
MAN24-48
498066
5410676
180
-50
402
MAN24-64
498058
5410435
180
-50
406
MAN24-68
497871
5410435
180
-50
402
Quality Assurance and Control, Drilling and Assaying
Edwin Escarraga, MSc, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The core is collected from the drill in sealed core trays and transported to the core logging facility. The core is marked and sampled at 1.5 metre lengths and cut with a diamond blade saw. One set of samples is transported in secured bags directly from the Canada Nickel core shack to Actlabs Timmins, while a second set of samples is securely shipped to SGS Lakefield for preparation, with analysis performed at SGS Burnaby or SGS Callao (Peru). All are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited labs. Analysis for precious metals (gold, platinum and palladium) are completed by Fire Assay while analysis for nickel, cobalt, sulphur and other elements are performed using a peroxide fusion and ICP-OES analysis. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of 3 QA/QC samples per 20 core samples making a batch of 60 samples that are submitted for analysis.
Qualified Person and Data Verification
Stephen J. Balch P.Geo. (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc .
Wayne Holmstead P.Geo (ON), a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.
About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., Go Metals Corp. and Lode Gold Resources Inc . , and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold ~25,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional 20% interest in ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and ~175 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It will also hold its ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~4,600 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, and ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec. More detailed information is available on the website at:
www.noblemineralexploration.com .
Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB."
