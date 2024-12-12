Corporate Presentation December 2024

EXPLORATION HIGHLIGHTS:
All intercepts are reported as estimated true widths in metres ("m"), except for the La Colorada Skarn, which is a massive orebody and intercepts are reported as drilled.
- Jacobina - extensional and infill drilling in the Maricota and the Morro do Vento zones demonstrate the potential for future resource expansion. Significant results at grades higher than the average resource grade include: 1.42m @ 116.41 g/t Au and 8.74m @ 5.86 g/t Au (Maricota - MRCEX00056); 12.75m @ 3.71 g/t Au, incl. 8.35m @ 5.26 g/t Au (Maricota - MRCEX00052); 5.75m @ 5.24 g/t Au, incl. 2.11m @ 11.68 g/t Au (Morro do Vento - MVTEX00223).
- El Peñon - drilling of the principal structures and areas to the south continues to return high-grade intercepts that are typical for this deposit. Significant results include: 1.05m @ 18.89 g/t Au, 746 g/t Ag (Pampa Campamento - UIP0177); 1.09m @ 9.90 g/t Au, 97 g/t Ag (Pampa Sur - SEP0055); 4.10m @ 3.62 g/t Au and 1,592 g/t Ag (Dominadora - UEH0024); and 1.46m @ 0.44 g/t Au and 2,547 g/t Ag (Chiquilla Chica - UIH0049).
- La Colorada - 13 new veins have been discovered in the eastern portion of the property, expanding the high-grade zone of the mine. Significant results within the Mariana, NC2 splay and San Geronimo veins show continued high-grade results, notably: S-104-24 with 0.95m @ 9,618 g/t Ag, 4.85% Pb, 4.82% Zn (Mariana vein); S-154-24 with 2.32m @ 2,615 g/t Ag, 2.31% Pb, 5.16% Zn (NC2 vein); and S-168-24 with 3.28m @ 308 g/t Ag, 10.18% Pb, 13.09% Zn (Cristina vein).
- La Colorada Skarn project - infill drilling reinforced confidence in the large, indicated mineral resource update as at June 30, 2024. Notable intercepts include: 273.10m at 54 g/t Ag, 0.85% Pb, and 5.18% Zn, incl. 62.55m at 84 g/t Ag, 1.97% Pb, and 7.57% Zn (U-155-24); and 60.25m at 85 g/t Ag, 7.05% Pb, and 10.41% Zn (U-19-24).
- Whitney Project (Timmins) - the increase in estimated gold mineral resources provided in the June 30, 2024 mineral reserve and mineral resource update highlights the potential of the Whitney project, while ongoing drilling of the Bonetal/Hallnor and Broulan reef has continued to yield high-grade results along the mineralized trend, including 360 g/t Au over 2.4 metres (TW24-793).
- Huaron - significant results from drilling focused on the Horizonte zone include: DDH-U-111-24 with 2.10m @ 399 g/t Ag, 7.39% Pb and 14.58% Zn (Maria vein); DDH-U-113-24 with 1.50m @ 504 g/t Ag, 12.77% Pb and 19.97% Zn (Maria Vein); DDH-U-049-24 with 2.77m @ 768 g/t Ag, 1.85% Pb and 0.62% Zn (Cuerpo Andres);
- Minera Florida - exploration and infill drilling have extended mineralization at several key mine structures. Significant results include: 1.98m @ 16.11 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag and 6.44% Zn and 1.97m @ 9.38 g/t Au, 23 g/t Ag, and 4.96% Zn (Maqui Norte vein - ALH4638); and 2.57m @ 10.32 g/t Au, 12 g/t Ag, and 0.08% Zn (Mila Sur vein - ALH4562).
SUMMARY OF EXPLORATION RESULTS
Jacobina mine, Brazil
The Jacobina mine is an underground paleo placer gold mine located in the state of Bahia in northeastern Brazil. The mine has a strong track record of mineral reserve and mineral resource replacement and growth. The mine complex and resources extend over eight kilometres with exploration targets extending over a 14 kilometre trend of conglomerate reefs hosting gold mineralization, many of which remain open to depth and along strike.
- Brownfield exploration drilling totaled 35,583m, primarily targeting the João Belo Sul, Morro do Vento, Maricota, Serra do Corrego, and João Belo Norte zones. Exploratory drilling focused on evaluating new near-mine targets down-dip and north of Maricota. The recent exploration results continue to highlight the significant potential for expanding mineral reserves and mineral resources at Jacobina.
- Infill drilling at João Belo Sul confirmed gold mineralization continuity, particularly in higher-grade zones proximal to existing underground infrastructure at João Belo Norte mine. Notable intercepts include: 3.26m @ 8.21 g/t Au (JBS00093); 2.07m @ 5.55 g/t Au and 5.70m @ 4.63 g/t Au (JBS00094).
- Infill and exploration drilling at Morro do Vento continued to extend high-grade zones in the FW reef. Significant intercepts include: 5.75m @ 5.24 g/t Au, incl. 2.11m @ 11.68 g/t Au (MVTEX00223); and 6.90m @ 3.13 g/t Au, incl. 1.74m @ 9.06 g/t Au (MVTEX00217). Exploration drilling further confirms continuity of mineralization down dip within the FW reef, with 7.03m @ 2.62 g/t Au, incl. 2.56m @ 5.08 g/t Au (MVTEX00220), extending mineralization approximately 250m down-dip of the current indicated mineral resources. Mineralization in this zone remains open to depth.
- Exploration and infill drilling results at Maricota confirm the continuity of mineralization within multiple reefs (FW, HW, and Main) where mineralization remains open for expansion down dip and along strike to the north. Significant intercepts include: 12.75m @ 3.71 g/t Au, incl. 8.35m @ 5.26 g/t Au, 4.31m @ 4.49 g/t Au and 2.54m @ 11.56 g/t Au (MRCEX00052); 5.98m @ 5.12 g/t Au, incl. 2.83m @ 9.78 g/t Au and 7.46m @ 2.05 g/t Au, incl. 3.16m @ 3.50 g/t Au (MRCEX00032); and 1.42m @ 116.41 g/t Au and 4.59m @ 5.45 g/t Au, incl. 1.89m @ 10.08 g/t Au (MRCEX00056).
El Peñon, Chile
El Peñon is a large, high-grade gold-silver epithermal system located in northern Chile.
- For the period from May 2024 to October 2024, exploration drilling totaled 56,632 metres. This included 34,965 metres of infill drilling aimed at converting inferred mineral resources to the indicated category around the principal veins, including El Valle, Pampa Campamento, Pampa Sur and Chiquilla Chica. Additionally, 21,667 metres of exploration drilling were conducted to delineate new inferred mineral resource.
- Highlights from El Valle include: 1.54m @ 8.55 g/t Au, 154 g/t Ag (UIV0079); 1.20m @ 4.70 g/t Au, 257 g/t Ag (UIV0078); and 0.83m @ 16.63 g/t Au, 721 g/t Ag (UIV0080). Mineralization remains open to the north and down dip.
- Highlights from Pampa Campamento include: 1.05m @ 18.89 g/t Au, 746 g/t Ag (UIP0177); 0.76m @ 16.13 g/t Au, 258 g/t Ag (UIP0189); 1.71m @ 10.65 g/t Au, 186 g/t Ag (UIS0028); and 0.65m @ 15.33 g/t Au, 297 g/t Ag (UIP0175).
- Key results for exploration and infill drilling at the Pampa Sur vein include: 1.09m @ 9.90 g/t Au, 97 g/t Ag (SEP0055); 0.98m @ 8.49 g/t Au, 156 g/t Ag (SIP0051); and 0.42m @ 18.80 g/t Au, 1,017 g/t Ag (SIP0064). Structures identified to the east of Pampa Sur have also yielded positive results, notably 1.18m @ 6.50 g/t Au and 493 g/t Ag (SIP0067). Pampa Sur represents an important opportunity to add mineral resources near to existing mine infrastructure.
- Chiquilla Chica is a silver-rich satellite deposit located approximately 20 km southwest of El Peñon. Recent exploration drilling has confirmed high silver grades, including: 1.46m @ 0.44 g/t Au and 2,547 g/t Ag (UIH0049) and 1.44m @ 1.29 g/t Au and 1,181 g/t Ag (UIH0050). The Dominadora vein, a new discovery northeast of the main Chiquilla Chica structure, returned 4.10m @ 3.62 g/t Au and 1,592 g/t Ag (UEH0024) and 1.20m @ 0.23 g/t Au, and 1,349 g/t Ag (UEH0026) in initial drilling.
La Colorada mine, Mexico
The La Colorada mine is a silver-rich polymetallic operation located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.
- For the period May 2024 to October 2024, the Company completed 47,883 metres of exploration drilling, successfully extending mineralization to the east.
- Drilling on the east extension of the NC2 vein returned silver-rich intercepts from the main structure and parallel Mariana and NC2 splay veins. Notable drill highlights include: S-104-24 with 0.95m @ 9,618 g/t Ag, 4.85% Pb, 4.82% Zn (Mariana vein); 0.53m @ 4,916 g/t Ag, 9.82% Pb, 1.02% Zn (NC2 Splay); S-154-24 with 2.51m @ 1,189 g/t Ag, 0.82% Pb, 1.09% Zn (Mariana vein); and 2.32m @ 2,615 g/t Ag, 2.31% Pb, 5.16% Zn (NC2 vein).
- Drilling on a new vein system discovered earlier in 2024, located parallel to the NC2 vein in the southeast area of the mine, confirms high-grade mineralization in the Cristina vein. Notable drill results include: S-168-24 with 3.28m @ 308 g/t Ag, 10.18% Pb, 13.09% Zn and S-119-24 with 1.95m @ 1,470 g/t Ag, 3.15% Pb, 3.23% Zn. These intersects now define a mineralized vein over an area measuring 450m along strike by 550m vertical, and open in all directions.
- The San Geronimo vein system is now defined by 19 drillholes covering a mineralized area of 550m along the strike by 450m vertical. Specific highlights include: S-115-24 with 1.08m @ 1,637 g/t Ag, 2.08% Pb, 3.35% Zn; S-161-24 with 5.59m @ 456 g/t Ag, 1.10% Pb, 2.41% Zn; S-168-24 with 2.93m @ 528 g/t Ag, 3.04% Pb, 5.54% Zn; S-172-24 with 4.08m @ 255 g/t Ag, 3.28% Pb, 7.33% Zn; and S-44-24 with 2.25m @ 1,420 g/t Ag, 2.04% Pb, 1.93%.
La Colorada Skarn project, Mexico
The La Colorada Skarn is a large silver-bearing polymetallic deposit located below and adjacent to the producing vein system of the La Colorada mine.
- Over 325,000 metres have been drilled at the Skarn project since the deposit was discovered, with 11,000 metres drilled since the mineral resource update as at June 30, 2024. The recent infill drilling, focused on the 901, 902, and 903 Skarn zones, confirmed grades and widths, as defined in the June 30, 2024 mineral resource estimate. Highlight infill intercepts include: 273.10m at 54 g/t Ag, 0.85% Pb, and 5.18% Zn, incl. 62.55m at 84 g/t Ag, 1.97% Pb and 7.57% Zn (U-155-24) and 60.25m at 85 g/t Ag, 7.05% Pb, and 10.41% Zn (U-19-24).
Huaron mine, Peru
The Huaron mine is a polymetallic (Zn-Pb-Ag-Cu) deposit situated in the Cerro de Pasco Department of central Peru.
- For the period May 2024 to October 2024, 58 drillholes totaling 14,714 metres were completed.
- High-grade mineralization within the Maria vein was extended by 100 metres and remains open at depth. Results include: DDH-U-111-24 with 2.10m @ 399 g/t Ag, 7.39% Pb, and 14.58% Zn and hole DDH-U-113-24 with 1.50m @ 504 g/t Ag, 12.77% Pb, and 19.97% Zn.
- Silver and polymetallic-rich mineralization on the east extension of the Cuerpo Andres vein was confirmed with results including: DDH-U-040-24 with 0.56m @ 722 g/t Ag, 6.06% Pb, and 1.90% Zn; DDH-U-075-24 with 0.55 m @ 701 g/t Ag, 13.64% Pb, and 8.83% Zn; and DDH-U-049-24 with 2.77m @ 768 g/t Ag, 1.85% Pb, and 0.62% Zn at depth.
- The Martin vein was extended 160 metres along strike, showing good mineralization with DDH-U-041-24 intercepting 2.46m @ 369 g/t Ag, 2.74 % Pb, and 2.01 % Zn; DDH-U-055-24 with 2.24m @ 683 g/t Ag, 10.65 % Pb, and 3.10 % Zn; and DDH-U-086-24 with 1.56m @ 535 g/t Ag, 10.02 % Pb, and 2.31 % Zn at depth.
Minera Florida, Chile
Minera Florida is an epithermal Au-Ag-Zn underground mine located in the coastal region of central Chile, southwest of Santiago.
- For the period January 2024 to October 2024, a total of 58,658 metres of drilling was completed.
- Exploration and infill drilling have extended mineralization at several key mine structures, particularly at Mila Sur, Maqui Norte, Lorena-Peque-Bandolera, and Sorpresa-Lo Balta.
- The Maqui Norte vein is a significant contributor to production, with potential for resource expansion to the north of the current development and reserves. Significant intercepts include: 1.98m @ 16.11g/t Au, 13g/t Ag, and 6.44% Zn and 1.97m @ 9.38g/t Au, 23g/t Ag, and 4.96% Zn (ALH4638); 0.92m @ 20.61 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag, and 0.09% Zn (ALH4701); and 1.19m @ 13.62 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag, and 3.81% Zn (ALH4588).
- Notable drill highlights at Mila Sur include: 2.57m @ 10.32 g/t Au, 12 g/t Ag, and 0.08% Zn (ALH4562); 1.70m @ 8.29 g/t Au, 110 g/t Ag, and 3.34% Zn (ALH4574); and 1.15m @ 6.52 g/t Au, 286 g/t Ag, and 2.29% Zn (ALH4467).
- Key results at Sorpresa – Lo Balta include: 2.95m @ 8.79 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag, and 1.48% Zn (ALH4657); and 2.14m @ 5.84 g/t Au, 12 g/t Ag, and 1.35% Zn, 1.20m @ 5.99 g/t Au, 12 g/t Ag, and 2.07% Zn, and 1.19m @ 7.29 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag, and 1.48% Zn (ALH4426).
Whitney Project (Timmins), Canada
Pan American's Timmins West and Bell Creek mines are located near Timmins, Ontario. The Whitney project is situated 4.5 kilometres south of the Bell Creek processing plant, adjacent to the Pamour open pit operated by Newmont Corporation ("Newmont").
- For the period November 2023 to September 2024, drilling totaled 16,941 metres. The drilling confirmed current resources at Hallnor/Bonetal and historic resources at Broulan Reef, located 1.5 km to the west. The Hallnor/Bonetal and Broulan Reef zones are referenced in Pan American's mineral reserves and mineral resources update as at June 30, 2024, under the Whitney project, which is a joint venture (83.27% Pan American / 16.73% Newmont) operated by Pan American. The estimated mineral resources, as provided in the June 30, 2024, mineral resource update, consist of 77,900 ounces of gold in the indicated category and 477,700 ounces of gold in the inferred category.
- Significant assays in the Hallnor/Bonetal zones include: 2.7m at 19.89 g/t Au (TW24-758); 7.2m at 31.50 g/t Au (TW24- 771); 11.7m at 3.28 g/t Au incl. 4.5m at 5.98 g/t Au (TW23-750); 13.7m at 2.11 g/t Au incl. 7.3m at 3.27 g/t Au (TW23-751).
- Significant assays from the drilling at Broulan Reef include: 2.4m at 360.18 g/t Au, incl. 0.4m at 1,940 g/t Au, 0.3m at 140 g/t Au (TW24-793) and 0.8 at 28.4 g/t Au (TW23-749); 7.6m at 6.26 g/t Au (TW24-786); 0.3m at 378.00 g/t Au (TW24-802); and 4.3m at 4.69 g/t Au (TW24-804).
DRILL RESULT HIGHLIGHTS TABLES
Jacobina, Brazil
The following table provides infill and exploration drill result highlights for the Jacobina mine for the period May 2024 to October 2024. Full infill and exploration drill results not included in this table, together with cross sections and plans, are available at https://panamericansilver.com/operations/gold-segment/jacobina/ .
Hole No.
Sector
Reef
Incl.
From (m)
To (m)
Int. (m)
Est. True Width (m)
Au g/t
JBS00093
João Belo Sul
LMPC
381.45
385.00
3.55
3.26
8.21
JBS00094
João Belo Sul
MPC
378.17
380.50
2.33
2.07
5.55
SPC
404.20
410.64
6.44
5.70
4.63
JBS00095
João Belo Sul
LVLPC
342.23
347.50
5.27
4.72
3.10
JBEX00126
João Belo Norte
LVLPC
400.04
405.06
5.02
3.34
6.88
LVLPC
incl.
401.00
403.72
2.72
1.81
12.12
MRCEX00025
Maricota
HW
140.66
141.50
0.84
0.70
19.22
MRCEX00026
Maricota
FW
561.50
571.50
10.00
4.18
2.41
EMB
677.52
680.00
2.48
1.44
7.74
MRCEX00031
Maricota
BAS
647.00
664.78
17.78
10.07
2.08
BAS
incl.
651.50
657.05
5.55
3.14
2.58
MRCEX00032
Maricota
MR
379.92
387.50
7.58
5.98
5.12
MR
incl.
379.92
383.50
3.58
2.83
9.78
FW
403.05
412.50
9.45
7.46
2.05
FW
incl.
404.50
408.50
4.00
3.16
3.50
MRCEX00034
Maricota
HW
488.00
498.69
10.69
5.16
3.92
HW
incl.
488.00
493.50
5.50
2.70
6.80
MRCEX00037
Maricota
FW
541.38
550.50
9.12
6.56
2.75
MRCEX00038
Maricota
MR
236.00
239.70
3.70
2.46
5.66
MRCEX00041
Maricota
HW
173.15
177.50
4.35
3.27
6.87
MRCEX00044
Maricota
HW
152.00
154.76
2.76
2.19
13.00
MRCEX00049
Maricota
FW
173.50
175.00
1.50
1.07
10.54
MRCEX00052
Maricota
FW
299.50
307.00
7.50
4.31
4.49
FW
314.50
319.00
4.50
2.54
11.56
FW
327.88
351.55
23.67
12.75
3.71
FW
incl.
328.50
344.00
15.50
8.35
5.26
MRCEX00053
Maricota
LU
137.00
141.00
4.00
3.27
3.11
MRCEX00056
Maricota
HW
94.00
95.50
1.50
1.42
116.41
HW
106.15
111.00
4.85
4.59
5.45
HW
incl.
107.00
109.00
2.00
1.89
10.08
FW
129.00
138.20
9.20
8.74
5.86
FW
incl.
130.00
133.50
3.50
3.33
13.35
MRCEX00059
Maricota
HW
115.50
118.50
3.00
2.96
10.23
MRCEX00061
Maricota
HW
134.39
136.50
2.11
1.95
9.16
MRCEX00062
Maricota
MR
177.50
179.50
2.00
1.59
7.43
FW
202.01
205.00
2.99
2.38
4.81
MVTEX00205
Morro do Vento
FW
213.00
228.68
15.68
14.11
1.17
FW
243.50
246.00
2.50
2.20
4.86
MVTEX00207
Morro do Vento
OFF_ R
192.00
196.35
4.35
3.62
3.02
MVTEX00216
Morro do Vento
FW
439.50
449.50
10.00
6.74
2.65
FW
incl.
443.50
449.00
5.50
3.70
3.13
MVTEX00217
Morro do Vento
FW
327.50
339.50
12.00
6.90
3.13
FW
incl.
329.21
332.24
3.03
1.74
9.06
MVTEX00219
Morro do Vento
MU
256.00
259.50
3.50
2.27
3.32
MVTEX00220
Morro do Vento
FW
494.50
513.00
18.50
7.03
2.62
FW
incl.
499.76
506.50
6.74
2.56
5.08
MVTEX00222
Morro do Vento
FW
172.00
178.50
6.50
3.93
2.76
MVTEX00223
Morro do Vento
FW
543.29
555.50
12.21
5.75
5.24
FW
incl.
551.00
555.50
4.50
2.11
11.68
MVTEX00228
Morro do Vento
FW
243.00
250.60
7.60
5.50
3.75
FW
incl.
247.67
250.60
2.93
1.90
8.52
El Peñon Chile
The following table provides infill and exploration drill result highlights for the El Peñon mine for the period May 2024 to October 2024. Full infill and exploration drill results not included in this table, together with longitudinal sections and plans, are available at: https://panamericansilver.com/operations/gold-segment/el-penon/ .
Hole No.
Vein
From (m)
To (m)
Int. (m)
Est. True Width (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
SIH0021
Chiquilla Chica (C1)
184.30
185.90
1.60
0.88
0.77
1019
UIH0049
Chiquilla Chica (C1)
40.05
41.70
1.65
1.46
0.44
2547
UIH0050
Chiquilla Chica (C1)
72.60
75.30
2.70
1.44
1.29
1181
UIH0056
Chiquilla Chica (C1)
85.60
87.10
1.50
0.95
0.22
578
UEH0024
Dominadora
106.15
135.00
28.85
4.10
3.62
1592
UEH0026
Dominadora
50.77
55.67
4.90
1.20
0.23
1349
UIV0077
El Valle
260.20
262.20
2.00
1.38
4.70
183
UIV0078
El Valle
256.30
257.50
1.20
1.20
4.70
257
UIV0079
El Valle
259.95
262.00
2.05
1.54
8.55
154
UIV0080
El Valle
231.20
232.15
0.95
0.83
16.63
721
UIV0083
El Valle
270.15
270.93
0.78
0.76
10.11
30
UIU0052
La Paloma
114.69
116.50
1.81
1.31
10.88
26
SIE0015
Esmeralda
248.60
249.50
0.90
0.54
10.10
1139
UIP0174
Pampa Campamento
351.13
352.10
0.97
0.52
9.50
664
UIP0176
Pampa Campamento
389.88
390.25
0.37
0.32
26.50
42
UIP0177
Pampa Campamento
291.53
293.60
2.07
1.05
18.89
746
UIP0178
Pampa Campamento
213.94
215.49
1.55
0.52
9.50
420
UIP0175
Pampa Campamento (-35)
184.95
186.15
1.20
0.65
15.33
297
UIP0189
Pampa Campamento Diagonal sur
134.70
135.52
0.82
0.76
16.13
258
UIS0028
Pampa Campamento Diagonal sur
60.38
62.19
1.81
1.71
10.65
186
SEP0055
Pampa Sur
374.00
376.00
2.00
1.09
9.90
97
SEP0072
Pampa Sur
464.00
465.00
1.00
0.69
5.50
403
SIP0051
Pampa Sur
364.18
365.70
1.52
0.98
8.49
156
SIP0056
Pampa Sur
398.07
399.29
1.22
0.92
4.76
359
SIP0063
Pampa Sur
410.53
411.44
0.91
0.67
5.63
405
SIP0064
Pampa Sur
352.12
352.60
0.48
0.42
18.80
1017
SIP0067
Pampa Sur (+50)
328.00
330.00
2.00
1.18
6.50
493
SIP0080
Pampa Sur (+50)
358.50
360.00
1.50
0.79
13.90
716
SIP0073
Pampa Sur Este
378.68
379.38
0.70
0.36
16.00
1651
SES0036
Sorpresa
333.80
334.20
0.40
0.30
22.00
838
UIS0023
Sorpresa
199.30
200.90
1.60
1.30
4.29
133
La Colorada, Mexico
The following table provides the drill result highlights for the La Colorada mine for the period May 2024 to October 2024. Full drill results not included in this table, together with cross sections and plans, are available at: https://panamericansilver.com/operations/silver-segment/la-colorada/ .
Hole No.
Vein
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Est. True Width (m)
Ag g/t
Au (g/t)
Pb %
Zn %
S-104-24
Mariana Vein
621.50
622.60
1.10
0.95
9618
0.89
4.85
4.82
and
NC2 Splay
795.95
796.70
0.75
0.53
4916
0.08
9.82
1.02
S-115-24
San Geronimo Vein System
461.10
463.65
2.55
1.08
1637
1.22
2.08
3.35
S-119-24
Cristina Vein
596.00
599.40
3.40
1.95
1470
0.03
3.15
3.23
S-138-24
NC2 Vein
695.60
701.60
6.00
4.60
666
0.90
1.32
2.74
S-146-24
Mariana Vein
701.05
704.55
3.50
2.47
1846
0.41
2.66
3.95
S-154-24
Mariana Vein
466.30
469.85
3.55
2.51
1189
0.24
0.82
1.09
and
NC2 Vein
540.25
544.30
4.05
2.32
2615
0.34
2.31
5.16
S-161-24
San Geronimo Splay
703.15
710.45
7.30
5.59
456
0.94
1.10
2.41
S-168-24
Cristina Vein
361.90
367.00
5.10
3.28
308
4.55
10.18
13.09
and
San Geronimo Vein
597.10
602.95
5.85
2.93
528
0.50
3.04
5.54
S-172-24
San Geronimo Splay
670.60
678.75
8.15
4.08
255
0.23
3.28
7.33
S-44-24
San Geronimo Splay
558.60
562.10
3.50
2.25
1420
0.60
2.04
1.93
S-47-24
NC2 Vein
771.85
783.65
11.80
5.90
837
0.39
2.97
8.01
S-75-24
Mariana Vein
616.40
620.00
3.60
1.80
3025
0.49
4.21
3.10
S-81-24
NC2 Splay
678.30
679.75
1.45
1.36
7634
1.83
1.46
3.62
U-09-24
Sofia Vein
268.55
269.40
0.85
0.74
4914
1.34
6.69
0.03
U-151-24
CRD
66.05
84.50
18.45
17.34
110
0.23
2.20
7.96
U-158-24
Jenni Vein
45.95
49.35
3.40
1.70
1825
1.05
2.35
6.16
U-96-24
Real Vein
252.55
255.60
3.05
2.76
749
0.63
13.01
8.97
La Colorada Skarn, Mexico
The following table provides infill and exploration drill result for the La Colorada Skarn deposit May 2024 to October 2024. Full drill results not included in this table, together with cross sections and plans, are available at: https://panamericansilver.com/operations/silver-segment/la-colorada-skarn/ .
Hole No.
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m) (1)
Ag g/t
Cu %
Pb %
Zn %
D-71-12-24
1102.45
1250.60
148.15
39
0.07
1.68
3.12
U-155-24
724.00
997.10
273.10
54
0.17
0.85
5.18
Incl.
872.50
935.05
62.55
84
0.31
1.97
7.57
U-19-24
503.95
564.20
60.25
85
0.08
7.05
10.41
U-58-24
791.75
869.45
77.70
36
0.08
2.88
4.58
U-74-24
629.70
843.90
214.20
33
0.05
2.69
3.21
U-92-24
527.40
582.40
55.00
103
0.06
4.10
5.75
and
806.40
929.65
123.25
134
0.07
1.02
4.38
(1) True widths of the mineralized intervals are unknown at this time.
Huaron, Peru
The following table provides infill and exploration drill result highlights from the medium, lower and Horizonte sectors of the Huaron mine for the period May 2024 to October 2024. Full drill and channel sampling results not included in this table, together with cross sections and plans, are available at: https://panamericansilver.com/operations/silver-segment/huaron/ .
Hole No
Vein
Zone
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Est. True Width (m)
Ag g/t
Cu%
Pb%
Zn%
DDH-U-040-24
Cuerpo Andres
Horizonte
51.65
52.30
0.65
0.56
722
0.12
6.06
1.90
and
Labor Este
Horizonte
184.10
186.55
2.45
1.70
123
0.06
3.06
5.98
DDH-U-041-24
Martin Ramal
Middle
198.30
200.90
2.60
2.46
369
0.15
2.74
2.01
DDH-U-049-24
Cuerpo Andres
Horizonte
59.95
63.55
3.60
2.77
768
0.02
1.85
0.62
DDH-U-051-24
Martin Ramal
Middle
236.30
237.20
0.90
0.58
409
0.13
9.27
15.82
DDH-U-055-24
Martin Ramal
Middle
176.20
178.45
2.25
2.24
683
0.17
10.65
3.10
DDH-U-056-24
Cuerpo Andres
Horizonte
48.35
53.00
4.65
3.90
162
0.04
4.02
6.06
DDH-U-064-24
Labor Este
Horizonte
186.60
188.25
1.65
1.43
181
0.04
4.34
4.73
DDH-U-065-24
Cometa Ramal
Horizonte
390.80
394.80
4.00
3.04
133
0.13
2.19
4.65
DDH-U-068-24
Cuerpo Andres
Horizonte
56.75
57.60
0.85
0.65
459
0.07
9.43
6.72
and
Labor Este
Horizonte
202.35
205.25
2.90
1.98
243
0.06
3.54
5.20
DDH-U-071-24
Labor Este
Horizonte
141.20
144.00
2.80
2.56
201
0.03
4.81
4.13
DDH-U-073-24
Labor Este
Horizonte
140.10
143.55
3.45
3.21
74
0.03
2.31
2.16
DDH-U-075-24
Cuerpo Andres
Horizonte
39.85
40.45
0.60
0.55
701
0.09
13.64
8.83
DDH-U-084-24
Cuerpo Andres
Horizonte
60.55
63.00
2.45
1.70
61
0.08
1.97
12.73
DDH-U-086-24
Martin Ramal
Middle
12.60
14.20
1.60
1.56
535
0.20
10.02
2.31
DDH-U-088-24
Cometa Ramal
Horizonte
398.85
404.20
5.35
3.66
114
0.10
1.83
3.55
DDH-U-100-24
Cuerpo Andres
Horizonte
264.85
267.25
2.40
1.64
115
0.04
2.85
3.89
DDH-U-105-24
Cuerpo Andres
Horizonte
54.90
56.65
1.75
1.40
87
0.06
1.77
8.47
DDH-U-108-24
Cometa Ramal
Horizonte
489.95
493.00
3.05
1.65
304
0.08
1.86
2.18
DDH-U-110-24
Maria Ramal
Horizonte
66.00
73.15
7.15
4.10
140
0.04
3.10
5.91
DDH-U-111-24
Maria Ramal
Horizonte
47.70
50.55
2.85
2.10
399
0.04
7.39
14.58
DDH-U-113-24
Maria Ramal
Horizonte
37.35
39.00
1.65
1.50
504
0.04
12.77
19.97
DDH-U-114-24
Maria Ramal
Horizonte
36.10
38.80
2.70
2.50
272
0.03
6.06
10.39
DDH-U-116-24
Maria Ramal
Horizonte
48.60
49.65
1.05
0.80
357
0.07
13.66
12.73
Minera Florida, Chile
The following table provides infill and exploration drill result highlights for the Minera Florida mine for January 2024 to October 2024. Full drill results not included in this table, together with cross sections and plans, are available at: https://panamericansilver.com/operations/gold-segment/minera-florida/ .
Hole
Vein
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Est. True Width (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Zn %
ALH4578
Aurora
115.25
116.10
0.85
0.71
12.62
47
0.46
ALH4598
Bandolera
86.50
88.80
2.30
2.19
4.84
4
3.01
ALH4607
Bandolera
109.05
110.65
1.60
1.25
11.15
6
2.61
ALH4482
Central superior 1
119.85
124.65
4.80
2.68
8.80
410
0.20
ALH4426
Cipres_1
143.17
145.08
1.91
1.19
7.29
7
1.48
ALH4460
Cipres_1
138.90
140.05
1.15
0.72
17.92
15
1.14
ALH4421
Don Leopoldo sur
91.45
93.65
2.20
1.53
6.34
9
4.79
ALH4623
Don Leopoldo sur
116.60
118.20
1.60
1.28
8.29
7
0.40
ALH4505
Gasparín Superior
173.65
175.30
1.65
0.90
10.23
13
0.31
ALH4406
Manda Norte
148.40
149.30
0.90
0.62
29.68
13
0.04
ALH4687
Maqui CII
84.45
85.85
1.40
1.16
5.40
173
2.16
ALH4638
Maqui CII
128.85
132.25
3.40
1.97
9.38
23
4.96
ALH4690
Maqui CII
73.35
75.15
1.80
1.64
4.95
28
2.24
ALH4556
Maqui CIII
54.75
56.05
1.30
1.05
5.62
21
12.52
ALH4580
Maqui CIII
58.20
59.55
1.35
1.03
9.10
22
7.10
ALH4588
Maqui CIII
68.75
70.50
1.75
1.19
13.62
11
3.81
ALH4631
Maqui CIII
52.50
53.20
0.70
0.61
12.68
35
18.07
ALH4638
Maqui CIII
111.15
115.30
4.15
1.98
16.11
13
6.44
ALH4673
Maqui CIII
81.40
83.65
2.25
1.28
9.58
15
5.58
ALH4592
Maqui Norte
107.85
110.10
2.25
1.59
10.23
31
5.57
ALH4562
Mila
113.00
117.40
4.40
2.57
10.32
12
0.08
ALH4574
Mila
191.80
196.20
4.40
1.70
8.29
110
3.34
ALH4467
Mila
129.90
132.55
2.65
1.15
6.52
286
2.29
ALH4476
Peque
67.05
68.25
1.20
0.78
10.68
8
10.05
ALH4481
Peque
80.30
81.55
1.25
0.91
12.53
43
8.31
ALH4496
Peque
55.00
57.30
2.30
1.82
4.74
35
1.26
ALH4577
Peque
101.30
103.75
2.45
1.11
11.57
23
7.61
ALH4644
Peque
59.35
60.20
0.85
0.83
13.77
77
1.54
ALH4715
Peque
202.75
207.85
5.10
1.48
10.71
13
2.74
ALH4729
Rafael II
56.35
59.65
3.30
1.95
4.74
415
3.86
ALH4701
Sat. 1 Maqui
152.55
154.40
1.85
0.92
20.61
13
0.09
ALH4424
Satelite Mila Sur 1
371.85
373.35
1.50
1.41
2.62
627
1.44
ALH4534
Satélite Valeria 1
111.35
112.60
1.25
0.92
14.06
27
0.04
ALH4549
Satélite Valeria 1
107.25
109.90
2.65
1.88
9.05
11
0.09
ALH4594
Satélite Valeria 1
166.35
167.70
1.35
0.85
16.60
17
2.09
ALH4516
Satélite Valeria 8
72.65
73.90
1.25
1.05
3.39
1645
0.18
ALH4521
Satélite Valeria 8
91.00
92.15
1.15
0.82
11.64
55
2.60
ALH4617
Satélite Valeria 8
61.75
62.95
1.20
1.18
15.05
15
0.83
ALH4436
Satélite VCS 21
51.50
52.65
1.15
0.68
15.53
56
0.81
ALH4426
Sorpresa
41.85
44.20
2.35
2.14
5.84
12
1.35
ALH4449
Sorpresa
43.60
46.30
2.70
1.82
5.05
7
0.97
ALH4600
Sorpresa
20.90
26.50
5.60
2.93
5.34
18
3.40
ALH4657
Sorpresa
21.70
28.10
6.40
2.95
8.79
10
1.48
ALH4672
Sorpresa
13.25
15.00
1.75
1.34
6.67
13
1.61
Whitney Project (Timmins), Canada
The following table provides infill and exploration drill result highlights from the Hallnor/Bonetal and Broulan Reef deposits of the Whitney Project for the period November 2023 to September 2024. Full infill and exploration drill results not included in this table, together with cross sections and plans, are available at: https://panamericansilver.com/operations/gold-segment/timmins/ .
Hole No.
Zone
From (m)
To (m)
Int (m)
Est. True Width (m)
Au g/t
TW23-749
Broulan Reef
61.0
62.0
1.0
0.8
28.40
TW23-750
Hallnor
444.2
462.0
17.8
11.7
3.28
Incl.
454.0
461.0
7.0
4.5
5.98
TW23-751
Hallnor
411.2
430.0
18.8
13.7
2.11
Incl.
415.0
425.0
10.0
7.3
3.27
TW23-754
Hallnor
548.0
561.0
13.0
10.1
3.33
TW23-756
Hallnor
319.0
320.0
1.0
0.6
65.30
408.5
428.0
19.5
10.8
2.91
Incl.
409.0
415.0
6.0
3.3
6.07
TW24-758
Hallnor
472.7
476.9
4.2
2.7
19.89
TW24-759A
Hallnor
500.0
508.0
8.0
5.1
5.15
TW24-765
Hallnor
118.0
119.0
1.0
0.8
58.20
TW24-770
Hallnor
99.0
117.0
18.0
14.5
3.42
Incl.
99.0
110.0
11.0
8.8
4.58
and
99.7
102.0
2.3
1.8
14.40
TW24-771
Hallnor
120.5
130.0
9.5
7.2
31.50
Incl.
122.0
123.0
1.0
0.8
284.00
TW24-772
Bonetal
132.0
133.0
1.0
0.8
71.40
TW24-776
Bonetal
110.0
112.0
2.0
1.5
21.75
TW24-780
Bonetal
193.0
194.0
1.0
0.8
67.80
TW24-782
Bonetal
125.0
140.0
15.0
11.4
3.78
TW24-783
Bonetal
115.0
127.0
12.0
9.8
2.74
139.0
152.0
13.0
10.6
3.37
TW24-786
Broulan Reef
169.5
180.5
11.0
7.6
6.26
Incl.
175.0
176.0
1.0
0.7
11.80
also incl.
178.6
179.1
0.5
0.3
86.30
TW24-793
Broulan Reef
197.1
200.0
2.9
2.4
360.18
Incl.
197.6
198.1
0.5
0.4
1940.00
also incl.
198.1
198.5
0.4
0.3
140.00
also incl.
198.5
199.0
0.5
0.4
31.40
TW24-802
Broulan Reef
116.8
117.2
0.4
0.3
378.00
TW24-804
Broulan Reef
138.5
144.3
5.8
4.3
4.69
Incl.
140.5
141.0
0.5
0.4
41.20
