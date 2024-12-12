Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Boab Metals Limited

Corporate Presentation December 2024

Boab Metals Limited (ASX: BML) (“Boab” or “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Boab Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Alex Wallis, vice president of exploration at Silver47 Exploration.

Silver47 Beefs Up Drilling Plans to Expand Resource at Red Mountain Polymetallic Project

Following release of the final results from Silver47 Exploration's (TSXV:AGA) 2024 exploration program, the company is beefing up plans for a more expansive and targeted drill campaign in the new year at its flagship Red Mountain project in Alaska. Alex Wallis, vice president of exploration, said the aim is to “increase both the grade and the tonnage."

“With the modern drilling and the recoveries we saw this year, we have a really good chance to increase just from infilling the historic zones to really bulk that resource out as well,” he said.

Approximately 20 percent of future drilling efforts will focus on fresh exploration targets like Galleon and Horseshoe, according to Wallis. The company is eyeing more than 15 exploration targets at Red Mountain that have never been drill tested with geochemical and geophysical targeting.

Keep reading...Show less
Unico Silver Limited

Cerro Leon drill results

Further high-grade mineralisation identified at the Karina prospect

Unico Silver Limited (“USL” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce first assay results from ongoing drilling at the Cerro Leon project, located in the Santa Cruz province of Argentina.

Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Announces Mailing of Materials for Special Meeting

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce that it has commenced mailing of its meeting materials for the special meeting of the Company's shareholders (the "Special Meeting") that will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) at the offices of Bennett Jones LLP, located at Suite 2500 - 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2X8.

At the Special Meeting, pursuant to the requirements of the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange, First Majestic shareholders will be asked to approve an ordinary resolution (the "Share Issuance Resolution") approving the issuance of up to 190,000,000 common shares of First Majestic ("First Majestic Shares") to stockholders of Gatos Silver, Inc. ("Gatos") in connection with the previously announced acquisition by First Majestic of all of the shares of common stock of Gatos (the "Transaction"). First Majestic's Board of Directors unanimously recommends that the Company's shareholders vote FOR the Share Issuance Resolution.

Keep reading...Show less

Pan American Silver Provides Annual Exploration Update

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") provides an annual exploration update and releases new exploration drill results for its Jacobina, El Peñon, La Colorada, Huaron, Minera Florida and Timmins mines, as well as its La Colorada Skarn project.

"The success of our exploration program highlights the potential for long-term organic growth at many of our assets," said Christopher Emerson, Vice President of Exploration and Geology at Pan American. "Based on the results we were achieving in exploration this year, we increased our drill budget to over 450,000 metres for 2024. This exploration update highlights these results, and showcases the ongoing discovery of new mineralized structures in and around our existing mining operations."

Keep reading...Show less
Boab Metals

Boab Metals Limited (ASX: BML) – Trading Halt

Boab Metals Limited (ASX:BML) (the “Company”) hereby requests a trading halt of its securities be granted by the ASX effective immediately, pending a release of an announcement regarding an Offtake and Project Finance Agreement. The trading halt will last until the earlier of commencement of trading on Wednesday, 11 December 2024 or the release to the market of an announcement as specified above. The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt. This request was authorised for release by the Board of the Company.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Tiger Metals (TSXV:SLVR)

Silver Tiger Announces Filing of Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report for the El Tigre Silver-Gold Project


Keep reading...Show less

