High grade Assay Results Continue at Youanmi

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

US$30 Million Prepayment Term Sheet and Offtake Agreement Executed with a Global Commodities Trader

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

SAGA Metals Reports Channel Sample Assay Results at Double Mer Uranium Project

SAGA Metals Completes OTCQB Listing and Receives DTC Eligibility

Mount Hope Mining: Advancing a Copper, Gold-rich Asset in the Cobar Basin of New South Wales

Significant Milestone Achieved in Development Journey with The Completion of The "first phase" of the Environmental Impact Assessment Procedure for Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Mount Hope Mining

MHM:AU

Hempalta

HEMP:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Rare Earths Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Rox Resources

High grade Assay Results Continue at Youanmi

West Australian gold exploration and development company, Rox Resources Limited (“Rox” or “the Company”) (ASX: RXL), has received the final batch of assays from its 11,000m DD and RC program at the Youanmi Gold Project in WA.

  • The latest batch of assays have been received from the 11,000m drilling program (both diamond core and reverse circulation) at the high gold-grade Youanmi Gold Project, located centrally in Western Australia’s prolific gold fields
  • The recently-completed infill/exploration program aimed to improve resource confidence and open up corridors for resource growth; to underpin the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), and, additionally, provide sample material for ongoing metallurgical optimisation test-work for the DFS program
  • Latest highlights from the program include:
    • RXDD131: 4.38m @ 19.07 g/t Au from 387.98m,
      • incl. 1.73m @ 41.43 g/t Au from 389.96m
    • RXDD119: 4.56m @ 14.60 g/t Au from 220.64m
    • RXDD115: 2.99m @ 21.11 g/t Au from 249.88m
    • RXDD119: 4.0m @ 7.37 g/t Au from 162.0m
    • RXDD132: 7.19m @ 3.90 g/t Au from 263.61m
    • RXDD133: 2.83m @ 6.53 g/t Au from 431.00m
    • RXDD128: 3.82m @ 4.51 g/t Au from 364.59m,
      • incl. 1.73m @ 8.22 g/t Au from 364.59m
    • RXDD122: 0.95m @ 13.50 g/t Au from 204.44m
  • §These results further demonstrate the continuity of high- grade gold mineralisation along the Youanmi greenstone belt belt, and the potential for resource growth both at depth and along-strike, with discovery potential to the south
  • 35,000m Step-up drill campaign well underway with the plan to bring forward ounces and increase the mine plan

The program focused on converting Inferred stopes at Pollard, United North and Youanmi Main to higher confidence Indicated classification and providing material for metallurgical testing for the upcoming Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) – on track for H2 CY25.

This final consignment of diamond assay results are the fourth batch of assays results returned from the drill program and have been entirely drilled from the Pollard, Youanmi and United North areas (Figure 1).

Rox Resources’ Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Wilding, commented:

“It’s pleasing to round out the 11,000m RD and DD drilling program with another batch of excellent intercepts.

“More importantly, the program has significantly improved our knowledge of the high grade and underexplored Youanmi ore system, and shown that mineralisation remains open at depth.

“Next steps are to convert Inferred areas of the Resource to the higher confidence Indicated classification, and finalise key intercepts of sample material for metallurgical test work to feed into the Youanmi DFS.

“We are excited to have commenced the 35,000m Step-up program to potentially bring forward ounces in the mine plan and significantly increase the size of the Pollard ore zone.”

Youanmi Major Growth Drill program

Resource drilling has focused on converting selected Inferred stopes in the current Mineral Resource of 16.2Mt at 4.4g/t Au for 2.3Moz (Indicated: 10.7Mt at 4.5g/t Au for 1.6 Moz : Inferred 5.5Mt at 4.2g/t Au for 0.7 Moz) 1 to higher confidence Indicated classification at Pollard, United North and Youanmi Main as shown in plan on Figure 1. The drilling has also provided both sample material for metallurgical testing and valuable geological data for the pending Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) planned for second half of 2025.

Figure 1: Plan view of the Youanmi Gold Project featuring drill hole collar locations and 2024 Resource outline overprinted on aerial photography

Outside of the immediate resource area, drilling was also conducted on near-mine exploration and focused on the Youanmi South prospect area, or Paddy’s Lode, first reporting high-grade intercepts in 20232. The drilling at Paddy’s has complimented the Company’s exploration strategy moving south along the Main Lode Shear Zone (MLSZ) and adding additional gold ounces to the Resource. Youanmi South has the potential to grow the Resource above the 103kozpa Production Target outlined in the recently completed Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”)3.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Rox Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

resource investinggold investingasx:rxl
The Conversation (0)
Placement Prospectus

Placement Prospectus

Jupiter Energy (JPR:AU) has announced Placement Prospectus

Download the PDF here.

Proposed Capital Raising

Proposed Capital Raising

Jupiter Energy (JPR:AU) has announced Proposed Capital Raising

Download the PDF here.

Alice Queen

Drilling Commenced at Viani in Fiji

Alice Queen Limited (ASX:AQX) (“Alice Queen” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at its 100% owned Viani Project in Vanua Levu, Fiji (see Image 1). The initial planned three-hole diamond drilling program will test for high-grade epithermal gold-style mineralisation intersected at the Viani Project by historic drilling.

Keep reading...Show less
Firefly Metals logo

FireFly Drills its Best Hole Yet with Assay of 86.3m at 3.7% CuEq

Latest drilling returns very thick intersections with exceptional grades, outlining a rich area of mineralistion which will form part of the next Resource update

FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX: FFM) (“Company” or “Firefly”) is pleased to announce its best assays yet at the Green Bay copper-gold project.

Keep reading...Show less
Corazon Mining

Strategic Expansion of MacBride Base & Precious Metal Project in Canada

Acquired ground more than doubles Corazon’s prospective landholding / Aerial geophyical survey extended to test new tenure / Work underway defining priority targets for early 2025 drill program

Corazon Mining Limited (ASX: CZN) (Corazon or Company) is pleased to announce the strategic expansion of its MacBride Base and Precious Metals Project (MacBride or Project) in the Lynn Lake district, of Manitoba, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Global Lithium Resources Limited

Strategic Acquisition Consolidates Large Scale Gold and Base Metal Target Area

Acquisition of Octava Minerals’ Talga Project and Exploration Update

Established multi-asset Western Australian lithium company, Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX: GL1, Global Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce the acquisition of seven strategic tenements adjacent to the Company’s Marble Bar Gold Project to complete coverage of a large gold in soil geochemistry anomaly that is spatially associated with a highly altered granite (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Additional High Priority Antimony Targets Identified over 10km Corridor at Yallalong Project

Lode Gold: 2024 Year-End Review and 2025 Outlook

New 1 km Zone of Gold Mineralisation Discovered from RC Drilling at Rockland

Corporate Presentation December 2024

Related News

gold investing

Additional High Priority Antimony Targets Identified over 10km Corridor at Yallalong Project

Precious Metals Investing

Lode Gold: 2024 Year-End Review and 2025 Outlook

gold investing

New 1 km Zone of Gold Mineralisation Discovered from RC Drilling at Rockland

Silver Investing

Corporate Presentation December 2024

Base Metals Investing

Vertex Power-up Gravity Gold Plant at Reward

Uranium Investing

Major 50% Upgrade Boosts Lo Herma Uranium Resource to 8.57Mlbs, Scoping Study Initiated

Base Metals Investing

Scandium diamond drilling underway at Murga

×