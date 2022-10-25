The investment seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, track the price and yield performance of the MSCI China All Shares Health Care 10/40 Index. The fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in instruments in its underlying index or in instruments that have economic characteristics similar to those in the underlying index. The underlying index is a free float adjusted market capitalization weighted index, subject to the 10/40 Constraint, which is designed to measure the equity market performance of Chinese companies in the healthcare sector. The fund is non-diversified.