Octava Minerals Limited

Additional High Priority Antimony Targets Identified over 10km Corridor at Yallalong Project

Octava Minerals Limited (ASX:OCT) (“Octava” or the “Company”), a Western Australia focused explorer of the new energy metals antimony, REE’s, Lithium and gold, is pleased to report that detailed geophysics over the 10km antimony corridor at Yallalong is now complete and final data has been processed and interpreted.

Highlights

  • Ground geophysical survey over the identified 10km antimony corridor at Yallalong is complete and final data has been processed and interpreted.
  • Detailed interpretation of the geophysical data integrated with previous drilling data significantly expands the scale of the exploration model for high-grade antimony mineralisation at Yallalong.
  • 14 new, high priority, structural targets analogous to the high-grade Discovery Target have been identified and will be evaluated in the next drilling campaign.

The geophysics has identified 14 new structural antimony targets at Yallalong analogous to the Discovery Target, where historic drilling intercepted high-grade antimony.

Octava’s Managing Director Bevan Wakelam stated, "The new gravity data redefines the exploration model for high grade antimony at Yallalong. It explains the presence of anomalous antimony along the structural corridor and predicts potential hot spots along it. It is exciting to consider the possibility of a continuous system extending under cover for more than 10 kilometers and having a method to pinpoint the most prospective zones. Planning work is already underway for drilling of these new targets "

Antimony

The Yallalong project is located ~ 220km to the northeast of the port town of Geraldton in Western Australia. The antimony (Sb) mineralisation identified at Yallalong appears within a 10km north- south striking mineralised corridor.

Previous exploration identified four principal antimony targets where antimony mineralisation was exposed at surface. Only the Discovery Prospect had previous drilling and recorded high-grade antimony intercepts over a strike length of ~300m, including 7m @ 3.27% Sb.

A detailed geophysical survey was undertaken to identify underlying structures, such as shears and faults, which act as conduits to mineralising fluids. It also outlines key lithological boundaries. These factors are important in the formation of antimony deposits worldwide.

Interpretation of the geophysical data and the historic drilling has re-defined the exploration model for high grade antimony at Yallalong. Fourteen new targets analogous to the Discovery Target have been identified and will be evaluated through planned drilling. See Figure 1.

Figure 1. Summary structural interpretation and with existing and newly identified Sb targets at Yallalong.

Atlas Geophysics conducted the gravity survey using a 100m x 100m grid pattern, with additional measurements on a 50m x 50m grid over the Discovery Target. NewGen Geo, a geophysical consultancy, carried out the gravity data processing and interpretation.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Octava Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Dundas Minerals

New 1 km Zone of Gold Mineralisation Discovered from RC Drilling at Rockland

Dundas Minerals Limited (ASX: DUN) (“Dundas Minerals”, “Dundas” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce highly encouraging first pass assay results from its recently completed drilling campaign within Mining Lease M 24/974 (‘’Rockland’’), at the Windanya Gold Project.

Keep reading...Show less
New Murchison Gold Limited

Ore Purchase Agreement with Westgold Resources Unlocks Gold Production from Crown Prince

New Murchison Gold Limited (ASX: NMG) (“NMG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement with Big Bell Gold Operations Pty Ltd (BBGO), a wholly-owned operating subsidiary of Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX, TSX: WGX, OTCQX: WGXRF) (Westgold) in relation to the purchase of gold ore from the Crown Prince deposit.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars, up arrow.

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2025

The gold price saw incredible momentum in 2024, gaining almost 30 percent during the period.

As the start of 2025 approaches, the world is facing a great deal of uncertainty. Several regions are experiencing geopolitical instability, and a new US president could bring further chaos to an already fragile global economy.

What does this mean for gold, and what should investors expect in the new year?

Keep reading...Show less
A shopping cart with coins and candy cane.

Rick Rule and Friends Give Investors the “Gift” of Stock Picks in New Orleans

While prices for key metals have been moving this year, many resource sector investors have been disappointed that mining stocks haven't performed as strongly as they would have hoped in these circumstances.

During the popular mining share panel at the New Orleans Investment Conference, moderator and well-known resource sector investor and speculator Rick Rule invited the panelists to offer insights on the cause of this discrepancy, which has raised questions about market fundamentals and the true drivers of valuation in the sector.

The group, made up of Nick Hodge, Brien Lundin, Lawrence Lepard, Lobo Tiggre and Jennifer Shaigec, also discussed when the tide may turn for mining stocks and which companies they are investing in or watching.

Keep reading...Show less
Jp Cortez, gold bars.

Jp Cortez: Gold, Silver in Sound Money Renaissance, Bullish on Prices and Progress

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Jp Cortez, executive director at Sound Money Defense League, discussed the state of sound money in the US, honing in on key state-level victories this year.

He highlighted that seven states in the country passed various types of sound money legislation. Some removed taxes on precious metals, while others reaffirmed gold and silver as legal tender.

Utah went further, allowing for a US$180 million investment in gold to be stored on the state's balance sheet.

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Gold (TSXV:LG)

Lahontan Gold Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for Santa Fe


Keep reading...Show less

