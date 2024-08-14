NurExone Biologic Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is developing and commercializing an exosome therapy ExoTherapy production platform and products for a global market. It is involved in the development of ExoPTEN, the first ExoTherapy-based product for acute Spinal Cord Injuries (SCI). The Company is developing treatment for the reversal or reduction of paralysis following spinal cord injury (SCI) using Exosomes (membrane-bound extracellular vesicles). This technology, subject to conducting clinical trials and receiving Food and Drug Administration (the FDA) approval, can be used in various conditions such as SCI, Brain Trauma Injury (BTI), and potentially other brain and neurological indications.