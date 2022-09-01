AbbVie Inc.

Company ProfilesInvesting News

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical company with a strong exposure to immunology and oncology. The firm's top drug, Humira, represents close to half of the company's current profits. The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The recent acquisition of Allergan adds several new drugs in aesthetics and women's health.

