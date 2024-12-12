New 1 km Zone of Gold Mineralisation Discovered from RC Drilling at Rockland

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

US$30 Million Prepayment Term Sheet and Offtake Agreement Executed with a Global Commodities Trader

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

SAGA Metals Reports Channel Sample Assay Results at Double Mer Uranium Project

SAGA Metals Completes OTCQB Listing and Receives DTC Eligibility

Significant Milestone Achieved in Development Journey with The Completion of The "first phase" of the Environmental Impact Assessment Procedure for Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project

Mount Hope Mining: Advancing a Copper, Gold-rich Asset in the Cobar Basin of New South Wales

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Mount Hope Mining

MHM:AU

First Helium

HELI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Rare Earths Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Dundas Minerals

New 1 km Zone of Gold Mineralisation Discovered from RC Drilling at Rockland

Dundas Minerals Limited (ASX: DUN) (“Dundas Minerals”, “Dundas” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce highly encouraging first pass assay results from its recently completed drilling campaign within Mining Lease M 24/974 (‘’Rockland’’), at the Windanya Gold Project.

Highlights

  • Assays received from first-pass 23-hole RC drill programme at “Rockland” (M 24/974)
  • Discovery of new zone of gold mineralisation between the historic Milford and Windanya North gold prospects, within granted Mining Lease M 24/974
  • Gold mineralisation now extends over ~1km along strike
  • Best intercepts include:
    • 12m @ 1.9g/t gold from 72m, incl 4m @ 3.0g/t from 80m (24RKRC015)
    • 16m @ 1.5g/t gold from 68m, incl 4m @ 2.7g/t from 76m (24RKRC005)
    • 8m @ 1.8g/t gold from 108m, incl 4m @ 2.7g/t from 112m (24RKRC013)
    • 4m @ 1.7g/t gold from 48m (24RKRC019)
    • 4m @ 1.5g/t gold from 128m (24RKRC022)
  • Previous drilling was mostly limited to 50 metres, and undertaken 25 – 35 years ago
  • Planning of a follow-up drill program to target extensions of the 1km long gold trend
  • Dundas is also expecting assay results in January 2025, from recently completed drilling at the Baden-Powell gold deposit

Dundas is actively exploring for gold at the Windanya and Baden- Powell projects, located adjacent to the Goldfields Highway ~60km north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, and ~15km north of the Paddington gold mill.

Rockland – Drilling Program / Assay Results

All assay results have been received from the 23 hole reverse circulation (RC) drilling program of 3,954 metres, that was completed within the Rockland granted mining lease in October 2024. 11 of the 23 holes drilled returned gold assays above 1.0g/t, from 4m composite samples (Appendix: Table 1).

Commenting on the first pass drill campaign, Dundas managing director Shane Volk said:‘’This is an excellent start from first pass drilling at a project that Dundas acquired an option on only a few months ago. Most of the previous drilling at the project was limited to 50 metres, and undertaken 25-35 years ago when the gold price was below US$500 an ounce.

Results from this first pass program have exceeded expectations. Importantly for the Company, as we seek to grow the size of the gold mineralisation at the Windanya project area, is that Rockland gold mineralisation is within a granted ML located very close to the Goldfields Highway (5km), Kalgoorlie (60km) and multiple operating gold mills, including Paddington (15km).’’

The best assay results from the drill program are:

  • 12m @ 1.9g/t gold from 72m, incl 4m @ 3.0 g/t (80-84m): 24RKRC015
  • 16m @ 1.5g/t gold from 68m, incl 4m @ 2.7 g/t (76-80m): 24RKRC005
  • 8m @ 1.8g/t gold from 108m, incl 4m @ 2.7 g/t (112-116m): 24RKRC013
  • 8m @ 1.1g/t gold from 122m: 24RKRC007
  • 4m @ 1.7g/t gold from 48m: 24RKRC019
  • 4m @ 1.5g/t gold from 128m: 24RKRC022
  • 12m @ 1.0g/t gold from 68m: 24RKRC012

Holes were drilled on broad, nominal 150m spaced sections to test mineralisation previously identified in shallow historic RAB and RC drilling, mostly at the Milford and Windanya North gold prospects. Importantly a new mineralised zone has been discovered between these prospects, highlighting a ~1km long gold mineralised trend along the entire length of the ML, and possibly extending north to the Aquarius gold prospect (Figure 1). Mineralisation comprises an oxide supergene zone in the deeply weathered mafic host lithologies, above a series of stacked structures dipping shallowly to the east in the transitional to fresh rock. As illustrated in Figure 1, gold mineralisation is interpreted as trending north – south, which is consistent with the regional trend.

Background – Windanya Gold Project (incl. Rockland)

On 8 October 2024, Dundas Minerals announced that it had executed an exclusive 12 -month option to acquire 100% of granted mining lease (ML) M24/974 (Rockland).

Rockland is strategically situated between Dundas’ Aquarius and Scorpio gold prosects (Figure 1), where on 6 February 2024, Dundas announced high grade gold intercepts from an initial drilling program, including: Aquarius (3m @ 10.2 g/t from 109m; 2m @ 6.5g/t from 70m); and Scorpio (2m@ 3.2 g/t from 9m; 1m @ 6.5g/t from 49m).

The area comprising the Rockland ML has been subject to historic shallow drilling during the 1980s, which was mostly to a maximum depth of 50m (RAB). Also, a series of RAB holes to a maximum depth of ~90m was drilled in the early 2000s, plus 12 RC holes at the Windanya North prospect. More recently the current tenement owner drilled 3 RC holes at depths between 140m and 173m, also at Windanya North. However, the drilling just completed by Dundas Minerals is the first to systematically test for gold mineralisation at Rockland to depths beyond 50m.

Assay results from the Rockland drilling reported in this announcement are from 4 metre composite samples, a cost effective sampling technique commonly used during first-pass exploration drilling. The technique involves taking equal portions of four consecutive 1 metre samples, which are combined to create a single sample for assay. Where gold grades of 0.1g/t or higher were returned from the composite, the Company has submitted the individual 1 metre samples for gold assay (50g Fire assay). Results from these assays are expected in late January 2025, and will provide more definitive and detailed data. Only 2 of the 23 holes drilled (24RKRC002 and 24RKRC003) reported no gold grades above the 0.1g/t threshold with 4 metre composite samples.

Baden-Powell Gold Deposit

Further to the Company’s announcement on 24 November 2024, the 15 hole RC drilling program at the Baden-Powell gold deposit (Figure 2) was completed on 9 December 2024. Assays results from the program are also expected in late January 2025.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Dundas Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:dungold explorationgold investinggold stocks
The Conversation (0)
New Murchison Gold Limited

Ore Purchase Agreement with Westgold Resources Unlocks Gold Production from Crown Prince

New Murchison Gold Limited (ASX: NMG) (“NMG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement with Big Bell Gold Operations Pty Ltd (BBGO), a wholly-owned operating subsidiary of Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX, TSX: WGX, OTCQX: WGXRF) (Westgold) in relation to the purchase of gold ore from the Crown Prince deposit.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars, up arrow.

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2025

The gold price saw incredible momentum in 2024, gaining almost 30 percent during the period.

As the start of 2025 approaches, the world is facing a great deal of uncertainty. Several regions are experiencing geopolitical instability, and a new US president could bring further chaos to an already fragile global economy.

What does this mean for gold, and what should investors expect in the new year?

Keep reading...Show less
A shopping cart with coins and candy cane.

Rick Rule and Friends Give Investors the “Gift” of Stock Picks in New Orleans

While prices for key metals have been moving this year, many resource sector investors have been disappointed that mining stocks haven't performed as strongly as they would have hoped in these circumstances.

During the popular mining share panel at the New Orleans Investment Conference, moderator and well-known resource sector investor and speculator Rick Rule invited the panelists to offer insights on the cause of this discrepancy, which has raised questions about market fundamentals and the true drivers of valuation in the sector.

The group, made up of Nick Hodge, Brien Lundin, Lawrence Lepard, Lobo Tiggre and Jennifer Shaigec, also discussed when the tide may turn for mining stocks and which companies they are investing in or watching.

Keep reading...Show less
Jp Cortez, gold bars.

Jp Cortez: Gold, Silver in Sound Money Renaissance, Bullish on Prices and Progress

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Jp Cortez, executive director at Sound Money Defense League, discussed the state of sound money in the US, honing in on key state-level victories this year.

He highlighted that seven states in the country passed various types of sound money legislation. Some removed taxes on precious metals, while others reaffirmed gold and silver as legal tender.

Utah went further, allowing for a US$180 million investment in gold to be stored on the state's balance sheet.

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Gold (TSXV:LG)

Lahontan Gold Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for Santa Fe


Keep reading...Show less
Omar ayales, gold bars.

Omar Ayales: Gold, Silver, Juniors Have Explosive Upside — Not Being in Trade is Top Risk

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Omar Ayales of Gold Charts R Us discussed the outlook for gold from a technical perspective, saying that he sees the metal's price potentially peaking in 2026.

Gold's past performance indicates that it could reach US$4,000 per ounce during this cycle. He sees US$2,600 as a bullish support level for gold, with deeper support existing in the US$2,200 to US$2,300 range.

However, Ayales said there's no guarantee that the yellow metal will fall that low at this point.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

High grade Assay Results Continue at Youanmi

Corporate Presentation December 2024

Vertex Power-up Gravity Gold Plant at Reward

Major 50% Upgrade Boosts Lo Herma Uranium Resource to 8.57Mlbs, Scoping Study Initiated

Related News

resource investing

High grade Assay Results Continue at Youanmi

Silver Investing

Corporate Presentation December 2024

Base Metals Investing

Vertex Power-up Gravity Gold Plant at Reward

Uranium Investing

Major 50% Upgrade Boosts Lo Herma Uranium Resource to 8.57Mlbs, Scoping Study Initiated

Base Metals Investing

Scandium diamond drilling underway at Murga

Base Metals Investing

Vertex Minerals Limited Power-up Gravity Gold Plant at Reward

Precious Metals Investing

Maiden Sandstone drilling program delivers high grade gold

×