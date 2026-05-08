BriaCell Therapeutics (TSX:BCT,NASDAQ:BCTX) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company dedicated to transforming cancer care through the development of new classes of targeted immunotherapies. Its lead drug candidate is the Bria-IMT Cell Therapy, an off-the-shelf therapy designed to activate a patient’s immune system to target cancer cells without harming other cells. Bria-IMT™ is currently the subject of a pivotal Phase 3 study, under Fast Track designation, aimed at securing full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The company is also advancing the Bria-OTS™ and Bria-OTS+™, a personalized off-the-shelf platform that aims to provide an innovative way to treat breast cancer and eventually expand to prostate and lung cancer and melanoma therapies.

BriaCell’s strategy is built on clinical validation and capital efficiency, with its seasoned team of scientists and clinicians having a combined record of 20 drug and device approvals.