SAGA Metals Reports Channel Sample Assay Results at Double Mer Uranium Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

First Helium Confirms Plans for Sequential Drilling of Two Oil Targets - Proven Undeveloped Oil Location and Large Leduc Anomaly

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

New Murchison Gold Provides a Mineral Resource Update for the Crown Prince Deposit

Antimony Project Acquired in Australia's Premier Province

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces a First Closing of its $1M Non-Brokered Private Placement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
SAGA Metals Reports Channel Sample Assay Results at Double Mer Uranium Project

SAGA Metals Reports Channel Sample Assay Results at Double Mer Uranium Project

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery in Canada, is pleased to share the channel sample assay results from its inaugural field program at the Double Mer Uranium Project, located in eastern Labrador, Canada.

Key Channel Sample Assay Highlights:

  • Ch-DM24-075 returned 0.87 meters at 0.062% U 3 O 8 (DNC)
  • Ch-DM24-056 returned 0.45 meters at 0.048% U 3 O 8 (DNC)
  • Ch-DM24-078 returned 1.00 meter at 0.043% U 3 O 8 (DNC)
  • Ch-DM24-053 returned 0.65 meters at 0.042% U 3 O 8 (DNC)
  • Ch-DM24-081 returned 3.00 meters at 0.024% U 3 O 8 (DNC)
  • Ch-DM24-078 returned 3.00 meters at 0.023% U 3 O 8 (DNC)

Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of Saga Metals Corp. commented: "What should be noted as the most significant concept of these results is that we have economic U 3 O 8 % in the channels from 0.015-0.062 U 3 O 8 % in pegmatites which strike 18 km. We have higher grade rock samples mapped in the areas among these channel samples showing the opportunity for more anomalous intercepts. The field mapping combined with uranium count radiometrics demonstrates that these pegmatites can be up to 500m wide in places and often averaging 200-300 m in width. This is the recipe we need in order to identify significant tonnage and that's where a systematic method to drilling can pay off. What's exciting about the Double Mer project is that we don't need to overspend on a drilling strategy that focuses on chasing high grades. We just need to methodically test these zones across strike, step by step and with that will come the more exciting intercepts which can bolster composites and potentially the necessary data to support large tonnage."

Saga Metals Corp. Figure 1

2024 channel and rock sample locations across the 18km strike at Double Mer

Saga Metals Corp. Figure 2

Highly strained granitic pegmatite showing an East-West foliation and significant uranophane mineralization located in the Katjuk (Arrow) Zone. This is an example of uranophane staining found across all the pegmatites along the 18km strike.

2024 Field Program Results at the Double Mer Uranium Project

The Double Mer Uranium Project spans 25,600 hectares (1,024 claims), located about 90 kilometers northeast of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Labrador. Significant historical data provided a strong head start for the 2024 field season, which confirmed a 14-kilometer trend with surface samples showing uranium oxide (U3O8) concentrations as high as 0.428% U 3 O 8 and scintillometer readings up to 27,000 cps —surpassing the historical benchmark of 21,000 cps.

During the 2024 field season the team was able to cut several channel samples across the three identified priority zones. Unlike rock samples, channel samples are a continuous cut across the pegmatite. Where rock was exposed, the team was able to capture several small windows; between 1–4-meter cuts across the pegmatites to start to gauge what the grade may be across the entire pegmatite body. Prior to drilling this is the most accurate technique in a field teams' arsenal to collect data on the width and composites of zones.

SAGA's exploration team confirmed and expanded on historical findings, with highlights including:

  • CPS Readings Surpass Expectations: Field measurements exceeded historical benchmarks, with multiple zones recording readings above 5,000 cps and notable peaks of 22,000 CPS in an outcrop and 27,000 CPS in a sub-rounded boulder—surpassing the historical 21,000 CPS benchmark.
  • Strong U3O8 Presence: Channel and rock samples across the Luivik, Nanuk, and Katjuk zones confirm the presence of uraniferous pegmatites, underscoring the project's resource potential.
  • Extended Mineralization Trend: Results suggest the uranium trend could extend further than initially mapped, opening new exploration opportunities.

Saga Metals Corp. Figure 3
2024 channel sample assay results with red indicating highest uranium oxide (U 3 O 8 ) levels.

Some of the more encouraging results from the 2024 channel program show composite grades of 0.87m of 0.062 % U3O8, 0.65m of 0.039% U3O8, and 3m of 0.024 % U3O8. The Luivik zone can boast the most anomalous grades such as from channel Ch-D24-07 - 0.87m of 0.062 % U3O8, Ch-D24-074 – 0.95m of 0.032 % U3O8, Ch-D24-081 – 3m of 0.024 % U3O8 and Ch-D24-078 – 3m of 0.023 % U3O8. The results of the rock and channel surface samples continue to maintain the range of U 3 O 8 grades associated with the Central Mineral Belt (CMB) projects to the north of the Double Mer Uranium project.

Saga Metals Corp. Figure 4

Regional map of the Double Mer Uranium Project in Labrador, Canada

Double Mer and its Comparable Potential to Labrador's Central Mineral Belt (CMB):

SAGA positions the Double Mer Uranium Project alongside some of Labrador's most significant uranium discoveries, including Paladin Energy's Michelin and Atha Energy's CMB discoveries in the Central Mineral Belt (CMB) . With strong surface samples and radiometric trends, SAGA believes Double Mer could offer large-tonnage potential comparable to these established projects. The CMB is a premier uranium region in Labrador and is host to several notable uranium projects including:

Paladin Energy 1 :

  • Covers 98,000 hectares in the CMB, north of Double Mer.
  • Hosts 127.7Mlb of uranium mineral resources across six deposits.
  • The Michelin deposit, its largest, contains 92Mlb uranium, with 82.2Mlb classified as Measured and Indicated at an average grade of 0.086% U3O8.

Atha Energy 2 :

  • Spans 145,000 hectares in the CMB, contiguous with Paladin's holdings and North of Double Mer.
  • Historical uranium resources total 14.5Mlb, with Moran Lake contributing 5.2Mlb (indicated) and 4.4Mlb (inferred), while Anna Lake offers 4.9Mlb (inferred).
  • Historical grades average 0.03%–0.04% U3O8, underscoring the region's scalability potential.

Saga Metals Corp. Figure 5
Large tonnage low grade uranium resources in Newfoundland and Labrador 3

The table above highlights and supports the large tonnage low grade uranium discussion found in Labrador. The cutoff grade in the table above ranges from 0.015-0.05% U 3 O 8 4 . These grades and those identified on SAGA's property are comparable to similar deposit styles throughout other major mining districts in the world such as Australia, Kazakhstan, Namibia, and Argentina. The Olympic Dam is the world's largest deposit of uranium, and accounts for most of Australia's uranium resources. The deposit contains uranium grades average from 0.035 to 0.07% U, the higher-grade mineralization being pitchblende 5 .

Commitment to Quality: Robust QA/QC Protocols

SAGA followed a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) program to ensure data accuracy and reliability. The program included:

  1. Regular Quality Control Samples : One quality control sample (blanks, duplicates, or standards) was inserted every 10 samples.
  2. Focused QA/QC for Promising Mineralogy : Additional blanks, duplicates, and standards were added for samples showing promising uranium mineralization in the field.
  3. Strict Sample Custody : SAGA maintained full chain-of-custody control from sampling through to laboratory delivery.

This robust QA/QC approach ensures the reliability of assay results and demonstrates SAGA's commitment to industry-leading exploration standards.

Q1 2025 Double Mer Drill Program: Targeting the High-Potential Luivik Zone

The Luivik zone , located at the western end of the 18-kilometer trend, has been prioritized for SAGA's maiden drill program in 2025. This decision is based on several compelling factors:

  • Anomalous Uranium Geochemistry : Surface samples show elevated uranium (U3O8%) grades, consistent with enrichment processes.
  • IOCG-Style Fluid Enrichment : Iron phase IOCG (Iron Oxide Copper Gold) characteristics, including smoky quartz and iron carbonate staining, indicate late-stage fluid flow—a known factor for uranium enrichment and high-grade intercepts.
  • Consistent CPS Readings : Radiometric surveys in the zone show consistently elevated counts per second (CPS) , highlighting its uranium potential.
  • Logistically accessible : The Luivik zone is only a km away from camp making the site serviceable by snowmobiles during the winter months.

This 1,500-meter drill program will test the Luivik zone's mineralization and provide key data to guide further exploration across the property.

Saga Metals Corp. Figure 6

Channel and rock sample assays from the Luivik zone in the west of the Double Mer Uranium Property

Following the drill program at the Luivik zone, SAGA will turn its sights on the Nanuk zone which shows the most impressive strike with almost 4km of economic U3O8% grade surface samples. Considering the Nanuk zones length and distance from camp the Team will be looking to test this zone with the diamond drill in Q2 and Q3 2025.

Saga Metals Corp. Figure 7

Channel and rock sample assays from the Nanuk zone in the center of the 18km strike at the Double Mer Uranium Property

Source:

About Saga Metals Corp.

Saga Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of critical minerals that support the global transition to green energy. The company's flagship asset, the Double Mer Uranium Project, is located in Labrador, Canada, covering 25,600 hectares. This project features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18-kilometer east-west trend, with a confirmed 14-kilometer section producing samples as high as 4,281ppm U 3 O 8 and spectrometer readings of 22,000cps.

In addition to its uranium focus, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Lithium.

SAGA also holds secondary exploration assets in Labrador, where the company is focused on the discovery of titanium, vanadium, and iron ore. With a portfolio that spans key minerals crucial to the green energy transition, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in the clean energy future.

For more information, contact:
Saga Metals Corp.
Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (778) 930-1321
Email: info@sagametals.com
www.sagametals.com

Qualified Person

Peter Webster P.Geo. CEO of Mercator Geological Services Limited is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information related to the Double Mer Uranium Project disclosed in this news release.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the prospective nature of the Double Mer Uranium Project, the assay results, comparison to other projects in Labrador and future exploration programs at Double Mer. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and the risks detailed in the Company's Prospectus filed under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca and in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations from time to time. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7a8ab6b-15da-4cea-bf58-143df03eb935  
  https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c90b6e86-ab53-4a24-9f6c-ce35db252b25  
  https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/806d027d-a754-40da-99a8-69169547e8a0  
  https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a290529a-8b3b-439d-9739-cc4cc58cea85  
  https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24a0518b-97cc-438f-8684-9eff995407cb  
  https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9cc587a8-85a9-46f6-ba0d-867ac1332284  
  https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d002f0f9-50b7-437a-9e60-f8d19b509102


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

saga metalssaga:catsxv:sagabattery metals investingBattery Metals Investing
SAGA:CA
Saga Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Saga Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA)

Saga Metals


Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Reports Assay Results and Plans Drill Program at Double Mer Uranium Project

SAGA Metals Reports Assay Results and Plans Drill Program at Double Mer Uranium Project

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery in Canada, is pleased to share assay results from its inaugural field program at the Double Mer Uranium Project, located in eastern Labrador, Canada.

Key Updates from the Double Mer Uranium Project

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

Saga Metals Corp. (" TSXV: SAGA ") (" FSE: 20H" ) (" SAGA " or the " Company "), a North American exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals, is pleased to announce the results from its initial field program at the North Wind High-Purity Iron Ore project in west central Labrador, Canada.

Key Field Program Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Prepares Maiden Drill Program at Double Mer Uranium Project

SAGA Metals Prepares Maiden Drill Program at Double Mer Uranium Project

Saga Metals Corp. (" TSXV: SAGA ") (" FSE: 20H" ) (" SAGA " or the " Company "), a North American exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals, is pleased to announce its plans for a maiden drill program at the Double Mer Uranium project.

Key Highlights for the maiden drill program at the Double Mer Uranium Project:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Corp. Opens the Market

SAGA Metals Corp. Opens the Market

Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Saga Metals Corp. and Michael Garagan, Chief Geological Officer and Director, Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA), joined Rob Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.

SAGA is a diversified critical mineral exploration company focused on exploration and discovery of critical minerals that support the global transition to green energy. The company's flagship asset, the Double Mer Uranium Project, features uranium radiometrics highlighting an 18 km trend, with a confirmed 14 km section producing samples as high as 4,281ppm U3O8 and spectrometer readings of 22,000cps. In addition to its uranium focus, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay. The Legacy project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area. SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in the clean energy future.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Mike Stier
Chief Executive Officer and Director
mike@sagametals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228925

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Corp. Completes Second & Final Tranche of IPO Prospectus Offering

SAGA Metals Corp. Completes Second & Final Tranche of IPO Prospectus Offering

Saga Metals Corp. ( TSXV: " SAGA ") ( FSE: " 20H ") (" SAGA " or the " Company "), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery in Canada, announces that it has completed the second and final tranche of its initial public offering (the " Offering "), raising aggregate gross proceeds of $1,116,460.68.

The Offering, which included exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to Research Capital Corporation (the " Agent "), consisted of an aggregate of 554,250 hard dollar units (each, a " HD   Unit ") at a price of $0.40 per HD Unit, 1,030,751 standard flow-through units (each, a " Standard FT Unit ") at a price of $0.48 per Standard FT Unit and 666,667 charity flow-through units (each, a " Charity FT Unit ") at a price of $0.60 per Charity FT Unit, all pursuant to the Company's final prospectus in Manitoba and amended and restated final prospectus for British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario dated August 30, 2024 (collectively, the " Prospectus ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe Ltd Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

Lithium Universe Ltd Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to partner on logistics of essential chemical products for Lithium Universe's Becancour Lithium Refinery operations.

Highlights

- Strategic local chemical logistics partnership with Servitank

- Single logistics supplier capable of sourcing multiple process chemicals

- Reliable delivery of critical chemical inputs to Becancour Lithium Refinery

- Investigation of secondary product management and sales

- Proven experience in spodumene logistics and storage

About Servitank, a subsidiary of Groupe Somavrac

Servitank, a local, Quebec-based Company, specializes in optimizing supply chain processes and logistics solutions across various industries, including chemicals and raw materials. With a strong focus on multimodal handling, Servitank employs innovative strategies to save time and reduce costs for its clients. The parent company has extensive experience in the Becancour and Trois-Rivieres areas, having successfully managed logistics and moisture control for key players in the lithium sector in North America.

Key Elements of MOU

This partnership aims to optimize supply chain processes and enhance the operational efficiency of both companies in the rapidly growing lithium sector. Under the MOU, Servitank will seek to leverage its expertise in supply chain management and multimodal logistics to support Lithium Universe's project: the development of the Becancour Lithium Refinery, projected to produce 18,270 tonnes per annum of green battery-grade lithium carbonate. While this MOU outlines the framework for partnership, it remains a non-binding document, paving the way for detailed discussions and the eventual drafting of definitive agreements.

Chemical Supply and Logistics

Servitank is currently evaluating various storage solutions at their Becancour Port terminal, which may facilitate the efficient trucking logistics required to deliver key liquid chemicals directly to Lithium Universe's operational site. Additionally, Servitank will investigate the process of constructing dedicated storage tanks for specific process reagents, positioning itself to supply critical chemicals directly to Lithium Universe and others within the Becancour Industrial Park. Additionally, Servitank will actively assist in exploring procurement options within the local areas for other dry bulk reagents to meet Lithium Universe's specific operational requirements.

To ensure a steady supply of readily available reagents, arrangements will be made for direct delivery from established suppliers, further securing the necessary materials for production. Servitank will also assist in investigating sourcing specialty reagents from within the Becancour Industrial Park to promote the immediate circular economy within the park and reduce freight costs from other areas of Quebec.

Secondary Product Management

Both parties will investigate storage opportunities and potential partnerships with cement companies within sister companies of Servitank in Groupe Somavrac's client base. This investigation aims to effectively utilize Lithium Universe's alumina silicate by-products, enhancing sustainability and resource management. Furthermore, the two companies will assess storage requirements for sodium sulphate, considering its potential placement within the pulp and paper industry in North America.

Logistics and Storage Solutions:

Servitank's facilities in Becancour will play a crucial role in the storage and transportation of spodumene. The partnership will ensure the logistics and handling of spodumene sourced from transatlantic suppliers is managed efficiently. Servitank's sister company, Somavrac, will also provide access to advanced bagging machinery and bulk storage solutions at its Trois-Rivieres location, optimizing operational efficiency and supporting the needs of the refinery.

Iggy Tan, Chairman of Lithium Universe Limited, added, "This partnership with Servitank is a significant step towards realizing our vision for the Becancour Lithium Refinery. We are particularly focused on identifying a single logistic supplier capable of supporting us in sourcing most of our chemical reagents, which will simplify our supply chain and enhance operational efficiency. Together, we aim to bridge the lithium conversion gap and ensure a robust and responsible supply chain."

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/66K80ZQ8



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe

LU7 Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced LU7 Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

Download the PDF here.

Results of Entitlement Offer

Results of Entitlement Offer

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Results of Entitlement Offer

Download the PDF here.

Albemarle Corporation to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at the Deutsche Bank 9th Annual Lithium & Battery Supply Chain Conference

Albemarle Corporation to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at the Deutsche Bank 9th Annual Lithium & Battery Supply Chain Conference

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, announced today that Eric Norris chief commercial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Lithium & Battery Supply Chain Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 4 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The fireside chat is scheduled from approximately 8 to 8:20 a.m. EST . The webcast will be accessible at the time of the event through the News and Events page on Albemarle's website at http://investors.albemarle.com . A webcast replay will be posted to the company's website immediately following the conclusion of the event and will be available for 180 days.

About Albemarle 
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at Albemarle.com , LinkedIn and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp .

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Media Contact: Peter Smolowitz , +1 (980) 308-6310, media@albemarle.com
Investor Relations Contact: +1 (980) 299-5700, invest@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-participate-in-virtual-fireside-chat-at-the-deutsche-bank-9th-annual-lithium--battery-supply-chain-conference-302319910.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Announces Completion of Amendments to Option Agreements, Debt Settlement Transactions & Provides Update on Private Placement

Beyond Lithium Announces Completion of Amendments to Option Agreements, Debt Settlement Transactions & Provides Update on Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce that, further to the proposed transactions announced in its news release dated October 1, 2024, it has now entered into definitive agreements with: (i) Bounty Gold Corp. and Last Resort Resources Ltd. (collectively, the "Optionors") to amend the terms of its existing property option agreements with the Optionors (the "Amendments"); and (ii) certain creditors of the Company pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue to the creditors, and the creditors agreed to accept, an aggregate of 6,802,227 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per share and 2,807,603 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") in full and final settlement of accrued and outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of $340,111.36 (the "Debt Settlement"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.10 per share.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Environmental Milestone Reached on the Wolfsberg Project

Environmental Milestone Reached on the Wolfsberg Project

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Environmental Milestone Reached on the Wolfsberg Project

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Saga Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Saga Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

$0.5M Defence Contract Award

S2 Acquires Three New Gold Projects in Victoria from Valkea Resources as Part of the Recently Completed Sale of its Finnish Assets

Strategic Acquisition Consolidates Large Scale Gold and Base Metal Target Area

Lithium Universe Ltd Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

Related News

gold investing

S2 Acquires Three New Gold Projects in Victoria from Valkea Resources as Part of the Recently Completed Sale of its Finnish Assets

Resource Investing

Strategic Acquisition Consolidates Large Scale Gold and Base Metal Target Area

resource investing

Maiden Drill Program Set to Commence at the High-Priority Cangallo Porphry Copper Project

Gold Investing

Takeover Offer for Mako Gold Limited - Update

Base Metals Investing

Extension of Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

Base Metals Investing

$1.65m Option Underwriting

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

×