VANECK ETF TR

The investment seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EM Global Core Index. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the fund's benchmark index. The index is comprised of bonds issued by emerging market governments and denominated in the local currency of the issuer. It may concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. The fund is non-diversified.