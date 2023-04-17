LITHIUMBANK ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Oil and Gas Investing News

Imperial to hold 2023 First Quarter Earnings Call

(TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice-president, investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2023 First Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, April 28, following the company's first quarter earnings release that morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.

During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial's covering analysts.

Please click here [ https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1606580&tp_key=24af6ed8e2 ] to register for the live webcast. The webcast will be available for one year on the company's website at www.imperialoil.ca/en-ca/company/investors .

In the event that the EDGAR system experiences technical difficulties or the company is unable to successfully complete its Form 8-K earnings press release filing at the intended time, investors and the public should look for this information at that time on Imperial's website or on Canada's SEDAR system at www.sedar.com . In case of a failed filing, the company intends to furnish the information on EDGAR as soon as possible.

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

Source: Imperial

Investor relations
(587) 476-4743

Media relations
(587) 476-7010

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Imperial OilIMO:CAIMOOil and Gas Investing
IMO:CA,IMO
The Conversation (0)
Greenlane Renewable - CEO Brad Douville

Greenlane Renewables Signs Deal to Bring Biogas Upgrading System to Brazil

Greenlane Renewables’ (TSX:GRN) newly signed agreement with ZEG Biogás opens up a huge market opportunity for the company to bring its biogas conversion technology to Brazil, according to CEO Brad Douville.

“Brazil is a fantastic market for biomethane. Like other markets around the world, it’s emerging in terms of the volumes of renewable natural gas (RNG), or biomethane (as it’s) referred to in other parts of the world. It’s growing from a relatively small base in Brazil," Douville said. “The unique thing about Brazil is that they have some very large biomass sources."

Greenlane’s technology converts biogas to RNG by cleansing the impurities in biogas and separating the carbon dioxide from the biomethane. The resulting RNG is a clean, high-purity, low-carbon fuel.

Keep reading...Show less

Parex Resources Announces Resumption of Operations at Capachos as well as the Timing of Q1 2023 Results and Annual General Meeting

Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") (TSX: PXT) is pleased to announce that it is resuming full operations at its Capachos Block (50% W.I.). The Company also provides an update on its Arauca Block (50% W.I.), announces that it will release its Q1 2023 financial and operating results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, and will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders at 9:30 am MT (11:30 am ET) on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Resuming Operations at Capachos Block (50% W.I.) and Update on Arauca Block (50% W.I.)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

-

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its first quarter ("Q1 2023") operating and financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ovintiv to Host its First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 10, 2023

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its first quarter 2023 results conference call at 9:00 a.m. MT on Wednesday May 10, 2023 . The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Tuesday May 9, 2023 . In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at www.ovintiv.com .

Ovintiv to Host its First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 10, 2023 (CNW Group/Ovintiv Inc.)

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/43vQfOY to receive an instant automated call back.

You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator. Please dial 888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America ) or 416-764-8650 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

The live audio webcast of the event, including slides, also will be available on Ovintiv's website, under Investors/Presentations and Events, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available at www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:

Investor contact: (888) 525-0304
investor.relations@ovintiv.com

Media contact: (403) 645-2252

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-to-host-its-first-quarter-2023-results-conference-call-and-webcast-on-may-10-2023-301797051.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/13/c2866.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ALTAGAS TO ISSUE FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS AND HOLD ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 before markets open. A conference call and webcast will be held the same day to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments.

Time:                 9:00 a.m. MT ( 11:00 a.m. ET )
Dial-in:              1-416-764-8659 or toll free at 1-888-664-6392 or Click to Join
Webcast: https://www.altagas.ca/invest/events-and-presentations

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Suncor's Wildlife Monitoring Program Captures Furry Friends Around Operations

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, Press release picture

The wildlife monitoring program at our MacKay River oil sands site continues to show an incredible amount of biodiversity in the area.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Thick Near Surface Spodumene Mineralisation Intercepted At Mavis Lake

Lake Johnston Project Update

Lumina Gold Announces Positive Cangrejos Pre-Feasibility Study; US$2.2 Billion NPV, 26 Year Mine Life and Production of 371,000 Gold Ounces Per Year and 41 Million Pounds of Copper Per Year

Related News

Lithium Investing

Thick Near Surface Spodumene Mineralisation Intercepted At Mavis Lake

Lithium Investing

Lake Johnston Project Update

Cobalt Investing

Expert: Cobalt Market to Stay Volatile After Record Mine Output in 2022

Gold Investing

Investor Education: Gold and Silver Stock Analysis with Expert Don Hansen

Base Metals Investing

Lumina Gold Announces Positive Cangrejos Pre-Feasibility Study; US$2.2 Billion NPV, 26 Year Mine Life and Production of 371,000 Gold Ounces Per Year and 41 Million Pounds of Copper Per Year

Battery Metals Investing

RETRANSMISSION: Beyond Minerals Announces Exploration Partners to Advance Its Ontario Lithium Projects

×