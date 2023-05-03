iMetal Announces Upgrade of U.S. Listing on the OTCQB Market

Fireweed Announces Plans for 16,000m Drill Program at Macmillan Pass and Appoints New Vice President of Operations

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT: A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been successfully upgraded from the OTC Pink to the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "IMRFF", effective at the open trading of May 3, 2023. The Company continues to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IMR" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "A7V

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group and is the leading marketplace of early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, undergo an annual company verification and management certification process, and meet a minimum bid price test. The OTCQB provides key benefits for investors with efficient market standards, transparency, and visibility of companies on the OTCQB market. Streamlined market standards enable Canadian companies to provide a strong baseline of transparency to inform and engage U.S. investors. To learn more, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. One of its Flagship properties Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon
President & CEO

iMetal Resources Inc.
info@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.
https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

iMetal Resources Announces Start of Drilling at Carheil

iMetal Resources Announces Start of Drilling at Carheil

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of drilling at the Company's Carheil project, which lies in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec. The objective of this phase of drilling is follow up on the 2016 graphite drilling program which included a highlight intersection of 7.48% Cg over 1.1 meters

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "The area around Carheil is heating up, both for graphite and copper-gold. Historical drilling located anomalous gold and zinc, while previous iMetal drilling confirmed a graphite zone containing jumbo flakes with highlight results of 7.48% Cg over 1.1 meters. Québec is an extremely mining friendly jurisdiction and we are overjoyed to get back to work in the province."

iMetal Resources Announces Commencement of 2023 Phase One Exploration at Gowganda West, Ontario

iMetal Resources Announces Commencement of 2023 Phase One Exploration at Gowganda West, Ontario

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of 2023 Phase One exploration at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "Gowganda West is our flagship project, and iMetal is pleased to once again be advancing exploration on this exciting and prospective ground. This next phase of drilling will focus on expanding the existing gold trends as well as testing areas with high-grade grab samples which have not been previously drilled."

iMetal Resources Successfully Raises $1,094,133 Through Exercise of Warrants and Extends European Marketing

iMetal Resources Successfully Raises $1,094,133 Through Exercise of Warrants and Extends European Marketing

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce 5,470,666 warrants have been exercised, adding $1,094,133 to the Treasury as of March 13, 2023. The warrants were issued in connection to a public unit offering completed by the Company (see Press Release April 8, 2022

"I am extremely pleased to report a successful exercise of over 5 million share purchase warrants for the Company generating an additional $1M+ of hard dollars to the iMetal treasury," commented Saf Dhillon, President and CEO of iMetal Resources. "The warrant exercise clearly demonstrates investor faith in the Company's management and projects, The additional proceeds will be used for general working capital and further exploration on our flagship Gowganda West property."

iMetal Resources Drone Magnetics Final Interpretation Received for Shining Tree Block Near Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Drone Magnetics Final Interpretation Received for Shining Tree Block Near Gowganda West

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce receipt of final results and interpretation of a drone magnetics survey at its 565-hectare Shining Tree block, 3.75 kilometres west of iMetal's Gowganda West property. The survey was completed in October and November 2022. Results of the survey have identified four priority target areas for gold exploration

The key target area is Target 2, interpreted to be a structurally controlled potential intrusive (metavolcanic) complex, offset by NNW faults and possibly controlled by NNE family of faults. The interpretation of the results included a geophysical interpretation of the bedrock (Figure 1) and the 3D inversions (for example Figure 2).

iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Trend as Part of Multiple Gold Zones Intersected at Gowganda West During Fall 2022 Drill Program

iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Trend as Part of Multiple Gold Zones Intersected at Gowganda West During Fall 2022 Drill Program

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the assay results of the fall 2022 drill campaign at Gowganda West ("GW"). GW is an exploration-stage gold project about 100 km south-southeast of Timmins, Ontario, contiguous to Aris Gold Corp.'s Juby Project in the Shining Tree Camp of the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt; contiguous also with the Knight project that is part of the Strategic Partnership between Orefinders Resources Inc. and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

A total of seven drill holes were completed for a total meterage of 2611m. All seven holes intersected gold mineralization in multiple intervals. Highlights include:

Orefinders Announces Shareholder Approval for Its Updated TSXV Listing to a Mining & Investment Issuer

Orefinders Announces Shareholder Approval for Its Updated TSXV Listing to a Mining & Investment Issuer

Orefinders Resources Inc. ‎(TSXV: ORX) ("Orefinders" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that following its annual general meeting of the shareholders held on April 28, 2023 (the "Meeting"), it has received shareholder approval for its previously announced intention to update its listing status from a mining issuer to both an investment and mining issuer (the "Proposed Change of Business") pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company intends to close the Proposed Change of Business upon receipt of final approval of the Exchange.

This update aims to increase the Company's flexibility and optionality to make strategic investments and incubate new opportunities focused on gold and other critical metals. Orefinders' exploration strategy and core portfolio of assets remain unchanged. This updated listing status allows management to transact corporately as the Company has in the past with the spin offs of QC Copper and Gold Inc., American Eagle Gold Corp., and its activist investment Mistango River Resources Inc. With this new listing status, Orefinders may undertake corporate transactions, acquire strategic equity positions, or incubate new junior companies as opportunities arise.

OUTBACK PROVIDES UPDATE FROM ITS RECONNAISANCE DRILLING ACROSS THE O'CONNORS TARGET AT THE YEUNGROON GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA

OUTBACK PROVIDES UPDATE FROM ITS RECONNAISANCE DRILLING ACROSS THE O'CONNORS TARGET AT THE YEUNGROON GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA

( TSX.V: OZ | OTCQB: OZBKF | FSE: S600)

Outback Goldfields Corp . (the " Company " or " Outback ") (TSX.V: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) is pleased to provide an update from its reconnaissance-style air-core drill program at its Yeungroon gold project, central Victoria, Australia .

Silver Hammer Mining Submits Plan of Operations for Exploration Program at High-Grade Eliza Silver Project in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Submits Plan of Operations for Exploration Program at High-Grade Eliza Silver Project in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (FSE: 7BW0) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that it has submitted a Plan of Operations to the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Ranger District of the United States Forest Service ("USFS") to explore its Eliza Silver Project ("Eliza" or the "Project") located in White Pine County, Nevada.

"The submission of the Plan of Operations is another critical step as we move towards examining the potential for significant mineralization at Eliza, which has seen little to no modern exploration despite a history of high-grade past production," stated Peter A. Ball, President & CEO. "We will begin by executing a property-wide geophysical program by early June and will continue to inform the market as we advance through this systematic exploration process and begin to generate results."

Empress Royalty Provides Investment Portfolio Update

Empress Royalty Provides Investment Portfolio Update

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQX:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its investment portfolio, pipeline advancements and 2023 catalysts

"2022 was a pivotal year for Empress, with our two key development projects, Manica and Tahuehueto, becoming producers, and Sierra Antapite continuing to expand production capacity. These producing assets are building the foundation for a well-established, revenue-generating royalty and streaming company, forecasting significant cash-flow and growth in the next five years, and beyond," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "Empress is looking forward to further advancements in 2023, and I am pleased to offer our investors an update on our pipeline advancements, which include exclusivity on one potential opportunity and advancing two other prospective investments. Over the past two years, we have proven our expertise in providing financing solutions for mining companies, and we will continue to deploy our capital into viable precious metal projects that will further grow our portfolio, cash flow and shareholder value."

Snowline Gold Announces Listing on TSX Venture Exchange and Outlines 2023 Rogue Project Field Program

Snowline Gold Announces Listing on TSX Venture Exchange and Outlines 2023 Rogue Project Field Program

  • Snowline has initiated process to list on the TSX-V to offer enhanced value for existing shareholders by raising the company's profile and to provide greater exposure to domestic and global markets
  • C$14.2M exploration program is planned for Rogue in 2023, with the dual objectives of advancing the Valley discovery and making additional drill discoveries on high-priority intrusion-related gold targets
  • Snowline will complete an updated NI 43-101 technical report on its Rogue project in Yukon, Canada within 120 days of listing as part of the listing process
  • This news release contains a summary of material results and work completed since the latest NI 43-101 technical document in December 2020.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce approval to list on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") following satisfaction of regulatory requirements. The common shares of the Company will be de-listed from the Canadian Securities Exchange at the close on Wednesday, May 3rd and commence trading on the TSX-V under the symbol SGD at the open on Thursday, May 4th. The move is set to improve Company visibility to domestic and international capital markets, providing a means of expanding its investor base and further realising the value of the gold discoveries within Snowline's Yukon Territory property portfolio

iMetal Resources Announces Completion of Winter Drilling at Carheil

iMetal Resources Announces Completion of Winter Drilling at Carheil

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTC PINK:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces the completion of drilling at the Company's Carheil project, which lies in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec. This phase of drilling included three holes totaling 1,053 metres and was a follow up on the 2016 graphite drilling program which included a highlight intersection of 7.48% Cg over 1.1 meters

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "We are pleased with the 2023 Phase I program as we intersected the target horizon in all three holes. Our team is already planning the next phase of drilling and exploration work for the property to both test the target graphite horizon along strike and to evaluate the prospectivity of the remainder of the claim block, in light of the recent Midland/Probe discovery in the neighbourhood. Québec is one of the most mining friendly jurisdictions in the world and we are excited to continue working there."

The Company engaged DIAFOR Inc. of Malartic, Québec for this phase of drilling at Carheil. Access was limited to winter conditions and a faster than normal melt shortened the program slightly. All three holes drilled successfully intersected the target horizon. All samples have been submitted to ALS Geochemistry in Rouyn-Noranda for assaying.

Carheil is an exploration-stage project with multi-metal potential and previous graphite results. The project is about 170 km north of Rouyn-Noranda in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The project is under 20 km distance to the west from the past-producing Selbaie Copper-Zinc-Silver-Gold mine (1.1 billion lbs Cu, 2.4 billion lbs Zn, 71 million oz Ag, 1 million oz Au produced from 1981-2004[i]), under 20 km distance to the north from Hecla's Casa Berardi Mine (127.5 Koz Au and 28.2 Koz Ag produced in 2022[ii]), and under 40 km to the southeast from Agnico Eagle's Detour Lake mine (713 Koz Au produced in 2021[iii]). Directly bordering the property to the north is Midland Exploration/Probe Metals' La Peltrie project, which recently intersected a 345.5 m of Cu-Mo-Au-Ag mineralization grading 0.21 CuEq[iv]. iMetal cautions investors the presence of mineralization at Selbaie, Casa Berardi, and Detour Lake is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the Carheil property.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

×