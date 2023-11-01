Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

iMetal Resources Extends Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Extends Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) (" iMetal " or the " Company ") announces an extension of the Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) survey at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. This extension will push further to the west of the known zones of mineralization into previously unexplored areas, supplementing the recently completed 2,385 hectares of LiDAR and sampling which identified a new gold zone (See News Release dated 2023-October-27

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are excited by the prospects our recent DEP survey has uncovered, including a 5.6 g/t Au grab sample in a new area with high geological prospectivity. Our recent drill intersection of 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au in hole IMGW-23-04 announced on June 6 th of this year, strongly support our belief mineralization increases toward the southwest. As a result, we have extended our DEP program to the western portion of our claims in a further effort to increase our mineralization footprint. We continue to believe in the potential for new discoveries at this historically underexplored property."

Waring Minerals Inc. completed the recent DEP programs at Gowganda West and will also complete the new extension. The target area for the extension is approximately 1,135 hectares of Archean metasediments and metavolcanics of the Abitibi greenstone belt, an area which has had very limited historical exploration work. UAV LiDAR will be flown in order to locate outcrops on the property for the purposes of sampling and mapping. The DEP results will be combined with previous IP, VTEM, and drilling results to guide the next stage of exploration which will include follow-up drilling programs. Surface samples will be reviewed by company geologists and select samples will be submitted to ALS Laboratories in Sudbury for analysis.

Gowganda West is an exploration-stage gold project about 100 km south-southeast of Timmins, Ontario; contiguous to Aris Mining's Juby Project in the Shining Tree Camp of the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt; and also contiguous to the Knight project that is part of the Strategic Partnership between Orecap Invest Corp. and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. iMetal recently completed a 2,611 m drilling program in the fall of 2022 which intersected a new gold trend and resulted in the company announcing it's first ‘Discovery Hole' (See NR dated June 6 th , 2023). The Property also has multiple-ounce grab samples from trends that have yet to be drill tested. iMetal cautions that grab samples are select samples and not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the Property.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Scott Zelligan, P. Geo (Ontario), VP Exploration of iMetal and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Figure 1 - Plan Map of Gowganda West showing planned DEP Extension

About iMetal Resources Inc.
iMetal is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. The Flagship property Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project with a recent discovery hole of 48.5m at 0.85 g/t gold that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 837-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 131-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon
President & CEO

iMetal Resources Inc.
info@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.
https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE: iMetal Resources, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/798262/imetal-resources-extends-digitally-enhanced-prospecting-survey-on-its-gowganda-west-project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Showing at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Showing at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) (" iMetal " or the " Company ") is excited to report the discovery of a new gold showing at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Sampling of outcrops located during the recently announced Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) (See 2023-Sep-26 News Release) has returned 5.58 gt gold from an outcrop chip sample, among numerous anomalous gold hits

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are thrilled with another new gold discovery in a previously unexplored area at Gowganda West. We recently announced 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au in hole IMGW-23-04 from a new zone during our Spring drill program, continuing to demonstrate the prospectivity of the Property. Clearly our DEP survey has resulted in an increase of our mineralization footprint, as we had hoped. This and other results will help guide future exploration-targeted drill programs on the Property."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Undertakes Petrographic Analysis of Carheil Graphite and Engages European Market Consultant

iMetal Resources Undertakes Petrographic Analysis of Carheil Graphite and Engages European Market Consultant

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces the submission of graphite samples for petrographic analysis from the Company's Carheil project, which lies in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec. Samples were sourced from each of the multiple graphite horizons intersected during the Phase I 2023, three-hole, 1053 metre program, to characterize the graphite flake size

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "Flake size of the graphite within the intersections is an extremely important factor in determining the value of any graphite occurrence. The petrology study of our 2016 drill intersections initially confirmed jumbo flake graphite and this analysis will provide more details on the characteristics of the graphite intersections. We are planning a follow-up drilling campaign to continue to develop our highly prospective Carheil graphite project, lying within one of the most mining friendly jurisdictions in the world, Quebec."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Completes Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Completes Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of Phase 1 of a Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) survey at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. This survey covered three areas: the area of current exploration focus south of Aris Mining's Juby Project (Zone 1 to Zone 3), and the satellite areas of Pear Lake and Pigeon Lake

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Our recent drill results at Gowganda West, including 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au in hole IMGW-23-04 announced on June 6 th of this year, have further invigorated our interest in the area. As a result, we have targeted the area for DEP in an effort to increase our mineralization footprint and help guide future drilling efforts through mapping and sampling. Gowganda West is highly prospective but still remains largely under-explored, so this is our first step at probing further at that potential."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Robert Coltura Resigns From Board of Directors

Robert Coltura Resigns From Board of Directors

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") an emerging gold exploration company, has accepted the resignation of Robert Coltura from the board of directors

About iMetal Resources Inc.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Announces the Sudden Passing of Its CFO Eduardo 'Eddy' Yu

iMetal Announces the Sudden Passing of Its CFO Eduardo 'Eddy' Yu

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") sadly has to report the sudden and unexpected passing of our young and talented CFO, Eduardo 'Eddy' Yu

iMetal President and CEO Saf Dhillon said that "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Advisory Council, we offer our deepest condolences to the Yu family. Eddy was officially only with us for a few months but, I've known him for several years now. Eddy had previously provided his financial and business expertise as a consultant to iMetal and other projects that I have been involved in. He was a strong team player and he went above and beyond what his responsibilities were. He will be dearly missed by the team at iMetal."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Increases the High-Grade Gold Footprint of the Lynx Gold Zone and Extends it at Depth

Puma Increases the High-Grade Gold Footprint of the Lynx Gold Zone and Extends it at Depth

  • Hole WB23-139 intersected 63.05 m at 2.49 g/t gold, including two (2) high-grade gold intervals of 37.40 g/t gold over 2.50 m and 21.66 g/t gold over 2.55 m .
  • 2.06 g/t gold over 5.20 m was intercepted at 215 m downhole (WB23-139)- the deepest occurrence of gold to date.
  • Lower-grade gold envelopes of 0.49 g/t to 0.67 g/t gold over 22.80 to 30.95 m surround the higher-grade gold shoots.
  • The Moose area shows consistent gold mineralization at surface with hole WB23-136 grading 30.90 m of 1.10 g/t gold .
  • Drill core samples with visible gold ("VG") returned 137.0 g/t gold over 0.60 m (WB23-139), 96.0 g/t gold over 0.45 m (WB23-139), 63.6 g/t gold over 0.30 m (WB23-136), 16.85 g/t gold over 0.79 m (WB23-137).

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce the results of another seven (7) holes of its 2023 drilling program at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project with high grades intercepts and long gold mineralized sections.

Hole WB23-139 intersected two (2) high-grade gold intervals of 37.40 g/t gold over 2.50 m and 21.66 g/t gold over 2.55 m (Figure 1) within a 63.05 m intercept grading 2.49 g/t gold from 89.95 to 153.00 m. The same hole intersected another gold intersection of 2.06 g/t gold over 5.20 m at 215 m downhole depth. With these new gold intersections, the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ") has been extended to approximately 150 m vertical depth (Figure 2), further highlighting the potential for significant depth extension.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

JZR Gold Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

October 30, 2023 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSXV:JZR ) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "), as described in its news releases dated October 2 and October 23, 2023, pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 4,000,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $800.000.  Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant is exercisable into one additional Share (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.40 per Warrant Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance. The Units, Shares, Warrants, Finder's Warrants and Warrants Shares are collectively referred to as the "Securities".  The Securities will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CLIC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CLIC

Trading resumes in:

Company: Comet Lithium Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
COMET ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF VINCENT METCALFE AS DIRECTOR AND EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, VINCENT CARDIN-TREMBLAY AS VP EXPLORATION, AND ACQUIRES ADDITIONAL MINERAL PROPERTIES IN LITHIUM-RICH REGION OF QUÉBEC

COMET ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF VINCENT METCALFE AS DIRECTOR AND EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, VINCENT CARDIN-TREMBLAY AS VP EXPLORATION, AND ACQUIRES ADDITIONAL MINERAL PROPERTIES IN LITHIUM-RICH REGION OF QUÉBEC

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) (FRANKFURT: 8QY) ("Comet Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Vincent Metcalfe as a director of the Company and Executive Chairman of the board of directors, the appointment of Mr. Vincent Cardin-Tremblay as Vice President, Exploration of the Company, as well as that Mr. Joseph de la Plante has been engaged as a strategic advisor to the Company.

All three of these new members previously founded and worked in the precious metal's royalty space at Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad Royalty"), which was subsequently acquired by Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $755 million in August 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Silver Gold Corp Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of Mecatona Property and Announces Extension to Annual General Meeting

Fabled Silver Gold Corp Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of Mecatona Property and Announces Extension to Annual General Meeting

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) wishes to provide an update on its previously announced agreement with Kootenay Silver Inc. ("Kootenay") to acquire the Mecatona Property (the "Mecatona Property") located in Chihuahua, Mexico (the "Proposed Transaction") as announced and further described in the Company's press release dated February 21, 2023

The Company is still attempting to secure the funding required in order to complete the Proposed Transaction. The Company will provide a further update on the closing of the Proposed Transaction in due course.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Samples 362 g/t Gold at Newly Optioned TIMM Gold Property

Puma Exploration Samples 362 g/t Gold at Newly Optioned TIMM Gold Property

  • Strategic gold property located along national road, only 10km from St-Quentin and 25km west of Williams Brook Flagship property.
  • High-grade gold structure, with initial surface sampling up to 362 g/t gold*.
  • Mineralization hosted in similar quartz veins within sedimentary package.
  • Similar depositional gold environment as Williams Brook Gold property.

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property agreement to strategically increase its substantial gold landholdings at the Williams Brook Gold Project (Figure 1). The newly optioned TIMM Gold Property, with grab samples* grading up to 267 gt gold and 362 gt gold (Table 1), marks another step towards Puma's development of a major gold camp in Northern New Brunswick.

Figure 1: Puma's assets and landholdings in Northern New Brunswick

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities Report: Another Consecutive Quarter of Record Revenues

Aura Energy IMARC Presentation

Graphite Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Uranium Investing

Aura Energy IMARC Presentation

Copper Investing

New High-Grade Copper and Gold Trend at Fortuna Project with up to 4.16% Cu And 48.3g/t Au

Resource Investing

Jeffreys Find Stage One Production Exceeds 9,400 Ounces

Resource Investing

The Modern Mine: Reducing Emissions, Increasing Safety and Improving Output

Resource Investing

China and US Highlight Critical Minerals Collaboration with Australia is Key to the Future

