iMetal Resources Receives Encouraging Mag Survey Results for Pear Lake

iMetal Resources Receives Encouraging Mag Survey Results for Pear Lake

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRA:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") has received results from a recent Airborne Magnetic survey at the Company's Pear Lake block, lying at the northwest end of the Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. The aeromag results outline two gold target areas that form part of an interpreted faultdyke system, which is highly prospective for gold in this area

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Our recent exploration has been successful in outlining promising new areas with previously undiscovered gold occurrences, first at the Shining Tree block and now at the Pear Lake block, complementing our June 6th discovery of 48.5 metres at 0.85 g/t gold at Gowganda West. Pear Lake is a small satellite area close to the nearby Juby deposit and it is likewise encouraging that such favourable geology is present. This historically underexplored property continues to yield promising results for us."

Waring Minerals Inc. completed the drone magnetics survey and GeoFizX Geophysical Consulting completed the interpretation. The survey was completed in one day and consisted of two flights for a total of 13.887 line-kms. Nominal spacing was 40 m over the survey area. Results were deemed of high quality and greatly improved resolution over previous government surveys of the area. Products included the high-resolution magnetics map with numerous advanced processing variations, a 3D inversion for drill targeting, and a new geology interpretation to base further exploration on.

Gowganda West is an exploration-stage gold project about 100 km south-southeast of Timmins, Ontario; contiguous to Aris Mining's Juby Project in the Shining Tree Camp of the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt; and also contiguous to the Knight project that is part of the Strategic Partnership between Orecap Invest Corp. and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. iMetal recently completed a 2,611 m drilling program in the fall of 2022 which intersected a new gold trend and resulted in the company announcing it's first ‘Discovery Hole' (See NR dated June 6th, 2023). The Property also has multiple-ounce grab samples from trends that have yet to be drill tested. iMetal cautions that grab samples are select samples and not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the Property.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Scott Zelligan, P. Geo (Ontario), VP Exploration of iMetal and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Figure 1 - Plan Map of Pear Lake showing Geology Interpretation from Mag Survey

Figure 2 - 3D Image looking to the NE displaying TMI surface image over Magnetic Susceptibility 3D Inversion Isosurfaces

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. The Flagship property Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project with a recent discovery hole of 48.5m at 0.85 g/t gold that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 837-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 131-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon
President & CEO

iMetal Resources Inc.

info@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.
https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE:iMetal Resources, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/801463/imetal-resources-receives-encouraging-mag-survey-results-for-pear-lake

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

iMetal Resources Extends Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Extends Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) (" iMetal " or the " Company ") announces an extension of the Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) survey at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. This extension will push further to the west of the known zones of mineralization into previously unexplored areas, supplementing the recently completed 2,385 hectares of LiDAR and sampling which identified a new gold zone (See News Release dated 2023-October-27

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are excited by the prospects our recent DEP survey has uncovered, including a 5.6 g/t Au grab sample in a new area with high geological prospectivity. Our recent drill intersection of 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au in hole IMGW-23-04 announced on June 6 th of this year, strongly support our belief mineralization increases toward the southwest. As a result, we have extended our DEP program to the western portion of our claims in a further effort to increase our mineralization footprint. We continue to believe in the potential for new discoveries at this historically underexplored property."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Showing at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Showing at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) (" iMetal " or the " Company ") is excited to report the discovery of a new gold showing at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Sampling of outcrops located during the recently announced Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) (See 2023-Sep-26 News Release) has returned 5.58 gt gold from an outcrop chip sample, among numerous anomalous gold hits

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are thrilled with another new gold discovery in a previously unexplored area at Gowganda West. We recently announced 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au in hole IMGW-23-04 from a new zone during our Spring drill program, continuing to demonstrate the prospectivity of the Property. Clearly our DEP survey has resulted in an increase of our mineralization footprint, as we had hoped. This and other results will help guide future exploration-targeted drill programs on the Property."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Undertakes Petrographic Analysis of Carheil Graphite and Engages European Market Consultant

iMetal Resources Undertakes Petrographic Analysis of Carheil Graphite and Engages European Market Consultant

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces the submission of graphite samples for petrographic analysis from the Company's Carheil project, which lies in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec. Samples were sourced from each of the multiple graphite horizons intersected during the Phase I 2023, three-hole, 1053 metre program, to characterize the graphite flake size

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "Flake size of the graphite within the intersections is an extremely important factor in determining the value of any graphite occurrence. The petrology study of our 2016 drill intersections initially confirmed jumbo flake graphite and this analysis will provide more details on the characteristics of the graphite intersections. We are planning a follow-up drilling campaign to continue to develop our highly prospective Carheil graphite project, lying within one of the most mining friendly jurisdictions in the world, Quebec."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Completes Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Completes Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of Phase 1 of a Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) survey at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. This survey covered three areas: the area of current exploration focus south of Aris Mining's Juby Project (Zone 1 to Zone 3), and the satellite areas of Pear Lake and Pigeon Lake

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Our recent drill results at Gowganda West, including 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au in hole IMGW-23-04 announced on June 6 th of this year, have further invigorated our interest in the area. As a result, we have targeted the area for DEP in an effort to increase our mineralization footprint and help guide future drilling efforts through mapping and sampling. Gowganda West is highly prospective but still remains largely under-explored, so this is our first step at probing further at that potential."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Robert Coltura Resigns From Board of Directors

Robert Coltura Resigns From Board of Directors

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") an emerging gold exploration company, has accepted the resignation of Robert Coltura from the board of directors

About iMetal Resources Inc.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prospecting Legend Ken Reading Returns to New Break's Sundog Gold Project at Age 93

Prospecting Legend Ken Reading Returns to New Break's Sundog Gold Project at Age 93

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to report that in September 2023, a New Break field team comprised of famed Canadian prospector Ken Reading, Shaun Parent, P. Geo. of Superior Exploration Ltd. and a field assistant, accessed the Sundog Gold Project in Kivalliq Region, Nunavut ("Sundog") by float plane from Thompson, Manitoba. The team performed a reconnaissance site visit to confirm access to the project area, assess the impact of environmental changes, reproduce historical gold assays from a small sample of historical trenches and gather samples from previously unsampled vein structures near existing historical trenches.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element 79 Gold Corp Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Element 79 Gold Corp Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) (" Element 79 Gold ") announces, further to its news release dated November 2, 2023, the Company will complete a consolidation of the authorized and issued common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"), effective at the opening of the markets on November 8th, 2023, on the basis of a one (1) post-consolidated Common Share for each ten (10) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation"). No fractional Common Shares will be issued upon the Consolidation. In the event a holder of Common Shares would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional Common Share in connection with the Consolidation, the number of Common Shares to be received by such shareholder will be rounded down to the next whole number if that fractional Common Share is less than one half (12) of a Common Share, and will be rounded up to the next whole number of Common Shares if that fractional Common Share is equal to or greater than one half (12) of a Common Share

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element 79 Gold Corp Announces Proposed Share Consolidation

Element 79 Gold Corp Announces Proposed Share Consolidation

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - November 2, 2023 Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element 79 Gold" ) announces that its board of directors has approved a consolidation (the "Consolidation") of the common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a ratio of 10 pre-Consolidation Common Shares (the "Existing Shares") for one post-Consolidation Common Share (the "Consolidated Shares"). The Share Consolidation remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Company will issue a news release upon receiving CSE approval, announcing the effective date of the Share Consolidation. The Consolidated Shares will subsequently begin trading on a consolidated basis under the existing Company name and trading symbol.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Provides 2023 Summary and Corporate Update with Focus on Bringing Lucero Towards Production in 2024

Element79 Gold Corp Provides 2023 Summary and Corporate Update with Focus on Bringing Lucero Towards Production in 2024

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Welcomes John Proust as a Consultant / Advisor

Getchell Gold Corp. Welcomes John Proust as a Consultant / Advisor

 Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that John Proust has joined the Company as a consultant advisor, with the initial aim to assist the Company in meeting its immediate financial objectives.

Getchell Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

John Proust is a lifelong entrepreneur and has been an active participant in the Canadian capital markets for more than 30 years. An independent businessman, John is a founder, builder, financier, and principal shareholder of numerous public and private companies. He holds and has held senior operating roles and board positions of public companies on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE), Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), and Alternative Investment Market (AIM). With his extensive business acumen, he has directed and advised companies with respect to strategy, debt and equity financing, mergers, acquisitions, corporate restructuring, and corporate governance.

Mr. Proust is currently Chairman & CEO of Japan Gold Corp. and Representing Director of Japan Gold's wholly owned operating subsidiary Japan Gold KK. Japan Gold holds 35 projects across the 5 major gold districts of Japan , has a countrywide strategic alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation and includes Newmont Corporation as a significant shareholder. He is also Chairman & CEO of Southern Arc Minerals Inc. and a Director of Rise Gold Corp.  Mr. Proust has extensive experience in corporate governance, is a graduate of The Directors College, Michael G. De Groote School of Business at McMaster University and holds the designation of Chartered Director ( C. Dir .).

"Getchell Gold Corp. offers a unique opportunity to significantly grow an already sizable gold resource, in a burgeoning area of Nevada.  I look forward to assisting the Company in achieving its near-term goals and ultimately realizing the full potential value of the Fondaway Canyon gold project." stated John Proust.

"The recognition, by someone of John's caliber and experience, and his determination to be an active and dedicated member of the Getchell Gold team, validates our view of the Company's merits.  We welcome John and anticipate an acute, positive impact from his involvement." states Bill Wagener , CEO.

Fondaway Canyon Gold Project

Getchell Gold Corp. is delineating a potential Tier-1 gold resource at its flagship Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada, USA .

Following three consecutive successful drilling programs, the Company has effectively doubled the size of the historic resource, firmly placing Fondaway Canyon amongst the foremost developing projects in a world class mining jurisdiction.  The Company recently published its first Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at Fondaway Canyon (Company news release dated February 1, 2023 ):

  • Gold mineralization is at and near surface supporting an Open Pit mine model;
  • Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.23 g/t Au for 1,509,100 ounces of gold ;
  • Indicated Mineral Resource of 11.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.56 g/t Au for an additional 550,800 ounces of gold ;
  • Strong gold mineralization in the most peripheral drill holes leaves the mineral resources open in most directions for further expansion and indicates a substantially larger body of mineralization than delineated to date (Company news release dated August 9, 2023 ); and
  • Fully permitted drill program designed to expand the mineral resources and upgrade Inferred Resources to Indicated.

Getchell Gold Corp. is well positioned to continue expanding the Mineral Resource Estimate and advancing towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Scott Frostad , P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in National Instrument 43-101) who reviewed and approved the content and scientific and technical information in the news release.

Corporate Update

The Company further announces that incentive stock options to purchase up to 250,000 common shares of the Company have been granted to Mr. Proust pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.  The options are exercisable at $0.10 per share for a period of five years from the grant date.

Notes on the Mineral Resource Estimate:
  1. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. There has been insufficient exploration to define the Inferred Resource as Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources, however, it is reasonable to expect that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.  There is no guarantee that any part of the mineral resources discussed herein will be converted into a mineral reserve in the future. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Mineral Resources in this report were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") standards on mineral resources and reserves, definitions, and guidelines prepared by the CIM standing committee on reserve definitions and adopted by the CIM council (CIM 2014 and 2019).
  2. The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is December 12, 2022 , and a technical report on the Fondaway Canyon project titled "Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Fondaway Canyon Project, Nevada, USA " was filed by the Company on SEDAR+ on February 1, 2023 .
  3. The independent and qualified person for the MRE, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is Michael Dufresne , P.Geo., from APEX Geoscience Ltd.
About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au).  Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada .

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the positive impact of Mr. Proust's involvement and Mr. Proust's assistance with the Company in meeting its immediate financial objectives and the continued expansion of the Mineral Resource Estimate and potential future Preliminary Economic Assessment. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur.  Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/02/c7097.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Increases the High-Grade Gold Footprint of the Lynx Gold Zone and Extends it at Depth

Puma Increases the High-Grade Gold Footprint of the Lynx Gold Zone and Extends it at Depth

  • Hole WB23-139 intersected 63.05 m at 2.49 g/t gold, including two (2) high-grade gold intervals of 37.40 g/t gold over 2.50 m and 21.66 g/t gold over 2.55 m .
  • 2.06 g/t gold over 5.20 m was intercepted at 215 m downhole (WB23-139)- the deepest occurrence of gold to date.
  • Lower-grade gold envelopes of 0.49 g/t to 0.67 g/t gold over 22.80 to 30.95 m surround the higher-grade gold shoots.
  • The Moose area shows consistent gold mineralization at surface with hole WB23-136 grading 30.90 m of 1.10 g/t gold .
  • Drill core samples with visible gold ("VG") returned 137.0 g/t gold over 0.60 m (WB23-139), 96.0 g/t gold over 0.45 m (WB23-139), 63.6 g/t gold over 0.30 m (WB23-136), 16.85 g/t gold over 0.79 m (WB23-137).

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce the results of another seven (7) holes of its 2023 drilling program at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project with high grades intercepts and long gold mineralized sections.

Hole WB23-139 intersected two (2) high-grade gold intervals of 37.40 g/t gold over 2.50 m and 21.66 g/t gold over 2.55 m (Figure 1) within a 63.05 m intercept grading 2.49 g/t gold from 89.95 to 153.00 m. The same hole intersected another gold intersection of 2.06 g/t gold over 5.20 m at 215 m downhole depth. With these new gold intersections, the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ") has been extended to approximately 150 m vertical depth (Figure 2), further highlighting the potential for significant depth extension.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Carmanah Announces Forward Stock Split

Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q3 2023 Results

Mt Berghaus Tenement Granted

Substantial Mineral Resource Upgrade at Governor Broome Mineral Sands Project, WA

Critical Metals Investing

Carmanah Announces Forward Stock Split

Resource Investing

Mt Berghaus Tenement Granted

Lithium Investing

Drilling Underway at Large Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA

Lithium Investing

Drill Rig Arrives at Black Mountain

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Signs Renewable Energy MOU for the Ta Khoa Project

Gold Investing

Lake Hope Scoping Study

