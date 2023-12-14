Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Kerry Stevenson: Gold, Uranium, Lithium — What I'm Doing with My Money

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

TNC Green-Lights Cloncurry Copper Project Mining Restart Plan (Great Australia Mine and Wallace North)

NorthStar Gaming Holdings: Spearheading the Intersection of iGaming and Media

Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals

Galan’s Hombre Muerto West on Track for Lithium Production in 2025

Positive Scoping Study for Tumblegum South

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
iMetal Resources Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

iMetal Resources Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 5,200,000 flow-through common shares (each, an "FT Share") at a price of $0.07 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $364,000

Proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act and "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act. In connection with completion of the Offering, the Company paid $25,480 and issued 364,000 share purchase warrants (each, a "Finders' Warrant") to an arms-length third-party who assisted in introducing the subscriber to the Offering. Each Finders' Warrant is exercisable to acquire a common share of the Company at a price of $0.07 until December 13, 2025.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to restrictions on resale until March 14, 2024 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. The Flagship property Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project with a recent discovery hole of 48.5m at 0.85 g/t gold that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon
President & CEO

iMetal Resources Inc.
info@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.

https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE: iMetal Resources Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

iMetal ResourcesTSXV:IMRPrecious Metals Investing
IMR:CA
The Conversation (0)
iMetal Resources Receives Mag Survey Results for Pigeon Lake

iMetal Resources Receives Mag Survey Results for Pigeon Lake

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) (" iMetal " or the " Company ") has received results from a recent Airborne Magnetic survey at the Company's Pigeon Lake block, lying to the northwest of the Gowganda West project, which is located within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. The aeromag results outlined the magnetic structure of the area and provided the company with important information regarding geological areas requiring further examination, including a large alteration zone

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "iMetal continues to pursue and execute on important ground-laying technical work on all of our properties. The Pigeon Lake block lies within a prolific area hosting numerous mineralized occurrences, past-producing mines, and large deposits. Our programs this year continue to have success, most notably our June 6 th discovery of 48.5 metres at 0.85 g/t gold at Gowganda West. This historically underexplored property continues to hold promise and we will continue our work towards more discoveries on it."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Receives Encouraging Mag Survey Results for Pear Lake

iMetal Resources Receives Encouraging Mag Survey Results for Pear Lake

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRA:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") has received results from a recent Airborne Magnetic survey at the Company's Pear Lake block, lying at the northwest end of the Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. The aeromag results outline two gold target areas that form part of an interpreted faultdyke system, which is highly prospective for gold in this area

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Our recent exploration has been successful in outlining promising new areas with previously undiscovered gold occurrences, first at the Shining Tree block and now at the Pear Lake block, complementing our June 6th discovery of 48.5 metres at 0.85 g/t gold at Gowganda West. Pear Lake is a small satellite area close to the nearby Juby deposit and it is likewise encouraging that such favourable geology is present. This historically underexplored property continues to yield promising results for us."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Extends Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Extends Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) (" iMetal " or the " Company ") announces an extension of the Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) survey at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. This extension will push further to the west of the known zones of mineralization into previously unexplored areas, supplementing the recently completed 2,385 hectares of LiDAR and sampling which identified a new gold zone (See News Release dated 2023-October-27

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are excited by the prospects our recent DEP survey has uncovered, including a 5.6 g/t Au grab sample in a new area with high geological prospectivity. Our recent drill intersection of 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au in hole IMGW-23-04 announced on June 6 th of this year, strongly support our belief mineralization increases toward the southwest. As a result, we have extended our DEP program to the western portion of our claims in a further effort to increase our mineralization footprint. We continue to believe in the potential for new discoveries at this historically underexplored property."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Showing at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Showing at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) (" iMetal " or the " Company ") is excited to report the discovery of a new gold showing at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Sampling of outcrops located during the recently announced Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) (See 2023-Sep-26 News Release) has returned 5.58 gt gold from an outcrop chip sample, among numerous anomalous gold hits

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are thrilled with another new gold discovery in a previously unexplored area at Gowganda West. We recently announced 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au in hole IMGW-23-04 from a new zone during our Spring drill program, continuing to demonstrate the prospectivity of the Property. Clearly our DEP survey has resulted in an increase of our mineralization footprint, as we had hoped. This and other results will help guide future exploration-targeted drill programs on the Property."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Undertakes Petrographic Analysis of Carheil Graphite and Engages European Market Consultant

iMetal Resources Undertakes Petrographic Analysis of Carheil Graphite and Engages European Market Consultant

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces the submission of graphite samples for petrographic analysis from the Company's Carheil project, which lies in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec. Samples were sourced from each of the multiple graphite horizons intersected during the Phase I 2023, three-hole, 1053 metre program, to characterize the graphite flake size

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "Flake size of the graphite within the intersections is an extremely important factor in determining the value of any graphite occurrence. The petrology study of our 2016 drill intersections initially confirmed jumbo flake graphite and this analysis will provide more details on the characteristics of the graphite intersections. We are planning a follow-up drilling campaign to continue to develop our highly prospective Carheil graphite project, lying within one of the most mining friendly jurisdictions in the world, Quebec."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Fully Subscribed C$5.1 Million Private Placement

White Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Fully Subscribed C$5.1 Million Private Placement

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the " Company " or " White Gold ") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$5.1 million (the " Offering "). Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (" Agnico ") participated in the offering in order to maintain its partially-diluted ownership in the Company at 19.85%. The Offering consisted of the sale of: (i) 3,722,133 common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Common Shares ") at a price of $0.30 per Common Share; and (ii) 12,121,212 Common Shares issued on a "flow-through basis" (the " FT Shares " and together with the Common Shares, the " Offered Shares ") at a price of $0.33 per FT Share.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Announces Appointment of Graham Carter to the Board of Directors and as Chief Operating Officer

JZR Gold Announces Appointment of Graham Carter to the Board of Directors and as Chief Operating Officer

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (OTC:JZRIF) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Graham Carter to the board of directors.  Mr. Carter has also been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer (" COO ") of the Company

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Spartan Resources

Spartan Resources: Focused on Growing High-grade Gold Ounces in Prolific Western Australia


Keep reading...Show less
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. Q3 2023

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. Q3 2023

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO): Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO).

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Technical report shows expected gross revenues for ATOof $2.2B
  • Phase 2 Expansion funding is secured with $9.6M drawn in October
  • ATO expected to generate over 100,000ox of gold annually

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/190573_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Plans to Upgrade Mineral Resource Estimate at Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

Getchell Gold Corp. Plans to Upgrade Mineral Resource Estimate at Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) (" Getchell " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce plans to upgrade the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada .

Upgrading Mineral Resource Estimate

The Company published its first Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ")* for the Fondaway Canyon gold project (Company news release dated February 1, 2023 ), reporting:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GOLD ROYALTY ANNOUNCES $31 MILLION ROYALTY AND GOLD-LINKED LOAN INVESTMENT IN AURA'S BORBOREMA PROJECT, FINANCED BY $40 MILLION STRATEGIC CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE FINANCING WITH QUEEN'S ROAD CAPITAL AND TAURUS FUNDS MANAGEMENT

GOLD ROYALTY ANNOUNCES $31 MILLION ROYALTY AND GOLD-LINKED LOAN INVESTMENT IN AURA'S BORBOREMA PROJECT, FINANCED BY $40 MILLION STRATEGIC CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE FINANCING WITH QUEEN'S ROAD CAPITAL AND TAURUS FUNDS MANAGEMENT

 Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements with Borborema Inc. (" Borborema Inc. "),a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aura Minerals Inc. (" Aura "), to provide $31 million in project financing (the " Borborema Investment ") to develop the Borborema gold project in Rio Grande do Norte State Brazil (" Borborema Project "). Pursuant to the transaction, Gold Royalty will acquire a 2% net smelter return (" NSR ") royalty (the " Royalty ") on Borborema from a subsidiary of Aura for cash consideration of $21 million and will provide additional project financing to Aura's subsidiary as lender under a royalty-convertible gold-linked loan in the amount of $10 million (the " Gold-Linked Loan "). All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Grid Battery Metals Announces Soil Sample Results at the Texas Springs Nevada Lithium Project Showing Average Lithium Grades of 2010 ppm

ARway.ai Launches Large Scale AI-Powered 3D Spatial Navigation Mapping

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Secures Key European Patent for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling 

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 Budget

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Metals Announces Soil Sample Results at the Texas Springs Nevada Lithium Project Showing Average Lithium Grades of 2010 ppm

Tech Investing

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Secures Key European Patent for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling 

Energy Investing

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 Budget

Oil and Gas Investing

Project Nemaha - Maiden Prospective Hydrogen + Helium Resource Assessment

Life Science Investing

Sale of Platform in East Johor Strait

Resource Investing

Never Never Hits 952,900oz @ 5.74g/t Dalgaranga Moves to 1.7Moz @ 2.49g/t

Nickel Investing

Blackstone’s Wabowden Deal Sparks Global JV Partner Interest

×