



iMetal Resources (TSXV:IMR) has four, 100-percent-owned assets located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. These assets are at varying stages in the mining life cycle: exploration, discovery (KGD - 2011 43-101 resource) and development. iMetal recently underwent a restructuring in response to investor demand under the stewardship of Saf Dhillon, the company’s president & CEO. iMetal has also just completed an oversubscribed C$3 million financing round with Sprott Asset Management as a significant investor, alongside other accredited and high net-worth investors. One of the company’s flagship projects is Gowganda West, a gold-focused project located west of the town Gowganda and southwest of Kirkland Lake, a region known for its gold deposits. Geological data indicates similarities between the project and the adjacent prolific mining camps of Kirkland Lake, Timmins and Val D’or. Gowganda West shares multiple borders with the Juby Deposit. This 2.2-million-ounce deposit is owned by Aris Gold (TSX:ARIS), and it sits less than 300 meters from the shared border with Gowganda West. The gold zones that include the Juby deposit tend to occur along and within the Tyrell Shear Zone that trends south-easterly and appears to strike onto iMetal’s property. The company completed its 2,611-meter fall 2022 drill program at Gowganda West, the objective of which was to follow up on the long gold intervals encountered in the lower sections of the westernmost drill holes from the 2019 maiden drill program. iMetal also commenced in November 2022, a drone magnetics survey at its 565-hectare Shining Tree block, 3.75 kilometers west of iMetal’s Gowganda West property. An experienced management team leads iMetal toward its goals. Saf Dhillon, president and CEO, has successfully financed and assisted the development of several TSXV- and CSE-listed natural resource companies for approximately 20 years. R. Tim Henneberry, professional geologist, has 40 years of experience in domestic and international exploration and production of precious and base metals. Christopher Hill, investor relations manager, brings over a decade of experience in capital markets, advising and consulting private companies that wish to go public.

Key Projects Gowganda West

The Gowganda West gold project is located 17 kilometers southwest of the Ontario town of Gowganda and 90 kilometers southwest of Kirkland Lake. The project is also a few hundred kilometers south of Aris Gold Corporation’s (TSX: ARIS) Juby gold deposit. The Gowganda West gold project is undergoing extensive technical data review by management alongside independent technical consultants. Project Highlights: Encouraging Exploration Results: iMetal conducted a five-hole drill program in 2019 that yielded encouraging results, including: IMGW 19-01, 29.4 meters at 0.37 g/t gold from 191 meters to 220.4 meters, including 142 meters at 4.77 g/t gold from 143.5 meters to 1.5 meters IMGW 19-02, 0.3 meters at 4.6 g/t gold from 119.3 meters to 119.6 meters IMGW 19-03, 0.9 meters at 1.55 g/t gold from 219 meters to 219.9 meters IMGW 19-04, 30.2 meters at 0.32 g/t gold from 165.4 meters to 195.6 meters, including 19.5 meters at 0.41 g/t gold from 202 meters to 221.5 meters IMGW 19-05, 1 meter at 6.13 g/t gold from 103 meters to 104 meters

Community Support: iMetal Resources has all necessary permits in place or pending approval.

Determining the Next Exploration Targets: iMetal presently prioritizes drill targets for upcoming drill and airborne VTEM exploration programs. The company completed its fall 2022 drill program, totaling 2,611 meters, in October 2022. The objective of the program was to follow up on the long gold intervals encountered in the lower sections of the westernmost drill holes from the 2019 maiden drill program. Testing identified gold targets along strike (northwest-southeast), along potential parallel trends (as seen at the adjacent Juby Project), and potential new trends were also part of the 2022 drilling program. Core logging and sampling continue, and initial samples have begun to be shipped to ALS Geochemistry in Rouyn-Noranda for assaying. The first batches of assay results are expected before year-end.

Kerrs Gold Deposit

The recently acquired Kerrs Gold Project covers 665 hectares and is entirely road-accessible. The asset is located 90 kilometers away from Timmins and is contiguous to the west and south of Newmont Mining. The Kerrs Gold Deposit consists of a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias enveloped by quartz fuchsite carbonate vein breccias averaging 10 meters in thickness. The deposit hosts a historical resource estimate of 7.04 million tonnes grading 1.71 g/t gold yielding 386,467 ounces at a 0.5 g/t gold cut-off. Drilling subsequent to the historic estimate appears to have extended the mineralized zone along strike and down dip. The Kerrs Gold Deposit is the “perfect complement” to Gowganda West, giving iMetal multiple, highly prospective projects in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt, according to the company’s president and CEO Saf Dhillon. The Kerrs gold historical resources estimate was disclosed in “NI 43-101 Resource Estimation on the Kerrs Gold Deposit, Matheson, Ontario” prepared for Sheltered Oak Resources Inc. by Garth Kirkham, P. Geo of Kirkham Geosystems Ltd., and dated June 10, 2011. The company considers the resource estimate relevant, as it will drive further exploration by the company, and reliable, as it was completed by a competent qualified person to the standards of the day. The resource estimation methods and parameters were as follows: Forty-one drill holes were utilized to interpolate the KBX Zone.



Composite length of 2 m was chosen and composites were weighted by length.

Sectional interpretations were wire-framed to create 3-D solids of the zones.

Zones were coded to the composites, and the block model, to constrain the modeling process.

Composites for the mineralized zone were used to interpolate into the blocks for each zone.

Ordinary kriging was used as the interpolator.

Relative elevation modeling was used to guide the ellipse orientation that accounts for the variation in dip due to the synclinal structure.

A minimum of two composites were used for each block and a maximum of two composites were used per drill hole; a maximum of 12 composites were used per hole.

A cutting factor was applied for gold with outlier composites limited to 10 g/t gold based on cumulative frequency plots. A zero cut-off grade was used for the manual polygonal method.

Minesight Software was used to perform the block modeling and estimations The Kerrs historic estimate is an inferred resource as defined in National Instrument 43-101. The company is not aware of any more recent resource estimates, though there was further drilling completed after the historic estimate was released. The company will need to review the historical drilling and analyses and will need to win a number of the historic holes to bring the historic estimate currently. The company’s qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historic estimate as a current mineral resource. iMetal is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. Project Highlights: Encouraging Historical Results : A 2011 resource estimate indicated 7.04 million tonnes at 1.71 g/t gold. However, despite these promising results, the property has been idle since 2012 until it was acquired by iMetal.

: A 2011 resource estimate indicated 7.04 million tonnes at 1.71 g/t gold. However, despite these promising results, the property has been idle since 2012 until it was acquired by iMetal. Gold-Bearing Geology : The asset contains a gold-bearing pyritic quartz zone averaging 10 meters in thickness and 800 meters long.

: The asset contains a gold-bearing pyritic quartz zone averaging 10 meters in thickness and 800 meters long. Significant Drill Intersections : Previous drill assays highlights include 4.02 g/t gold from 273 meters and 3.84 g/t gold from 425 meters.

: Previous drill assays highlights include 4.02 g/t gold from 273 meters and 3.84 g/t gold from 425 meters. The company further expanded its claims at the Kerrs Gold Deposit by an additional 137 hectares.

Ghost Mountain The Ghost Mountain project covers 11 square kilometers in Kirkland Lake proximal to the productive Destor-Porcupine Fault within the Abitibi Belt. Gold was first discovered in the area in 1901 and has since proven itself as one of the most prolific gold mining districts in North America. The project is currently in the pre-discovery phase. Project Highlights: Shares Borders with Producing Gold Mines: The Ghost Mountain property shares a border on three sides with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd, formerly, Kirkland Lake Gold (TSX: KL)

Significant Gold Production: Projects in and around Kirkland Lake have produced 70 million ounces of gold.

In the Pre-Discovery Phase: The Ghost Mountain project is currently under evaluation to discover its potential gold deposits, which will inform its upcoming exploration program. In June 2022, iMetal completed a drone magnetics survey at its 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property. The survey was the company’s first step in generating exploration targets for the property.