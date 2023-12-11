Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new mineralized zone named BURITI, showcasing mineralization of Scandium (Sc), Cobalt (Co) and Rare Earth Elements (REE) in Reverse Circulation (RC) hole PCH-RC-116. This newly identified mineralized BURITI Target, located within the weathered profile southward from the current area of interest, was revealed through exploratory RC and Auger drilling conducted as part of the ongoing 2023 drill program. Of the 300-hole drill campaign, 47 holes were executed within the newly defined Buriti Target Zone.
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that, further to the press release of December 4, 2023, it has issued the first tranche of 500,000 shares (the "Shares") pursuant to the Definitive Agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with 3S LTDA ("3S"), Beko Invest Ltd. ("Beko"), Antonio Vitor Junior ("Antonio") and AZ125 Mineracao Ltda, now known as Appia Brasil Rare Earths Mineracao Ltda (the "Company") to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project (the "Transaction") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil (the "Property"). The Shares are subject to a hold period expiring on April 12, 2024. For particulars of the transaction, see the December 4, 2023 press release [Click Here].
Background on the PCH Project
The PCH Project is located within the Tocantins Structural Province in the Brasília Fold Belt, more specifically, the Arenópolis Magmatic Arc. The PCH Project is 17,551.07 ha in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. It is classified as an alkaline intrusive rock occurrence with highly anomalous REE and Niobium mineralization. This mineralization is related to alkaline lithologies of the Fazenda Buriti Plutonic Complex and the hydrothermal and surface alteration products of this complex by supergene enrichment in a tropical climate. The positive results of the recent geochemical exploration work carried out to date indicates the potential for REEs and Niobium within lateritic ionic adsorption clays.
The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, Consulting Geologist, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)
Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project which is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release – Click Here)
Appia has 131.5 million common shares outstanding, 139.3 million shares fully diluted.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information, please contact:
Tom Drivas, CEO and Director: (cell) 416-876-3957, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) tdrivas@appiareu.com
Stephen Burega, President: (cell) 647-515-3734 or (email) sburega@appiareu.com
Click here to connect with Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) to receive an Investor Presentation
Overview
The global transition to clean energy technologies is placing increased attention on the critical minerals essential to manufacturing emerging technologies. These critical minerals include rare earth elements (REEs), which are required to produce permanent magnets and catalytic components in clean technologies.
Canada hosts significant REE deposits that have become central to the country’s plan to build a domestic and global supply chain to support the energy transition. The country hosts globally significant REE deposits, with over 15.1 million tonnes of rare earth oxides (REOs) estimated as of 2022.
To support Canada’s net-zero ambitions, the Government of Saskatchewan is spearheading the construction of North America’s first integrated and commercial REE processing plant. Home to some of the world’s most prolific mining assets, Saskatchewan is ideally positioned to become a hub for minerals processing and aid the development of a sustainable domestic supply chain for critical minerals. Mining and exploration companies in this region stand to benefit from an accessible facility to process raw materials into usable components for manufacturers.Appia Rare Earths and Uranium (CSE:API, OTCQX:APAAF) is a mining exploration and development company with properties targeting REEs and uranium in Saskatchewan and Ontario. The Alces Lake prospect in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Appia’s flagship operation, contains the highest-grade monazite REE occurrences in North America and is among the highest globally. Alces Lake and the company’s additional REE prospects are poised to benefit greatly from the future REE processing facility in Saskatchewan.
Figure 1. Monazite-rich, rare-earth element (REE) drill core from the Charles subzone of WRCB.
The presence of monazite-rich REE mineralization zones (Figure 1) at the Alces Lake property creates a significant opportunity for Appia, especially as additional monazite occurrences continue to be discovered in the area. Rare earth elements are not technically rare as they’re found in many rock types and geological environments, even trace amounts in most soil. However, it’s difficult to find deposits with high grades and in volumes sufficient enough to be mined economically, while also present in a mineral phase that can be efficiently processed.
Monazite comprises 50 to 60 percent total rare earth oxides (TREO), with 23 to 25 percent of these oxides designated as critical minerals by Canada and other countries. To put those numbers in context, monazite deposits contain up to 50 percent more critical REEs than bastnaesite deposits, another economically justifiable type of REE deposit. Additionally, the Alces Lake monazites contain economic-grade gallium as a by-product.
In addition to Alces Lake, the company operates four other 100-percent-owned properties throughout the prolific uranium-rich Athabasca Basin (Figure 2). Loranger, North Wollaston and Eastside projects each contain the potential for significant amounts of uranium and REEs. Uranium has recently grown in demand as nuclear energy surges in popularity, increasing demand for the heavy metal. The company also has 100 percent ownership of the Elliot Lake uranium and REE property in Ontario.
Figure 2. Location of Alces Lake and current Appia claims in Northern Saskatchewan displayed on a geological domain map.
Appia is led by a management team in the natural resource industry, leveraging decades of specialized expertise to guide the company through the exploration and development of its properties.
Company Highlights
- Appia Rare Earths and Uranium is a mining exploration and development company with rare earth elements (REE) and uranium assets strategically positioned in the mineral rich regions of Saskatchewan and Ontario, Canada, as well as the Goias State of Brazil.
- The company’s flagship Alces Lake property in the Athabasca Basin contains high-grade monazite occurrences, which are known to contain a higher concentration of REEs than other types of deposits.
- Appia operates four additional properties in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, each containing substantial amounts of REEs and uranium with significant economic potential.
- The company's assets are positioned to significantly benefit from the planned REE processing facility in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
- A seasoned management team with extensive experience in the natural resource industry guides Appia in the exploration and development of its promising assets.
Key Projects
Athabasca Basin Projects
Appia has 100-percent ownership of five properties within Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, known for its rich mineral deposits. Combined, the company holds 110,997 hectares in the region.
Alces Lake
The company’s flagship asset covers 35,682 hectares and is prized for its significant monazite occurrences, known to have a high concentration of REEs, thorium and uranium. The project has coarse-grained monazite mineralization, which is easier to process than some other known REE occurrences/deposits. These mineralized zones at Alces Lake occur at or near surface level, typically within 10 meters to deeper levels, and comprising multiple zones over a large area (Figure 3).
Figure 3. 2022 target areas superimposed on a thorium equivalent radiometric anomaly map.
Project Highlights:
- Significant New Monazite Discovery: Appia recently announced a new massive monazite discovery returning up to 36 weight total percent of total rare earth oxides (TREO), with a total of 13 new monazite occurrences identified. This discovery is part of the 2022 prospecting and drilling program that drilled a total meterage of 17,481 meters. Additional notable results include:
- 3.34 weight total percent TREO returned from a mineralized biotite shear zone at the West Limb anomaly
- 4.34 weight total percent TREO returned from visible monazite in a shear zone at a previously unexplored and un-named radiometric prospect south of the Magnet Ridge zone
- 2.03 weight total percent TREO returned from visible monazite discovered in the Western Anomaly
- World-class Total Rare Earth Oxide Deposits: Results from the 2021 drill program and recently completed 2022 program demonstrate the world-class potential of Alces Lake. The asset contains critical REEs necessary for permanent magnets, including neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium.
- Close Proximity to REE Processing Facility: The project is near the Saskatchewan Research Council’s (SRC) new REE processing facility, which is expected to be fully operational in 2024. Existing pilot facilities have already been shown to optimize the monazite processing flow and have even processed monazite from Alces Lake.
- Completed NI 43-101 Technical Report: Appia completed its National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) technical report dated May 30, 2023, with an effective date of January 31, 2023, for the Alces Lake property.
- 2023 Drill Program at the Magnet Ridge Zone. The company completed the first phase of its 2023 drill program at the Magnet Ridge Zone to further test the extent of the mineralization to the southeast of the Alces Lake project.
Loranger
Loranger covers 26,409 hectares and is located 10 kilometers away from the all-season provincial highway 905. Appia recently carried out airborne EM surveys and ground prospecting to follow up on completed drilling campaigns, which discovered uranium mineralization up to 0.066 weight total percent.
North Wollaston
Covering 11,372 hectares, the North Wollaston project includes uranium, molybdenum and REE mineralization. The project is near robust infrastructure and all-season highways, powerlines and airstrips. The company has conducted airborne EM, magnetic and radiometric surveys, and ground prospecting for new drilling targets.
Eastside
Appia’s 4,933-hectare Eastside project includes uranium, copper, PGE and molybdenum mineralization. The property is located 50 kilometers from the company’s Loranger property. Field reconnaissance and prospecting were carried out and will be continued in 2023.
Otherside:
This land package, totaling 27,291 contiguous hectares within the north-central Athabasca Basin, lies along and adjacent to the extension of the ENE-WSW-trending Grease River Shear Zone, which hosts the Fond du Lac unconformity uranium mineralization. The property has been historically explored by regional airborne geophysics, boulder prospecting, and lake sediment geochemical surveys which define numerous anomalous U target areas.
Elliot Lake Project
Figure 4. Location and geology of the Elliot Lake project.
The company’s Northern Ontario uranium and REE asset comprises 101 staked mineral claims approximately three kilometers away from the town of Elliot Lake. The Elliot Lake project is 30 kilometers north of the Trans-Canada highway and has access to strong local infrastructure.
Project Highlights:
- Late-stage Exploration Asset: The project has an exploration history dating back to 1949. The asset was acquired by Appia in 2014 and has since undergone multiple rounds of drill holes, surface samplings, and geophysical surveying using modern technologies and techniques.
- Significant Resource Estimate: The Elliot Lake project has a prolific NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate, including:
- 14.43 million tons grading 0.55 pounds uranium oxide/ton and 3.30 pounds TREE/ton, for a total of 8 million pounds uranium oxide and 47.7 million pounds TREE Indicated
- 42.45 million tons grading 0.47 pounds uranium oxide/ton and 3.14 pounds TREE/ton, for a total of 20.1 million pounds uranium oxide and 133.2 million pounds
- TREE Inferred in the Teasdale Zone plus 30.31 million tons grading 0.91 pounds uranium oxide/ton, for a total of 27.6 million pounds uranium oxide.
- Quartz-Pebble Mineralizations with Consistent Grading: Elliot Lake’s mineralizations host uranium and REEs within quartz-pebble conglomerate beds with consistent grades in thickness. Uranium deposits are primarily brannerite and uraninite, types that are readily leachable.
PCH Project - Brazil
In June 2023, Appia signed a definitive agreement with 3S LTDA, Beko Invest, Antonio Vitor Junior and AZ125 Mineracao to acquire up to a 70-percent interest in the PCH Ionic Clay REE Project located in the Tocantins structural province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil.
The PCH Project is located within the Tocantins Structural Province in the Brasília Fold Belt, more specifically, the Arenópolis Magmatic Arc. The project spance 17,551.07 hectares and is classified as an alkaline intrusive rock occurrence with highly anomalous REE and niobium mineralization. This mineralization is related to alkaline lithologies of the Fazenda Buriti Plutonic Complex and the hydrothermal and surface alteration products of this complex by supergene enrichment in a tropical climate. The positive results of the recent geochemical exploration work carried out to date indicates the potential for REEs within lateritic ionic adsorption clays and Niobium.
Appia has completed its due diligence testing of 269 samples by SGS labs near Belo Horizonte in Brazil, which then confirmed previously reported results, and prompted the company to proceed with the acquisition of a 70-percent-interest in the project.
Map location of reverse circulation drilling program at PCH Project
Project Highlights:
- Highly Anomalous REE and Niobium Mineralization. The PCH Project is classified as an alkaline intrusive rock occurrence with highly anomalous REE and niobium mineralization related to alkaline lithologies of the Fazenda Buriti Plutonic Complex.
- Positive Exploration Work Results. Total REE grades in numerous auger holes drilled range up to 16,648 ppm (1.66 percent), with an average of 1,291 ppm total REE and importantly, the valuable rare earths used in magnet applications account for approximately 14 percent of total rare earths, with a maximum of 28.4 percent.
- Remarkable RC Drilling Results. Reverse circulation drilling of the first 17 drill holes in Target 4 resulted in a significant doubling in average depth of mineralized zones to 13 meters with overall weighted average grades of 1,566 parts per million (ppm) TREO, which is comparable to, or surpasses, other well-known international deposits. Following these results, Appeal completed a high-definition lidar and orthophoto survey covering 1,702.50 hectares, which includes the priority ionic clay Target IV project area.
- Proven Rare Earth Mineralization: Rare earth and niobium mineralization comprising both ionic clay development, arising from intensely weathered alkaline granites and from a carbonatite intrusion, has been defined in an area approximately 2 kilometers in diameter in Target 4, the most intensely investigated exploration target.
- Exploration Progress. Appia has successfully drilled 65 RC and 45 Auger holes to date reaching a combined depth of 1,120 meters. Reverse circulation drill program includes 300 holes at an average depth of +/- 12 meters. Data collected during this work campaign will be used to develop an initial mineral resource estimate on Target 4.
Management Team
Anastasios (Tom) Drivas - CEO and Director
Tom Drivas is a seasoned business entrepreneur with a career spanning more than 30 years, during which he has excelled in diverse industries. Notably, he has dedicated over two decades of his professional journey to the mineral resource industry. Additionally, he holds a directorship at Romios Gold Resources, a publicly traded company that he established in 1995.
Stephen Burega - President
Stephen has significant management and operations experience in the mining and natural resources sectors including corporate development and fundraising; joint venture structure and negotiations; and management of public markets. His deep emerging markets background along with a strong understanding of stakeholder management, social development and structured community engagement and programming also positions him well to lead Appia’s First Nations/Indigenous community engagement.
Frank van de Water - CFO, Secretary and Director
Frank van de Water has been involved with international mining, metals and resource companies in North and Latin Americas, Europe and Africa for over 40 years.
Dr. Irvine R. Annesley - VP of Exploration
Dr. Irvine R. Annesley is an emeritus professor in economic (mining and mineral exploration) geology at École Nationale Supérieure de Géologie, (Nancy, France), and adjunct professor in geology at the University of Saskatchewan. He has over 35 years of global exploration and applied research experience in uranium, gold and base metals, most recently with Athabasca uranium explorer JNR Resources.
Antonio Vitor – Country Manager, Brazil
Antonio Vitor is a senior executive holding a degree in administration from Unyahna in 2004. He successfully completed his MBA in 2021 and maintains an active membership with the Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance. Vitor possesses specialized expertise in compliance certification pertaining to financing, earning his certification from LEC in 2021. With a versatile background, Vitor has a track record as a portfolio manager and valued board member. His professional journey encompasses significant positions, notably as a territory manager at Shell, as well as senior project planning and consulting roles at PwC and Petrobras.
Appia Announces Scandium and Cobalt Discovery at Its New Buriti Target at the PCH Project, Brazil; Reverse Circulation Drill Hole Returns 24 Metres of Mineralization Averaging 128 ppm Scandium Oxide, 272 ppm Total Cobalt Oxides and 2,106 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides from Surface
"This discovery opens the potential of a promising new target zone for exploration and development, and represents the first time that we have intersected significant continuous levels of Scandium Oxide (Sc2O3), Cobalt Oxide (CoO), and Rare Earth Oxides (REO) mineralization in the same RC drill hole," stated Tom Drivas, CEO of Appia. He continued, "PCH-RC-116's average grade of 128 ppm Sc203, 272 ppm CoO, and 2,106 ppm TREO across 24 metres from surface represents an especially important new exploration target for the Company."
Highlights:
PCH-RC-116 from 0 - 24m End of Hole (EOH):
Total Weighted Average of 128 Parts Per Million (ppm) or 0.013% Sc2O3, 272 ppm or 0.027% CoO, and 2,106 ppm or 0.21% of Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO).
Highest-Grade Intercepts:
133 ppm or 0.013% Sc2O3, 359 ppm or 0.036% CoO, and 2,461 ppm or 0.24% TREO across 15m (from 4-19m), including:
183 ppm or 0.018% Sc2O3, 414ppm or 0.041% CoO, and 2,401 ppm or 0.24% TREO across 6m (from 10-16m).
"These are valuable elements, identifying a mineralized zone with this range of grades that remains open at depth introduces a new layer of potential value to our PCH project," stated Stephen Burega, President. "Appia will be conducting a thorough investigation into the extent of this significant discovery, and analytical results for the 46 pending RC and Auger drill holes from this mineralized zone will be reported once received. Metallurgical testing is planned to confirm the economic potential of the Buriti Target."
The Buriti Target is hosted within mafic and ultramafic rock formations associated with the Tertiary-age regional alkaline complex. Despite the proximity of Target IV, where the lithology consists of granites and alkali breccias, this new target is predominantly underlain by gabbro, diorite and pyroxenite. "The high-grade intervals identified within the weathering profile, specifically in the saprolite layer, represent a supergene concentration of scandium and cobalt together with REEs within these mafic rocks," commented Carlos Bastos, Geology Manager and Brazilian Qualified Person (QP).
Leo Fraga, Senior Geologist, observed, "The presence of consistently higher-grade REE values throughout the entire hole PCH-RC-116 is very encouraging. The hole remains open at depth, showing a 20-metre interval with 2,421 ppm TREO, and 454 ppm Magnet Rare Earth Oxides (MREO) constituting 20% of the total TREO from 4m to 24m (EOH)."
Recent market analysis indicates that the demand for Scandium reached approximately USD 15 billion in 2022 and forecasts indicate a significant increase in this figure is expected as Scandium appears on most Critical Metals lists globally. Despite a fairly common but distributed occurrence, scandium rarely concentrates in nature, making commercial grade stand-alone resources quite unusual. The most significant forward-looking market opportunity for scandium is as an alloying agent for aluminum. When applied as an addition to certain standard aluminum alloys, scandium can produce stronger, more corrosion resistant, more heat tolerant, weldable aluminum products. This strong resistance to extreme heat that makes scandium oxide important in various applications, including high-temperature systems, electronic ceramics, aerospace alloys, and glass manufacturing. Scandium is currently trading in a substantial +/-$1000 USD per kg range.
The Company has achieved a milestone of 300 combined drill holes and is committed to keeping investors informed of the project results. Timely updates will be provided as assay results are obtained from the remaining 3 RC, 77 auger drill holes, which are located both within Target IV and various extension zones including the newly defined Buriti Zone. The Company has an ongoing auger drilling program across the entire PCH property to identify additional target zones, which further underscores our commitment to thorough exploration beyond the established Target IV and Buriti Target areas.
|REVERSE CIRCULATION HOLE PCH-RC-116 (ASSAY IN PPM, BY SGS LAB)
|Total depth
|2 - 5m
|9-24m
|15-20m
|0 - 24m (EOH)
|TREO
|889.2
|2,739.3
|4,408.3
|2,106.3
|MREO
|117.3
|511.8
|652.5
|393.7
|HREO
|46.0
|170.5
|192.6
|136.6
|LREO
|843.2
|2,568.9
|4,215.7
|1,969.7
|Sc2O3
|64.2
|175.5
|258.2
|127.6
|CoO
|434.1
|277.4
|211.9
|272.3
Magnet -MREO
|Total depth
|2 - 5m
|9-24m
|15-20m
|0 - 24m (EOH)
|Nd2O3
|73.8
|323.6
|414.6
|248.2
|Pr2O3
|20.9
|103.4
|143.3
|77.9
|Sm2O3
|13.9
|50.3
|56.0
|39.9
|Dy2O3
|7.4
|29.1
|32.7
|23.4
|TbO3
|1.4
|5.4
|6.0
|4.3
|MREO
|117.3
|511.8
|652.5
|393.7
Heavy - HREO
|Total depth
|2 - 5m
|9-24m
|15-20m
|0 - 24m (EOH)
|Sm2O3
|13.9
|50.3
|56.0
|39.9
|Eu2O3
|3.3
|13.8
|15.3
|10.8
|Gd2O3
|10.2
|41.8
|47.2
|32.9
|TbO3
|1.4
|5.4
|6.0
|4.3
|Dy2O3
|7.4
|29.1
|32.7
|23.4
|Ho2O3
|1.4
|4.9
|5.7
|4.0
|Er2O3
|3.7
|12.9
|15.3
|10.6
|Tm2O3
|0.5
|1.5
|1.8
|1.3
|Yb2O3
|3.7
|9.4
|11.1
|8.2
|Lu2O3
|0.5
|1.3
|1.5
|1.1
|HREO
|46.0
|170.5
|192.6
|136.6
Light -LREO
|Total depth
|2 - 5m
|9-24m
|15-20m
|0 - 24m (EOH)
|La2O3
|110.8
|999.5
|1,692.0
|703.3
|CeO2
|637.8
|1,142.4
|1,965.8
|940.3
|Pr2O3
|20.9
|103.4
|143.3
|77.9
|Nd2O3
|73.8
|323.6
|414.6
|248.2
|LREO
|843.2
|2,568.9
|4,215.7
|1,969.7
Table #1 - Denotes weighted average chemical assay results of composites RC and Auger samples from PCH-RC-116. For full assay results please click here for RC.
Figure #1 - Dill log of RC hole PCH-RC-116.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/190617_6c9de0a9948c7a83_001full.jpg
Map #1 - Map of RC drill locations at the Buriti Traget, PCH Project, Brazil.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/190617_6c9de0a9948c7a83_002full.jpg
Map #2 - An isometric view of the Buriti Target and location of PCH-RC-116.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/190617_6c9de0a9948c7a83_003full.jpg
|HOLE_ID
|UTM E
|UTM N
|Elevation
|Final Length (m)
|PCH-RC-116
|479238.3
|8192341.8
|636.5
|24
Table #2. PCH-RC-116 collar details - SIRGAS 2000 - UTM zone 22S.
Background on the PCH Project
The PCH Project is located within the Tocantins Structural Province in the Brasília Fold Belt, more specifically, the Arenópolis Magmatic Arc. The PCH Project is 17,551.07 ha in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. It is classified as an alkaline intrusive rock occurrence with highly anomalous REE and Niobium mineralization. This mineralization is related to alkaline lithologies of the Fazenda Buriti Plutonic Complex and the hydrothermal and surface alteration products of this complex by supergene enrichment in a tropical climate. The positive results of the recent geochemical exploration work carried out to date indicates the potential for REEs, niobium (Nb), scandium (Sc) and cobalt (Co) within lateritic ionic adsorption clays.
The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, Consulting Geologist, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
QA/QC
Reverse circulation (RC) drill holes are vertical and reported intervals are true widths. Each are sampled at one metre intervals, resulting in average sample sizes of 5-25 kg. A small representative specimen was taken from each sample bag and placed into a chip tray for visual inspection and logging by the geologist. Quartering was performed at Appia's logging facility using a riffle splitter and continued splitting until a representative sample weighing approximately 500g each was obtained, bagged in a resistant plastic bag, labeled, photographed, and stored for shipment.
The samples were sent to the SGS laboratory in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais. In addition to the internal QA/QC of the SGS Lab, Appia has used its own control samples in each batch sent to the laboratory.
Quality control samples, such as blanks, duplicates, and standards (CRM) were inserted into each analytical run. For all analysis methods, the minimum number of QA/QC samples is one standard, one duplicate and one blank, introduced every batch which comprise a full-length hole. The rigorous procedures implemented during the sample collection, preparation, and analysis stages underscore the robustness and reliability of the analytical results obtained.
All analytical results reported herein have passed internal QA/QC review and compilation. All assay results of RC samples were provided by SGS Geosol, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 certified laboratory, which performed their measure of the concentration of rare earth elements (REE) analyses by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) analytical methods.
The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, Consulting Geologist, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)
Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project which is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click Here)
Appia has 130.5 million common shares outstanding, 139.0 million shares fully diluted.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information, please contact:
Tom Drivas, CEO and Director: (cell) 416-876-3957, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) tdrivas@appiareu.com
Stephen Burega, President: (cell) 647-515-3734 or (email) sburega@appiareu.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/190617
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Appia Announces Corrected Target IV Total Area
Appia Discovers an Unprecedented High-Grade Mineralized Zone: Total Weighted Average Grade of 7,578 PPM or 0.76% Total Rare Earth Oxide Across 10 Reverse Circulation Drill Holes at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that, further to the press release issued earlier today, the total area shown for Target IV has been updated to 193 hectares, and the further delineation of the SW Extension Zone, a significant high-grade Rare Earth Elements (REE) mineralized zone located in the Southwest (SW) corner of the Target IV zone. This discovery spans an area of over 1,000 metres by 500 metres, with an average thickness of approximately 19 metres, and builds on the previously announced remarkable PCH-RC-63 results. (See Oct. 31st, 2023 Press Release). The Press Release issued earlier today erroneously listed the total area shown for Target IV as 1,702 hectares, rather than 193 hectares.
Highlights:
High-Grade SW Extension Zone:
10 Reverse Circulation (RC) holes with a total weighted average of 7,578 ppm or 0.76% Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO), including:
1,744 ppm or 0.17% Magnet Rare Earth Oxide (MREO), and 416 ppm or 0.04% Heavy Rare Earth Oxide (HREO); 7,162 ppm or 0.71% Light Rare Earth Oxide (LREO)
The SW Extension Zone currently spans approximately 0.5 km2 with average hole depths of 19 metres - all open at depth.
Highest-Grade RC and Auger (AH) Intercepts:
PCH-RC-067 from 0 to 11m EOH:
24,309 ppm or 2.43 % TREO, 5,717 ppm or 0.57% MREO, 1,452 ppm or 0.15% HREO, and 22,857 ppm or 2.29% LREO.
PCH-RC-066 from 0 to 13m EOH:
12,858 ppm or 1.29% TREO, 2,789 ppm or 0.28% MREO, 524 ppm or 0.05% HREO, and 12,334 ppm or 1.23% LREO.
PCH-RC-063 from 0 to 24m EOH:
27,188 ppm or 2.72% TREO, 6,293 ppm or 0.63% MREO, 1,369 ppm or 0.14% HREO, and 25,819 ppm or 2.59% LREO.
2 AH holes have a total weighted average of 10,249 ppm or 1.02% TREO, including:
PCH-AH-29 from 0 to 7m EOH:
4,122 ppm or 0.41% TREO, 1,066 ppm or 0.11% MREO, 361 ppm or 0.04% HREO, and 3,762 ppm or 0.38% Light Rare Earth Oxides (LREO).
PCH-AH-30 from 0 to 7m EOH:
16,375 ppm or 1.64% TREO, 2,955 ppm or 0.30% MREO, 457 ppm or 0.05% HREO, and 15,918 ppm or 1.59% Light Rare Earth Oxides (LREO).
"We believe that the high-grade nature of the SW Extension Zone, which contains Magnet Rare Earth Oxides sample values of up to 13,212 ppm or 1.32%, places this discovery on a global stage. The fact that all of these holes are still open at depth creates an opportunity to discover additional mineralization at depth," stated Tom Drivas, CEO.
"Appia's work with exploratory auger drilling has delivered compelling results, particularly when the 2023 auger holes PCH-AH-29 and PCH-AH-30 are included, which returned a total weighted average of over 10,000 ppm or +1% TREO over 7m of depth," noted Stephen Burega, President, "Follow-up RC drilling successfully expanded the overall total depth of the high-grade mineralization to an average of approximately 19 metres across this zone, and we've observed mineralization throughout the length of all RC and Auger holes. For instance, holes PCH-RC-063 with a total depth of 24m and PCH-RC-067 with a total depth of 11m, each yielded grades exceeding 24,000 ppm or 2.4% TREO and over 5,000 ppm or 0.5% MREO at the bottom of each drill hole."
The lateral extension and the depth of the SW Extension high-grade zone has not been fully tested, and the Company eagerly awaits results from the remaining 7 RC holes drilled within this new zone, in addition to the numerous RC drill holes to the south located outside of the Target IV boundary. Target IV encompasses 193 hectares, with the Southwest extension zone occupying about 50 hectares. In total, the PCH project spans 17,551 hectares across 10 claims.
Map #1 - Map of RC and Auger drilling locations at the high-grade SW extension zone.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/188997_e664042904522b07_001full.jpg
|REVERSE CIRCULATION AND AUGER HOLE COMPOSITE (ASSAY IN PPM, BY SGS LAB)
|Total depth
|PCH-RC-017
|PCH-RC-018
|PCH-RC-039
|PCH-RC-040
|PCH-RC-063
|PCH-RC-064
|PCH-RC-065
|PCH-RC-066
|PCH-RC-067
|PCH-RC-068
|PCH-AH-029
|PCH-AH-030
|TREO
|1,549.61
|1,676.84
|2,163.97
|3,900.03
|27,188.70
|2,388.26
|2,023.14
|12,857.62
|24,308.97
|2,840.66
|4,122.37
|16,374.88
|MREO
|312.58
|362.95
|508.42
|883.95
|6,293.19
|523.79
|466.63
|2,788.80
|5,717.47
|688.93
|1,065.97
|2,954.46
|HREO
|109.90
|112.13
|137.18
|229.03
|1,369.46
|161.29
|166.32
|524.08
|1,452.30
|185.43
|360.54
|456.82
|LREO
|1,439.71
|1,564.71
|2,026.79
|3,671.00
|25,819.24
|2,226.97
|1,856.81
|12,333.54
|22,856.67
|2,655.23
|3761.8355
|15,918.07
|
Magnet -MREO
|Total depth
|0-9m (EOH)
|0-18m (EOH)
|0-27m (EOH)
|0 - 15m (EOH)
|0-24m (EOH)
|0-16m (EOH)
|0-22m (EOH)
|0 - 13m (EOH)
|0 - 11m (EOH)
|0-33m (EOH)
|0-7m (EOH)
|0-7m (EOH)
|Nd2O3
|197.72
|233.85
|337.41
|582.01
|4,511.49
|337.13
|295.04
|1,952.89
|4,032.79
|464.44
|689.29
|2,018.79
|Pr2O3
|60.31
|71.77
|98.40
|179.67
|1,026.18
|105.97
|89.35
|552.87
|935.84
|131.38
|189.48
|668.72
|Sm2O3
|32.68
|36.50
|48.48
|83.43
|524.14
|49.36
|48.61
|207.84
|469.36
|61.78
|123.43
|209.44
|Dy2O3
|18.70
|17.59
|20.23
|32.57
|191.04
|26.72
|28.51
|62.17
|236.98
|26.49
|53.20
|47.39
|TbO3
|3.18
|3.24
|3.91
|6.27
|40.33
|4.61
|5.12
|13.04
|42.50
|4.84
|10.57
|10.13
|MREO
|312.58
|362.95
|508.42
|883.95
|6,293.19
|523.79
|466.63
|2,788.80
|5,717.47
|688.93
|1,065.97
|2,954.46
|
Heavy - HREO
|Total depth
|0-9m (EOH)
|0-18m (EOH)
|0-27m (EOH)
|0 - 15m (EOH)
|0-24m (EOH)
|0-16m (EOH)
|0-22m (EOH)
|0 - 13m (EOH)
|0 - 11m (EOH)
|0-33m (EOH)
|0-7m (EOH)
|0-7m (EOH)
|Sm2O3
|32.68
|36.50
|48.48
|83.43
|524.14
|49.36
|48.61
|207.84
|469.36
|61.78
|123.43
|209.44
|Eu2O3
|7.30
|8.57
|11.21
|20.96
|133.04
|13.48
|14.50
|49.01
|125.46
|16.28
|31.96
|46.95
|Gd2O3
|24.39
|26.30
|31.52
|53.97
|332.05
|36.69
|40.15
|121.62
|329.05
|41.15
|85.26
|100.49
|TbO3
|3.18
|3.24
|3.91
|6.27
|40.33
|4.61
|5.12
|13.04
|42.50
|4.84
|10.57
|10.13
|Dy2O3
|18.70
|17.59
|20.23
|32.57
|191.04
|26.72
|28.51
|62.17
|236.98
|26.49
|53.20
|47.39
|Ho2O3
|3.26
|2.93
|3.36
|5.22
|30.73
|4.67
|4.88
|10.77
|43.46
|4.89
|9.04
|7.34
|Er2O3
|9.43
|7.94
|8.70
|13.13
|69.69
|12.57
|12.85
|29.10
|110.41
|13.82
|23.79
|18.07
|Tm2O3
|1.23
|1.00
|1.06
|1.56
|7.33
|1.59
|1.54
|3.78
|13.56
|1.85
|2.91
|2.10
|Yb2O3
|8.51
|7.00
|7.59
|10.40
|36.79
|10.24
|9.02
|23.48
|72.89
|12.54
|18.14
|13.22
|Lu2O3
|1.23
|1.07
|1.11
|1.51
|4.31
|1.36
|1.14
|3.26
|8.64
|1.78
|2.23
|1.70
|HREO
|109.90
|112.13
|137.18
|229.03
|1,369.46
|161.29
|166.32
|524.08
|1,452.30
|185.43
|360.54
|456.82
|
Light -LREO
|Total depth
|0-9m (EOH)
|0-18m (EOH)
|0-27m (EOH)
|0 - 24m (EOH)
|0-24m (EOH)
|0-16m (EOH)
|0-22m (EOH)
|0 - 13m (EOH)
|0 - 11m (EOH)
|0-33m (EOH)
|0-7m (EOH)
|0-7m (EOH)
|La2O3
|406.30
|427.54
|587.20
|1,046.29
|9,004.33
|705.08
|553.75
|3,870.80
|7,837.68
|724.34
|977.03
|5,063.70
|CeO2
|775.38
|831.54
|1,003.79
|1,863.03
|11,277.23
|1,078.79
|918.68
|5,956.99
|10,050.36
|1,335.07
|1,906.04
|8,166.86
|Pr2O3
|60.31
|71.77
|98.40
|179.67
|1,026.18
|105.97
|89.35
|552.87
|935.84
|131.38
|189.48
|668.72
|Nd2O3
|197.72
|233.85
|337.41
|582.01
|4,511.49
|337.13
|295.04
|1,952.89
|4,032.79
|464.44
|689.29
|2,018.79
|LREO
|1,439.71
|1,564.71
|2,026.79
|3,671.00
|25,819.24
|2,226.97
|1,856.81
|12,333.54
|22,856.67
|2,655.23
|3,761.84
|15,918.07
Table #1 - Denotes weighted average chemical assay results of composites RC and Auger samples from high-grade SW Extension zone. For full assay results please click here for RC and click here for Auger.
TREO = ([CeO2 ppm] + [Dy2O3 ppm] + [Er2O3 ppm] + [Eu2O3 ppm] + [Gd2O3 ppm] + [Ho2O3 ppm] + [La2O3 ppm] + [Lu2O3] ppm] + [Nd2O3 ppm] + [Pr2O3 ppm] + [Sm2O3 ppm] + [TbO3 ppm] + [Tm2O3 ppm] + [Yb2O3 ppm]). MREO = ([Dy2O3 ppm] + [Pr2O3 ppm] + [Nd2O3 ppm] + [Sm2O3 ppm] + [TbO3 ppm]).HREO = [Dy2O3 ppm] + [Er2O3 ppm] + [Eu2O3 ppm] + [Gd2O3 ppm] + [Ho2O3 ppm] + [Lu2O3] ppm] + [Sm2O3 ppm] + [TbO3 ppm] + [Tm2O3 ppm] + [Yb2O3 ppm]).
Chart #1 - Denotes the Drill Log from CH -RC-063.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/188997_e664042904522b07_002full.jpg
Chart #2 - Denotes the Drill Log from CH -RC-066.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/188997_e664042904522b07_003full.jpg
Chart #3 - Denotes the Drill Log from CH -RC-067.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/188997_e664042904522b07_004full.jpg
Table #2 - PCH Target IV Reverse Circulation and Auger collar details - SIRGAS 2000 - UTM zone 22S - Click Here
Appia has previously provided details on a total of 57 RC drill holes, showcasing an extraordinary overall total weighted average grade of 2,287 ppm TREO, (see press release dated November 9, 2023). The Company will provide timely updates to investors as assay results are received from the remaining 85 RC, 128 Auger, and 1 diamond drill holes which are located both within Target IV and from various extension zones outside of the main Target IV zone.
Background on the PCH Project
The PCH Project is located within the Tocantins Structural Province in the Brasília Fold Belt, more specifically, the Arenópolis Magmatic Arc. The PCH Project is 17,551.07 ha in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. It is classified as an alkaline intrusive rock occurrence with highly anomalous REE and Niobium mineralization. This mineralization is related to alkaline lithologies of the Fazenda Buriti Plutonic Complex and the hydrothermal and surface alteration products of this complex by supergene enrichment in a tropical climate. The positive results of the geochemical exploration work carried out to date indicates the potential forhigh-grade REEs and Niobium mineral resources within the lateritic ionic adsorption clays.
The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, Consulting Geologist, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
QA/QC
Reverse circulation (RC) drill holes are vertical and reported intervals are true thicknesses. Each are sampled at one metre intervals, resulting in average sample sizes of 5-25 kg. A small representative specimen was taken from each sample bag and placed into a chip tray for visual inspection and logging by the geologist. Quartering was performed at Appia's logging facility using a riffle splitter and continued splitting until a representative sample weighing approximately 500g each was obtained, bagged in a resistant plastic bag, labeled, photographed, and stored for shipment.
The samples were sent to the SGS laboratory in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais. In addition to the internal QA/QC of the SGS Lab, Appia has included its own control samples in each sample batch sent to the laboratory.
Quality control samples, such as blanks, duplicates, and standards (CRM) were inserted into each analytical run. For all analytical methods, the minimum number of QA/QC samples is one standard, one duplicate and one blank, introduced every batch which comprise a full-length hole. The rigorous procedures implemented during the sample collection, preparation, and analysis stages underscore the robustness and reliability of the analytical results obtained.
All analytical results reported herein have passed internal QA/QC review and compilation. All assay results of RC samples were provided by SGS Geosol, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 certified laboratory, which performed their measure of the concentration of rare earth elements (REE) analyses by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) analytical methods.
The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, Consulting Geologist, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)
Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project which is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click Here)
Appia has 130.5 million common shares outstanding, 138.0 million shares fully diluted.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information, please contact:
Tom Drivas, CEO and Director: (cell) 416-876-3957, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) tdrivas@appiareu.com
Stephen Burega, President: (cell) 647-515-3734 or (email) sburega@appiareu.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188997
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Appia Discovers an Unprecedented High-Grade Mineralized Zone: Total Weighted Average Grade of 7,578 ppm or 0.76% Total Rare Earth Oxide Across 10 Reverse Circulation Drill Holes at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the further delineation of the SW Extension Zone, a significant high-grade Rare Earth Elements (REE) mineralized zone located in the Southwest (SW) corner of the Target IV zone. This discovery spans an area of over 1,000 metres by 500 metres, with an average thickness of approximately 19 metres, and builds on the previously announced remarkable PCH-RC-63 results. (See Oct. 31st, 2023 Press Release)
Highlights:
- High-Grade SW Extension Zone:
- 10 Reverse Circulation (RC) holes with a total weighted average of 7,578 ppm or 0.76% Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO), including:
- 1,744 ppm or 0.17% Magnet Rare Earth Oxide (MREO), and 416 ppm or 0.04% Heavy Rare Earth Oxide (HREO); 7,162 ppm or 0.71% Light Rare Earth Oxide (LREO)
- The SW Extension Zone currently spans approximately 0.5 km2 with average hole depths of 19 metres - all open at depth.
- 10 Reverse Circulation (RC) holes with a total weighted average of 7,578 ppm or 0.76% Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO), including:
- Highest-Grade RC and Auger (AH) Intercepts:
- PCH-RC-067 from 0 to 11m EOH:
- 24,309 ppm or 2.43 % TREO, 5,717 ppm or 0.57% MREO, 1,452 ppm or 0.15% HREO, and 22,857 ppm or 2.29% LREO.
- PCH-RC-066 from 0 to 13m EOH:
- 12,858 ppm or 1.29% TREO, 2,789 ppm or 0.28% MREO, 524 ppm or 0.05% HREO, and 12,334 ppm or 1.23% LREO.
- PCH-RC-063 from 0 to 24m EOH:
- 27,188 ppm or 2.72% TREO, 6,293 ppm or 0.63% MREO, 1,369 ppm or 0.14% HREO, and 25,819 ppm or 2.59% LREO.
- 2 AH holes have a total weighted average of 10,249 ppm or 1.02% TREO, including:
- PCH-AH-29 from 0 to 7m EOH:
- 4,122 ppm or 0.41% TREO, 1,066 ppm or 0.11% MREO, 361 ppm or 0.04% HREO, and 3,762 ppm or 0.38% Light Rare Earth Oxides (LREO).
- PCH-AH-30 from 0 to 7m EOH:
- 16,375 ppm or 1.64% TREO, 2,955 ppm or 0.30% MREO, 457 ppm or 0.05% HREO, and 15,918 ppm or 1.59% Light Rare Earth Oxides (LREO).
- PCH-RC-067 from 0 to 11m EOH:
"We believe that the high-grade nature of the SW Extension Zone, which contains Magnet Rare Earth Oxides sample values of up to 13,212 ppm or 1.32%, places this discovery on a global stage. The fact that all of these holes are still open at depth creates an opportunity to discover additional mineralization at depth," stated Tom Drivas, CEO.
"Appia's work with exploratory auger drilling has delivered compelling results, particularly when the 2023 auger holes PCH-AH-29 and PCH-AH-30 are included, which returned a total weighted average of over 10,000 ppm or +1% TREO over 7m of depth," noted Stephen Burega, President, "Follow-up RC drilling successfully expanded the overall total depth of the high-grade mineralization to an average of approximately 19 metres across this zone, and we've observed mineralization throughout the length of all RC and Auger holes. For instance, holes PCH-RC-063 with a total depth of 24m and PCH-RC-067 with a total depth of 11m, each yielded grades exceeding 24,000 ppm or 2.4% TREO and over 5,000 ppm or 0.5% MREO at the bottom of each drill hole."
The lateral extension and the depth of the SW Extension high-grade zone has not been fully tested, and the Company eagerly awaits results from the remaining 7 RC holes drilled within this new zone, in addition to the numerous RC drill holes to the south located outside of the Target IV boundary. Target IV encompasses 1,702 hectares, with the Southwest extension zone occupying about 50 hectares. In total, the PCH project spans 17,551 hectares.
Map #1 - Map of RC and Auger drilling locations at the high-grade SW extension zone.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/188883_06c0fcf9c473590f_005full.jpg
|REVERSE CIRCULATION AND AUGER HOLE COMPOSITE (ASSAY IN PPM, BY SGS LAB)
|Hole #
|PCH-RC-017
|PCH-RC-018
|PCH-RC-039
|PCH-RC-040
|PCH-RC-063
|PCH-RC-064
|PCH-RC-065
|PCH-RC-066
|PCH-RC-067
|PCH-RC-068
|PCH-AH-029
|PCH-AH-030
|TREO
|1,549.61
|1,676.84
|2,163.97
|3,900.03
|27,188.70
|2,388.26
|2,023.14
|12,857.62
|24,308.97
|2,840.66
|4,122.37
|16,374.88
|MREO
|312.58
|362.95
|508.42
|883.95
|6,293.19
|523.79
|466.63
|2,788.80
|5,717.47
|688.93
|1,065.97
|2,954.46
|HREO
|109.90
|112.13
|137.18
|229.03
|1,369.46
|161.29
|166.32
|524.08
|1,452.30
|185.43
|360.54
|456.82
|LREO
|1,439.71
|1,564.71
|2,026.79
|3,671.00
|25,819.24
|2,226.97
|1,856.81
|12,333.54
|22,856.67
|2,655.23
|3761.8355
|15,918.07
|
Magnet -MREO
|Total depth
|0 - 9m (EOH)
|0 - 18m (EOH)
|0 - 27m (EOH)
|0 - 15m (EOH)
|0-24m (EOH)
|0-16m (EOH)
|0-22m (EOH)
|0 - 13m (EOH)
|0 - 11m (EOH)
|0 - 33m (EOH)
|0 - 7m (EOH)
|0 - 7m (EOH)
|Nd2O3
|197.72
|233.85
|337.41
|582.01
|4,511.49
|337.13
|295.04
|1,952.89
|4,032.79
|464.44
|689.29
|2,018.79
|Pr2O3
|60.31
|71.77
|98.40
|179.67
|1,026.18
|105.97
|89.35
|552.87
|935.84
|131.38
|189.48
|668.72
|Sm2O3
|32.68
|36.50
|48.48
|83.43
|524.14
|49.36
|48.61
|207.84
|469.36
|61.78
|123.43
|209.44
|Dy2O3
|18.70
|17.59
|20.23
|32.57
|191.04
|26.72
|28.51
|62.17
|236.98
|26.49
|53.20
|47.39
|TbO3
|3.18
|3.24
|3.91
|6.27
|40.33
|4.61
|5.12
|13.04
|42.50
|4.84
|10.57
|10.13
|MREO
|312.58
|362.95
|508.42
|883.95
|6,293.19
|523.79
|466.63
|2,788.80
|5,717.47
|688.93
|1,065.97
|2,954.46
|
Heavy - HREO
|Total depth
|0 - 9m (EOH)
|0 - 18m (EOH)
|0 - 27m (EOH)
|0 - 15m (EOH)
|0-24m (EOH)
|0-16m (EOH)
|0-22m (EOH)
|0 - 13m (EOH)
|0 - 11m (EOH)
|0 - 33m (EOH)
|0 - 7m (EOH)
|0 - 7m (EOH)
|Sm2O3
|32.68
|36.50
|48.48
|83.43
|524.14
|49.36
|48.61
|207.84
|469.36
|61.78
|123.43
|209.44
|Eu2O3
|7.30
|8.57
|11.21
|20.96
|133.04
|13.48
|14.50
|49.01
|125.46
|16.28
|31.96
|46.95
|Gd2O3
|24.39
|26.30
|31.52
|53.97
|332.05
|36.69
|40.15
|121.62
|329.05
|41.15
|85.26
|100.49
|TbO3
|3.18
|3.24
|3.91
|6.27
|40.33
|4.61
|5.12
|13.04
|42.50
|4.84
|10.57
|10.13
|Dy2O3
|18.70
|17.59
|20.23
|32.57
|191.04
|26.72
|28.51
|62.17
|236.98
|26.49
|53.20
|47.39
|Ho2O3
|3.26
|2.93
|3.36
|5.22
|30.73
|4.67
|4.88
|10.77
|43.46
|4.89
|9.04
|7.34
|Er2O3
|9.43
|7.94
|8.70
|13.13
|69.69
|12.57
|12.85
|29.10
|110.41
|13.82
|23.79
|18.07
|Tm2O3
|1.23
|1.00
|1.06
|1.56
|7.33
|1.59
|1.54
|3.78
|13.56
|1.85
|2.91
|2.10
|Yb2O3
|8.51
|7.00
|7.59
|10.40
|36.79
|10.24
|9.02
|23.48
|72.89
|12.54
|18.14
|13.22
|Lu2O3
|1.23
|1.07
|1.11
|1.51
|4.31
|1.36
|1.14
|3.26
|8.64
|1.78
|2.23
|1.70
|HREO
|109.90
|112.13
|137.18
|229.03
|1,369.46
|161.29
|166.32
|524.08
|1,452.30
|185.43
|360.54
|456.82
|
Light -LREO
|Total depth
|0 - 9m (EOH)
|0 - 18m (EOH)
|0 -27m (EOH)
|0 - 24m (EOH)
|0-24m (EOH)
|0-16m (EOH)
|0-22m (EOH)
|0 - 13m (EOH)
|0 - 11m (EOH)
|0 - 33m (EOH)
|0 - 7m (EOH)
|0 - 7m
(EOH)
|La2O3
|406.30
|427.54
|587.20
|1,046.29
|9,004.33
|705.08
|553.75
|3,870.80
|7,837.68
|724.34
|977.03
|5,063.70
|CeO2
|775.38
|831.54
|1,003.79
|1,863.03
|11,277.23
|1,078.79
|918.68
|5,956.99
|10,050.36
|1,335.07
|1,906.04
|8,166.86
|Pr2O3
|60.31
|71.77
|98.40
|179.67
|1,026.18
|105.97
|89.35
|552.87
|935.84
|131.38
|189.48
|668.72
|Nd2O3
|197.72
|233.85
|337.41
|582.01
|4,511.49
|337.13
|295.04
|1,952.89
|4,032.79
|464.44
|689.29
|2,018.79
|LREO
|1,439.71
|1,564.71
|2,026.79
|3,671.00
|25,819.24
|2,226.97
|1,856.81
|12,333.54
|22,856.67
|2,655.23
|3,761.84
|15,918.07
Table #1 – Denotes weighted average chemical assay results of composites RC and Auger samples from high-grade SW Extension zone. For full assay results please click here for RC and click here for Auger.
TREO = ([CeO2 ppm] + [Dy2O3 ppm] + [Er2O3 ppm] + [Eu2O3 ppm] + [Gd2O3 ppm] + [Ho2O3 ppm] + [La2O3 ppm] + [Lu2O3] ppm] + [Nd2O3 ppm] + [Pr2O3 ppm] + [Sm2O3 ppm] + [TbO3 ppm] + [Tm2O3 ppm] + [Yb2O3 ppm]). MREO = ([Dy2O3 ppm] + [Pr2O3 ppm] + [Nd2O3 ppm] + [Sm2O3 ppm] + [TbO3 ppm]). HREO = [Dy2O3 ppm] + [Er2O3 ppm] + [Eu2O3 ppm] + [Gd2O3 ppm] + [Ho2O3 ppm] + [Lu2O3] ppm] + [Sm2O3 ppm] + [TbO3 ppm] + [Tm2O3 ppm] + [Yb2O3 ppm]).
Chart #1 - Denotes the Drill Log from CH -RC-063.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/188883_06c0fcf9c473590f_007full.jpg
Chart #2 - Denotes the Drill Log from CH -RC-066.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/188883_06c0fcf9c473590f_008full.jpg
Chart #3 - Denotes the Drill Log from CH -RC-067.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/188883_06c0fcf9c473590f_009full.jpg
Table #2 - PCH Target IV Reverse Circulation and Auger collar details - SIRGAS 2000 - UTM zone 22S - Click Here
Appia has previously provided details on a total of 57 RC drill holes, showcasing an extraordinary overall total weighted average grade of 2,287 ppm TREO, (see press release dated November 9, 2023). The Company will provide timely updates to investors as assay results are received from the remaining 85 RC, 128 Auger, and 1 diamond drill holes which are located both within Target IV and from various extension zones outside of the main Target IV zone.
Background on the PCH Project
The PCH Project is located within the Tocantins Structural Province in the Brasília Fold Belt, more specifically, the Arenópolis Magmatic Arc. The PCH Project is 17,551.07 ha in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. It is classified as an alkaline intrusive rock occurrence with highly anomalous REE and Niobium mineralization. This mineralization is related to alkaline lithologies of the Fazenda Buriti Plutonic Complex and the hydrothermal and surface alteration products of this complex by supergene enrichment in a tropical climate. The positive results of the geochemical exploration work carried out to date indicates the potential forhigh-grade REEs and Niobium mineral resources within the lateritic ionic adsorption clays.
The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, Consulting Geologist, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
QA/QC
Reverse circulation (RC) drill holes are vertical and reported intervals are true thicknesses.. Each are sampled at one metre intervals, resulting in average sample sizes of 5-25 kg. A small representative specimen was taken from each sample bag and placed into a chip tray for visual inspection and logging by the geologist. Quartering was performed at Appia's logging facility using a riffle splitter and continued splitting until a representative sample weighing approximately 500g each was obtained, bagged in a resistant plastic bag, labeled, photographed, and stored for shipment.
The samples were sent to the SGS laboratory in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais. In addition to the internal QA/QC of the SGS Lab, Appia has included its own control samples in each sample batch sent to the laboratory.
Quality control samples, such as blanks, duplicates, and standards (CRM) were inserted into each analytical run. For all analytical methods, the minimum number of QA/QC samples is one standard, one duplicate and one blank, introduced every batch which comprise a full-length hole. The rigorous procedures implemented during the sample collection, preparation, and analysis stages underscore the robustness and reliability of the analytical results obtained.
All analytical results reported herein have passed internal QA/QC review and compilation. All assay results of RC samples were provided by SGS Geosol, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 certified laboratory, which performed their measure of the concentration of rare earth elements (REE) analyses by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) analytical methods.
The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, Consulting Geologist, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)
Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project which is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click Here)
Appia has 130.5 million common shares outstanding, 138.0 million shares fully diluted.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information, please contact:
Tom Drivas, CEO and Director: (cell) 416-876-3957, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) tdrivas@appiareu.com
Stephen Burega, President: (cell) 647-515-3734 or (email) sburega@appiareu.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188883
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Appia Re-Evaluates Potential of Its Elliot Lake Uranium Deposits in View of Increased Uranium Prices, Confirmation of Significant Rare Earth Mineralization and Bulk Mining Potential
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that the Company is revisiting its large uranium-rare earths deposits located at Elliot Lake, Ontario to examine the impact of increased uranium prices and confirmation of significant rare element ("REE") mineralization. The Company will also evaluate the cost-saving potential of bulk mining the Teasdale Lake and Banana Lake Zones.
In 2007-08 and 2012, Appia completed drill programs to confirm mineralization detailed in historical resource estimates for the Teasdale Lake and Banana Lake Zones. Following the drill program, Appia engaged consulting firm Watts, Griffis and McOuat Limited (WGM) to provide an updated NI 43-101 Resource Estimate for the two zones.
The technical report was prepared in accordance with the provisions of National Instrument 43-101 and entitled "UPDATE REPORT ON THE APPIA ENERGY CORP. URANIUM-RARE EARTH PROPERTY, ELLIOT LAKE DISTRICT, NORTH-CENTRAL ONTARIO, CANADA" by Watts, Griffis and McOuat, dated July 30, 2013 (the "2013 Updated Resource Estimate Report") and filed on SEDARplus at www.sedarplus.com on August 14, 2013.
The NI 43-101 Indicated Mineral Resource for the Teasdale Lake Zone was 14,435,000 tons grading 0.554 lbs U3O8/ton and 3.30 lbs. TREE/ton for a total of 7,995,000 lbs. U3O8 and 47,689,000 lbs. TREE. The Inferred Mineral Resource was 42,447,000 tons grading 0.474 lbs. U3O8/ton and 3.14 lbs. TREE/ton totalling 20,115,000 lbs. U3O8 and 133,175,000 lbs. TREE — see Table 1.
The Inferred Mineral Resource for the Banana Lake Zone was 30,315,000 tons grading 0.912 lbs. U3O8/ton for a total of 27,638,000 lbs. U3O8 — see Table 2.
The historical resource for the five separate zones comprising Appia's Elliot Lake Property is summarized in Table 3.
Table 1
Summary of Teasdale Lake Zone Uranium and Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate
|Zone
|Tons
('000)
|TREE
(lbs./ton)
|U3O8
(lbs./ton)
|Average
Thickness
(m)
|Contained
TREE
('000 lbs.)
|Contained
U3O8
('000 lbs.)
|Indicated Resources
|UR
|7,422
|4.20
|0.484
|4.61
|31,199
|3,593
|IQ
|3,314
|1.98
|0.259
|2.27
|6.578
|0.857
|LR
|3,699
|2.68
|0.958
|2.60
|9,912
|3,544
|Total
|14,435
|3.30
|0.554
|9.48
|47,689
|7,995
|Inferred Resource
|UR
|20,201
|3.87
|0.421
|4.33
|78,080
|8,498
|IQ
|11,254
|1.64
|0.184
|2.78
|18,464
|2,070
|LR
|10,992
|3.33
|0.869
|2.71
|36,631
|9,564
|Total
|42,447
|3.14
|0.474
|9.82
|133,175
|20,115
Notes
1.Mineral Resources effective 30 July 2013 1. Mineral Resources are estimated at a cut-off value of $100 per tonne, using a uranium price of US$70/lb U3O8, a TREE price of $78/kg, and a C$:US$ exchange rate of 1:0.9.
2. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.
3. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Resources as an Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource category.
Table 2
Summary of Banana Lake Uranium Mineral Resource Estimate
April 1, 2011
(using 0.6 lb U3O8 / ton Cut-Off Grade)
|Category
|Tons
('000)
|S.G.
(tons/m3)
|lbs. U3O8/ton
|Total lbs. U3O8
('000)
|Inferred Resources
|30,315
|3.14
|0.912
|27,638
Notes
1. Effective April 1, 2011
2. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.
3. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Resources as an Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource category.
4. The Mineral Resources were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by CIM Council November 27, 2010.
5. S.G. of 2.85 tonnes/m3 (or 3.14 tons/m3) was used.
6. All tonnage and total lbs. U3O8 amounts rounded to nearest thousand or thousandth. Totals may not add up due to rounding.
Table 3
Historical Resource Appia's Elliot Lake Property
|Zone
|Quantity
(tons)
|Grade (lbs.
U3O8/ton)
|Contained
U3O8 (lbs.)
|Teasdale Lake
|17,458,200
|1.206
|20,787,200
|Gemico Block #3
|42,800,000
|0.38
|16,264,000
|Gemico Block #10
|20,700,000
|0.75
|15,525,000
|Banana Lake Zone
|175,800,000
|0.76
|133,608,000
|Canuc Zone
|7,000,000
|1.86
|13,020,000
|Total
|263,758,200
|0.76
|199,204,200
Notes
1.The historical resource was not estimated in accordance with definitions and practices established for the estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves by the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy ("CIM"), is not compliant with Canada's security rule National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), and unreliable for investment decisions.
2.Neither Appia nor its Qualified Persons have done sufficient work to classify the historical resource as a current mineral resource under current mineral resource terminology and are not treating the historical resources as current mineral resources
Increasing Uranium Prices and Strong Rare Earth Interest
The Spot Market price for uranium has moved significantly higher in 2023 YTD and is up threefold from its bear market bottom in 2019. Favourable supply and demand fundaments are expected to strongly influence uranium prices going forward. REEs have also attracted strong interest due to supply chain issues and concerns about China's dominance of REEs processing.
"Appia's uranium portfolio of both past producing and earlier-stage projects positions the Company well to participate in the long-term uranium market appreciation," stated Tom Drivas, CEO. "The Company holds a large ground position in Elliot Lake with a historical resource (non-compliant) totalling approximately 199 million lbs. of uranium at a grade of 0.76 lbs. U3O8/ton. Additionally, the Company holds four high potential early-stage uranium projects in the prolific Athabasca Basin — Loranger, North Wollaston, Eastside and Otherside."
"Many analysts are predicting higher uranium prices going forward due to a uranium deficit," stated Stephen Burega, Appia's President, "and the uranium market is currently in a production deficit that is expected to significantly increase with the build-out of nuclear reactors as the global demand for reliable clean base load energy increases. The increased interest in uranium and REEs, plus the cost-savings potential of bulk mining bode well for Appia's Elliot Lake Project."
Drilling Programs Confirm REEs and Outlines Larger Resource in Teasdale Lake Deposit
The 2007-08 and 2012 drill programs were also carried out to determine the REEs content in the various mineralized beds that comprised the Teasdale Lake deposit. Based on historical yttrium production and the presence of monazite, which is commonly enriched with REEs, it was recognized by Appia that the Elliot Lake uranium deposits could contain significant REE mineralization.
The drilling programs totalled 10,780 metres and indicated that additional drilling would continue to enlarge the zones.
The drilling confirmed the presence of three mineralized units, namely the Upper Reef, Intermediate Quartzite, and the Lower Reef:
- The 3.2 metre-thick Lower Reef horizon, which was mined extensively when the Elliot Lake camp IN was in production, contained significant REE mineralization and the highest uranium values.
- The Intermediate Quartzite averaged 2.65m in thickness and was weakly mineralized with lower uranium and REE mineralization.
- The Upper Reef, measuring 3.95m in thickness, contained the highest concentration of REE mineralization but lower uranium values compared to the Lower Reef.
The 2013, "Updated Resource Estimate Report for the Teasdale Zone", incorporated the significant REE mineralization in the Upper Reef and Intermediate Quartzite units as well as the higher-grade Lower Reef. The minimum vertical thickness was increased to 5.0m to accommodate the use of larger underground equipment as a cost-reduction strategy. The inclusion of all three mineralized units as well as the expansion of the minimum vertical thickness increased the resource tonnage for the Teasdale Zone to 14,435,000 Indicated tons plus 42,447,000 Inferred tons of uranium and REE mineralization versus 17,458,200 tons of uranium mineralization in the historical resource estimate. The total rare earth metal content was increased by approximately 6 times the uranium content.
The individual REEs included in the TREE Mineral Resource for the zone are listed in Table 4.
Table 4
Teasdale Lake Zone Individual REEs Included in TREE Mineral Resources
|ZONE
|Light REE (ppm)
|Heavy REE (ppm)
|La
|Ce
|Pr
|Nd
|Sm
|Eu
|Gd
|Tb
|Dy
|Ho
|Er
|Tm
|Yb
|Lu
|Hf
|Y
|Indicated Resources
|UR
|540
|951
|93.9
|313
|51.7
|1.9
|32.8
|3.9
|17.2
|2.7
|7.0
|0.9
|5.5
|0.8
|6.8
|72.9
|IQ
|256
|452
|44.9
|148
|24.4
|1.0
|14.7
|1.8
|7.7
|1.2
|3.1
|0.4
|2.5
|0.4
|3.6
|30.6
|LR
|332
|596
|59.4
|201
|35.1
|1.7
|23.2
|3.0
|14.2
|2.3
|5.9
|0.8
|4.5
|0.6
|3.3
|58.1
|Total
|422
|745
|73.8
|247
|41.1
|1.7
|26.2
|3.2
|14.3
|2.3
|5.8
|0.8
|4.6
|0.7
|5.2
|59.4
|Inferred Resources
|UR
|498
|876
|85.9
|285
|47.2
|1.8
|29.3
|3.5
|15.9
|2.5
|6.5
|0.9
|5.3
|0.8
|6.8
|67.9
|IQ
|213
|374
|37.0
|122
|20.0
|0.8
|12.3
|1.4
|6.4
|1.0
|2.6
|0.4
|2.2
|0.3
|3.3
|26.5
|LR
|417
|747
|73.9
|249
|43.4
|1.9
|28.5
|3.6
|16.4
|2.6
|6.6
|0.9
|5.2
|0.7
|4.5
|66.4
|Total
|401
|709
|69.9
|2332
|39.0
|1.6
|24.6
|3.0
|13.5
|2.1
|5.5
|0.7
|4.4
|0.6
|5.3
|56.5
Qualifying notes for Mineral Resources are contained in Table 1
Optimizing Mining Based on Grade Distribution, Metal Prices and Mechanization
The significant rare earth mineralization in the Upper Reef provides several possible mining scenarios. The uranium-rich Lower Reef could be mined selectively to optimize revenue during periods of high uranium prices but lower REEs prices. Alternatively, the REEs enriched Upper Reef could be mined, followed by the removal of the Intermediate Quartzite to be used as backfill, and then mining the Lower Reef containing higher-grade uranium. A third alternative is to mine all three units simultaneously using larger mining equipment to increase production rates and lower mining costs. It is Appia's intention to evaluate all three mining scenarios under varying metal prices for uranium and REEs.
Qualified Person
The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Brian Robertson, P.Eng., Director, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)
Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project which is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release — Click Here).
Appia has 130.5 million common shares outstanding, 143.3 million shares fully diluted.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For more information, visit www.appiareu.com.
As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.
To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.
For further information, please contact:
Tom Drivas, CEO and Director: 416-876-3957, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) tdrivas@appiareu.com
Stephen Burega, President: (cell) 647-515-3734 or (email) sburega@appiareu.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/187560
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
