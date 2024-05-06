Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Craig Hemke: Gold's Next Price Target, Key Silver Factors to Watch

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Launches Strategic Drill Program at Turnor Lake Project Targeting the La Rocque Structural Corridor

Far Northern Resources: Newly Listed Australia-based Gold, Copper Explorer

Material Sale of VMware Cloud Platform

CENTURY LITHIUM ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

Carmanah Announces Record Date for Forward Stock Split

Western Copper and Gold Announces Exercise of Participation Right in Full by Rio Tinto

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU

Norfolk Metals

NFL:AU

Far Northern Resources

FNR:AU

Pursuit Minerals

PUR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Multiple Thick Scandium Zones at Murga

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that a recent 100-hole air core drilling program has successfully defined thick zones of strong scandium anomalism from surface, across multiple locations at the Murga Scandium Prospect which is located on Rimfire’s Fifield Project 70kms NW of Parkes NSW (Figure 1).

Highlights

  • Thick zones of strong scandium anomalism defined from surface across multiple locations throughout 20km² Murga Intrusive Complex (true widths);
    • 22m @ 232ppm Sc from surface incl 12m @ 305ppm Sc,
    • 22m @ 156ppm Sc from 2m incl 4m @ 220ppm Sc,
    • 28m @ 148ppm Sc from 5m incl 6m @ 291ppm Sc,
    • 13m @ 188ppm Sc from 3m incl 4m @ 248ppm Sc,
    • 18m @ 174ppm Sc from 1m incl 3m @ 226ppm Sc
  • Drill Intercepts remain open in all directions with further air core and diamond drilling planned to determine the lateral extents of the scandium at each location
  • Scandium occurs within a flat-lying weathered saprolite horizon developed on top of ultramafic (pyroxenite) intrusive rocks
Commenting on the announcement, Rimfire’s Managing Director Mr David Hutton said: “We are greatly encouraged by the latest air core drilling results at Murga. Building on last year’s successful reconnaissance drilling we have now identified multiple locations at Murga where thick zones of strong scandium are present over large areas from surface.

Rimfire’s primary objective is to build a globally significant scandium resource inventory at our Fifield and Avondale Projects. The Murga intersections announced today in conjunction with the upcoming Melrose resource are the first components in satisfying that objective.

Rimfire offers unique ASX exposure to scandium and we feel that the shallow mineralisation which occurs over a large footprint gives rise to the potential for Murga to host a large-scale scandium resource”.

Drilling details

100 Air core holes (FI2472 to FI2571 - 2,664 metres: Table 1) were drilled to determine the significance of a Rimfire 2023 reconnaissance air core drilling program which successfully intersected strongly anomalous scandium in multiple drillholes at Murga (See Rimfire ASX Announcement dated 3 October 2023).

At Murga, scandium occurs within a flat – lying weathered saprolite (clay) horizon overlying magnetic ultramafic (pyroxenite) intrusive rocks of the Ordovician-age Murga Intrusive Complex, which have been demonstrated from previous drilling at both Murga and the adjacent Melrose Prospect to be intimately associated with scandium mineralisation (See Rimfire ASX Announcement dated 6 December 2023).

The most recent air core holes were drilled on 100 x 100 metre centres at Murga North and on 400 x 400 metre centres over the remainder of the Murga Intrusive Complex. In total the drilling was carried out over an area of approximately 20km² with locations shown in Figures 4 and 5.

The drilling has successfully defined an initial 4 areas - Murga North, Murga Northwest, Murga East and Murga South within the Murga Intrusive Complex for immediate drill follow up Figures 2 - 6).

All are characterised by thick vertical widths of strong scandium anomalism (+100ppm) with little of no associated nickel and / or cobalt anomalism which is in contrast to other scandium prospects in the area.

Significantly all the areas remain open and further drilling is required to determine the lateral extents of the scandium at each location.

Also, several magnetic features within the Murga Intrusive Complex that were not assessed by this phase of air core drilling have (based on the latest drilling results) been subsequently identified as new scandium targets for drill testing. These targets are additional to the 4 areas detailed below and include a +1 kilometre – long, WNW trending linear magnetic feature immediately west of the Murga East scandium area (Figure 2).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:rimresource investing
The Conversation (0)
Firebird Metals

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Firebird Metals Limited (‘FRB’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of FRB, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 8 May 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
EMU NL

Investor Presentation Fiery Creek Georgetown

EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

EIS Grant for Minnie Springs Copper Porphyry Drilling

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise the grant of a co-funded EIS drilling grant of up to $110,000 for the Minnie Springs Cu-Mo project in the Gascoyne Region. Augustus thanks the State Government and DEMIRS for supporting exploration in Western Australia with these grants.

Keep reading...Show less
EMU NL

Quarterly Activity Report 31 March 2024

EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 31 March 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Redstone Resources

Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 31 March 2024

Redstone Resources Limited (ASX: RDS) (Redstone or the Company) is pleased to provide its quarterly report for the period ending 31 March 2024 (the Quarter).

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Australia

Metals Australia Quarterly Activities Report - to 31 March 2024

Metals Australia Limited (ASX: MLS) (“Metals Australia”, the “Company” or “MLS”) is pleased to report its activities for the quarter ended 31 March 2024 (“Quarter”):

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

First Copper Sulphate Shipment Completed

$2.5 Million Rights Issue Closes with Significant Excess Demand

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB) – Trading Halt

+30,000m Drilling Program to Commence Across Brightstar’s Enlarged 1.45Moz Au Portfolio

Related News

Gold Investing

First Copper Sulphate Shipment Completed

Gold Investing

$2.5 Million Rights Issue Closes with Significant Excess Demand

Gold Investing

+30,000m Drilling Program to Commence Across Brightstar’s Enlarged 1.45Moz Au Portfolio

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL Kachi Power Supply

Energy Investing

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Gold Investing

Pan American Makes US$295 Million Deal to Sell La Arena Mine

Battery Metals Investing

GMV Minerals Inc. Files Notice of Intent to Drill Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

×