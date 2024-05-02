Neo Performance Materials and Meteoric Resources Sign MOU for Offtake of Caldeira Project in Brazil

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Top Stories This Week: Gold Consolidates as Stagflation Risks Rise, Copper Breaks US$10,000

Trending Press Releases

Indicative, Conditional and Non-Binding Proposal Received by American Rare Earths

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Launches Strategic Drill Program at Turnor Lake Project Targeting the La Rocque Structural Corridor

Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

Falco Resources: Canadian Explorer in the Rouyn-Noranda Mining Camp

Material Sale of VMware Cloud Platform

CENTURY LITHIUM ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU

Rio Silver

RYO:CA

Falco Resources

FPC:CC

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Meteoric Resources NL

Neo Performance Materials and Meteoric Resources Sign MOU for Offtake of Caldeira Project in Brazil

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX: MEI) (Meteoric or the Company) is pleased to advise it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Neo Performance Materials Inc. (Neo) (TSX:NEO) for offtake of 3,000 metric tonnes (MT) total rare earth oxide (TREO) per year from its Caldeira Project (Project) in Minas Gerais, Brazil, to supply Neo’s magnet manufacturing plant.

Key Highlights

  • The MOU provides the framework for the parties to negotiate a binding commercial offtake agreement for the supply of mixed rare earth carbonate ("MREC") from the Caldeira Project.
  • Under the contemplated offtake agreement NPM Silmet OÜ ("Silmet"), Neo’s rare earth separation facility in Sillamäe, Estonia, is expected to purchase 3,000 MT TREO per year from the Caldeira Project’s initial production, and hold a right of first refusal to purchase additional material when the Caldeira Project produces more than 6,000 MT TREO per year.
  • Annual offtake of 3,000 MT TREO from the Caldeira Project could supply Neo with as much as 900 MT of Nd-Pr oxide and 30 MT of Dy-Tb oxide, combined, to supply Neo’s sintered rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing plant under development in nearby Narva, Estonia.
  • Meteoric expects to obtain a construction permit by Q4 2025 and aims to commence MREC production during the second half of 2027.
  • The Minas Gerais region is one of the world’s largest producers of niobium, iron-ore, tantalum, lithium, vanadium and bauxite.

Meteoric Resources’ CEO, Nick Holthouse, said:

"We are very pleased to be bringing this important agreement with Neo to market. This represents Meteoric’s first step in our staged offtake strategy, and are delighted to support Neo in their aim to provide high-performance magnetics for automotive, factory automation, high-efficiency motors, residential appliances, and many other industries. Connecting and integrating into the developing alternate rare earth materials supply chain signals strong external market confidence in the Caldeira Project`s ability to progress to an FID and into production. We look forward to working with NEO and having the benefit of their technical support as we continue to pursue and develop our own downstream capabilities and progress to a binding commercial arrangement.”

Neo Performance Materials’ CEO, Rahim Suleman, said:

"We are laser focused on laying the groundwork for rare earth supply by securing offtake from diverse projects around the world. We are excited to add the Caldeira project to our growing pipeline of prospective sources of rare earth feedstock which could enable us to increase capacity utilization at Silmet and supply the needs of our sintered rare earth magnet plant in Europe when it comes online. The Caldeira Project is one of a group of key MOUs and agreements we have signed in securing feedstock. This provides our customers with maximum supply chain optionality."

Offtake Agreement

The MOU outlines the general terms on which Neo is expected to, subject to final negotiations and customary conditions, enter into a binding offtake agreement for annual purchases of MREC containing 3,000 MT TREO from Meteoric’s Caldeira Project. The term of the offtake agreement is expected to extend until Neo has purchased a total of 30,000 MT TREO, with a customary renewal provision for subsequent terms.

The MOU also contemplates a right of first refusal for Neo to purchase additional MREC that Meteoric produces from the Caldeira Project in excess of 6,000 MT TREO per year, on similar terms.

The precise pricing mechanisms underpinning the offtake agreement, which is expected to be based on standard terms and conditions for such supply, remain subject to final negotiation of the binding offtake agreement.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Meteoric Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:meirare earth investingresource investing
The Conversation (0)
Eclipse Metals

Eclipse Metals Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

For the Quarter ending 31 March 2024

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse or the Company) (ASX: EPM | FSE: 9EU) is pleased to report its activities for the financial quarter ending 31 March 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
ChemX Materials

March 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

ChemX Materials Limited (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian high purity critical materials company, is pleased to present its March 2024 quarterly report. The Company is developing its 100%- owned innovative, HiPurA® process to produce HPA in Perth, Western Australia along with its high purity manganese (HPM) Project on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Qualifies Wicheeda Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate for RapidSX Technology Processing at Commercial-Scale Facilities

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. announces:

  • the completion of initial testing of a rare earth carbonate sample generated from Defense Metals' Wicheeda Project in British Columbia; and
  • determination of the suitability of the Wicheeda Project's mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC) product for commercial-scale processing with Ucore's RapidSX™ technology.

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce continued progress toward collaborative opportunities with Defense Metals Corp. ("Defense Metals") under the parties' January 9, 2024, announced Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU"). In Q1-2024, Ucore received and tested a mixed rare earth carbonate ("MREC") sample from Defense Metals Wicheeda Project at its Kingston, Ontario, RapidSX™ Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF"). This testing of the sample material provides:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Announces Amendments to Certain Debt Arrangements

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce amendments to certain previously-issued convertible debentures with a current maturity of May 31, 2024 (the " 2020 Convertible Debentures "), and further amendments to certain debt agreements with Orca Holdings, LLC (" Orca ").

The 2020 Convertible Debentures were originally sold and issued by the Company in May 2020 . These unsecured 2020 Convertible Debentures bear interest at a rate of 7.5% payable semi-annually. At any time during the term of the 2020 Convertible Debentures, a holder may elect to convert the outstanding net principal amount, or any portion thereof, into units at a conversion price of $1.20 per unit. Each unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one-half of a warrant with each whole warrant entitling the holder to acquire a Common Share at an exercise price of $1.80 for a period ending on the maturity date.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ionicre Raises $5.5 Million in a Placement

Ionicre Raises $5.5 Million in a Placement

The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX: IXR) (“IonicRE” or “the Company”) announces it has received firm commitments to raise $5.5 million (before costs) by way of a share placement of approximately 423 million shares at $0.013 per share (“Placement”). The Placement was strongly supported by both key existing shareholders.

  • IonicRE has received firm commitments to raise $5.5 million (before costs) in a Placement;
  • Placement includes participation of $0.5 million from IonicRE Executive Chairman Mr Brett Lynch, further to his recent $1.5 million investment on joining the Company in January 2024;
  • Funds raised will support:
    • Advancing Ionic Technologies’ magnet recycling technology and enhancements to its Magnet Recycling Demonstration Plant, currently producing separated magnet rare earth oxides (REOs) in Belfast, UK, along with the completion of a Feasibility Study for a full-scale plant, expected mid 2024; and
    • Advancing offtake and financing discussions presently underway at the Makuutu Ionic Adsorption Rare Earths Project, where the demonstration plant at site is producing mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC) which will be evaluated by several parties to advance offtake negotiations.

Managing Director Tim Harrison commented,“We have received such a significant amount of interest from various magnet manufacturers, alloy makers and OEM’s who are interested in utilising our world-class magnet rare-earth recycling technology for access to secure, sustainable, and traceable rare earth supply. Demand at our operational demonstration plant in Belfast is now full for the next 18 months with potential partner trials advancing to plan.”

Keep reading...Show less
ChemX Materials

ChemX Materials: Developing Innovative Processing Technology to Produce High Purity Alumina


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

115% Expansion of Stated Uranium Resource at Dawson Hinkler Uranium Deposit to 20.29Mlbs

First Assays Confirm Thick Copper Zone and Significant By-Products at Horden Lake

EIS Grant for Minnie Springs Copper Porphyry Drilling

Kootenay Resources Announces Final Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange

Related News

Uranium Investing

115% Expansion of Stated Uranium Resource at Dawson Hinkler Uranium Deposit to 20.29Mlbs

Nickel Investing

First Assays Confirm Thick Copper Zone and Significant By-Products at Horden Lake

Resource Investing

EIS Grant for Minnie Springs Copper Porphyry Drilling

Gold Investing

Gold, Silver See Gains as Fed Continues to Maintain Rates

Uranium Investing

US Senate Gives Green Light to Russian Uranium Import Ban

Battery Metals Investing

South Star Battery Metals Announces Appointment of Richard Vigil as Vice President of Operations

×