Appia Updates on Its 2023 Diamond Drill Program at the Alces Lake Project in Saskatchewan

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce it has completed the first phase of its 2023 drill program at the Magnet Ridge Zone to further test the extent of the mineralization to the south south-east (SSE).

"The identification of the Magnet Ridge Zone following last year's drill program was a major success to further delineate potential mineralization at Alces Lake, and our first drilling priority this year was to track the extent to which this low-to-medium grade zone continues along the structural corridor, and increases in potential grade and thickness," stated Stephen Burega, President. "We have now completed 11 step-out holes from eight collars, and we are seeing continued mineralization at significantly thicker intercepts."

Highlights:

  • Drilling at the southern extension of Magnet Ridge ended as of June 24, 2023, with 11 drill holes completed for a total of 1,223 metres. Five of the drill holes hit significant mineralization intersections up to 19.00 m core intersection width, with two of these drill holes hitting multiple intersections, similar to nearby drill holes from the 2022 program. (See March 20, 2023 Press Release - Click Here).
  • The mineralization ends abruptly due to a east-northeast cross-structure (i.e., a fault that is interpreted from geophysics/DDH observations to offset the mineralization vertically down dip).
  • The drill has now moved to the newly discovered Jesse Zone, and is now at pad collar 1 to drill the first holes.
  • Split core samples are ready for shipment to the SRC Geo-Analytical Lab in Saskatoon for geochemical assaying.

"The first hole 23-MR-001 successfully intercepted pebbly biotite schist (glimmerite) mineralization from 33 to 66 m depth along core axis," stated Dr. Irvine Annesley, VP Exploration. "The primary objective was to target and extend the southern end of Magnet Ridge at depth. Notably, the highest counts were recorded between depths of 39 and 51 meters, ranging from 300 to 850 counts per second (cps) and we are currently working on identifying the true thickness of these intersections from the first 4 holes."

The Company began its helicopter-supported diamond drilling program on June 11th, 2023. The Company plans to target priority areas that extend SSE from the Wilson, Richard, Charles, Bell, Ivan, Dylan, Dante, and AMP zones through the Magnet Ridge Zone and beyond, covering an area extending approximately 20 kilometers in length and 5 to 7 km in width. It will also undertake reconnaissance drilling on priority regional geological and geophysical targets in the Western Anomaly area.

Appia's Lead Geologist Kahlen Branning stated: "The 2023 Alces Lake exploration campaign is off to a promising start. Within the first few weeks of drilling, our team has been able to successfully delineate what we believe to be the SSE-most extent of the Magnet Ridge mineralization (Figure 1), with potential for further extension down dip to the SW as seen in holes 23-MR-001, 002, and 003."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/172372_appia1.jpg

Figure 1. 2023 Magnet Ridge drilling update

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/172372_appia1en.jpg

Additionally Mr. Branning adds: "Our prospecting teams have uncovered a handful of new potential drill targets that demand detailed exploration - 2 of which display maximum radioactive counts of 12,000 CPS (Jesse Zone) and 28,000 CPS (Hinge Zone). These zones match our original hypothesis regarding the location of mineralization along the main regional shear zone and within the nose area of a large regional fold structure."

The drill has now been moved to the newly identified/discovered Jesse Zone with a number of holes planned. From the JESSE zone, the drill will move to a highly promising anomaly within the Western Anomalies area for initial drill testing. Upon completion here, the drill will move to the Hinge Zone to test several new targets (up to 28,000 cps) from the ongoing 2023 prospecting program.

About the Alces Lake Project

The Alces Lake project encompasses some of the highest-grade total and critical* REEs and gallium mineralization in the world, hosted within several surface and near-surface monazite occurrences that remain open at depth and along strike.

* Critical rare earth elements are defined here as those that are in short-supply and high-demand for use in permanent magnets that enable modern electronic applications such as electric vehicles and wind turbines. The "magnet alloy" rare earths are neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb).

The Alces Lake project area is 38,522.43 contiguous hectares (95,191.00 acres) in size and is 100% owned by Appia.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Irvine R. Annesley, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Corp

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Cachoeirinha Project Ionic Clay project (PCH Project) which is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click Here)

Appia has 130.5 million common shares outstanding, 143.5 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director: (cell) 416-876-3957, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) tdrivas@appiareu.com

Stephen Burega, President: (cell) 647-515-3734 or (email) sburega@appiareu.com

Irvine R. Annesley, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration: (tel.) (416) 546-2707 or (email) jnrirvine@appiareu.com

Appia Announces Completion of NI43-101 Technical Report for 100% Owned Alces Lake Rare Earth Mineral Project

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the completion of a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI43-101") technical report dated May 30, 2023 with an effective date of January 31, 2023 and entitled "A Technical Review of the Alces Lake Rare Earth Mineral Exploration Project, Beaverlodge Domain, Saskatchewan, Canada for Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp." (the "Technical Report") in respect of its 100% owned Alces Lake property ("Alces Lake") located in the prolific Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The Technical Report was authored by Al Workman, P.Geo., F.SEG, F.AusIMM, Senior Geologist, Watts, Griffis and McOuat, Geological and Mining Consultants. The Technical Report provides an update on exploration previously reported in March, 2021 by Appia with respect to Alces Lake and recommends a follow up exploration program for the property. A copy of the Technical Report is available on the Company's SEDAR issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

Initial Results Confirm Widespread Mineralization at Appia's Ionic Clay Project in Goias State, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to provide an update on its newly acquired Cachoeirinha rare earths project ("PCH Project") located near Iporá in the state of Goiás, Brazil. This update results from a due diligence field visit and project review by Appia personnel, including Mr. Don Hains, an expert in industrial minerals.

The PCH project hosts rare earth element (REE) mineralization in both ionic clays developed from the weathering of alkaline granites, and in-situ rare earth mineralization associated with the underlying granite and a carbonatite intrusion to depths >100 m.

"Mineralization is widespread across the property with the most advanced target being a 2 km wide zone in the SW corner of the tenements known as Target 4," stated Mr. Don Hains, senior consulting geologist and QP. "The exploration work by the vendor showed REE enrichment in the soils to depths of 8 to 26 m with the majority in the upper 8-10 m. Total REE grades in numerous auger holes drilled at Target 4 ranged from 274 ppm to 16,648 ppm (1.66%), with an average of 1,291 ppm total REE and, importantly, the valuable rare earths used in magnet applications (Pr, Nd, Tb and Dy) + Y accounted for approximately 14% of total rare earths, with a maximum of 28.4%."

Appia completed 110 duplicate samples from twin auger holes distributed across Target 4 as part of its due diligence program and found comparable results to the original assays. Due diligence samples were also collected from trenches (17 samples) and diamond drill holes (76). Assay data for these samples also showed comparable results to the original sample data.

Due diligence samples were assayed at the same laboratory (SGS Geosol in Vespasiano, Brazil) using the same methods as the original samples (IMS95R and ICM40B). SGS Geosol is an ISO 17025 registered laboratory. Certified standards from OREAS were used to measure laboratory accuracy and precision. Supervision of the due dilignece assays was under the control of Mr. Hains.

He continued, "The average Heavy REE value is 145 ppm, or 13.93% of the total rare earths. In contrast, the Serra Verde project currently under construction in northern Goais State has total average REE values of 2,138 ppm (0.2138%)[1] but HREE values of only 155 ppm, or 7.26% of total rare earths. Thus, the PCH project has a relatively higher content of HREE in the deposit than Serra Verde."

"The overall assay values of samples obtained to date are considered comparable to other ionic clay type rare earth deposits in Brazil such as Serra Verde and Araxa," stated Stephen Burega, President of Appia.

"Such deposits generally have relatively low rare earth values compared to hard rock deposits but typically present more easily processed material with good recoveries and can thus be highly cost competitive against high-grade, hard rock rare earth projects. The relatively high assay values for Pr, Nd, Tb and Dy, the most valuable magnetic rare earth elements, are positive for development of the project," he concluded.

Next Steps for 2023

The proposed 2023 exploration program will include high resolution topographic surveying across the Eastern claim blocks followed by a reverse circulation (RC) drill program including approximately 300 holes at 100m x 100m spacing totalling 4,500 metres on Target #4. Additional auger drilling will further delineate the extension of the rare earths potential to the West of Target #4. The RC drill program is planned to reach an average depth of 15 meters per hole, and will be sampled at 1/2 meters intervals.

The available data indicates that there is considerable exploration potential throughout this large property. Significant areas in both the western and eastern portions of the property show high relative radiometric values indicative of potential rare earth mineralization but these areas remain untested by drilling. It is reasonable to expect that the overall potential of the project can be increased significantly with further work in these areas.

"Preliminary metallurgical test work has involved mineralogy studies at Actlabs and SGS Mineral Services in Canada and geometallurgical and flotation test work at the Federal University of Goiás ("UFG"). La, Nd and Nb were successfully floated in these tests, with recoveries of La and Nd typically averaging about 50% for the best collector conditions even without any up-front processing", according to Hains. "Importantly, the flotation concentrates averaged 127 ppm Th and 38 ppm U, indicating radioactivity issues associated with mineral processing should be very manageable."

Very preliminary leaching tests undertaken at SGS Mineral Services in Canada indicate the potential to successfully leach rare earths using ammonium sulphate, thus demonstrating the ionic clay nature of the mineralization. The Company advises that substantial additional metallurgical test work will be required as the project advances; however these very preliminary results do indicate that either flotation and/or leaching may be viable recovery schemes. It is likely that a combination of the two recovery processes may be required to maximise the recovery and produce a suitable concentrate as feed for further processing.

Appia's local partner has been active on the PCH project for the past 2 years, and the team has compiled a significant dataset including geophysics and geochemical results as well as auger, drill and trenching samples across 9 delineated targets on the Western limb of the project area. There remains more that 50% of the project area still to be explored and assessed for its potential.

Location

The PCH project is located approximately 30 km from Iporá, a medium size city in the state of Goiás, with a population of approximately 31,500 and well-developed infrastructure. The region around Iporá has significant ongoing mineral exploration and mining activity including active mines operated by Dundee Precious Metals and Yamana Gold. The property is well connected by a series of roads and is mainly used for farming. Local and community relations with mining and exploration companies including Appia's predecessors at PCH are excellent.

Background on the PCH Project

The Cachoeirinha Project (PCH Project) is located within the Tocantins Structural Province in the Brasília Fold Belt, more specifically, the Arenópolis Magmatic Arc. The PCH Project is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. It is classified as an alkaline intrusive rock occurrence with highly anomalous REE and niobium mineralization. This mineralization is related to alkaline lithologies of the Fazenda Buriti Plutonic Complex and the hydrothermal and surface alteration products of this complex by supergene enrichment in a tropical climate. The positive results of the recent geochemical exploration work carried out to date indicates the potential for REEs and Niobium within lateritic ionic adsorption clays.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, Consulting Geologist, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 130.5 million common shares outstanding, 143.5 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn)please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director: (cell) 416-876-3957 or (email) tdrivas@appiareu.com

Stephen Burega, President: (cell) 647-515-3734 or (email) sburega@appiareu.com

Appia Announces Discovery of Newly Identified Jesse Zone

Updates on Prospecting at Its Alces Lake Project in Saskatchewan

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is making significant progress in its helicopter-supported prospecting, mapping, and sampling programs with efforts focused on detailed regional ground exploration in the structural corridor south-southeast (SSE) of its Magnet Ridge Zone at Alces Lake, Saskatchewan.

Appia Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire up to a 70% Interest in Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of March 7, 2023 and May 30, 2023, the Company has signed a Definitive Agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with 3S LTDA ("3S"), Beko Invest Ltd. ("Beko"), Antonio Vitor Junior ("Antonio") and AZ125 Mineracao Ltda (the "Company") to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project (the "Transaction") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil (the "Property").

"Appia has taken a significant step in cementing itself among the upper tier of critical mineral explorers with today's announcement," stated Stephen Burega, President. "Brazil is emerging as a significant source of rare earths contained in ionic clays, and Appia's PCH project will further enhance this potential. The known rare earth element distribution at PCH should lead to favourable economics for processing; is easily on par with other ionic clay projects outside of Asia; and it contains relatively high levels of the magnetic REEs. Early-stage review of the rare element distribution indicates a high potential 'basket price' which is a positive indicator to advance the project. Once additional analysis is completed, a more detailed summary of known results will be shared with the market."

Appia Receives Positive Assays Results - Announces Plans to Proceed with the Acquisition of Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

269 Samples Show Positive Correlation to Vendor's Results

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") has received a partial set of results from their 15 hole due diligence drilling program completed in April 2023 that confirm the continuity of grade between this representative sample and the Vendor's assay results on The Cachoeirinha Project (the "PCH Project") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil. (Click here for the Press Release).

West High Yield Resources Provides an Update on Permit Application for Its Record Ridge Magnesium Project

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its application for a mining permit for its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine ("RRIMM" or the "Project") magnesium deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia.

First Provincial Mining Development Review Committee Meeting introduced the technical review process

Aclara Provides New EIA Update for The Penco Module

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) announces that it has received notice from the Environmental Service Assessment ("SEA") in Chile of its decision to terminate the review of the Company's application for an environmental impact assessment of the Penco Module ("Project"), which was submitted by the Company on April 28, 2023 ("New EIA

The termination resulted from a request submitted by the National Forest Corporation (CONAF) to SEA to terminate the New EIA application process based on the findings of CONAF that there are six (6) undisclosed citronella mucronate, popularly known as "naranjillo" trees, located in the area of the Project. Naranjillo trees are considered "vulnerable species". Specifically, the New EIA did not include information relating to the naranjillo trees in question of which five (5) were found near the location of an existing access road that would require modification, and another was found within a local "native forest", in the area of the Project. Given the presence of such vulnerable species within the native forest, the forest would be considered a "preservation forest", restricting such trees from being cut down and thus requiring a change to the contemplated disposal area of the project. CONAF, which is a Chilean State-owned organization that is overseen and funded through the Ministry of Agriculture of Chile, contributes to the administration and development of the country's forestry sector.

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports May 2023 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for May 2023.

May 2023 Operating Statistics

Aclara Announces Change in Board of Directors

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) announces that Ignacio Bustamante Romero, who served as a nominee of Hochschild Mining plc on the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), has resigned as a director of the Company effective June 16, 2023, following the recent announcement of him stepping down as CEO of Hochschild Mining in late August 2023

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Bustamante for his past service and contributions to the Company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

Aclara Produces First Sample of Hight Purity Heavy Rare Earths Concentrate From Its Pilot Plant in Chile

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that it has started the continuous operation of its newly constructed pilot plant for the Penco Module near Concepcion, Chile. The Company produced the first sample of high purity Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREE) concentrate after a successful commissioning period where all the equipment was tested with clays from the Penco Module

Aclara Resources Inc., Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Press release picture
First high purity HREE sample from Aclara's pilot plant

Barry Murphy (Aclara's Chief Operating Officer) commented:

Appia Announces Commencement of Its 2023 Exploration and Drilling Programs at Its Alces Lake Project in Saskatchewan

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") announces the initial mobilization of its field crew at its 100%-owned Alces Lake Rare Earth Elements (REES) Property, Northern Saskatchewan.

"The 2023 work season will be highly focussed on determining high priority drill targets along the mineralized structural corridor leading SSE from the Magnet Ridge for upwards of +20 kms," stated Stephen Burega, President of Appia. "Targets will be chosen based on their radiometric signature, and followed-up by extensive ground-truthing with spectrometers and a handheld XRF unit to ensure our drill campaign tracks the continuity of mineralization controlled by this important structural corridor. It is hoped that new surface zones will contain high-grade REE mineralization as well as near surface bulk tonnage variable-grade mineralization will be discovered with the potential to increase total volume/tonnage on the property."

