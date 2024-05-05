- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Firebird Metals Limited (‘FRB’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of FRB, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 8 May 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Firebird Metals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Firebird Metals
Overview
Firebird Metals (ASX:FRB) is an Australian mining company that’s well-positioned to develop a new manganese mining operation in Western Australia with a strategy to become a global battery cathode producer supporting a rapidly expanding electric vehicle market.
Batteries currently represent the largest non-alloy market for manganese, accounting for roughly 3 percent of global annual manganese consumption. The metal has a long history of being used as a cathode material in batteries, both in its natural form and in the form of electrolytic manganese dioxide. That includes modern lithium-ion batteries, the supply and manufacturing chain for which could potentially grow by over 30 percent annually from now through 2030.
Manganese-rich batteries are increasingly being held up as an alternative to standard lithium-ion batteries, leading to an expected exponential demand for the mineral. Tesla alone has already committed to producing manganese-based batteries for two thirds of its supply, owing to the metal's relative abundance and lower cost compared to nickel and cobalt.
Lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) represents one of the most prominent phosphate battery configurations. In recent years, however, the business case for using manganese as a cathode material for lithium-ion batteries, known as lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP), has become stronger. LMFP not only improves the battery’s energy density, but also increases capacity by up to 20 percent. LMFP batteries also perform better in low-temperature environments.
As LFP rapidly nears its theoretical energy density capacity, the rise of LMFP batteries as a replacement is all but inevitable as the world continues its slow march towards electrification and sustainable energy. Consequently, this means that demand for battery-grade manganese is set to explode in the coming years. And Firebird Metals is more than ready to step in and provide some much-needed supply.
Firebird maintains ownership over a massive manganese resource in Western Australia's Pilbara region in the form of its flagship Oakover project. Characterised by near-surface mineralisation, Oakover houses an estimated 176.65 million tons (Mt) of manganese across several different targets. Because of Oakover's favourable geology, Firebird can potentially leverage Oakover to supply not just the battery market but also multiple other industries, such as steel, all through a low-cost, simple mining operation.
The end result? Significant returns for investors — a projection only further emphasised by the impressive results returned by a recent concentrate scoping study on the project. Firebird maintains several other projects in Australia as well, including the Oakover-like Hill 616 and the exploration-focused Wadanya.
Firebird's long-term strategy reaches far beyond Australia's borders, however. From mining to downstream processing, the company's vision is to become a global cathode producer. For that, Firebird is looking to China, which to date accounts for roughly 90 percent of global manganese sulphate demand.
In early September 2023, the company announced its plans to establish a processing plant in China, noting to investors that an in-house scoping study was already well underway. According to Firebird's managing director Peter Allen, the construction of this plant represents the next phase of major growth for Firebird. As with the rest of Firebird's operations, this new plant will be constructed with the company's ESG methodology front of mind, ensuring transparency and accountability in addition to human welfare, support for local communities and environmental sustainability.
This plan, should it proceed apace, has the potential to make an enormous impact on global manganese supply — all while positioning Firebird as a cost-competitive player in the manganese sulphate market and a promising investment opportunity.
Company Highlights
- An Australian junior exploration company, Firebird Resources is well-positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for manganese as the rapidly expanding electric vehicle market and global electrification continue to ramp up.
- Firebird maintains ownership of a massive manganese resource in Australia with significant growth potential.
- A recent concentrate scoping study confirmed the potential and profitability of the company's flagship project, Oakover, situated in Western Australia's Pilbara region.
- Firebird's long-term goal involves leveraging its manganese resource to position itself as a leading global producer of manganese sulphate for the battery industry.
- The company is currently embarking on a scoping study with plans to build a manganese sulphate plant in China. This will allow it to gain a foothold in the Chinese market, which currently accounts for 90 percent of global manganese sulphate demand.
- This study represents the next phase of major growth for Firebird, and is a significant part of the company's overall strategy to establish itself as a near-term producer of battery-grade high-purity manganese sulphate.
Key Projects
Oakover
Situated 85 kilometres East of Newman in Western Australia's East Pilbara Manganese Province, Firebird's flagship Oakover project is characterised by favourable near-surface and shallow-dipping mineralisation. The project's favourable geology provides Firebird with multiple processing options, with the company currently targeting production of manganese concentrate and high-purity manganese sulphate. Oakover has, over the course of its history, been subject to extensive modern and historic exploration.
The most recent exploration program, completed by Firebird, resulted in a mineral resource estimate of 176.65 Mt at 9.9 percent manganese, including 105.8Mt at 10.1 percent manganese in the indicated resource category.
Project Highlights:
- Confirmed Potential: Firebird recently achieved a major milestone at Oakover with the completion of a concentrate scoping study which confirmed the project's outstanding long-term potential as a manganese hub. Highlights of the study include:
- Potential 18-year mine life.
- 1.2 Mt per annum with low strip ratio (0.45:1) and mining costs.
- Upfront capital investment of A$124 million with low capex optionality.
- A$741.3 million NPV and IRR of 73.1 percent.
- Indicated material accounts for 99.2 percent of material processed.
- 80 percent uplift in indicated resource at Oakover to 105.8 Mt.
- Metallurgical Results: Firebird has undertaken extensive metallurgical and hydrometallurgical testwork at Oakover, with results providing the company with a high level of confidence in its growth and profit potential. Notable highlights are as follows:
- Achievable 30 to 32 percent manganese concentrate saleable product
- Achievable battery-grade manganese sulphate
- Current Plans: Firebird's concentrate scoping study assessed two production scenarios, each utilising simple processing, crush, screen, scrub and DMS beneficiation. It has chosen to pursue full production from startup with ~4 Mtpa processing and ~1.2 Mtpa of 30 to 32 percent manganese concentrate.
Hill 616
Located 35 kilometres south of the Oakover project, Hill 616 shares highly similar geological characteristics to Firebird's flagship, with shallow, gently dipping geology. Covering approximately 15.7 square kilometres within the Peak Hill Mineral Field, Hill 616 has to date undergone extensive historical drilling, with 116 holes for 4,900 metres over a 2.2-kilometre strike.
This drilling has resulted in an inferred mineral resource of 57.5 Mt at 12.2 percent manganese.
Wandanya
Wandanya is a recently established exploration-focused project situated 50 kilometres southwest of the world-class Woodie Woodie Manganese Mine. Its close proximity to Port Hedland affords it considerable direct shipping ore potential. Rock chip results indicate that Wandanya's deposits are also exceptionally high grade, returning results up to 64.9 percent and 55.2 percent manganese.
Management Team
Evan Cranston — Chairperson
Evan Cranston is an experienced mining executive with a background in corporate and mining law. He is the principal of corporate advisory and administration firm Konkera Corporate and has extensive experience in the areas of equity capital markets, corporate finance, structuring, asset acquisition, corporate governance and external stakeholder relations.
Cranston holds both a Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Australia. He is currently the non-executive chairman of African Gold (ASX:A1G) and Benz Mining (TSXV:BZ, ASX:BNZ).
Peter Allen — Managing Director
Peter Allen is a mining executive with more than 20 years of experience in marketing of manganese, lithium and a range of other commodities. He was previously the managing director of marketing for Consolidated Minerals Limited, which operates Woodie Woodie mine in WA and the Nsuta Manganese mine in Ghana.
Allen assisted manganese-focused explorer Element 25 (ASX:E25) and Gulf Manganese Corporation (ASX:GMC) with PFS and product marketing. More recently, he was the marketing manager for AVZ Minerals (ASX:AVZ), a company focussed on the Manono lithium project.
Wei Li — Executive Director & CFO
Wei Li is a chartered accountant with extensive professional experience across several key sectors which include the resource industry, international trade, capital markets, project management of IPOs and spin-outs, and financial accounting. His experience includes being employed by and acting as director and CFO of several companies, predominantly in the resource sector. Prior to these roles, he managed a private base metal exploration company in the NT of Australia and assisted in commissioning an AU$150-million electrolytic manganese dioxide plant in Hunan China.
Li is currently a non-executive director of Macro Metals.
Ashley Pattison — Non-executive Director
Ashley Pattison brings over 20 years of experience in the resources sector across corporate finance and operational roles. Qualified as chartered accountant, he has extensive experience in operations, finance, strategy and corporate finance. Pattison has been the managing director of a number of listed and private mining companies over the past 10 years and also CEO of a listed mining service company.
Pattinson is currently the executive chairman of PC Gold and a non-executive director of Industrial Minerals (ASX:IND) and Macro Metals.
Brett Grosvenor — Non-executive Director
Brett Grosvenor is an experienced mining executive with over 25 years of experience in the mining and power industries. He holds a dual tertiary qualification in engineering and a master’s in business.
Multiple Thick Scandium Zones at Murga
Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that a recent 100-hole air core drilling program has successfully defined thick zones of strong scandium anomalism from surface, across multiple locations at the Murga Scandium Prospect which is located on Rimfire’s Fifield Project 70kms NW of Parkes NSW (Figure 1).
Highlights
- Thick zones of strong scandium anomalism defined from surface across multiple locations throughout 20km² Murga Intrusive Complex (true widths);
- 22m @ 232ppm Sc from surface incl 12m @ 305ppm Sc,
- 22m @ 156ppm Sc from 2m incl 4m @ 220ppm Sc,
- 28m @ 148ppm Sc from 5m incl 6m @ 291ppm Sc,
- 13m @ 188ppm Sc from 3m incl 4m @ 248ppm Sc,
- 18m @ 174ppm Sc from 1m incl 3m @ 226ppm Sc
- Drill Intercepts remain open in all directions with further air core and diamond drilling planned to determine the lateral extents of the scandium at each location
- Scandium occurs within a flat-lying weathered saprolite horizon developed on top of ultramafic (pyroxenite) intrusive rocks
Rimfire’s primary objective is to build a globally significant scandium resource inventory at our Fifield and Avondale Projects. The Murga intersections announced today in conjunction with the upcoming Melrose resource are the first components in satisfying that objective.
Rimfire offers unique ASX exposure to scandium and we feel that the shallow mineralisation which occurs over a large footprint gives rise to the potential for Murga to host a large-scale scandium resource”.
Drilling details
100 Air core holes (FI2472 to FI2571 - 2,664 metres: Table 1) were drilled to determine the significance of a Rimfire 2023 reconnaissance air core drilling program which successfully intersected strongly anomalous scandium in multiple drillholes at Murga (See Rimfire ASX Announcement dated 3 October 2023).
At Murga, scandium occurs within a flat – lying weathered saprolite (clay) horizon overlying magnetic ultramafic (pyroxenite) intrusive rocks of the Ordovician-age Murga Intrusive Complex, which have been demonstrated from previous drilling at both Murga and the adjacent Melrose Prospect to be intimately associated with scandium mineralisation (See Rimfire ASX Announcement dated 6 December 2023).
The most recent air core holes were drilled on 100 x 100 metre centres at Murga North and on 400 x 400 metre centres over the remainder of the Murga Intrusive Complex. In total the drilling was carried out over an area of approximately 20km² with locations shown in Figures 4 and 5.
The drilling has successfully defined an initial 4 areas - Murga North, Murga Northwest, Murga East and Murga South within the Murga Intrusive Complex for immediate drill follow up Figures 2 - 6).
All are characterised by thick vertical widths of strong scandium anomalism (+100ppm) with little of no associated nickel and / or cobalt anomalism which is in contrast to other scandium prospects in the area.
Significantly all the areas remain open and further drilling is required to determine the lateral extents of the scandium at each location.
Also, several magnetic features within the Murga Intrusive Complex that were not assessed by this phase of air core drilling have (based on the latest drilling results) been subsequently identified as new scandium targets for drill testing. These targets are additional to the 4 areas detailed below and include a +1 kilometre – long, WNW trending linear magnetic feature immediately west of the Murga East scandium area (Figure 2).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Investor Presentation Fiery Creek Georgetown
FIERY CREEK COPPER PROSPECT
- Georgetown Project Queensland
- Fiery Creek Copper Prospect
- 29 square kilometre Yataga Granitoid Intrusive Complex
- Identified as potential massive scale constrained copper porphyry system
- Targeting millions of tonnes of contained copper in “pencil porphyry style” Cadia type system
- 1,000 mines, prospects, mineral occurrences in Georgetown District
- 3 exploration permits covering 850km2
- Significant historical gold production, very little systematic modern exploration
- Gold, lithium, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tantalum, niobium, uranium, fluorine and molybdenite
- 8 potential scale prospects gold, copper, silver lead identified to date
- 23% copper, 14 ounces silver (460 g/t)* from rock samples in quartz breccia hosted veins at Fiery Creek
- Hosted within the massive Yataga Granitoid Complex
- 1600m x 750m outcropping copper veining up to 2m wide
- Interpreted shallow constrained, scale porphyry copper system
- Veining has extensive secondary copper mineralisation at surface
- Multi element assays point to possibility of a significant copper polymetallic system
- Pathfinder element anomalism widespread
- 2 geochemistry surveys completed by EMU
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
EIS Grant for Minnie Springs Copper Porphyry Drilling
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise the grant of a co-funded EIS drilling grant of up to $110,000 for the Minnie Springs Cu-Mo project in the Gascoyne Region. Augustus thanks the State Government and DEMIRS for supporting exploration in Western Australia with these grants.
- Augustus Minerals has been granted a co-funded drilling grant of up to $110,000 for 2 x 700m deep diamond drill holes under the WA Government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) for the Minnie Springs prospect.
- The deeper diamond drill program is designed to test and to provide a 550m deep, 1km wide geological/geochemical/structural cross-section through the large 3km long by 1km wide copper moly porphyry system, linking the Mo mineralised leucogranite to the extensive Cu in soil anomaly to the northeast.
- Previous RC drilling at Minnie Springs intersected mineralisation, geology and alteration halo consistent with the zoning of a large porphyry copper / moly system.
Andrew Ford, GM Exploration
“The Company is pleased to receive an EIS grant to complete deeper drilling at the Minnie Springs Copper Molybdenum Project. The resultant data will enable mapping of the lithology and alteration to a depth of 550m and potentially intersect, or provide vectors to, higher grade Mo-Cu mineralisation using a Mo-Cu porphyry geological model”.
Minnie Springs
Minnie Springs hosts porphyry related copper molybdenum mineralisation previously drilled and defined by Catalyst Metals. A molybdenum Exploration target has been defined for the historicdrillingareacomprisedofbetween12-84Mtasoutlinedbelow (Table 1 and Figure 1, 2.)1.
Table 1. Exploration target size estimate for Minnie Springs Molybdenum depositNote: Based on ~300 ppm cut-off at 100% recovery.
The potential quantity and grade of the exploration target is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resources, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
The planned diamond drilling will complement the recently completed 3,200m RC drilling program that infilled around hole MSRC012 (18m @ 0.37% Cu and 9.7 g/t Ag from 94m downhole, and 16m @ 0.38% Cu and 19.4g/t Ag from 121m downhole2) and tested the northern half of the 2km long copper-in soil anomaly. Assays from this program are expected to become available over the next month.
The limited exploration in the region, highlighted by 95% of the Ti-Tree project having no previous exploration, demonstrates the prospectivity of this underexplored mineral province.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activity Report 31 March 2024
EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 31 March 2024.
Figure 1. Fiery Creek Copper Prospect/Yataga Granodiorite summarizing rock (brown diamonds) and termite mound sample results (black crosses)
Continuing with its primary exploration focus on the Georgetown project in the latter half of 2023, EMU received assay results during the quarter from its second, in field reconnaissance work. The geochemical sampling programme covered the Fiery Creek high grade copper vein swarm and the Snake Creek prospects with significant element results returned from the Fiery Creek Copper (elevated Cu-Au-Ag-Bi-In-Pb-Sb-Te) and Snake Creek (elevated Pb-Ag-Au-Sb).
Whilst the survey was cut short due to inclement weather, EMU was encouraged by the significant success reflected in the assays results. The results from mineralogical studies confirmed EMU’s interpretation of an indicative, scale Copper-Porphyry system at the Fiery Creek prospect and was a highlight of the survey with new information building on the scale and potential of the prospect1.
Assay results returned included:
- Fiery Creek rock assay results up to 23.5% Cu, 0.27ppm Au, 460ppm Ag, 1.9% Bi, 89ppm In, 2.7% Pb, 667ppm Sb, 1470ppm Zn2.
- evidence of strong potential for the presence of critical and strategic minerals (Cu, Bi, In), with precious and base metals.
- evidence of alteration mineralogy, mineralisation geochemistry and areal extent of the Fiery Creek quartz-Cu-Bi vein swarm strongly suggesting a previously unrecognised subjacent porphyry Cu-Mo system.
- Yataga Granitoid Complex termite mound and coincident rock chip sampling returned several anomalous polymetallic zones for follow up.
- Snake Creek Prospect assays returned 0.20ppm Au, 390ppm Ag, 22.4% Pb, 464ppm Sb1.
Significant results were returned from the Fiery Creek Copper prospect with elevated Cu-Au- Ag-Bi-In-Pb-Sb-Te and from the Snake Creek prospect with elevated Pb-Ag-Au-Sb.
The elevated pathfinder element results and a macro-petrology assessment3 of rock samples completed by Mr Nigel Maund, Consulting Economic Geologist, from the previously unexplored Fiery Creek Prospect, point to the discovery of a porphyry copper system.
The sampling program assessed a number of high-priority prospects within the Georgetown Project tenements utilising termite mound and outcrop rock chip geochemistry. A total of 46 rock chip and 489 termite mound samples were collected across eight prospects.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 31 March 2024
Redstone Resources Limited (ASX: RDS) (Redstone or the Company) is pleased to provide its quarterly report for the period ending 31 March 2024 (the Quarter).
HIGHLIGHTS
WEST MUSGRAVE COPPER PROJECT (100% RDS) – WEST MUSGRAVE, WESTERN AUSTRALIA
- Redstone currently planning work programs to advance its copper exploration strategy at its 100% owned West Musgrave Project in WA
- Foundation set for growth ‐ existing copper resource base at West Musgrave:
- Tollu copper vein deposit with a resource of 3.8 million tonnes at 1% Cu, containing 38,000 tonnes of copper (ASX announcement of 15 June 2016).
- Significant drilling intersections of high‐grade Cu mineralisation at the Chatsworth and Forio Prospects within Tollu (dating back to 2017) are yet to be included in the existing JORC 2012 resource estimate.
- Significant and consistent high‐grade copper results at depth and to the surface at Tollu:
- Most recent drilling at Chatsworth intersected 11m at 1.2% Cu from only 29m downhole (TLC205), extending the previously intersected high‐grade copper lens a further 20m towards the surface.
- Together with prior drilling, TLC205 also confirmed the targeted high‐grade Cu lens at Chatsworth has the following encouraging characteristics:
- Up to 26m thick (downhole) and has a consistent Cu grade over 1% Cu;
- Extends over 140m vertical from TLC205 to its deepest intersection to date in TLC188;
- A consistent high average grade of over 1% in numerous holes; and
- Remains open at depth
- Historical Cu intersections at Chatsworth include mineralisation that continues from the surface to the maximum vein intersection depth at over 424m (downhole), where grades of 3.73% Cu over 10m, including 5m at 5.3% Cu from 427m (downhole), still continue and are not closed out
- Drilling at the Forio Prospect, which included the highest grade intersection ever recorded at Tollu, being 1m at 18.5% Cu from 18m downhole (TLC203) within an intersection of 8m at 4.1% Cu from 13m downhole, extend Forio’s high grade Cu mineralisation zone at Forio to a 60m strike length (north and south) of continuous high grade copper.
- The high grade Forio Cu Zone extends all the way to the surface with lenses of Cu mineralisation up to 34m thick (downhole) with average grades always over 1% Cu (34m at 1.04% Cu from 15m downhole in TLC181)
- Nearby to major BHP deposit: Tollu copper deposit is located 40km east of BHP’s world‐class Nebo‐ Babel Ni‐Cu‐Co‐PGE deposit ‐ estimated to have a resource of 390 million tonnes grading 0.33% copper and 0.30% nickel, for 1.2 million tonnes of contained nickel metal and 1.3 million tonnes of contained copper metal
- Redstone has been successfully awarded a $220,000 drilling grant from the DMIRS under the Round 29 Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) – grant will co‐fund a single deep drill hole of approximately 1,000m at the Chatsworth Prospect at Tollu
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Redstone Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Metals Australia Quarterly Activities Report - to 31 March 2024
Metals Australia Limited (ASX: MLS) (“Metals Australia”, the “Company” or “MLS”) is pleased to report its activities for the quarter ended 31 March 2024 (“Quarter”):
Highlights
- Highly experienced Mining Executive, Paul Ferguson commenced employment with the Company, as Chief Executive Officer on January 22nd, 20241. Paul’s commencement has enabled the Company to significantly advance planning and preparation for the exploration, metallurgical test work programs and design studies required to move its flagship Lac Rainy high-grade graphite project towards development. Contract awards for key programs and studies are imminent and will be announced during May.
- The Company completed a $3.5M AUD2(before costs) capital raise to support funding of its planned exploration programs in Quebec, Canada. The raise was completed at a 40% premium to the prevailing stock price and utilised the Canadian Federal Governments exploration tax incentive program (Flow Through Shares). This program is provided by the Canadian Government to help stimulate mineral exploration investment by providing increased tax incentives to investors who support companies exploring for critical minerals. The Company has subsequently noted announcements in the April 16th Canadian Federal Govt budget of changes likely to negatively impact these investor incentives from June 25th. Having completed the capital raise, the Company has ensured it has sufficient funding to achieve its exploration and development objectives.
- Company representatives, including its CEO, hosted an investor booth at PDAC3(Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada) Mining convention in Toronto March 3rd to 6th. The convention was hugely successful with significant contacts and connections established, who have expressed their interest in our project. Connections made include government representatives, fund managers, investors and a wide range of technical services and engineering companies covering all aspects of the study programs required to advance the companies projects. This helped raise the profile of our Company’s flagship Lac Rainy project, along with our other Quebec based projects. Follow up meetings with the government and supportive, Quebec based, exploration and project investment funds has further enhanced our profile in Canada.
- The Company held strategic planning workshops in Australia and Canada to review the extensive portfolio of high-quality exploration tenements held by the group. Strategic plans and priorities were developed for each project and plans are advancing to progress further exploration and metallurgical test programs. The Company is also investigating additional exploration or project opportunities where they add scale or accelerated pathways to development. The balance of the financial year will see further announcements, outlining plans.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Metals Australia, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Firebird Metals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.