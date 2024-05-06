Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Tartana Minerals Limited

First Copper Sulphate Shipment Completed

Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX: TAT) (the Company), is pleased to announce that it has completed the first shipment of Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate (Copper Sulphate) from Tartana’s newly recommissioned Copper Sulphate plant.

Highlights:

  • First Copper Sulphate shipment completed from Tartana to offtake partner Kanins
  • Payment received and start of ongoing cashflow for Tartana
  • Further shipments are targeted to commence on a more regular basis as production ramps up
  • Copper drilling announced last week is ongoing, with target completion next week with aim to provide bulk samples for mineralogical testwork
Tartana Minerals Managing Director, Stephen Bartrop, commented:

“Our first shipment of Copper Sulphate with our 100% offtake partner, Kanins International, is a significant step towards recommencing commercial steady-state production and reflects a coalescence of over two years of work in recommissioning this plant. We now look towards moving into a more regular rhythm of shipments being completed.

“Recent Copper price improvements directly increase the profitability of this project as Copper Sulphate is priced by reference to its Copper weight plus a premium.”

Above: First shipment preparing to leave the Tartana Mine Site on Friday, 3 May 2024

As agreed with the Company’s 100% offtake partner, Kanins International, the Company has been paid for the product immediately upon the product leaving mine site. Cash receipts from Kanins will be reflected in the Company’s quarterly cash flow reporting on and from this Q4 FY24.

Drilling Ongoing

Last week, Tartana announced that it would commence a diamond drill hole for metallurgical sampling, targeting PQ sizing. Tartana is pleased to advise that drilling commenced successfully last week and is expected to be completed next week.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Tartana Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

TAT:AU
Flynn Gold

$2.5 Million Rights Issue Closes with Significant Excess Demand

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the renounceable rights issue announced on 4 April 2024 has closed on 30 April 2024 with significant excess demand, raising the full amount of $2,462,114 (before costs).

Brightstar Resources

+30,000m Drilling Program to Commence Across Brightstar’s Enlarged 1.45Moz Au Portfolio

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to advise that a large reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling (DD) program will commence immediately across the broader 1.45Moz Brightstar & Linden Gold (subject of an off-market takeover offer)4 portfolio, targeting gold mineralisation within known pit shells and underground designs outlined within Brightstar’s Scoping Studies.

Two people in suits shaking hands while a woman smiles in the background.

Pan American Makes US$295 Million Deal to Sell La Arena Mine

Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS,NASDAQ:PAAS) has announced the sale of its 100 percent interest in La Arena, including the La Arena gold mine and the La Arena II project in Peru, to Singapore’s Jinteng Mining.

Jinteng is a subsidiary of Zijin Mining Group (OTC Pink:ZIJMF,SHA:601899).

Zijin will pay US$245 million cash upfront and grant Pan American a life-of-mine gold net smelter return royalty of 1.5 percent for the La Arena II project upon the deal closing. Additionally, upon the commencement of commercial production from the La Arena II project, an additional contingent payment of US$50 million in cash will be made.

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW)

Brunswick Exploration


Gold letters spelling FED in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and the US flag.

Gold, Silver See Gains as Fed Continues to Maintain Rates

The United States Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday (May 1) that it would hold its benchmark rate at 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent following its two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

In his press conference following the meeting, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell largely echoed statements from previous sessions, suggesting the committee would continue to hold rates until it had more confidence that the inflation rate was on a sustainable path to the 2 percent target set by the central bank.

This was in line with analyst expectations prior to the meeting based on recent data from various government agencies.

Franco-Nevada Reports Q1 2024 Results

Gold Prices Fuel Margin Expansion

(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×