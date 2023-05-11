Uranium Energy Corp to Present at the IAEA's 2023 International Symposium on Uranium Raw Material for the Nuclear Fuel Cycle

Lithium Producers Livent and Allkem Ink US$10.6 Billion Mega Merger Deal

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC, the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to announce the Company's President & CEO, Amir Adnani will be delivering a virtual presentation: " Uranium Energy Corp is Enabling the Green Energy Transition " in the closing session of the International Atomic Energy Agency ("IAEA") International Symposium on Uranium Raw Material for the Nuclear Fuel Cycle ( URAM-2023 ), being held May 8-12 th in Vienna, Austria .

In their recent 2022 Climate Change and Nuclear Power Report, the latest IAEA high case projection for 2050 "sees a 120% increase in nuclear electricity production capacity from current levels". Climate change mitigation and energy supply security are key drivers for decisions to start, continue and expand the use of nuclear power.

Amir Adnani , President & CEO stated: " We are honoured to be invited to share the Company's achievements in the areas of sustainability and our vision as the leading Western supplier of secure, 100% unhedged, low cost, environmentally friendly, low carbon intensity uranium for the nuclear industry."

The presentation will be made available on the company's website at www.UraniumEnergy.com on May 13, 2023 .

About the International Atomic Energy Agency

The International Atomic Energy Agency ("IAEA") is the world's central intergovernmental forum for scientific and technical co-operation in the nuclear field. It works for the safe, secure and peaceful uses of nuclear science and technology, contributing to international peace and security and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. www.iaea.org

About Uranium Energy Corp

Uranium Energy Corp is the fastest growing supplier of the fuel for the green energy transition to a low carbon future. UEC is the largest, diversified North American focused uranium company, advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") mining uranium projects in the United States and high-grade conventional projects in Canada . The Company has two production-ready ISR hub and spoke platforms in South Texas and Wyoming . These two production platforms are anchored by fully operational central processing plants and served by seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all their major permits in place. Additionally, the Company has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of U.S. warehoused U 3 O 8 ; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a pipeline of resource stage uranium projects. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans, "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the actual results of exploration activities, variations in the underlying assumptions associated with the estimation or realization of mineral resources, the availability of capital to fund programs and the resulting dilution caused by the raising of capital through the sale of shares, accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, those associated with the environment, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this news release can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Uranium Energy Corp Files S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary for its World-Class Roughrider Project in Saskatchewan, Canada

Uranium Energy Corp Files S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary for its World-Class Roughrider Project in Saskatchewan, Canada

  • Total Roughrider Project resources are 27.8 million lbs. U 3 O 8 in 389,000 tonnes grading 3.25% U 3 O 8 in the Indicated category and 36.0 million lbs. U 3 O 8 in 359,000 tonnes grading 4.55% U 3 O 8 in the Inferred category (Table 1).
  • Following the acquisition of the Roughrider Project in 2012, Rio Tinto completed additional delineation and geotechnical drilling during 2012 through 2016, further delineating the Far East Zone and increasing the confidence level of the resources. This new TRS resource is based on 665 diamond drillholes completed to date by Hathor Exploration Limited ("Hathor") and Rio Tinto for a total of approximately 228,180 meters of drilling on the Project.
  • For consistency in approach and to leverage existing technical knowledge of the Project, UEC has completed this TRS resource report with the team at SRK Consulting, building on their excellent technical knowledge and experience with the Project. Most of the gain in indicated resources comes from the Far East Zone that was not previously disclosed by Hathor.
  • The next steps for the Project by UEC will be to commission an Initial Assessment economic study and complete further delineation drilling to upgrade the current inferred resources to indicated.
  • The Project has access to all-weather roads and power infrastructure. There is an airport accessible to the public at Points North Landing 6 km from the deposit area.
  • UEC's attributed resources now total 226.2 million pounds U 3 O 8 in the Measured and Indicated Categories and 102.7 million pounds U 3 O 8 in the Inferred category across all its projects (1) , cementing UEC's status as one of the largest diversified North American focused uranium companies.

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC), the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to announce that it has filed a Technical Report Summary ("TRS") on EDGAR disclosing updated mineral resources for the Company's 100% owned Roughrider Project (the "Project" or "Roughrider").

Amir Adnani , CEO and President stated: "Our vision is to develop UEC as the leading Western supplier of secure,100% unhedged uranium, combining a platform of U.S. and Canadian assets. The new Roughrider resource is an exciting catalyst for UEC in Eastern Athabasca and anchors our Canadian high-grade conventional pipeline. From here, we're gearing-up to 1) complete an Initial Assessment economic study at Roughrider and 2) conduct additional drilling to enhance and grow this latest resource. Our future development plans will substantially benefit from the tier one ESG, geotechnical and permitting work completed by Rio Tinto to advance the Roughrider Project towards production."

Uranium Energy Corp Announces Re-Election of Executive Vice President - Scott Melbye as President of the Uranium Producers of America

Uranium Energy Corp Announces Re-Election of Executive Vice President - Scott Melbye as President of the Uranium Producers of America

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) ("UEC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Scott Melbye UEC's Executive Vice President, has been re-elected to serve another term as President of the Uranium Producers of America ("UPA").

Amir Adnani , President and CEO stated: "We congratulate Scott on his re-election to the position of President of the UPA. His re-election marks his third term as President and is a tribute to his long-standing reputation of excellence and leadership in the uranium industry. UEC's industry leadership is a result of our team's dedication to high-performance standards associated with the nuclear fuel industry. Their excellence and decades of experience serves the Company well and provides a solid foundation for our future growth and success."

Uranium Energy Corp Appoints Trecia Canty to the Board of Directors

Uranium Energy Corp Appoints Trecia Canty to the Board of Directors

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to announce the appointment of Trecia Canty to the Company's Board of Directors.

Uranium Energy Corp Increases Total Resources in Arizona with the Filing of a S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary for its Workman Creek Project in Arizona

Uranium Energy Corp Increases Total Resources in Arizona with the Filing of a S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary for its Workman Creek Project in Arizona

Combined with its Anderson Project, UEC now controls more than 32 million pounds of measured and indicated resources and about 4.5 million pounds of Inferred resources in Arizona

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC, the " Company " or " UEC ") is pleased to announce that it has filed a Technical Report Summary ("TRS") on EDGAR disclosing mineral resources for the Company's Workman Creek Project in Arizona (the "Project").

Uranium Energy Corp Announces Inaugural Sustainability Report

Uranium Energy Corp Announces Inaugural Sustainability Report

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the " Company " or " UEC ") is pleased to announce the completion of its inaugural Sustainability Report (the "Report"). The Report, which includes the Company's achievements for Fiscal 2022 and plans for Fiscal 2023, is available on the Company website at https:www.uraniumenergy.comsustainability and has been filed with the SEC through EDGAR on Form 8-K.

"UEC Powering the Clean Energy Future" www.uraniumenergy.com/sustainability (CNW Group/Uranium Energy Corp)

Amir Adnani , CEO and President stated: "This inaugural Sustainability Report demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the environment, our people, the communities we work in and our high corporate governance standards. Our Environmental, Social and Governance program, launched in 2021, formalizes and builds upon the strong environmental, health and safety record the Company prides itself on. 2022 was a remarkable growth year for UEC as we invested over half billion dollars by making three highly accretive acquisitions, including Uranium One Americas, Inc., UEX Corporation and Rio Tinto's world-class Roughrider Project."

Mr. Adnani continued: "We are particularly pleased with the progress made on measuring our scope 1 and 2 emissions in Texas and achieving carbon neutral status at our Hobson Central Processing Plant. Additionally, our Wyoming reclamation program made great progress that is now in the final regulatory stages of returning 68 acres of in situ-recovery wellfield property to its landowner. Reclamation is an important part of the uranium project lifecycle, ensuring the restoration of affected nature and biodiversity at our project sites."

Mr. Adnani concluded: "Sustainability, accountability, and good stewardship have been central to the way we do business since the Company's founding 18 years ago and will be a foundational value system to support our future ambitions. UEC is powering the clean energy future as a leading supplier of low-cost, environmentally-friendly uranium for the nuclear industry from proven, politically stable resource jurisdictions."

Uranium Energy Corp is the fastest growing supplier of the fuel for the green energy transition to a low carbon future. UEC is the largest, diversified North American focused uranium company, advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium projects in the United States and high-grade conventional projects in Canada . The Company has two production-ready ISR hub and spoke platforms located in South Texas and Wyoming . These two production platforms are anchored by fully operational central processing plants and served by seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all their major permits in place. Additionally, the Company has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of North American warehoused U3O8; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a Western Hemisphere pipeline of resource stage uranium projects. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans, "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the actual results of exploration activities, variations in the underlying assumptions associated with the estimation or realization of mineral resources, the availability of capital to fund programs and the resulting dilution caused by the raising of capital through the sale of shares, accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, those associated with the environment, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this news release can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Brunswick Exploration Launches Canada-Wide Prospecting Programs and Stakes Additional Ground

Brunswick Exploration Launches Canada-Wide Prospecting Programs and Stakes Additional Ground

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has started prospecting campaigns in Ontario and Saskatchewan with helicopter-supported prospecting in Manitoba and Quebec to begin in early June. Additionally, BRW has staked additional claims in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan targeting newly identified, untested S-type pegmatites.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "We are very excited to start one of the largest grassroot lithium exploration initiatives in North America. Over the last 18 months, we have diligently built our hard-rock portfolio focused on both poorly explored lithium-bearing pegmatites and untested, prospective pegmatite targets in favorable jurisdictions. We have now secured over 650 S-type pegmatites across all of Canada that have never been tested for lithium, in addition to nearly a dozen spodumene-bearing pegmatites.

Largo Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Update to 2023 Operational and Sales Outlook

Largo Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Update to 2023 Operational and Sales Outlook

All dollar amounts expressed are in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q1 2023 and Other Highlights

Power Nickel Inc. to Present at the Metals and Mining Hybrid Investor Conference May 11th

Power Nickel Inc. to Present at the Metals and Mining Hybrid Investor Conference May 11th

Power Nickel Inc. ( OTCQB: PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN ), based in Toronto, focused on high-potential nickel, copper, gold, and other battery metal prospects today announced that Terry Lynch, CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 11 th 2023.

DATE : May 11 th
TIME: 3:00 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/433RPaN
Available for 1x1 meetings: May 11 th , 12 th , 15 th and 16 th

Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Set to Begin Exploration Program at Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project in Saskatchewan

Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSX-V: KIP) ("Kiplin" or the "Company") is delighted to announce the upcoming launch of its summer geophysical program at the Cluff Lake Road (CLR) uranium project situated in northwestern Saskatchewan, scheduled for June 2023. The Company's geological team is set to receive the necessary permit by the end of May and aims to mobilize on-site by June.

The CLR property lies in a region with strong prospects for uranium deposits. Kiplin's summer program will include at least 8 line-kilometres of Induced Polarization (IP) resistivity geophysical surveying, running approximately in an east-west orientation. The program's objective is to generate fresh targets for subsequent drilling and to better delineate the uranium mineralization at the CLR project .

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces San Domingo Update

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces San Domingo Update

Soil Sampling Indicates 9km Mineralised Trend at San Domingo and Further Positive Assays

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), ("Bradda Head", "Bradda", "BHL" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, is pleased to announce soil sampling results confirming a 9km mineralised trend along with further significant drill hole intercepts of high grade lithium bearing minerals on multiple targets. These results were from the Company's third and final set of assay results from its maiden diamond core drilling programme at Bradda's 23km2 San Domingo pegmatite district in Arizona. This is a continuation of the first extensive drilling campaign undertaken at San Domingo since the 1950's and is the maiden programme under BHL

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Stripping at Castle East to Follow up on Silver and Gold Intercepts

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Stripping at Castle East to Follow up on Silver and Gold Intercepts

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that the Company has begun work at Castle East with a new, first stage stripping plan to follow up on shallow gold and silver mineralization.

"Stripping and trenching have historically been very important in the Cobalt Mining camp. We are getting back to the basics to see what is under the overburden at Castle East, to follow up on distinct, shallow gold and silver intercepts in the planned stripping zone. We are motivated to see if there is a surface expression. We are also excited to follow up on the previously identified gold zone on the property," commented Matthew Halliday P.Geo., President and COO.

