Uranium Energy Corp Announces Re-Election of Executive Vice President - Scott Melbye as President of the Uranium Producers of America

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) ("UEC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Scott Melbye UEC's Executive Vice President, has been re-elected to serve another term as President of the Uranium Producers of America ("UPA").

Amir Adnani , President and CEO stated: "We congratulate Scott on his re-election to the position of President of the UPA. His re-election marks his third term as President and is a tribute to his long-standing reputation of excellence and leadership in the uranium industry. UEC's industry leadership is a result of our team's dedication to high-performance standards associated with the nuclear fuel industry. Their excellence and decades of experience serves the Company well and provides a solid foundation for our future growth and success."

Scott Melbye , Executive Vice President stated: "I am honored to serve again as UPA President during this exciting time in our industry where so much bipartisan support exists for clean, carbon-free nuclear energy. The key focus of our organization is to continue emphasizing the importance of a revitalized U.S. uranium industry, especially in light of world events with Russia in Ukraine , and Chinese threats to Taiwan .  Absent a robust domestic production industry, America's critical and strategic mineral requirements, including uranium, are increasingly vulnerable to supply disruptions."

Mr. Melbye continued: "About 20% of U.S. electricity is produced by nuclear energy, yet we are importing almost 60% of our uranium requirements from former Soviet Union countries, including Russia , Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan . The UPA members are all taking major steps through their American operations, investments, and workforces to help reduce that dangerous reliance with the highest standards of health, safety and environmental stewardship."

The UPA was founded in 1985 to promote a sustainable and strong domestic uranium and conversion industry while being environmentally sensitive to surrounding communities where they operate and reside. The UPA supports policies that will ensure United States energy independence and national security with domestic uranium serving as a prominent and stable component of those goals. The UPA is committed to working with Congress and the Administration to develop long-term energy solutions that will provide a sustainable and stable domestic supply of uranium.

Uranium Energy Corp is the fastest growing supplier of the fuel for green energy transition to a low carbon future. UEC is the largest, diversified North American focused uranium company, advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") mining uranium projects in the United States and high-grade conventional projects in Canada. The Company has two production-ready ISR hub and spoke platforms in South Texas and Wyoming, anchored by fully licensed and operational central processing plants. UEC also has seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all their major permits in place. Additionally, the Company has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of U.S. warehoused U3O8; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a pipeline of resource stage uranium projects. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.

Stock Exchange Information:
NYSE American: UEC
Frankfurt Stock Exchange Symbol: U6Z
WKN: AØJDRR
ISN: US916896103

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans, "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the actual results of exploration activities, variations in the underlying assumptions associated with the estimation or realization of mineral resources, the availability of capital to fund programs and the resulting dilution caused by the raising of capital through the sale of shares, accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, those associated with the environment, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this news release can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Uranium Energy Corp Appoints Trecia Canty to the Board of Directors

Uranium Energy Corp Appoints Trecia Canty to the Board of Directors

NYSE American: UEC

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to announce the appointment of Trecia Canty to the Company's Board of Directors.

Uranium Energy Corp Increases Total Resources in Arizona with the Filing of a S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary for its Workman Creek Project in Arizona

Uranium Energy Corp Increases Total Resources in Arizona with the Filing of a S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary for its Workman Creek Project in Arizona

Combined with its Anderson Project, UEC now controls more than 32 million pounds of measured and indicated resources and about 4.5 million pounds of Inferred resources in Arizona

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC, the " Company " or " UEC ") is pleased to announce that it has filed a Technical Report Summary ("TRS") on EDGAR disclosing mineral resources for the Company's Workman Creek Project in Arizona (the "Project").

Uranium Energy Corp Announces Inaugural Sustainability Report

Uranium Energy Corp Announces Inaugural Sustainability Report

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the " Company " or " UEC ") is pleased to announce the completion of its inaugural Sustainability Report (the "Report"). The Report, which includes the Company's achievements for Fiscal 2022 and plans for Fiscal 2023, is available on the Company website at https:www.uraniumenergy.comsustainability and has been filed with the SEC through EDGAR on Form 8-K.

"UEC Powering the Clean Energy Future" www.uraniumenergy.com/sustainability (CNW Group/Uranium Energy Corp)

Amir Adnani , CEO and President stated: "This inaugural Sustainability Report demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the environment, our people, the communities we work in and our high corporate governance standards. Our Environmental, Social and Governance program, launched in 2021, formalizes and builds upon the strong environmental, health and safety record the Company prides itself on. 2022 was a remarkable growth year for UEC as we invested over half billion dollars by making three highly accretive acquisitions, including Uranium One Americas, Inc., UEX Corporation and Rio Tinto's world-class Roughrider Project."

Mr. Adnani continued: "We are particularly pleased with the progress made on measuring our scope 1 and 2 emissions in Texas and achieving carbon neutral status at our Hobson Central Processing Plant. Additionally, our Wyoming reclamation program made great progress that is now in the final regulatory stages of returning 68 acres of in situ-recovery wellfield property to its landowner. Reclamation is an important part of the uranium project lifecycle, ensuring the restoration of affected nature and biodiversity at our project sites."

Mr. Adnani concluded: "Sustainability, accountability, and good stewardship have been central to the way we do business since the Company's founding 18 years ago and will be a foundational value system to support our future ambitions. UEC is powering the clean energy future as a leading supplier of low-cost, environmentally-friendly uranium for the nuclear industry from proven, politically stable resource jurisdictions."

Uranium Energy Corp is the fastest growing supplier of the fuel for the green energy transition to a low carbon future. UEC is the largest, diversified North American focused uranium company, advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium projects in the United States and high-grade conventional projects in Canada . The Company has two production-ready ISR hub and spoke platforms located in South Texas and Wyoming . These two production platforms are anchored by fully operational central processing plants and served by seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all their major permits in place. Additionally, the Company has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of North American warehoused U3O8; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a Western Hemisphere pipeline of resource stage uranium projects. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.

Stock Exchange Information:
NYSE American: UEC
Frankfurt Stock Exchange Symbol: U6Z
WKN: AØJDRR
ISN: US916896103

Safe Harbor Statement

Uranium Energy Corp Files Fiscal 2023 Q2 Quarterly Report

Uranium Energy Corp Files Fiscal 2023 Q2 Quarterly Report

NYSE American: UEC

 Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to report, in accordance with NYSE American requirements, the filing of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended January 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This Form 10-Q filing, which includes the Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements, related notes thereto and management's discussion and analysis, is available for viewing on the SEC's website at http:www.sec.govedgar.shtml or on the Company's website at www.uraniumenergy.com .

Uranium Energy Corp Intersects 15.94% eU3O8 over 7.0 m, and extends the Sakura Zone at the Christie Lake Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin, Canada

Uranium Energy Corp Intersects 15.94% eU3O8 over 7.0 m, and extends the Sakura Zone at the Christie Lake Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin, Canada

NYSE American: UEC

  • Expanding High-Grade Footprint: UEC intersects additional high-grade uranium mineralization with CB-183-1, at the Christie Lake Project ("the Project"). This intersection expands the footprint of the high-grade mineralization at the Sakura Zone, that was first reported in October last year.
  • Premier Location: Christie Lake is nine km northeast of McArthur River, the world's largest high-grade uranium mine, and along the same geological trend (see Figures 1 & 2). The Sakura Zone, discovered in August 2022 , is along the Yalowega mineralized corridor (see Figure 3).
  • Infrastructure Advantage: The Project straddles the Eastern Athabasca High Grade Uranium Corridor, representing a 19,576 acre land package in close proximity to the existing infrastructure of the uranium operations of McArthur River and Cigar Lake.
  • Synergies with Roughrider Project: Christie Lake is one of the key projects in UEC's Eastern Athabasca Hub strategy and has excellent synergy potential with the Roughrider and Horseshoe-Raven Projects.
  • Ongoing Exploration: These intercepts represent the continuation of the 3-month winter campaign. More holes are anticipated to be reported over the winter, leading to an update of the Christie Lake resource in 2023.

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the " Company " or " UEC ") is pleased to announce uranium mineralization in drill hole CB-183-1 that grades 7.90% eU 3 O 8 over 14.3 metres, including a subinterval that grades 26.16% eU 3 O 8 over 3.8 metres (Table 1). This result expands the footprint of high-grade uranium mineralization at the Sakura Zone at the Christie Lake Project to the northeast approximately 14 metres from CB-178-1.

TinOne Resources: Advances Australian Tin Projects and Discovers New Lithium Occurrences, CEO Clips Video

TinOne Resources: Advances Australian Tin Projects and Discovers New Lithium Occurrences, CEO Clips Video

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF the Vancouver-based company with tin, tintungsten and lithium projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia, has reported a successful season of drilling at their flagship project, Great Pyramid, with all assays confirming expansion on the historical resource. In addition, the company announced a new discovery of lithium at the Aberfoyle project, which has significant potential for future growth.

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF)

https://tinone.ca/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

Nevada Sunrise Receives Additional Lithium Analyses - GEM23-04 Mineralization Improves to 1,412 ppm Lithium in Sediments over 1,440 Feet and up to 490 mg/L Lithium in Groundwater at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Receives Additional Lithium Analyses - GEM23-04 Mineralization Improves to 1,412 ppm Lithium in Sediments over 1,440 Feet and up to 490 mg/L Lithium in Groundwater at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received final geochemical analyses for lithium mineralization in sediment and groundwater samples collected from borehole GEM23-04, drilled at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . Drilling of borehole GEM23-04 was completed to a depth of 1,950 feet (594.51 metres), which represents the deepest hole drilled to date at Gemini.

Highlights of GEM23-04
  • Borehole GEM23-04 intersected 1,412.38 parts per million ("ppm") lithium-in-sediment over 1,440 feet (439.02 metres) from 510 feet (155.49 metres) to 1,950 feet (594.51 metres), including 3,556.82 ppm lithium over 110 feet (33.54 metres) and 4,329.60 ppm lithium over 30 feet (9.15 metres) (see Table 1 below);
  • Water sample analyses showed additional concentrations of lithium in groundwater flows, notably a 20 foot (6.1 metre) interval grading 490 milligrams/litre ("mg/L") lithium (see Table 2 below);

Table 1.  Final Results of Lithium-in-Sediment Samples for Borehole GEM23-04

Kiplin Metals Reviews F3 Uranium Conductors Contiguous to its Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces San Domingo Pegmatite District Drilling Results

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces San Domingo Pegmatite District Drilling Results

San Domingo Pegmatite District Drilling Results Continue to Demonstrate High Grade Intersections of Mineralised Lithium Pegmatites in Arizona

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head", "Bradda", "BHL" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, is pleased to announce further significant intercepts of high grade lithium bearing minerals at multiple locations from the second set of assay results from its maiden diamond core drilling programme at the Company's 23km2 San Domingo pegmatite district in Arizona. This is a continuation of the first extensive drilling campaign undertaken at San Domingo since the 1950's and is the maiden programme under BHL. Lithium bearing minerals (spodumene and some lepidolite) have been identified in c.60% of the total holes completed and importantly the programme has only tested just over 1% of the 23km2 that Bradda holds in Arizona

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Strathmore Plus Uranium Engages Gold Standard Media Amended

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Strathmore Plus Uranium Engages Gold Standard Media Amended

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTC Pink: SUUFF) ("Strathmore Plus" or "the Company") has engaged Gold Standard Media LLC and it's affiliates (Future Money Trends LLC, Wealth Research Group LLC & Portfolio Wealth Global LLC) to provide certain marketing services to the Company (the "Marketing Agreement"). The services include online marketing and advertising through Google Ads, social media, and emails. The Marketing Agreement has a four-month term, which commences on the later of March 24, 2023, and the approval of the TSXV, and an upfront payment of US$400,000 is payable to Gold Standard upon the approval of the TSXV.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Engages Gold Standard Media

Strathmore Plus Uranium Engages Gold Standard Media

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTC Pink: SUUFF) ("Strathmore Plus" or "the Company") has engaged Gold Standard Media LLC and its affiliates (Future Money Trends LLC, Wealth Research Group LLC & Portfolio Wealth Global LLC) to provide certain marketing services to the Company (the "Marketing Agreement"). The services include online marketing and advertising through Google Ads, social media, and emails. The Marketing Agreement has a four-month term, which commences on the later of March 24, 2023, and the approval of the TSXV, and an upfront payment of US$400,000 is payable to Gold Standard upon the approval of the TSXV.

