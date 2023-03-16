Platinex Inc. Closes Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, South Timmins Joint Venture and $2.7M Equity Financing

Uranium Energy Corp Increases Total Resources in Arizona with the Filing of a S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary for its Workman Creek Project in Arizona

Combined with its Anderson Project, UEC now controls more than 32 million pounds of measured and indicated resources and about 4.5 million pounds of Inferred resources in Arizona

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC, the " Company " or " UEC ") is pleased to announce that it has filed a Technical Report Summary ("TRS") on EDGAR disclosing mineral resources for the Company's Workman Creek Project in Arizona (the "Project").

Background:

  • As a U.S. domestic and domiciled company, UEC is now reporting all mineral resources in accordance with Item 1302 of Regulation S-K ("S-K 1300");
  • S-K 1300 was adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to modernize mineral property disclosure requirements for mining registrants and to align U.S. disclosure requirements more closely for mineral properties with current industry and global regulatory standards;
  • The mineral resource estimates set forth in this TRS have not previously been reported under the S-K 1300 format; and
  • Total disclosed Inferred resources for the Workman Creek Project is stated at 4,459,000 lbs. eU 3 O 8 with 1,981,000 tons grading 0.113% eU 3 O 8 . Drill data from 446 drill holes was used in the current mineral resource estimate.

Amir Adnani , President and CEO stated: "We are pleased with this update of the Company's former NI-43 101 resources into fully compliant S-K 1300 resources for our Workman Creek Project.  America's uranium resources are becoming increasingly important for utility and government buyers looking for reliable supplies from stable U.S. jurisdictions.  Combined with our Anderson Project, UEC now controls more than 32 million pounds of measured and indicated resources and about 4.5 million pounds of Inferred resources in Arizona , a mining friendly state and home to the Palo Verde Nuclear Plant, the largest power producer in the U.S.  The Workman Creek and Anderson Projects provide UEC's project pipeline with additional supply assurance for the longer-term requirements of utilities and the Federal government needs for U.S. unobligated uranium supply."

The TRS was prepared under S-K 1300 and was filed on March 14, 2023 with the SEC through EDGAR on Form 8-K and is also available on SEDAR as a "Material Document" filed on March 14 , 2023.  The TRS was prepared on behalf of the Company by Douglas L. Beahm, P.E., P.G., Principal Engineer, and Carl Warren, P.E., P.G., Project Engineer, of BRS Engineering, and by Clyde L. Yancey , P.G., consulting geologist.

About the Workman Creek Project

The Workman Creek Project is located in Gila County , central Arizona , approximately 70 miles northeast of Phoenix and about 31 miles northwest of Globe , an historic mining center.  The Project is located within the Tonto National Forest on either side of Workman Creek, approximately 3,000 ft east of State highway #288.  The Project is located within portions of townships 5N, 6N and 7N; range 14E, Gila-Salt River Meridian.

The Workman Creek Project consists of three claim blocks, the main contiguous claim block along Workman Creek and two non-contiguous claim blocks ( Pendleton and Oak Creek), totaling 198 unpatented mining claims comprising approximately 3,871 acres.

The Project and the surrounding area of the Sierra Ancha region are underlain by igneous and sedimentary rocks of Precambrian age. The sedimentary rocks are nearly flat-lying except for minor undulations near regional-scale monoclines. The Dripping Spring Quartzite is the host rock for uranium mineralization throughout the Sierra Ancha Region.

Uranium mineralization in the Dripping Spring Quartzite consists of low-grade disseminations and concentrations in fine-grained strata and along bedding planes and higher-grade layers and veinlets.  The area was previously partially mined. The Sierra Ancha region is host to 18 historic uranium mines which were in operation between 1953 and 1960.  During that period, over 122,000 pounds of U3O8 concentrate was produced with an average grade of 0.20% U3O8.

Within the Project area, drill data from 446 drillholes was used in the current mineral resource estimate, including hole location and ore grade data.  The Company has not completed any drilling on the Project.

Mineral Resources

The mineral resource estimation described in the TRS utilizes geological interpretation methodologies, which have been employed by the authors for similar projects.  The primary method utilized in estimating the uranium mineral resources is the Grade x Thickness ("GT") contour method.  Although the Dripping Spring Quartzite is a metamorphosed sedimentary body, its tabular mineralization style bounded macroscopically by stratigraphy makes it amenable to the GT contouring method.  The resource estimate was generated using drillhole sample results and the interpretation of a geologic model that relates and constrains the spatial distribution of eU 3 O 8 Mineral resources were estimated separately for each resource zone.  First, the total contained mineralized material was estimated.  Then, reasonable prospects for economic extraction were applied as described in the TRS.  The results of the estimation of inferred mineral resources for the Project are reported in the following table.

Workman Creek Project Inferred Mineral Resources

Mineral Resource Estimates

(0.3% Sum GT Cutoff)

Tons (millions)

Average Sum
Thickness (ft)

Average Grade
(%e U3O8)

Pounds e U3O8
(millions)

North Resource Zone

Inferred Mineral Resource

1.079

10.9

0.091

1.954

South Resource Zone

Inferred Mineral Resource

.902

8.9

0.139

2.505

ALL ZONES GRAND TOTALS

Inferred Mineral Resource

1.981

9.9

0.113

4.459


Notes :

1. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

2. Economic factors have been applied to the estimates in consideration of reasonable prospects for economic extraction.

3. Totals may not sum due to rounding.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed by each of Douglas L. Beahm, P.E., P.G., Principal Engineer, of BRS Engineering, and Clyde L. Yancey , P.G., consulting geologist, being Qualified Persons under Item 1302 of Regulation S-K.

About Uranium Energy Corp

Uranium Energy Corp is the fastest growing supplier of the fuel for green energy transition to a low carbon future. UEC is the largest, diversified North American focused uranium company, advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly In-Situ Recovery (ISR) mining uranium projects in the United States and high-grade conventional projects in Canada. The Company has two production-ready ISR hub and spoke platforms in South Texas and Wyoming, anchored by fully licensed and operational central processing plants. UEC also has seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all their major permits in place. Additionally, the Company has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of U.S. warehoused U3O8; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a pipeline of resource stage uranium projects. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.

Stock Exchange Information:
NYSE American: UEC
Frankfurt Stock Exchange Symbol: U6Z
WKN: AØJDRR
ISN: US916896103

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans, "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the actual results of exploration activities, variations in the underlying assumptions associated with the estimation or realization of mineral resources, the availability of capital to fund programs and the resulting dilution caused by the raising of capital through the sale of shares, accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, those associated with the environment, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this news release can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Uranium Energy Corp Announces Inaugural Sustainability Report

Uranium Energy Corp Announces Inaugural Sustainability Report

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the " Company " or " UEC ") is pleased to announce the completion of its inaugural Sustainability Report (the "Report"). The Report, which includes the Company's achievements for Fiscal 2022 and plans for Fiscal 2023, is available on the Company website at https:www.uraniumenergy.comsustainability and has been filed with the SEC through EDGAR on Form 8-K.

"UEC Powering the Clean Energy Future" www.uraniumenergy.com/sustainability (CNW Group/Uranium Energy Corp)

Amir Adnani , CEO and President stated: "This inaugural Sustainability Report demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the environment, our people, the communities we work in and our high corporate governance standards. Our Environmental, Social and Governance program, launched in 2021, formalizes and builds upon the strong environmental, health and safety record the Company prides itself on. 2022 was a remarkable growth year for UEC as we invested over half billion dollars by making three highly accretive acquisitions, including Uranium One Americas, Inc., UEX Corporation and Rio Tinto's world-class Roughrider Project."

Mr. Adnani continued: "We are particularly pleased with the progress made on measuring our scope 1 and 2 emissions in Texas and achieving carbon neutral status at our Hobson Central Processing Plant. Additionally, our Wyoming reclamation program made great progress that is now in the final regulatory stages of returning 68 acres of in situ-recovery wellfield property to its landowner. Reclamation is an important part of the uranium project lifecycle, ensuring the restoration of affected nature and biodiversity at our project sites."

Mr. Adnani concluded: "Sustainability, accountability, and good stewardship have been central to the way we do business since the Company's founding 18 years ago and will be a foundational value system to support our future ambitions. UEC is powering the clean energy future as a leading supplier of low-cost, environmentally-friendly uranium for the nuclear industry from proven, politically stable resource jurisdictions."

Uranium Energy Corp is the fastest growing supplier of the fuel for the green energy transition to a low carbon future. UEC is the largest, diversified North American focused uranium company, advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium projects in the United States and high-grade conventional projects in Canada . The Company has two production-ready ISR hub and spoke platforms located in South Texas and Wyoming . These two production platforms are anchored by fully operational central processing plants and served by seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all their major permits in place. Additionally, the Company has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of North American warehoused U3O8; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a Western Hemisphere pipeline of resource stage uranium projects. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.

Stock Exchange Information:
NYSE American: UEC
Frankfurt Stock Exchange Symbol: U6Z
WKN: AØJDRR
ISN: US916896103

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans, "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the actual results of exploration activities, variations in the underlying assumptions associated with the estimation or realization of mineral resources, the availability of capital to fund programs and the resulting dilution caused by the raising of capital through the sale of shares, accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, those associated with the environment, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this news release can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Uranium Energy Corp Files Fiscal 2023 Q2 Quarterly Report

Uranium Energy Corp Files Fiscal 2023 Q2 Quarterly Report

NYSE American: UEC

 Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to report, in accordance with NYSE American requirements, the filing of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended January 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This Form 10-Q filing, which includes the Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements, related notes thereto and management's discussion and analysis, is available for viewing on the SEC's website at http:www.sec.govedgar.shtml or on the Company's website at www.uraniumenergy.com .

Uranium Energy Corp Intersects 15.94% eU3O8 over 7.0 m, and extends the Sakura Zone at the Christie Lake Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin, Canada

Uranium Energy Corp Intersects 15.94% eU3O8 over 7.0 m, and extends the Sakura Zone at the Christie Lake Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin, Canada

NYSE American: UEC

  • Expanding High-Grade Footprint: UEC intersects additional high-grade uranium mineralization with CB-183-1, at the Christie Lake Project ("the Project"). This intersection expands the footprint of the high-grade mineralization at the Sakura Zone, that was first reported in October last year.
  • Premier Location: Christie Lake is nine km northeast of McArthur River, the world's largest high-grade uranium mine, and along the same geological trend (see Figures 1 & 2). The Sakura Zone, discovered in August 2022 , is along the Yalowega mineralized corridor (see Figure 3).
  • Infrastructure Advantage: The Project straddles the Eastern Athabasca High Grade Uranium Corridor, representing a 19,576 acre land package in close proximity to the existing infrastructure of the uranium operations of McArthur River and Cigar Lake.
  • Synergies with Roughrider Project: Christie Lake is one of the key projects in UEC's Eastern Athabasca Hub strategy and has excellent synergy potential with the Roughrider and Horseshoe-Raven Projects.
  • Ongoing Exploration: These intercepts represent the continuation of the 3-month winter campaign. More holes are anticipated to be reported over the winter, leading to an update of the Christie Lake resource in 2023.

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the " Company " or " UEC ") is pleased to announce uranium mineralization in drill hole CB-183-1 that grades 7.90% eU 3 O 8 over 14.3 metres, including a subinterval that grades 26.16% eU 3 O 8 over 3.8 metres (Table 1). This result expands the footprint of high-grade uranium mineralization at the Sakura Zone at the Christie Lake Project to the northeast approximately 14 metres from CB-178-1.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Sonic Drilling Underway at the Basin Project

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Sonic Drilling Underway at the Basin Project

Sonic Drilling Underway at the 17km2 Lithium Basin Project in Arizona to Delineate Further Compliant Resources

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, is pleased to announce that the Company has mobilised a sonic drilling rig to commence its 2023 drilling programme at the Basin Project, in Arizona, with the intention of further adding to its existing NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resource of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) tonnes

Noram Lithium Announces Results From 2023 Annual General Meeting

Noram Lithium Announces Results From 2023 Annual General Meeting

noram lithium corp. ("noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces that all motions put forward for approval at its 2023 Annual General Meeting held March 14th in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "AGM") were passed

2023 Annual General Meeting Results

ACME Lithium Extends Potential Lithium Zone Successfully Reaching Total Depth of DH-1A to 1940 Feet at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Extends Potential Lithium Zone Successfully Reaching Total Depth of DH-1A to 1940 Feet at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that DH-1A has successfully reached a total depth of 1940 feet or 591 meters as part of a Phase 2 drill program at ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project.

Prospective basin sediments have been encountered deep in DH-1A and delineated with high probability to exhibit characteristics of the Lower Gravel Unit (LGU) in Clayton Valley.

Marvel Drills Three Holes, Expands Drill Program to 1,400 Meters at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Drills Three Holes, Expands Drill Program to 1,400 Meters at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the inaugural diamond drilling program at the DD and Highway Zone within the KLR-Walker Uranium Project ("the Property") in the Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). The drill program was originally planned for 1,000m and has since been expanded to 1,400m. To date, 3 drill holes have been completed for a total of 684m

Marvel Discovery Corp., Monday, March 13, 2023, Press release picture
Figure 1. Highway North, Walker and KLR claim groups along the Key Lake Fault with prominent VTEM conductor trends.

Holes KLR23-01 and KLR23-02 targeted a previous 2015 backpack drill hole that intersected 1.96% U over 29cm at the Highway Zone. Hole KLR23-01 recorded a peak of 12,000 cps over a 4 m interval of anomalous gamma-ray readings (Figure 2). Drill hole KLR23-03 was drilled at the DD Zone 1.5 km north of the Highway Zone targeting historic drill holes DD-03, DD-16, and DD-21 where in 2015 a backpack drill hole intersected 1.57% U over 4 cm. The DD Zone was first explored and outlined via surface trenching in 1970.

Canada Silver Cobalt Reassessing Its Shillington Copper Property with Historical Drill Core Copper Grades up to 18.28 % Cu over 0.30m and as Wide as 0.50% Cu over 12.50m

Canada Silver Cobalt Reassessing Its Shillington Copper Property with Historical Drill Core Copper Grades up to 18.28 % Cu over 0.30m and as Wide as 0.50% Cu over 12.50m

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") has decided to re-assess the value of it's fully owned Shillington Copper Property north of Castle East, near Gowganda Ontario. The Shillington Copper Property has the potential to become a valuable Copper exploration asset given the current market demand.

The Company had previously acquired the 2190-hectare Shillington Copper Property in 2020 to expand the land package and exploration potential north of Castle East given the geology and controlling structures nearby. The Company completed a ground-truthing and prospecting program in 2021 over a 2 square kilometre area and identified strong mineralization from grab and outcrop samples. The Company will plan a future exploration program to define the extent of this potential high-grade copper mineralised area.

office professionals

EY Expert: Energy Transition Bringing New Faces to Mining, but Challenges Remain

Discussions around the energy transition are bringing a new crop of investors into mining.

As the biggest event in the resource space returned in full force, an expert from EY told the Investing News Network (INN) he's encouraged by the changing face of the mining investment storyline.

On the sidelines of year's instalment of the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention, known as PDAC, the mining sector expert also shared his thoughts on current challenges in the market.

