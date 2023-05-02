Forward Water Technologies Announces Completion of Technology License with FUJIFILM Corporation

Battery MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Uranium Energy Corp Files S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary for its World-Class Roughrider Project in Saskatchewan, Canada

  • Total Roughrider Project resources are 27.8 million lbs. U 3 O 8 in 389,000 tonnes grading 3.25% U 3 O 8 in the Indicated category and 36.0 million lbs. U 3 O 8 in 359,000 tonnes grading 4.55% U 3 O 8 in the Inferred category (Table 1).
  • Following the acquisition of the Roughrider Project in 2012, Rio Tinto completed additional delineation and geotechnical drilling during 2012 through 2016, further delineating the Far East Zone and increasing the confidence level of the resources. This new TRS resource is based on 665 diamond drillholes completed to date by Hathor Exploration Limited ("Hathor") and Rio Tinto for a total of approximately 228,180 meters of drilling on the Project.
  • For consistency in approach and to leverage existing technical knowledge of the Project, UEC has completed this TRS resource report with the team at SRK Consulting, building on their excellent technical knowledge and experience with the Project. Most of the gain in indicated resources comes from the Far East Zone that was not previously disclosed by Hathor.
  • The next steps for the Project by UEC will be to commission an Initial Assessment economic study and complete further delineation drilling to upgrade the current inferred resources to indicated.
  • The Project has access to all-weather roads and power infrastructure. There is an airport accessible to the public at Points North Landing 6 km from the deposit area.
  • UEC's attributed resources now total 226.2 million pounds U 3 O 8 in the Measured and Indicated Categories and 102.7 million pounds U 3 O 8 in the Inferred category across all its projects (1) , cementing UEC's status as one of the largest diversified North American focused uranium companies.

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC), the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to announce that it has filed a Technical Report Summary ("TRS") on EDGAR disclosing updated mineral resources for the Company's 100% owned Roughrider Project (the "Project" or "Roughrider").

Amir Adnani , CEO and President stated: "Our vision is to develop UEC as the leading Western supplier of secure,100% unhedged uranium, combining a platform of U.S. and Canadian assets. The new Roughrider resource is an exciting catalyst for UEC in Eastern Athabasca and anchors our Canadian high-grade conventional pipeline. From here, we're gearing-up to 1) complete an Initial Assessment economic study at Roughrider and 2) conduct additional drilling to enhance and grow this latest resource. Our future development plans will substantially benefit from the tier one ESG, geotechnical and permitting work completed by Rio Tinto to advance the Roughrider Project towards production."

Background:
  • As a U.S. domestic and domiciled company, UEC is now reporting all mineral resources in accordance with Item 1302 of Regulation S-K ("S-K 1300"),
  • S-K 1300 was adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to modernize mineral property disclosure requirements for mining registrants and to align U.S. disclosure requirements more closely for mineral properties with current industry and global regulatory standards; and
  • The mineral resource estimate set forth in this TRS for the Roughrider Project has not previously been reported under the S-K 1300 format.

The TRS was prepared in accordance with S-K 1300 and was filed on May 1, 2023 with the SEC through EDGAR on Form 8-K and is also available on SEDAR as a "Material Document" filed on May 1, 2023 . The TRS was prepared on behalf of the Company by SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd. ("SRK").

About the Roughrider Uranium Project

The Roughrider Project is a conventional uranium project located in the eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, Canada ; one of the world's premier uranium mining jurisdictions. The Project is located approximately 13 km west of Orano's McClean Lake Mill , in close proximity to UEC's existing Athabasca Basin properties. The depth to mineralization at the Project is approximately 200 metres and hosted primarily in the basement rocks below the unconformity.

Resource Disclosure

The mineral resource estimate in the TRS was completed for UEC by SRK. Guy Dishaw , P.Geo, with SRK, is the qualified person ("QP") who authored the TRS in accordance with Item 1302 of S-K 1300. The Roughrider Project mineral resource estimate was determined using a cut-off grade of 0.45% U 3 O 8 for Long Hole Open Stope ("LHOS") mining of basement-hosted ore and 0.52% U 3 O 8 for Cut and Fill ("C&F") mining in the basement and near the unconformity with the sandstone. A total of 389,000 tonnes containing 27.8 million pounds of U 3 O 8 at an average grade of 3.25% U 3 O 8 have been estimated in the Indicated mineral resource category for the Roughrider deposit. A total of 359,000 tonnes containing 36.0 million pounds of U 3 O 8 at an average grade of 4.55% U 3 O 8 have been estimated in the Inferred mineral resource category for the Roughrider deposit.

Table 1 – Roughrider Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate

Mining
Scenario

Deposit

Classification

Tonnage (Kt)

Grade U3O8
(%)

Contained U3O8 Metal

Tonnes

M lbs

C&F

RRW

Indicated

40

3.38

1,345

3.0

Inferred

11

3.64

384

0.8

LHOS

RRW

Indicated

160

4.62

7,368

16.2

Inferred

68

6.06

4,140

9.1

RRE

Indicated

-

-

-

-

Inferred

232

4.41

10,257

22.6

RRFE

Indicated

189

2.07

3,917

8.6

Inferred

48

3.26

1,567

3.5

Combined RRW, RRE, and RRFE

Total

Indicated

389

3.25

12,629

27.8

Inferred

359

4.55

16,349

36.0

Notes:

1)

Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

2)

Mineral resources are reported exclusive of mineral reserves. There are no mineral reserves for the Project.

3)

Mineral resources are reported on a 100% ownership basis.

4)

Mineral resources are reported diluted within the Mine Stope Optimization ("MSO") shapes based on a U 3 O 8 price of US$56/lb of U 3 O 8 and metallurgical recovery of 97%. C&F and LHOS scenario cut-off grades are 0.52% and 0.45% U 3 O 8, respectively. Inferred and Indicated mineral resources as defined in 17 CFR § 229.1300 of S-K 1300.

5)

Mineral resources are reported as of January 1, 2023.

6)

The mineral resources were estimated by SRK, a third-party QP under the definitions set forth in S-K 1300.The tonnage, grade, and contained metal have been rounded to reflect the accuracy of the estimates.

The Mineral Resource model for the Roughrider Project, prepared by SRK, considers 665 diamond drill holes drilled from surface from 2007 to 2016. The Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") presented therein was prepared by the QP, Guy Dishaw , P.Geo., and has an effective date of January 1, 2023 . The QP used the structural framework to guide the development of local mineralized surfaces as the uranium is characterized by discrete high-grade structurally controlled zones of semi-massive to massive uraninite and lower grade, disseminated and fracture filling zones of uraninite within clay altered gneiss. The QP has modelled discrete 'vein' models representing high-grade, structurally controlled zones of U 3 O 8 mineralization based on sharp contacts into high grade zones. A parent block size of 4x4x2 m, sub-blocked to 0.5 x 0.25 x 0.25 m , was chosen for the model and the estimate was performed by Ordinary Kriging. Restriction of high-grade samples was performed by modelling the structural intersections that control the distribution of the high-grade mineralization within the deposit.

The MRE primarily utilized uranium geochemical analyses from the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories ("SRC") in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan . Samples for assay were analysed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy ("ICP-OES") for samples collected by Rio Tinto or SRC accredited fluorimetry for samples collected by Hathor. Non-mineralized samples were analysed by either ICP-OES and/or Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry. Duplicate and independent check analyses were performed on approximately 10% of the mineralized assay database.

Summary capital and operating cost estimates are not included with the TRS since the Company is reporting the results of an initial assessment.

The TRS has been prepared and the technical information in this news release respecting the TRS has been reviewed by Mr. Guy Dishaw of SRK, a QP under Item 1302 of S-K 1300.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Chris Hamel , P.Geo., UEC Vice President Exploration, Canada who is considered to be a QP as defined by S-K 1300.

(1)

The measured, indicated and inferred resources are the combined totals from the TRSs that are available on the Company's website and on EDGAR for each of the following: (a) The Roughrider Uranium Project, Saskatchewan, Canada, effective date April 25, 2023 (as filed today on Form 8-K); (b) Wyoming Assets ISR Hub and Spoke Project, WY, USA, dated March 31, 2022 ( https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1334933/000143774922008227/ex_354591.htm ); (c) Reno Creek Project, Campbell County, WY, effective date December 31, 2021 ( https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1334933/000143774922002755/ex_333172.htm ); (d) Texas Hub and Spoke ISR Project, TX, USA, dated March 9, 2023 ( https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1334933/000143774923009111/ex_495573.htm ); (e) Wyoming ISR Hub and Spoke Project, WY, USA, dated March 9, 2023 ( https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1334933/000143774923009111/ex_495574.htm ); (f) Shea Creek Project, Saskatchewan, effective date October 31, 2022 ( https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1334933/000143774923000881/ex_462410.htm ); ; (g) Horseshoe-Raven Project, Saskatchewan, effective date October 31, 2022 ( https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1334933/000143774923001598/ex_465792.htm ); (h) Anderson Uranium Project Initial Assessment, Yavapai County, Arizona, USA, dated March 9, 2023 ( https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1334933/000143774923009111/ex_495571.htm ); (i) Workman Creek Project, Gila County, Arizona, USA, effective date February 14, 2023 ( https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1334933/000143774923006474/ex_487471.htm ); and (j) Yuty Uranium Project Initial Assessment, Paraguay, SA, dated March 9, 2023 ( https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1334933/000143774923009111/ex_495572.htm )

Figure 1 - UEC Athabasca Projects (CNW Group/Uranium Energy Corp)

Figure 2 - UEC Roughrider and East Athabasca Hub of Projects (CNW Group/Uranium Energy Corp)

Uranium Energy Corp is the fastest growing supplier of the fuel for the green energy transition to a low carbon future. UEC is the largest, diversified North American focused uranium company, advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") mining uranium projects in the United States and high-grade conventional projects in Canada . The Company has two production-ready ISR hub and spoke platforms in South Texas and Wyoming . These two production platforms are anchored by fully operational central processing plants and served by seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all their major permits in place. Additionally, the Company has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of U.S. warehoused U 3 O 8 ; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a pipeline of resource stage uranium projects. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.

Stock Exchange Information:
NYSE American: UEC
Frankfurt Stock Exchange Symbol: U6Z
WKN: AØJDRR
ISN: US916896103

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans, "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the actual results of exploration activities, variations in the underlying assumptions associated with the estimation or realization of mineral resources, the availability of capital to fund programs and the resulting dilution caused by the raising of capital through the sale of shares, accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, those associated with the environment, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this news release can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uranium-energy-corp-files-s-k-1300-technical-report-summary-for-its-world-class-roughrider-project-in-saskatchewan-canada-301812810.html

SOURCE Uranium Energy Corp

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/02/c1104.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Uranium Energy Corp.UEC:USNYSE:UEC:USBattery Metals Investing
UEC:US
The Conversation (0)
Uranium Energy Corp Announces Re-Election of Executive Vice President - Scott Melbye as President of the Uranium Producers of America

Uranium Energy Corp Announces Re-Election of Executive Vice President - Scott Melbye as President of the Uranium Producers of America

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) ("UEC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Scott Melbye UEC's Executive Vice President, has been re-elected to serve another term as President of the Uranium Producers of America ("UPA").

Amir Adnani , President and CEO stated: "We congratulate Scott on his re-election to the position of President of the UPA. His re-election marks his third term as President and is a tribute to his long-standing reputation of excellence and leadership in the uranium industry. UEC's industry leadership is a result of our team's dedication to high-performance standards associated with the nuclear fuel industry. Their excellence and decades of experience serves the Company well and provides a solid foundation for our future growth and success."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Uranium Energy Corp Appoints Trecia Canty to the Board of Directors

Uranium Energy Corp Appoints Trecia Canty to the Board of Directors

NYSE American: UEC

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to announce the appointment of Trecia Canty to the Company's Board of Directors.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Uranium Energy Corp Increases Total Resources in Arizona with the Filing of a S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary for its Workman Creek Project in Arizona

Uranium Energy Corp Increases Total Resources in Arizona with the Filing of a S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary for its Workman Creek Project in Arizona

Combined with its Anderson Project, UEC now controls more than 32 million pounds of measured and indicated resources and about 4.5 million pounds of Inferred resources in Arizona

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC, the " Company " or " UEC ") is pleased to announce that it has filed a Technical Report Summary ("TRS") on EDGAR disclosing mineral resources for the Company's Workman Creek Project in Arizona (the "Project").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Uranium Energy Corp Announces Inaugural Sustainability Report

Uranium Energy Corp Announces Inaugural Sustainability Report

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the " Company " or " UEC ") is pleased to announce the completion of its inaugural Sustainability Report (the "Report"). The Report, which includes the Company's achievements for Fiscal 2022 and plans for Fiscal 2023, is available on the Company website at https:www.uraniumenergy.comsustainability and has been filed with the SEC through EDGAR on Form 8-K.

"UEC Powering the Clean Energy Future" www.uraniumenergy.com/sustainability (CNW Group/Uranium Energy Corp)

Amir Adnani , CEO and President stated: "This inaugural Sustainability Report demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the environment, our people, the communities we work in and our high corporate governance standards. Our Environmental, Social and Governance program, launched in 2021, formalizes and builds upon the strong environmental, health and safety record the Company prides itself on. 2022 was a remarkable growth year for UEC as we invested over half billion dollars by making three highly accretive acquisitions, including Uranium One Americas, Inc., UEX Corporation and Rio Tinto's world-class Roughrider Project."

Mr. Adnani continued: "We are particularly pleased with the progress made on measuring our scope 1 and 2 emissions in Texas and achieving carbon neutral status at our Hobson Central Processing Plant. Additionally, our Wyoming reclamation program made great progress that is now in the final regulatory stages of returning 68 acres of in situ-recovery wellfield property to its landowner. Reclamation is an important part of the uranium project lifecycle, ensuring the restoration of affected nature and biodiversity at our project sites."

Mr. Adnani concluded: "Sustainability, accountability, and good stewardship have been central to the way we do business since the Company's founding 18 years ago and will be a foundational value system to support our future ambitions. UEC is powering the clean energy future as a leading supplier of low-cost, environmentally-friendly uranium for the nuclear industry from proven, politically stable resource jurisdictions."

Uranium Energy Corp is the fastest growing supplier of the fuel for the green energy transition to a low carbon future. UEC is the largest, diversified North American focused uranium company, advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium projects in the United States and high-grade conventional projects in Canada . The Company has two production-ready ISR hub and spoke platforms located in South Texas and Wyoming . These two production platforms are anchored by fully operational central processing plants and served by seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all their major permits in place. Additionally, the Company has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of North American warehoused U3O8; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a Western Hemisphere pipeline of resource stage uranium projects. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.

Stock Exchange Information:
NYSE American: UEC
Frankfurt Stock Exchange Symbol: U6Z
WKN: AØJDRR
ISN: US916896103

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans, "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the actual results of exploration activities, variations in the underlying assumptions associated with the estimation or realization of mineral resources, the availability of capital to fund programs and the resulting dilution caused by the raising of capital through the sale of shares, accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, those associated with the environment, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this news release can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uranium-energy-corp-announces-inaugural-sustainability-report-301770911.html

SOURCE Uranium Energy Corp

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/14/c1082.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Uranium Energy Corp Files Fiscal 2023 Q2 Quarterly Report

Uranium Energy Corp Files Fiscal 2023 Q2 Quarterly Report

NYSE American: UEC

 Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to report, in accordance with NYSE American requirements, the filing of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended January 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This Form 10-Q filing, which includes the Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements, related notes thereto and management's discussion and analysis, is available for viewing on the SEC's website at http:www.sec.govedgar.shtml or on the Company's website at www.uraniumenergy.com .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEVADA SUNRISE SELLS REMAINING INTEREST IN LOVELOCK COBALT MINE AND TREASURE BOX PROPERTIES TO GLOBAL ENERGY METALS CORP.

NEVADA SUNRISE SELLS REMAINING INTEREST IN LOVELOCK COBALT MINE AND TREASURE BOX PROPERTIES TO GLOBAL ENERGY METALS CORP.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that it has signed a binding purchase and sale agreement with Global Energy Metals Corp. ("GEMC", TSXV: GEMC) for GEMC to acquire the Company's remaining 15% interest in the Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box mineral properties (the "Properties") in Nevada (the "Transaction").

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

Upon closing of the Transaction (the "Closing"), consideration for the purchase of the Properties will be paid to Nevada Sunrise in the form of 2,500,000 common shares of GEMC (the "Consideration Shares"). Closing is planned to occur on or before June 30, 2023 , subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and the satisfaction of certain other conditions. In addition to a regulatory 4-month hold period, Nevada Sunrise has agreed to additional voluntary hold periods with respect to the Consideration Shares, which will vest in four tranches over a 12-month period from their date of issuance.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in gold, copper and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest in a joint venture at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV with Copaur Minerals Inc.  Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada , U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin , Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons , MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the results and outcomes of the Company's exploration activities and future exploration plans at its projects; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Three Months ending December 31 , 2022,  which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/02/c6534.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Nears Completion of Pilot Plant at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Nears Completion of Pilot Plant at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company "), a company with two substantial lithium assets in the Salta region of Argentina and over $35 million of cash on hand, is pleased to report that construction of the Company's 120 tonne per annum ("tpa") pilot plant is nearing completion and is expected to commence test production of high-quality lithium carbonate ("Li 2 CO 3 ") in Q2Q3 2023.

The pilot plant has the potential to utilize brine from both the 27,500-hectare Tolillar Salar and the Company's 5,000-hectare asset in nearby Salar del Hombre Muerto.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Completes Successful Drill Program on Its Smokey Lithium Property in Nevada

Victory Completes Successful Drill Program on Its Smokey Lithium Property in Nevada

  • Onsite geological assessment indicates significantly expanded the area and thickness of the targeted claystone sequences of the Esmeralda Formation at Smokey Lithium
  • The drill program included 4 holes, with a combined total of 1966.5 feet of drilling
  • The project area and surrounding lands show strong lithium mineralization with the Esmeralda Formation at surface. When combined with the highly encouraging results from Victory's first round drilling (completed in 2022) the project area is highly prospective

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company's exploration team has completed its 2023 spring drill program, drilling at a total of 1966.5 feet over 4 holes, cores from which have been assembled and sent for assay

Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory President, and CEO noted: "Our team has reviewed the onsite findings and have determined that this drill program moved the project from an early-stage project towards an advanced stage project."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Files Updated 43-101 Technical Report on its Graal Nickel & Copper Project

Canada Silver Cobalt Files Updated 43-101 Technical Report on its Graal Nickel & Copper Project

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that it has filed an updated National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") compliant technical report dated April 6, 2023 on SEDAR for its Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Québec, Canada. The updated report was prepared by Claude Duplessis P.Eng. GoldMinds Geoservices Inc. QP and Hugues Guérin Tremblay P.Geo. Laurentia Exploration Inc. QP. The report updates the NI 43-101 report dated July 4, 2022 prepared by Claude Duplessis P.Eng. GoldMinds Geoservices Inc. QP, Hugues Guérin Tremblay P.Geo. Laurentia Exploration Inc. QP and Alizée Liénard, P. Geo. Laurentia Exploration Inc . The updated NI 43-101 report recommends a work program in an amount of $500,000 on the Graal project, including a diamond drilling program for 2,000 metres

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank Appoints Strategy and M&A Executive Formerly at Shell, Citigroup and McKinsey Ekaterina Zotova as New Director and Announces AGM Results

LithiumBank Appoints Strategy and M&A Executive Formerly at Shell, Citigroup and McKinsey Ekaterina Zotova as New Director and Announces AGM Results

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") a lithium development company focused on lithium-enriched brine projects in Western Canada, announces the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting "), held on April 27, 2023, including the appointment of Katya Zotova to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Ms. Zotova spent 25 years in strategy and corporate finance, private equity and investment banking across Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Ms. Zotova is currently an Advisor on Energy Transition, Infrastructure and Industrials at Antler VC Fund and a non executive director for Harland & Wolff plc. Prior to joining Antler, Ms. Zotova led Investment Banking Coverage for Corporates across Europe, Middle East and Africa for Mizuho International plc, acted as a Senior Advisor on M&A and Private Equity for McKinsey & Co and was a non executive director for Vedanta Resources plc where she chaired the Sustainability Committee. Prior to McKinsey, Ms. Zotova led direct investments at L1 Energy / Pamplona Capital LLP, ran the International Acquisitions and Divestments group for Energy Investment Banking at Citigroup and held a number of strategy and M&A roles at Shell plc. During the course of her career, Ms. Zotova lived and worked in the Netherlands, USA, UK, UAE, South Africa and Russia.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 2nd, 2023

Power Nickel Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 2nd, 2023

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSX-V: PNPN, OTCBB: PNPNF, Frankfurt: IVVI), today announced that Terry Lynch, CEO, will present live at the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 2nd, 2023.

DATE : May 2nd, 2023
TIME: Live 2:00pm to 2:30pm ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/44jNv83
Available for 1x1 meetings: May 2nd, and 4th from 12:00pm-5:00pm ET

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Inomin Announces up to $600,000 Private Placement

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q1 Financial Results With Product and Other Updates

ARway.ai Announces Magic Leap AR Glasses Integration

Avricore Health Corporate Updates on Audited Results for 2022

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Inomin Announces up to $600,000 Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Empress Royalty Provides Investment Portfolio Update

Precious Metals Investing

Snowline Gold Announces Listing on TSX Venture Exchange and Outlines 2023 Rogue Project Field Program

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Announces Completion of Winter Drilling at Carheil

Base Metals Investing

ASCENDANT RESOURCES CONFIRMS SALEABLE GRADE CONCENTRATES ACHIEVED FOR COPPER, LEAD AND ZINC WITH STRONG RECOVERIES AND PRECIOUS METAL CREDITS AT ITS LAGOA SALGADA VMS PROJECT, PORTUGAL

×