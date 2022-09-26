Artificial Intelligence Investing News

World's most successful beauty retailer talks business automation at OpenText World 2022

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) and ULTA Beauty, the largest beauty retailer in the U.S., are set to discuss digitization of the workforce at the world's largest information management conference, OpenText World 2022. As a loyal customer and one of the world's most successful beauty retailers, OpenText is thrilled to have ULTA Beauty take part in an opening Keynote with CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea at this year's conference.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Over the course of the past two and a half years, many businesses have been affected greatly by the immediate need to digitize the workforce and shift priorities as the pandemic evolved. Many Human Resource (HR) departments were forced to reinvent their processes and create consistency among their organization. ULTA Beauty was one of those businesses, and in doing so, chose to employ OpenText Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors to provide standardization of documents, simplify legal and taxation processes, minimize outsourcing, and allow the HR team to focus on issues that matter.

At OpenText World 2022, Mark J. Barrenechea and Mike Savage , Vice President, Total Rewards and Human Resources Information Systems (HRIS) at ULTA Beauty, will take the stage to discuss how technology has helped businesses evolve into the digital era. With the pandemic forcing the hand of many organizations, ULTA Beauty took the steps necessary to ensure its digital transition was fluid, efficient, effective, and most importantly, fit into the overall ULTA Beauty roadmap.

"With Human Resources playing a critical role in helping organizations navigate change, ULTA Beauty chose to employ OpenText to facilitate a seamless transition into digitization and automation of internal processes," said Mike Savage , Vice President, Total Rewards and Human Resources Information Systems (HRIS) at ULTA Beauty. "Leveraging OpenText and its solutions makes it possible for ULTA Beauty to streamline our many internal processes, simplifying, reinforcing and strengthening our overall operations."

"OpenText is a leader in automating and digitizing HR information processes to support the workforce of the future. Working with ULTA Beauty has allowed the company to begin to change the way it connects and engages with its associates," said Mark J. Barrenechea , CEO & CTO at OpenText. "We are thrilled to provide ULTA Beauty with a streamlined HR experience that assists in storage, uploading and access of all HR content and employee records, all while ensuring information is all stored securely in the cloud."

Registration is now open for the three-day interactive event being hosted live from The Venetian Hotel Resort Las Vegas from October 4-6 .

About ULTA Beauty

At Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the Company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty – bringing together all things beauty, all in one place. Today, Ulta Beauty operates more than 1,300 retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. For more information, visit https://www.ulta.com .

Ulta Beauty was recently added to the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency. More information about Ulta Beauty's ESG efforts can be found at https://www.ulta.com/investor .

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com .

OpenText World 2022 set to Deliver the Ultimate Information Management Experience

The world's largest information management conference delivers insights and innovations to gain the information advantage

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced the programming highlights for the world's largest information management conference, OpenText World 2022, being offered in-person and virtually. Registration is now open for the three-day interactive event being hosted live from The Venetian Hotel Resort Las Vegas from October 4–6.

SensOre

Drilling Identifies Igneous Complex With Alteration Styles Associated With Large Copper / Gold Systems

SensOre’s pre-drill interpretation was that it was a pipe-like, multiphase, altered intrusive with associated iron - rich magnetic alteration and metasomatism surrounding the central dense central body. Moonera’s geophysical signature shows characteristics of being one of a carbonatite, IOCG or porphyry type system which gives the target outsized potential if mineralised.

OpenText Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) confirmed today that each of the 11 nominee directors listed in its management proxy circular dated August 4, 2022 were re-elected by shareholders at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out below. Shareholders holding 225,160,163 common shares representing 83.45% of the outstanding common shares were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of OpenText to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of OpenText or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:


Votes For


Votes Against

P. Thomas Jenkins

205,740,805

92.46 %


16,782,767

7.54 %

Mark J. Barrenechea

217,866,429

97.91 %


4,657,143

2.09 %

Randy Fowlie

209,311,894

94.06 %


13,211,678

5.94 %

David Fraser

219,923,861

98.83 %


2,599,711

1.17 %

Gail E. Hamilton

199,811,958

89.79 %


22,711,614

10.21 %

Robert Hau

221,151,792

99.38 %


1,371,780

0.62 %

Ann M. Powell

208,892,602

93.87 %


13,630,970

6.13 %

Stephen J. Sadler

212,414,315

95.46 %


10,109,257

4.54 %

Michael Slaunwhite

189,163,269

85.01 %


33,360,303

14.99 %

Katharine B. Stevenson

212,102,679

95.32 %


10,420,893

4.68 %

Deborah Weinstein

186,142,603

83.65 %


36,380,969

16.35 %

The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR ( https://www.sedar.com ) and Open Text's Form 8-K filed on EDGAR ( https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ), each of which were filed on September 15, 2022 .

OpenText and Staria offer ultra-scalable e-invoicing services for customers

Reduce cost and complexity of international trade with OpenText™ Business Network Cloud

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced its continued dedication to delivering the highest quality e-invoice compliance solutions that is future proof against growing regulatory compliance, country-specific legal requirements and management complexities. OpenText customer Staria is one of thousands who benefit from this expertise. Staria offers financial administration services in over 40 countries, setting up fast-growing businesses with scalable, international, and reliable technology-driven accounting services. To best support companies on their growth journey, Staria employs OpenText™ Business Network Cloud to leverage modern cloud integration services augmenting traditional B2B integration with end-to-end process visibility and data quality.

OpenText Zeroes-In on Ambitious ESG Targets and Programs

Company announces new initiative to help advance its environmental, social, and governance goals over the next several decades

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the launch of the OpenText Zero-In Initiative, the company's guiding framework to achieving global impact goals related to its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments and programs. Affirming the OpenText promise of harnessing the power of technology for the greater good, the OpenText Zero-In Initiative is focused on specific, measurable goals that will leverage data to enable the organization to help move the dial on critical global challenges.

SensOre

Final Report For The Year Ended 30 June 2022

SensOre (ASX: S3N) has released its Final Report for the year ended 30 June 2022.

