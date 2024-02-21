- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
NVIDIA Stock Earnings: What You Need to Know
Experts believe NVIDIA's strong quarterly financial results could the stage for tech investing this year.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported strong fourth-quarter results today, surpassing its previously set expectations for revenue and earnings per share.
The company’s financial results were impressive, with total quarterly revenue of US$22.1 billion, 22 percent higher than Q3 results and 265 percent higher compared to last year. Gains were driven primarily by data center revenue, which came to US$18.4 billion, up 27 percent since Q3 and 409 percent since last year. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were up 28 percent from Q3, coming in at US$5.16, beating analyst expectations of US$4.64 and representing 486 percent year-over-year growth.
Total revenue for the 2024 fiscal year was up 126 percent to US$60.9 billion.
In addition to the data center business, NVIDIA's growth can be attributed to progress in gaming, professional visualization and automotive.
NVIDIA, the figurehead of artificial intelligence (AI), has consistently surpassed analysts’ estimates quarter after quarter. The company’s Q3 financial metrics revealed revenue of US$18.12 billion, 34 percent higher than in Q2 and a 206 percent increase compared to the previous year. Diluted earnings per share, US$3.71, were up 50 percent quarter-over-quarter and over 1200 percent year-over-year. Growth was driven by the company’s data center business, which surged to US$ 14.51 million.
At the time of the Q3 release, NVIDIA's Q4 outlook had an expected revenue of at least US$20 billion. Multiple outlets reported analysts expect revenue growth to triple compared to a year ago, once again driven by data center business operations.
NVIDIA's stock tripled in value in 2023 and has already gained more than 50 percent in 2024, driven by the growing demand for the company’s AI-focused products and services. The company blazed a trail in the AI industry last year following the emergence of AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT. Leading the pack of tech giants dubbed the Magnificent Seven, NVIDIA overtook Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last week to become the world’s third most valuable company. Together, Big Tech has propelled the S&P 500 stock index to new heights, surpassing 5000 on February 8. However, NVIDIA can account for a third of those gains on its own.
The strong performance of NVIDIA's stock reflects the broader optimism surrounding the tech industry and the continued growth of AI and other cutting-edge technologies. In the days leading up to the reveal, investors added nearly US$200 billion in market value in options positions, implying a 10.6 percent move in either direction and analysts at Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) referred to NVIDIA as “the most important stock on planet Earth”.
The anticipation underscores NVIDIA's strategic expansion into the custom chip market, which Reuters reported on February 9. By entering this market, NVIDIA aims to maintain its competitive edge in the booming AI sector. While NVIDIA's general-purpose H100 and A100 chips have been its driving force, the market for custom AI chips has been dominated by competitors like Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD). The companies are the go-to providers for cloud giants Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet and Meta (NASDAQ:META), which have been working on developing their own chips.
NVIDIA's expertise in AI combined with its expansion strategy has the potential to disrupt these plans. By offering custom chips at competitive prices or with superior performance, NVIDIA could make it harder for other companies to justify the cost and effort of developing custom chips.
Along with AI, NVIDIA is reportedly in talks with Swedish networking and telecommunications company Ericsson to develop a wireless chip for telecom infrastructure. Custom chips for the automotive and gaming industries are also part of the company's pipeline, according to sources for Reuters. After the news broke, NVIDIA stock rose 2. 75 percent, while share prices for Marvell dropped by 2. 78 percent.
Despite its recent success, NVIDIA's stock performance was volatile in the lead-up to the report’s release. After closing at US$726.13 on February 16, the stock price declined slightly, opening at US$719.05 on Tuesday (February 20). By day’s end, it had fallen 3.4 percent. Although NVIDIA beat out Tesla as Wall Street’s most traded stock on Tuesday (February 20), its stock dropped 2 percent that day and a further 2.3 percent in after-hours trading. The downward trend continued on Wednesday (February 21), as the stock opened at US$678.41 and declined throughout the day before rebounding to close at US$674.72, down just 0.54 percent.
The shift in market behavior could have been triggered by fears of a potential technology bubble resembling the dotcom burst in 2000, over-expectation of Q4 results leading to a ‘sell-the-news’ response and export bans to China stimulating growth in local chip manufacturing companies.
Nevertheless, NVIDIA's strong performance is symbolic of the growing importance of AI in today's technology landscape, and the company expects growth to continue for the first quarter of the 2025 fiscal year. In a statement shared with the results, the company's CEO Jensen Huang said, “NVIDIA RTX, introduced less than six years ago, is now a massive PC platform for generative AI, enjoyed by 100 million gamers and creators. The year ahead will bring major new product cycles with exceptional innovations to help propel our industry forward."
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
