OpenText to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, May 2, 2024

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2024 will be released on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET .

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

OpenText to Host Conference Call Webcast
Mark J. Barrenechea , OpenText CEO & CTO and Madhu Ranganathan , OpenText President, CFO & Corporate Development will host a conference call webcast on May 2, 2024 , at 5:00 p.m. ET from its Investor Relations website.

Date:

Thursday, May 2, 2024

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Length:

60 minutes

Webcast:

Access on OpenText IR website https://investors.opentext.com

For more information, please visit: https://investors.opentext.com

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud-Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit https://www.opentext.com

Copyright ©2024 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information

OTEX-F

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-to-report-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2024-financial-results-on-thursday-may-2-2024-302112265.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

"AI" written on a computer chip.

Trudeau Earmarks C$2.4 Billion for Canadian AI Innovation in 2024 Budget

The Canadian government has announced plans to inject C$2.4 billion into artificial intelligence (AI) innovation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled the package as part of the country’s 2024 budget, saying the focus is on accelerating job growth in Canada's AI sector by boosting productivity and ensuring responsible AI use and adoption.

"AI has the potential to transform the economy. And our potential lies in capitalizing on the undeniable Canadian advantage," he said. "These investments in Budget 2024 will help harness the full potential of AI so Canadians, and especially young Canadians, can get good-paying jobs while raising our productivity, and growing our economy.”

ChatGPT logo overlayed on top of human profile.

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT (Updated 2024)

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is one of the latest technological breakthroughs in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. But is there a good investment case for a technology that has become so controversial?

This emerging technology is representative of a niche subsector of the AI industry known as generative AI — systems that can generate text, images or sounds in response to prompts given by users.

Precedence Research expects the global AI market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19 percent to reach US$2.57 trillion by 2032. Just how much of an impact OpenAI’s ChatGPT will have on this space is hard to predict, but S&P Global suggested in December 2023 that the total market revenue of generative AI as a whole will see a CAGR of 57.9 percent through 2028, increasing from US$3.7 billion last year to US$36.36 billion in 2028.

OpenText Strengthens Leadership Team; Appoints Three Presidents, including Todd Cione as incoming President WW Sales

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the strategic appointment of Todd Cione as President of OpenText Worldwide Sales, and announced the promotions of Paul Duggan as President and Chief Customer Officer, and Madhu Ranganathan as President, CFO & Corporate Development.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Mr. Cione will lead a charter focused on spearheading the company's global go-to-market strategy and revenue growth, with OpenText's global sales and sales operations functions reporting directly to him. Mr. Duggan will lead a charter focused on customer success and customer transformations including support, recurring revenues, and professional services.  Ms. Ranganathan will lead a charter focused on finance, corporate operations, and corporate development.  Each of Mr. Cione, Mr. Duggan and Ms. Ranganathan will directly report to OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea .

Cione is an experienced global sales leader with a proven record of customer engagement, revenue growth and executing cloud transformations.  He brings to OpenText more than 30 years of experience in global sales at large multi-national technology organizations, including Teradata, Apple, Microsoft, and Oracle.

"I am delighted to have Todd join the OpenText executive leadership team and to announce the expanded responsibilities for Paul and Madhu. Todd is a results-oriented leader with a proven track record of delivering predictable and profitable growth," said Mark J. Barrenechea , CEO & CTO, OpenText. "As we continue to grow as a global leader in Information Management, our leadership team is elevated with those who are experienced with operating multi-billion-dollar businesses. Todd, Paul, and Madhu are outstanding executives, and I look forward to working with them in the years to come."

"I believe OpenText's strategy of Information Management, in the cloud, at scale, is a winning strategy," said Todd Cione , President of Worldwide Sales. "Information Management is positioned to transform organizations with next generation automation and AI.  I am excited to be part of a winning team and to engage with customers and partners."

"OpenText serves many global organizations, and core to OpenText customer success is value, trust and innovation," said Paul Duggan , President and Chief Customer Officer.  "As our customers undergo the next wave of business transformations to the cloud and AI, our global and experienced Customer Success organization is ready to help."

"OpenText's operational excellence remains central to supporting our growth and scale," said Madhu Ranganathan , President, CFO & Corporate Development.  "Our expanded organization is focused on creating a frictionless business for our employees and customers, and to support the long-term value creation for all our stakeholders."

OpenText further announced that Ted Harrison , EVP, Enterprise Sales, has decided to retire from OpenText effective September 15 , 2024.  Until such time, effective immediately, Mr. Harrison will act as Strategic Advisor to the President, Worldwide Sales.

"I would like to sincerely thank Ted for his many years of leadership, contributions and accomplishments at OpenText and we wish him the very best in his next chapter," added Mr. Barrenechea.

For full biographical information on Todd Cione , Paul Duggan , and Madhu Ranganathan , as well as the entire OpenText Executive Leadership Team, please visit here .

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website ( https://investors.opentext.com ). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright © 2024 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents .

OTEX-G

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-strengthens-leadership-team-appoints-three-presidents-including-todd-cione-as-incoming-president-ww-sales-302110117.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Hand holding smartphone.

​Tech 5: Tech Stocks See Strong Q1 Inflows, Taiwan Earthquake Highlights Chip Supply Chain Risks

After a dizzying Q1, Bitcoin spent the first week of Q2 below the US$70,000 mark.

Meanwhile, Bank of America (BoA) Global Research released data that describes just how robust the tech sector's Q1 rally was, and a strong but fortuitously contained earthquake on Taiwan's east coast emphasized the impact that even a small disruption can have on the world's semiconductor manufacturing operations.

Stay informed on the latest developments in the tech world with the Investing News Network's round-up.

Integrated Cyber Solutions Corrects Statement in Previous Release Issued on April 2, 2024

Integrated Cyber Solutions Corrects Statement in Previous Release Issued on April 2, 2024

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 3, 2024 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE:ICS) (FSE:Y4G) ("Integrated Cyber" or the "Company") wishes to correct an error in its previously issued press release titled, "Integrated Cyber Solutions Unveils Joint Venture Partnership with Hospitality Company in the Middle East" issued on April 2, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

BlinkLab

BlinkLab to List on the ASX

BlinkLab Limited (ASX:BB1) (“BlinkLab” or the “Company”), a company focused on developing new smartphone-based AI-powered mental healthcare solutions, is excited to announce its upcoming listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 4 April 2024 at 12:00pm AEDT 9:00am AWST under the ticker code BB1. BlinkLab, a company started by neuroscientists at Princeton University, over the past several years has fully developed a smartphone-based test for early diagnosis of autism, ADHD, and other neurodevelopmental conditions. Funds raised will be used to finalize an FDA Class II medical device registration study in autism in partnership with leading US university hospitals.

  • BlinkLab Limited shares to commence trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 4 April 2024 at 12:00pm (AEDT) under the ticker code BB1.
  • The oversubscribed IPO raised A$7m at $0.20 per share.
  • Capital raised will be used to progress smartphone-based autism diagnostic test into FDA registrational study, initiate further clinical studies in other programs including ADHD as well as continue to advance in-house AI/ML algorithms.

BlinkLab Chairman, Brian Leedman, said: “I believe BlinkLab is the next groundbreaking venture in digital healthcare. Our innovative approach leverages the power of smartphones, AI and machine learning to deliver autism screening tests specifically designed for children as young as 18 months old. This will aid healthcare providers to identify these children at a much younger age than presently available providing a pathway to effective treatment and better outcomes for the child and their families. This cutting-edge digital technology is poised to capture the imagination of major industry players, eager to embrace transformative solutions in healthcare.”

