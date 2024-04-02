Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)

Chris Blasi: Gold's Price Move is Real, Long-awaited Returns Coming

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Galan Secures Agreement with Glencore for Offtake & Financing Prepayment Facility for the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Lithium Project

Edison Lithium: Transitioning to Sodium-ion Battery Technology

Prismo Metals Assays up to 5.69% Copper at the Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt

Pilot Plant Commences First Phase of Operations

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Edison Lithium

EDDY:CC

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Artificial Intelligence Investing

Tech Giants Rush to Invest Billions in AI Startups

With its recent US$2.75 billion investment in AI startup Anthropic, Amazon is just one tech heavyweight that's throwing major cash at AI.

"FOMO" written on top of US money.
teh_z1b / Shutterstock

Tech giants are pouring unprecedented sums into artificial intelligence (AI) startups, and experts are suggesting these moves are being driven by fear of missing out (FOMO) on AI's potential.

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) recent US$2.75 billion investment in AI startup Anthropic is its largest venture deal ever, but it's not the only company to jump headfirst into the space. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and others are investing heavily in AI technology, as is NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).

"They definitely don’t want to miss out on being part of the AI ecosystem," Fred Havemeyer, head of US AI and software research at Macquarie, told CNBC. "I definitely think that there’s FOMO in this marketplace."

In total, investors put US$29.1 billion into nearly 700 generative AI deals in 2023, a 260 percent increase from the previous year, states the publication. A "significant chunk" reportedly came from tech companies.

These large amounts of money are needed because of how costly it is to build and train AI models. To operate they need specialized chips, which are currently provided largely by NVIDIA.

NVIDIA recently made waves at its GPU Technology Conference with a slew of announcements. Among other innovations it introduced the Blackwell architecture, a groundbreaking AI chip aimed at leading the "new industrial revolution."

Powered by the world's first multi-die chip specifically tailored for AI applications, Blackwell promises enhanced processing power for training bigger and more complex AI models.

Aside from NVIDIA, Microsoft has committed substantial resources to AI development, with investments in OpenAI totaling around US$13 billion. For its part, Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is doubling down on internal AI development efforts, rebranding its AI model as Gemini and integrating AI features across its product suite.

However, the allure of AI investments has not escaped regulatory scrutiny.

A US Federal Trade Commission inquiry into AI investments reveals growing concerns about the concentration of power among tech behemoths and its potential implications for market competition and innovation.

Even so, the influx of investments into AI startups signals a collective acknowledgment within the tech industry of AI's transformative potential. As companies vie for supremacy in the AI space, fueled by FOMO and a strategic vision of the future, the race to invest billions in AI startups is set to continue.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
artificial intelligence investingartificial intelligence stocksArtificial Intelligence Investing
The Conversation (0)

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science

MARKETS

Markets
TSX22075.10-110.15
TSXV570.52+1.05
DOW39170.24-396.61
S&P 5005205.81-37.96
NASD16240.45-156.38
ASX7896.90+77.30

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold2281.99+2.02
Silver26.35+0.20
Copper4.11+0.04
Oil85.19+0.04
Heating Oil2.72+0.01
Natural Gas1.84-0.02
×