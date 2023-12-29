Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0432

BEDFORD METALS CORP. ("BFM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Stock Split
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on November 29, 2023 , the Company's common shares will be split on a one (1) old for two point two (2.2) new basis.

The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a split basis at the opening, January 3, 2024 .  The Company is classified as a 'mining' company.

Post - Split

Capitalization:

unlimited shares with no par value of which

14,212,160 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares:

nil    escrow shares

Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

BFM           ( UNCHANGED )

CUSIP Number:

076230101 (UNCHANGED)

Shareholder approval to a Special Resolution providing for the split was obtained at the Annual General and Special Meeting held November 29, 2023 . Common shareholders of record at the close of business January 4, 2024 will be mailed a direct registration advice statement with any additional common shares they are entitled to receive.  The statements will be mailed on or about January 8 , 2024.  The push-out method will be used to effect the split.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0433

CENTURION MINERALS LTD. ("CTN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on December 14, 2023 , the Company has consolidated its capital on a two (2) old for one (1) new basis. The name and symbol of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening January 3, 2024 , the shares of Centurion Minerals Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:

Unlimited       shares with no par value of which


15,734,521     shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

NIL    shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent:

Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol:

CTN                  ( UNCHANGED )

CUSIP Number:

15643T602        (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0434

SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP.  ("SECU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Dividend - Correction (Late Dividend)
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.03
Payable Date: January 15, 2024
Record Date: December 31, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: December 29, 2023

Further to yesterday's Dividend Notice, the Declaration of Dividend should have indicated a LATE DIVIDEND DECLARATION.  All information from yesterday's Dividend Notice remains unchanged.  Note, the common shares should have commenced trading on TSXV on an ex-dividend basis on December 28, 2023 but due to late notification from the Issuer the common shares have been trading on a cum-dividend basis and commenced trading on an ex-dividend basis effective on December 29, 2023 as indicated in the Dividend Notice on December 28 , 2023.  Holders including purchasers of the shares on or before December 28, 2023 should maintain a record of brokers that sold them the shares in order to enable such holders to claim the dividend

_______________________________________

23/12/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0435

ANGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("AAU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,020,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $151,000 .

Number of Creditors:

4 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:










Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

Aggregate # of Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

2

$91,000

$0.05

1,820,000 Common Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0436

ANTLER GOLD INC. ("ANTL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on November 14, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

10,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.05 per common share



Warrants:

10,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 per common share for a period of 36 months



Number of Placees:

10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

3

4,600,000 common shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Agent's Fee:

Numus Capital Corp. received as compensation $20,250 in cash and 405,000 broker warrants to purchase 405,000 common shares at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the private placement.

The Company issued a news release on December 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0437

ARCPOINT INC.  ("ARC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,500,000 Class A Subordinate Voting Shares to settle outstanding debt in the form of unpaid membership interest redemption price for CDN$180,000 .

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:










Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

Aggregate # of Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A






Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 27, 2023 .

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0438

CASSIAR GOLD CORP. ("GLDC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 17, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

1,420,011 flow-through common shares and 6,005,500 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.35 per flow-through common share


$0.25 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants:

7,425,511 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,425,511 non-flow-through common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.50 for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees:

34 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

3

1,460,000


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$79,552.74

0

264,930

Finder's Warrants Terms: each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.50 for a period of 24 years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated December 7, 2023 , announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0439

CLOUD DX INC. ("CDX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 340,335 shares to settle outstanding debt for $35,000 .

Number of Creditors:

1 creditor

For more details, refer to the press release dated December 7, 2023 .

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0440

DRYDEN GOLD CORP. ("DRY")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:34 a.m. PST , Dec. 29, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0441

FANCAMP EXPLORATION LTD. ("FNC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 21, 2023 :

Flow-Through


Number of Shares:

4,000,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.0875 per flow-through share



Non-Flow-Through




Number of Shares:

60,165,455 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.18 per non-flow-through share



Number of Placees:

39 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

7

19,484,285

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

3

3,645,700


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$36,761.22

250,000 Shares

N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0442

FLYING NICKEL MINING CORP.("FLYN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 626,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $62,600 .

Number of Creditors:

3 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:










Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

Aggregate # of Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

3

$62,600

$0.10

626,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0443

GOLDSTORM METALS CORP. ("GSTM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 28, 2023 :

Flow-Through




Number of Shares:

9,335,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.20 per flow-through share



Warrants:

4,667,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,667,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.35 for a two-year period



Non-Flow-Through




Number of Shares:

2,506,556 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.18 per non-flow-through share



Warrants:

1,253,278 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,253,278 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.35 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

55,556

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$105,852.00

N/A

529,860 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 15 and 19, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0444

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 22, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

2,733,333 Charity flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.30 per Charity flow-through share



Number of Placees:

8 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Nil



Finder's Fee:

Nil

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC.  (« HAR »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 29 décembre 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 22 décembre 2023 :

Nombre d'actions :

2 733 333 actions accréditives caritatives



Prix :

0,30 $ par action accréditive caritative



Nombre de souscripteurs :

8 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Aucun



Honoraire d'intermédiation :

Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 22 décembre 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0445

iMetal Resources Inc. ("IMR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares:

5,200,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.07 per share



Number of Placees:

1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

NA

NA

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

NA

NA


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$25,480

NA

364,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.07 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 14, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0446

ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 26,978 shares at a price of US $2.78 per share to settle outstanding debt for US $74,998.84 .

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0447

ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 17,985 shares at a price of US $2.78 per share to settle outstanding debt for US $49,998.30 .

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0448

NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC.  ("NSE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:43 a.m. PST , Dec. 29, 2023 trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0449

POOL SAFE INC. ("POOL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Bonuses - Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 30, 2021 and January 9, 2023 , the Exchange has accepted a second amendment with respect to the Company's $500,000 senior secured debenture with an interest rate of 12% per annum, payable monthly in arrears (the "Debenture") with an arm's length lender (the "Lender") dated May 6, 2021 , and first amended on December 15 , 2022.  Pursuant to the second amending agreement, dated December 29, 2023 , the parties agreed to further extend the repayment date of the Debenture and the expiry date of 1,600,000 bonus warrants until December 31, 2024 .

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 26, 2021 , December 29, 2022 and December 29, 2023 .

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0450

RANCHERO GOLD CORP.  ("RNCH")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST , Dec. 29, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0451

SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 28, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

6,250,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.08 per flow-through share



Warrants:

6,250,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.15 per common share for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees:

9 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Nil



Finder's Fee:

Nil

The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

RESSOURCES SIRIOS INC. (« SOI »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 29 décembre 2023
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 28 décembre 2023 :

Nombre d'actions :

6 250 000 actions accréditives



Prix :

0,08 $ par action accréditive



Bons de souscription :

6 250 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 6 250 000 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,15 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 24 mois



Nombre de souscripteurs :

9 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Aucun



Honoraire d'intermédiation :

Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 28 décembre 2023.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0452

SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. ("SOU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 779,273 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $171,440 of interest payment due December 31, 2023 to holders of the 8% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures issued on June 14, 2019 and January 15, 2021 .

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0453

THIOGENESIS THERAPEUTICS, CORP. ("TTI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 20, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

6,001,167 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.75 per common share



Number of Placees:

79 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees


# of Placee (s)


Aggregate # of Shares






Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:


1


50,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:


9


836,667


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$307,186.27

N/A

409,582

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.75 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 18, 2023 and December 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0454

USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 28, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

1,000,000 Flow-Through (FT) shares



Purchase Price:

$0.10 per FT share



Number of Placees:

1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

N/A

Finder's Fee:

N/A



The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2023 , confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/29/c9914.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

iMetal ResourcesTSXV:IMRPrecious Metals Investing
IMR:CA
The Conversation (0)
iMetal Resources Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

iMetal Resources Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 5,200,000 flow-through common shares (each, an "FT Share") at a price of $0.07 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $364,000

Proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act and "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act. In connection with completion of the Offering, the Company paid $25,480 and issued 364,000 share purchase warrants (each, a "Finders' Warrant") to an arms-length third-party who assisted in introducing the subscriber to the Offering. Each Finders' Warrant is exercisable to acquire a common share of the Company at a price of $0.07 until December 13, 2025.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Receives Mag Survey Results for Pigeon Lake

iMetal Resources Receives Mag Survey Results for Pigeon Lake

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) (" iMetal " or the " Company ") has received results from a recent Airborne Magnetic survey at the Company's Pigeon Lake block, lying to the northwest of the Gowganda West project, which is located within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. The aeromag results outlined the magnetic structure of the area and provided the company with important information regarding geological areas requiring further examination, including a large alteration zone

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "iMetal continues to pursue and execute on important ground-laying technical work on all of our properties. The Pigeon Lake block lies within a prolific area hosting numerous mineralized occurrences, past-producing mines, and large deposits. Our programs this year continue to have success, most notably our June 6 th discovery of 48.5 metres at 0.85 g/t gold at Gowganda West. This historically underexplored property continues to hold promise and we will continue our work towards more discoveries on it."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Receives Encouraging Mag Survey Results for Pear Lake

iMetal Resources Receives Encouraging Mag Survey Results for Pear Lake

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRA:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") has received results from a recent Airborne Magnetic survey at the Company's Pear Lake block, lying at the northwest end of the Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. The aeromag results outline two gold target areas that form part of an interpreted faultdyke system, which is highly prospective for gold in this area

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Our recent exploration has been successful in outlining promising new areas with previously undiscovered gold occurrences, first at the Shining Tree block and now at the Pear Lake block, complementing our June 6th discovery of 48.5 metres at 0.85 g/t gold at Gowganda West. Pear Lake is a small satellite area close to the nearby Juby deposit and it is likewise encouraging that such favourable geology is present. This historically underexplored property continues to yield promising results for us."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Extends Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Extends Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) (" iMetal " or the " Company ") announces an extension of the Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) survey at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. This extension will push further to the west of the known zones of mineralization into previously unexplored areas, supplementing the recently completed 2,385 hectares of LiDAR and sampling which identified a new gold zone (See News Release dated 2023-October-27

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are excited by the prospects our recent DEP survey has uncovered, including a 5.6 g/t Au grab sample in a new area with high geological prospectivity. Our recent drill intersection of 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au in hole IMGW-23-04 announced on June 6 th of this year, strongly support our belief mineralization increases toward the southwest. As a result, we have extended our DEP program to the western portion of our claims in a further effort to increase our mineralization footprint. We continue to believe in the potential for new discoveries at this historically underexplored property."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Showing at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Showing at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) (" iMetal " or the " Company ") is excited to report the discovery of a new gold showing at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Sampling of outcrops located during the recently announced Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) (See 2023-Sep-26 News Release) has returned 5.58 gt gold from an outcrop chip sample, among numerous anomalous gold hits

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are thrilled with another new gold discovery in a previously unexplored area at Gowganda West. We recently announced 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au in hole IMGW-23-04 from a new zone during our Spring drill program, continuing to demonstrate the prospectivity of the Property. Clearly our DEP survey has resulted in an increase of our mineralization footprint, as we had hoped. This and other results will help guide future exploration-targeted drill programs on the Property."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Confirms Closing of Private Placement Financing

Element79 Gold Corp Confirms Closing of Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Closes Acquisition of Colombian Gold Projects

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Closes Acquisition of Colombian Gold Projects

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares (the " Shares ") of Explogold Ingenieria y Consultoria S.A.S., Minera Buey Aures S.A.S . and Soluciones Ambientales Del Nordeste S.A.S. (collectively, the " Companies ") by way of share purchase agreements (the " Definitive Agreements ") among Remandes Corporation S.A. (" Remandes "), the Company and the Companies (the " Transactions "). The purchase price payable by Quimbaya for all of the issued and outstanding Shares was satisfied by: (i) the payment by Quimbaya to Remandes of a deposit in the amount of US$100,000 to be used by Remandes in accordance with an approved budget mutually agreed upon by the parties; and (ii) the issuance of 10,000,000 common shares in the share capital of Quimbaya to Remandes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element 79 Gold Reports Progress on Lucero Property Work and Community Engagement

Element 79 Gold Reports Progress on Lucero Property Work and Community Engagement

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC - The N ewswire - December 22, 2023 Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) (" Element 79 Gold ", the " Company ") is pleased to provide a progress update on the ongoing underground work on the Apacheta and Pillune areas of its flagship Lucero property.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Raising Sufficient Funds to Make the Final Earn-In Option Payment to Acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Raising Sufficient Funds to Make the Final Earn-In Option Payment to Acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received sufficient funds through its ongoing debenture financing (the " Debenture Financing ") to execute on the final USD 1.6 million earn-in option payment to acquire a 100% interest in the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock gold properties located in Nevada .

Getchell Gold Corp. logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

"Completing the acquisition of the Fondaway Canyon gold project will undoubtably be a milestone event, marking a key inflection point in the trajectory of the Company." Bill Wagener , Chairman and CEO, commented. "A 100% acquisition of a large developing open-ended at-surface gold deposit in Nevada will deliver a major impetus for the Company going into the new year, especially as we head into a highly supportive and burgeoning gold market."

The Debenture Financing, as announced on Nov. 27, 2023 , remains ongoing and open for subscription to maximum proceeds of CA$5 million. Proceeds received in excess of US$1.6 million will be used to conduct further exploration work on the Fondaway Canyon gold project and for general working capital.

Under the terms of the option agreement (the " Agreement ") with Canagold Resources Ltd. (" Canagold ") executed on January 3, 2020 , the Company has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock , properties by paying Canagold a total of US$2 million in cash and US$2 million in the Company's shares staged over 4 years. The Company also has work commitments totaling US$1.45 million over the four years which have been fully satisfied.

In the preceding three anniversary payments, the Company has paid a total of US$400,000 in cash and US$1 million in the Company's shares with the outstanding balance, required to complete the acquisition, of US$1.6 million in cash and US$1 million in the Company's shares due on or before the fourth anniversary date.

The Company is preparing the final cash payment and share issuance to be fulfilled prior to year-end.

Fondaway Canyon Gold Project

Getchell Gold Corp. is delineating a potential Tier-1 gold resource at its flagship Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada, USA .

Following three consecutive successful drilling programs, the Company has effectively doubled the size of the historic resource, firmly placing Fondaway Canyon amongst the foremost developing projects in a world class mining jurisdiction. The Company recently published its first Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") at Fondaway Canyon (Company news release dated February 1, 2023 ):

  • Gold mineralization is at and near surface supporting an Open Pit mine model;
  • Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.23 g/t Au for 1,509,100 ounces of gold ;
  • Indicated Mineral Resource of 11.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.56 g/t Au for an additional 550,800 ounces of gold ;
  • Strong gold mineralization in the most peripheral drill holes leaves the mineral resources open in most directions for further expansion and indicates a substantially larger body of mineralization than delineated to date (Company news release dated August 9, 2023 ); and
  • Fully permitted drill program designed to expand the mineral resources and upgrade Inferred Resources to Indicated.

Getchell Gold Corp. is well positioned to continue expanding the Mineral Resource Estimate and advancing towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Notes on the Mineral Resource Estimate:

  1. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. There has been insufficient exploration to define the Inferred Resource as Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources, however, it is reasonable to expect that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. There is no guarantee that any part of the mineral resources discussed herein will be converted into a mineral reserve in the future. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Mineral Resources in this report were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") standards on mineral resources and reserves, definitions, and guidelines prepared by the CIM standing committee on reserve definitions and adopted by the CIM council (CIM 2014 and 2019).
  2. The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is December 12, 2022 , and a technical report on the Fondaway Canyon project titled "Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Fondaway Canyon Project, Nevada, USA " was filed by the Company on SEDAR+ on February 1, 2023 .
  3. The independent and qualified person for the MRE, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is Michael Dufresne , P.Geo., from APEX Geoscience Ltd.
Supplemental Financing Increased

Further to the Company's announcement dated Nov. 30 and Dec. 8, 2023 , and due to elevated demand, the amount of the Financing has been increased, while all other terms remain unchanged. The Financing will consist of up to 5 million units at a price of 10 cents per unit, for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 .

Closing of the Financing is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the financing will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The securities offered in the Financing and the Debenture Financing have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au). Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada .

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the launching and completion of the Debenture Financing and Financing, the terms of the Debenture Financing and Financing, the issuance and vesting of Warrants, payment of finder's fees in connection with the Debenture Financing and Financing, receipt of all applicable regulatory approval of the Debenture Financing and Financing, the use of proceeds, and timing for the amended proxy materials for the Annual General and Special Meeting. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/22/c3752.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Royalty Completes Acquisition of Québec Royalty Portfolio

Gold Royalty Completes Acquisition of Québec Royalty Portfolio

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated November 2, 2023 it has completed the acquisition of a portfolio of 21 royalties located in Québec from SOQUEM (Société Québécoise d'exploration minière), a subsidiary of Investissement Québec.

Pursuant to the transaction, the Company acquired the royalty portfolio for consideration C$1.0 million , which was satisfied through the issuance of 496,785 common shares to SOQUEM at a deemed price of approximately US$1.50 per share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North and Coeur Amend Tim Property Exploration Agreement

Silver North and Coeur Amend Tim Property Exploration Agreement

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SNAG ) ( OTC:TARSF) (" Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that it has amended its agreement with Coeur Explorations Canada, Ltd. (a subsidiary of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE)) that grants Coeur an option on the Tim Property in southern Yukon Territory, Canada. The amendment paves the way forward for Coeur to undertake drilling at Tim in 2024, which will target identifying silver-zinc-lead mineralization that management believes may be similar to that found at Coeur's Silvertip project, 19 km to the south of the Tim Property

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×