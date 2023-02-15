Slave Lake Zinc Identifies Significant Lithium Potential at O'Connor Lake Project

Base MetalsInvesting News

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CAN-GOW CAPITAL INC. ("GOWC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated November 22, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta , British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions effective November 24, 2022 , pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta , British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed and halted on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on February 16 , 2023.  The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $230,000 (2,300,000 common shares at $0.10 per common share).

Commence Date:



At the opening on Thursday, February 16, 2023, the Common shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4




Corporate Jurisdiction:



Alberta





Capitalization:


Unlimited common shares with no par value of which



6,900,000 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares:


4,600,000 common shares




Transfer Agent:


TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol:


GOWC.P

CUSIP Number:


13472T 10 8

Sponsoring Member:


Leede Jones Gable Inc.




Agent's Options:


230,000 non-transferable stock options.  One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for up to 24 months from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 22, 2022 .

Company Contact:

Doug Walker


Company Address:

3783 56 Avenue East



Edmonton, AB T9E 0V4


Company Phone Number:

(780) 439-8995


Company Email Address:

doug@capitalwestventures.com


_____________________________________________

SONORO ENERGY LTD. ("SNV.H")
[Formerly Sonoro Energy Ltd. ("SNV")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company.  Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday , February 16, 2023 , the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of February 16, 2023 , the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from SNV to SNV.H.  There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.  The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_____________________________________________

PETROTAL CORP. ("TAL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Thursday, February 16, 2023 , under the symbol "TAL".

As the result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "TAL" on TSX Venture Exchange after Wednesday, February 15, 2023 , and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

___________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP.  ("GENE.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2023
NEX Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 05, 2021 , effective at the close of business on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 , the common shares of Invictus MD Strategies Corp.  (the "Company") will be delisted for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Prior to the delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension in trading.

_______________________________________________

LOVITT RESOURCES INC. ("LRC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2023
NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 4, 2022 , the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated November 3, 2022 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, February 16, 2023 , trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

__________________________________________

23/02/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

Bold Ventures INC. ("BOL ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 109,091 common shares at a deemed price of $0.11 , in consideration of advertising services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated October 31, 2022 .

Number of Service Providers:

1

Non-Arm's Length Party /


Pro Group Participation:

Nil

For more information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated November 1, 2022 and January 31, 2023 .

_____________________________________________

BWR EXPLORATION INC. ("BWR ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 24, 2022 :

Number of Shares:

4,568,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.03 per common share



Warrants:

2,284,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,284,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.06 per share in the first two years and $0.10 per share in the third year



Number of Placees:

11 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

300,000


Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated January 6, 2023 and February 8, 2023 , announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_________________________________________________

CHIBOUGAMAU INDEPENDENT MINES INC. ("CBG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 13, 2022 :

Number of Shares:

5,200,000 common shares and


2,168,966 flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.10 per common share and


$0.145 per flow-through share



Number of Placees:

14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

3

1,950,000 common shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

1

100,000 common shares





Aggregate Cash
Amount ($)

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

120,000 common shares at a
deemed price of $0.10 per share

N/A


The Company issued news releases on December 29, 2022 , January 18, 2023 , and February 10, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

MINES INDÉPENDENTES CHIBOUGAMAU INC. ( « CBG »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 14 février 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 13 décembre 2022 :

Nombre d'actions:

5 200 000 actions ordinaires et


2 168 966 actions accréditives



Prix :

0,10 $ par action ordinaire


0,145 $ par action accréditif



Nombre de souscripteurs:

14 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Souscripteurs

# total de souscripteurs:

# total d'actions




Participation total d'initié s existants:

3

1 950 000 actions ordinaires

Participation total de Groupe Pro:

1

100 000 actions ordinaires





Montant total en espéces ($)

# total d'actions

# total de bons de souscription

Honoraired'intermédiation:

S/O

120 000 actions ordinaires a un prix réputé de 0,10 $ par action

S/O


La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 29 décembre 2022, 18 janvier 2023, et 10 février 2023.

_______________________________________________

DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS INC. ("DWS ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 24, 2022 :

Convertible Debentures:

Aggregate principal amount of $4,884,000

Conversion Price:

Principal is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.80 per share.

Maturity date:

12 months from the closing of the Private Placement

Interest rate:

10% per annum

Number of Placees:

8 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Total principal of convertible
debentures ($)




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

$500,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A





Aggregate Cash
Amount ($)

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$6,250

N/A

N/A


The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated November 9, 2022 and February 9, 2023 .

______________________________________________

ODD BURGER CORPORATION ("ODD ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 21, 2022 :

Number of Shares:

5,278,000 common shares

Purchase Price:

$0.25 per common share

Warrants:

5,278,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,278,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.40 for a period of two years

Number of Placees:

21 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y / Pro Group=P

Number of Shares

Aggregate Insider Involvement [3 Placees]

Y

890,000





Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$5,950

23,800

23,800


Finder's Options Terms:             Each option entitles the holder to purchase one common share and one common share purchase warrant at the price of $0.25 for period of two (2) years from the date of issuance, with each underlying warrant is exercisable into one additional common shares at $0.40 per share for a period of two (2) years.

The Company issued a news release on February 8, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________________

PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC. ("PMET ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement- Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on November 09, 2022 :

Number of Shares:

7,000,000 CHESS Depository Interests ("CDIs")



Purchase Price:

AUD $0.60 for 1 CDI



Number of Placees:

1

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Agent's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited received a cash fee amounting to CAD $ 113,506




Euroz Hartleys Limited received a cash fee amounting to CAD $ 112,682


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 01, 2022 , announcing the closing of the private placement.

_________________________________________________

SILVER X MINING CORP. ("AGX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:57  a.m. PST, Feb.14, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_________________________________________

SILVER X MINING CORP. ("AGX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45  a.m. PST, Feb.14, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

____________________________________________________

SOLARVEST BIOENERGY INC. ("SVS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 10, 2022 ; December 8, 2022 ; December 20, 2022 ; and January 23, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

5,419,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

Purchase Price:

$0.10 per Unit.



Warrants:

5,419,000 Warrants to purchase 5,419,000 Shares.



Warrant Price:

$0.20, exercisable for two years from the date of issuance.



Warrant Acceleration:

The Warrants are subject to an acceleration provision whereby if the Share of the Company trade at $0.40 or greater for 20 consecutive trading days, not prior to 6 months after closing, the Company has the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants.



Number of Placees:

34 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=      Y /




Name

Pro Group= P

Number of Securities







Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement


[1 Existing Insider]

Y

400,000 Units


Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Finder Warrants

Finder's Fee:

[1 Finder]

$21,444

N/A

199,440

Finder's Warrants shall be exercisable into Shares at a price of $0.20 per Finder's Warrant for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 9 , 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_____________________________________

VATIC VENTURES CORP. ("VCV ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:28  a.m. PST, Feb. 14, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_____________________________________

VATIC VENTURES CORP. ("VCV ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at  10:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 14, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

______________________________________

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement – Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on January 27, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

27,286,050 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares").



Purchase Price:

$1.65 per Share.



Number of Placees:

17 placees.



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

None.



Agents' Fee:

6 Agents.


Cash Amount

# of Shares

# of Finder Warrants





PI Financial Corp.

$1,215,593.53

N/A

709,723





Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$540,263.79

N/A

375,433





Raymond James Ltd.

$270,131.895

N/A

157,716





Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.

$405,197.842

N/A

236,574





Alliance Global Partners

$135,065.948

N/A

78,858





Roth Canada Inc.

$135,065.948

N/A

78,858


Agents' Warrants shall be exercisable into Shares at a price of $1.65 per Agent's Warrant until February 9, 2025 .

The Company issued a news release on February 9 , 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.

______________________________________

WARRIOR GOLD INC. ("WAR ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at  9:15 a.m. PST, Feb. 14, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/14/c5804.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bold VenturesTSXV:BOLBase Metals Investing
BOL:CA
The Conversation (0)
Bold Ventures (TSXV:BOL)

Bold Ventures


Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Issues Shares for Payment of Services by Investing News Network

Bold Ventures Issues Shares for Payment of Services by Investing News Network

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") wishes to announce that, further to its press release of November 1, 2022, it has agreed to issue 109,091 common shares of the Company to Dig Media Inc., dba Investing News Network ("INN") in settlement of advertising services provided by INN to the Company pursuant to the Advertising Campaign Agreement dated October 31, 2022 for the period ending January 31, 2023 at a price of $0.11 per share, subject to regulatory approval

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to update our Koper Lake Project located in the Ring of Fire. KWG Resources Inc. has announced the start of a magnetotelluric survey that will be conducted over the Black Horse Chromite Inferred Resource (The Black Horse). The survey will also cover the undrilled potential target area between the Black Horse drilled area and the property's northeast claim boundary. As stated in a KWG press release dated January 16, 2023, the goal of this work is to inform a future drilling program and ultimately an updated National Instrument (NI) 43-101 resource estimation. The Black Horse is part of the Koper Lake Project where KWG is the Operator of the chromite exploration effort

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to update our Koper Lake Project located in the Ring of Fire. KWG Resources Inc. has announced the start of a magnetotelluric survey that will be conducted over the Black Horse Chromite Inferred Resource (The Black Horse). The survey will also cover the undrilled potential target area between the Black Horse drilled area and the property's northeast claim boundary. As stated in a KWG press release dated January 16, 2023, the goal of this work is to inform a future drilling program and ultimately an updated National Instrument (NI) 43-101 resource estimation. The Black Horse is part of the Koper Lake Project where KWG is the Operator of the chromite exploration effort

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to update our Koper Lake Project located in the Ring of Fire. KWG Resources Inc. has announced the start of a magnetotelluric survey that will be conducted over the Black Horse Chromite Inferred Resource (The Black Horse). The survey will also cover the undrilled potential target area between the Black Horse drilled area and the property's northeast claim boundary. As stated in a KWG press release dated January 16, 2023, the goal of this work is to inform a future drilling program and ultimately an updated National Instrument (NI) 43-101 resource estimation. The Black Horse is part of the Koper Lake Project where KWG is the Operator of the chromite exploration effort

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to update our Koper Lake Project located in the Ring of Fire. KWG Resources Inc. has announced the start of a magnetotelluric survey that will be conducted over the Black Horse Chromite Inferred Resource (The Black Horse). The survey will also cover the undrilled potential target area between the Black Horse drilled area and the property's northeast claim boundary. As stated in a KWG press release dated January 16, 2023, the goal of this work is to inform a future drilling program and ultimately an updated National Instrument (NI) 43-101 resource estimation. The Black Horse is part of the Koper Lake Project where KWG is the Operator of the chromite exploration effort

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Renforth Resources Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Renforth Resources Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Renforth Resources (CSE: RFR) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on February 15th, 2023 at 2:00 pm ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Advances Energy Transition Metals Discovery at Depth Extending over 2km at Nagvaak and Appoints VP of Exploration

StrategX Advances Energy Transition Metals Discovery at Depth Extending over 2km at Nagvaak and Appoints VP of Exploration

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), is excited to announce core assay results for drill holes #1 and #2 previously drilled by BHP in Target Area 4 at its Nagvaak property on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. The results indicate the presence of continuous intervals of polymetallic mineralization, confirming significant width and depth potential for the mineralized zones. The drill intervals include a 35.7-metre zone in hole #1 and a 38.4-metre zone in hole #2 with significant concentrations of nickel, vanadium oxide, copper, molybdenum, zinc, silver, and platinum group elements + gold. This is in line with hole #14 located 2.3 km to the west which returned 58 metres of 2.63% copper equivalent (see news release December 7, 2022). These results further support the 6 km-long mineralized corridor identified on the surface and lay the foundation for the next phase of exploration, aimed at drilling a potentially large resource of energy transition metals. In addition, metallurgical studies will be conducted to evaluate the potential recovery of key metals in order to confirm the metal equivalency values of the mineralized zones - targeting nickel equivalent greater than 1% or copper equivalent greater than 2%. This represents a major step forward in StrategX's mission to be at the forefront of the energy transition by continuing to unlock the potential of its Nagvaak property.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Provides Update on Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pampa Metals Provides Update on Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to provide an update to its Non-Brokered Private Placement (the "Private Placement") detailed in a January 19, 2023 News Release. The Company has received subscriptions in excess of $2,000,000 under the Private Placement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Commences Second Phase of Drilling Program for Timmins Nickel Project; Reviews Lithium Opportunities in the James Bay Region of Quebec

Xander Resources Commences Second Phase of Drilling Program for Timmins Nickel Project; Reviews Lithium Opportunities in the James Bay Region of Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 13, 2023 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce that it has initiated the second phase of its fully financed drill program at its Timmins Nickel Project (the " Property ") located in Timmins, Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NOVA ROYALTY ADDS U.S. AND CANADIAN MINING HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE DOUGLAS SILVER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NOVA ROYALTY ADDS U.S. AND CANADIAN MINING HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE DOUGLAS SILVER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TSXV: NOVR
 OTCQB: NOVRF

Nova Royalty Logo (CNW Group/Nova Royalty Corp.)

Nova Royalty Corp. (" Nova " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the addition of Douglas Silver as an independent director of the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Alex Tsukernik , President and CEO of Nova, commented, "On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I would like to welcome Douglas Silver to the Nova board. Mr. Silver brings over four decades of mining sector experience ranging from technical and capital markets expertise, to founding and managing major royalty portfolios. We look forward to working with Mr. Silver and believe that his expertise and strong industry relationships will further bolster Nova's board as the Company continues to strengthen its portfolio and evolve into a premier copper and nickel royalty company.

Douglas Silver

Douglas Silver has over 40 years of experience as an active professional in the metals and mining industry. He has been an exploration geologist, management consultant, mineral appraiser, M&A advisor, investor relations expert, and mine financier. Mr. Silver was a founder, CEO and Chairman of International Royalty Corporation and participated in building the world's largest mining private equity firm as a portfolio manager. Through his work with the University of Arizona's colleges of Engineering and Science and the Lowell Institute for Mineral Resources, Mr. Silver's mentorship and support of education have contributed to the careers of countless mining industry professionals. Advocacy for women's involvement at all levels of the mining industry is of particular importance for Mr. Silver, who has supported the advancement of women's rights and education in mining throughout his career. He is a member of the U.S. National Mining Hall of Fame and will be inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame in May 2023 , making him one of only three people to hold both honours.

About Nova

Nova is a royalty company focused on providing investors with exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. Nova has assembled a portfolio of royalties on a significant proportion of the next generation of major copper projects located in 1 st -tier jurisdictions, providing investors exposure to some of the most critical resource assets for the clean energy transition. These projects are being advanced by the world's premier mining companies, which include First Quantum, Lundin, Hudbay, Anglo American and Glencore, among others. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the trading symbol "NOVRF".

ON BEHALF OF Nova Royalty CORP.,

(signed) "Alex Tsukernik"
President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future board contributions, the Company evolving into a premier copper and nickel royalty company and induction into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame. Forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Nova to control or predict, that may cause Nova's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 29, 2022 and other filings available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Nova Royalty Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/13/c6284.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Slave Lake Zinc Corp. Announces Shares for Debt Transactions

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. Announces Shares for Debt Transactions

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) ("Slave Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has issued an aggregate of 2,617,710 common shares ("Debt Shares") to certain of its directors and the Company's chief financial officer (the "Creditors") in exchange for the cancellation of the aggregate of $261,771 of fees and expenses owing. The Debt Shares are being issued at $0.10 per Debt Share, which is above the closing market price of the common shares of the Company as listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") on February 9, 2023, being $0.095, in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Unlocking Australia’s Next Rare Earths Discovery

Exploration Target Confirmed At Green River Lithium Project

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Drilling at the Emily Manganese Project, Minnesota, USA

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Commences Key Extension Maiden Drill Program

Battery Metals Investing

ACME Lithium Commences Phase 2 Sampling Program at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada Utilizing ASTERRA's Satellite-Based Technology

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Stakes Badlands Lithium Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Stakes Crystal Lithium Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada

×