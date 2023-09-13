Bold Ventures Mobilizes Crew to Burchell and Provides Update

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Forum Intersects 2.25% U3O8 over 11.1 Metres on the Thelon Basin Uranium Project

White Gold Corp. Intersects Broad Zones of Near Surface Gold Mineralization including 3.38 g/t Au over 53 m at Betty Ford Target, and 1.4 g/t Gold over 58.4 m at Vertigo Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

Barksdale Receives Positive Court Ruling

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Extension of Warrants

New Option Agreement Signed For Vanadium Processing Plant Land

Marvel JV Partner Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Moose Mountain" Project, Identifies Lithium and Multiple Rare Earth Element Anomalies

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Forum Energy Metals

FMC:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp.

BRO:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

2023 EV Outlook (Updated for Q3)

2023 Agriculture Investor Outlook (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Bold Ventures Mobilizes Crew to Burchell and Provides Update

Bold Ventures Mobilizes Crew to Burchell and Provides Update

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized a prospecting crew to the Burchell Battery and Precious Metals Project in the Shebandowan Belt west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The goal for this phase of work is to prospect and sample various locations that have not been accessed by Bold's exploration team to date. In addition, the crew is prospecting and sampling known airborne VTEM and Aerodat anomaly locations that have been interpreted from historical surveys (see Bold press release dated March 6, 2023). The 2006 Geotech Ltd. Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey and the 1991 Ontario Geological Survey regional airborne Aerodat Mag-EM (Magnetic-Electromagnetic) survey both indicate the presence of significant conductors recommended for follow-up work. Conductors associated with the Hermia Lake copper showing along the western portion of the property and the area trending to the northeast were identified. For a review of this project, visit the Burchell Battery and Precious Metals Project

The Company has reached an agreement with the Optionors of the Burchell claim group to extend the first anniversary cash payment of $60,000, the work expenditure of $200,000 and the share payment of 300,000 common shares of Bold to May 1, 2024. In exchange for this accommodation Bold will issue 300,000 common shares to the vendors, subject to regulatory approval.

Traxxin Gold Project

The Company has completed the first phase of drilling at the Traxxin claim group. The program produced what management believes is the most important drill intersection to date from over thirty drill holes. Hole BV-21-04 encountered 3.6 g/t Au over 12.3 m below the previous drilling at the Main Zone. A 10 km geophysical survey to track the Main Zone structure to the north is planned for early 2024. Based on these results a phase 2 drilling program will be developed to extend the Main Zone to the northeast and at depth.

Bold has satisfied the share payments and exploration expenditures called for in the Traxxin Gold Project option agreement (see Bold press release dated August 24, 2020. In order to complete the acquisition of a 100% interest in the claims, a final cash payment of $60,000 has been reduced to $40,000 cash and the payment date is extended to August 23, 2024. In return for this extension and reduction of the cash payment due, Bold will make a one-time payment of 700,000 common shares of Bold to the vendor, subject to regulatory approval.

Farwell Copper-Gold Project

Work on the Farwell claim group has identified a series of electromagnetic and magnetic anomalies that are near drill ready. A closely spaced, high resolution airborne magnetic survey will complete the work necessary to finalize the drill targeting. The initial phase of drilling will focus on the Farwell Sulphide Zone (see Bold press release dated April 18, 2023).

The Company is pleased to report that it has come to terms with the vendors of the Farwell claims to extend the third anniversary date calling for a cash payment of $50,000, work expenditures of $480,000 and a share payment of 400,000 common shares of Bold to May 1, 2024. In exchange for this amendment the Company will issue 400,000 common shares of Bold, subject to regulatory approval.

All shares to be issued will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance.

Koper Lake Project

Bold owns a 10% carried interest (through to production) in the Black Horse Chromite NI 43-101 Inferred Resource of 85.9 Mt grading 34.5% Cr2O3 at a cut-off of 20% Cr2O3 (KWG Resources Inc., NI 43-101 Technical Report, Aubut 2015). Additionally, Bold owns a 40% working interest in all other metals found within the Koper Lake claims and has the right to earn up to an 80% working interest in all other metals. Bold has the Right of First Refusal on a 1% NSR covering all metals found within the claim group.

There has been recent news from the Ring of Fire.

The environmental assessment process for all-weather road access to the Ring of Fire is being developed as three proposed road projects: the Northern Road link, the Marten Falls Community Access Road and the Webeque Supply Road. Information and progress regarding these projects may be accessed via the links provided on Bold's Critical and Battery Minerals page.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr).

The technical and scientific disclosures in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Gerald D. White, B.Sc., P.Geo., a qualified person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

"David B Graham"
David Graham
President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Bold Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/783520/bold-ventures-mobilizes-crew-to-burchell-and-provides-update

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bold VenturesBOL:CATSXV:BOLBase Metals Investing
BOL:CA
Bold Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Bold Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Bold Ventures (TSXV:BOL)

Bold Ventures


Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") announces the closing of its non-brokered private placement (see Bold press releases dated June 1, 2023 and July 6, 2023). The Company placed 513,000 FT Units and 383,333 WC Units for total proceeds of $64,339.98. The proceeds from the sale of the WC Units will be used for working capital and administration. The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used to explore Bold's properties

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement, Extends Offering, and Enters into New Contract with Investing News Network

Bold Ventures Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement, Extends Offering, and Enters into New Contract with Investing News Network

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the second closing of its non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 working capital units ("WC Units") and up to 8,000,000 flow through qualified units ("FT Units"). The WC units are priced at $0.06 per WC Unit. Each WC Unit is comprised of a share and a warrant. Each warrant and $0.10 can acquire an additional common share of Bold and may be exercised for a period of two years after which the warrant expires. Each FT Unit is priced at $0.08. Each FT Unit consists of a share and one-half warrant. A full warrant and $0.12 can acquire an additional common share for a period of two years after which the warrant expires. Proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 working capital units ("WC Units") and up to 8,000,000 flow through qualified units ("FT Units"). The WC units are priced at $0.06 per WC Unit. Each WC Unit is comprised of a share and a warrant. Each warrant and $0.10 can acquire an additional common share of Bold and may be exercised for a period of two years after which the warrant expires. Each FT Unit is priced at $0.08. Each FT Unit consists of a share and one-half warrant. A full warrant and $0.12 can acquire an additional common share for a period of two years after which the warrant expires. Proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Provides Update at Koper Lake

Bold Ventures Provides Update at Koper Lake

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to provide the following update to Bold's Koper Lake Project located in the Ring of Fire area of the James Bay Lowlands region of Northern Ontario

On February 24, 2023, KWG Resources Inc. announced the completion of a magnetotelluric survey over portions of the Black Horse Chromite deposit located in the Ring of Fire area, James Bay region of northern Ontario. Preliminary results of the magnetotelluric survey indicated that the two target areas, 1 km (Target 1) and 4 km (Target 2) northeast of the Black Horse Deposit, have …. "clearly distinguished the ultramafic host rock, known as the Ring of Fire intrusion, from the enclosing country rock. This permits the results from the two target areas to be interpreted with confidence." (see Bold press release dated March 6, 2023 and KWG press release dated February 24, 2023).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Issues Shares for Payment of Services by Investing News Network

Bold Ventures Issues Shares for Payment of Services by Investing News Network

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") wishes to announce that, further to its press release of November 1, 2022, it has agreed to issue 109,091 common shares of the Company to Dig Media Inc., dba Investing News Network ("INN") in settlement of advertising services provided by INN to the Company pursuant to the Advertising Campaign Agreement dated October 31, 2022 for the period ending January 31, 2023 at a price of $0.11 per share, subject to regulatory approval

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios-Copperhead Option Discovers Highly Prospective Intrusions on the Red Line Claims Project, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Romios-Copperhead Option Discovers Highly Prospective Intrusions on the Red Line Claims Project, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios") and Copperhead Resources Inc. ("Copperhead") are pleased to report that they have discovered three highly prospective intrusions on the Red Line claims in the mineral rich Golden Triangle area of NW British Columbia. These intrusions include 2 areas of K-feldspar porphyritic syenite similar to one of the key units found at the giant Galore Creek porphyry Cu-Au deposit owned by Teck and Newmont.

Romios' VP of Exploration, Mr. John Biczok, P. Geo, commented, "The 2023 exploration program on the Red Line claims has made a very important step forward by discovering what appears to be the same type of intrusive rocks that are associated with the alkalic porphyry Cu-Au-Ag deposits of this region, as well as large areas of the epidote and pyritic alteration typically found in the outer shells around such mineralization. We are looking forward to exploring these exciting targets during the next phase of the field work."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Shareholders Exercised 7,039,520 Warrants for Total Proceeds of $1,055,928

Trailbreaker Shareholders Exercised 7,039,520 Warrants for Total Proceeds of $1,055,928

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") on August 2, 2023, gave 30 days' notice to warrant holders that it was exercising the Warrant Acceleration Provision for warrants issued on March 6, 2023, pursuant to its $0.12 Flow-Through Unit and $0.10 Non-Flow-Through Unit Private Placement Financings. The Warrant Expiry Date was accelerated from March 6, 2026 to September 3, 2023.

7,039,520 of the 7,320,000 warrants with the exercising price at $0.15 issued were exercised for gross proceeds to the Company of $1,055,928.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Announces New Director Adding Mining Development and Corporate Strength

Fireweed Announces New Director Adding Mining Development and Corporate Strength

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick (Paddy) G. Downey to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Downey has over 40 years of international experience in the resource industry, including mine operations, development and construction. Mr. Downey is currently CEO of Orezone Gold where he has overseen the successful financing, construction, and operation of the Bomboré mine in Burkina Faso. He has held the position of President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Elgin Mining Inc., Aura Minerals Inc. and previously Viceroy Exploration Ltd. before its acquisition by Yamana Gold Inc. in 2006. He has held numerous senior engineering positions at several large-scale global gold mining operations and has also held operating positions at several mining projects in Northern Canada. Mr. Downey was a member of the boards of Claude Resources and Dalradian Resources before their recent successful acquisitions and a member of the Board of Victoria Gold during the development stage of Eagle Gold Mine in the Yukon Territory. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Hon.) degree in Engineering from Queen's University.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Resources Files Exploitation Licence Application for the IBW Project

Emerita Resources Files Exploitation Licence Application for the IBW Project

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) announces that through its wholly-owned Spanish subsidiary, Emerita Resources España S.L.U., it has submitted an application to the "Delegación Territorial de Energía y Minas in Huelva province, Junta de Andalucia" (the " Junta ") for an exploitation licence (the " Exploitation Licence ") for Emerita's wholly-owned Iberian Belt West project (" IBW " or the " Project ").

The Exploitation Licence in Spain, when granted, has a 30-year term and can be extended for two subsequent 30-year periods.   Under Spanish regulations, in support of its Exploitation License application, Emerita has 3 months to submit certain additional documentation to supplement the application for the Exploitation Licence including an environmental impact study and mining plan.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pampa Metals Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM FSE:FIRA OTCQX®:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that it has issued 9,000,000 post-consolidated units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit under the Non-Brokered Private Placement offering (the "Offering") detailed in an August 10, 2023 news release for gross proceeds of $450,000. Each Unit consists of one fully paid common share and one purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.075 for a period of 3 years after the closing of the Offering

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid total cash commissions of $5,950, issued 404,600 finder's warrants and 285,600 finder's shares. Each finder's warrant is exercisable into a common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.075 for a period of 3 years from the date of closing of the Offering.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER INTERSECTS 0.90% COPPER EQUIVALENT OVER 66.1 METRES IN INITIAL DRILL HOLES FROM ITS ONGOING EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BC

VIZSLA COPPER INTERSECTS 0.90% COPPER EQUIVALENT OVER 66.1 METRES IN INITIAL DRILL HOLES FROM ITS ONGOING EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BC

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to report initial assay results from its summer core drilling program at the Woodjam copper-gold project (the " Woodjam Project " or " Woodjam ") in south-central BC.

HIGHLIGHTS

Drill holes SE23-101 and 102 at the Southeast zone intersected broad intervals of consistent copper mineralization confirming strong grade continuity in key areas of the deposit.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Bold Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

TomaGold Corporation Receives Approval for Option of Chibougamau Independent's West Block and LOI on East Block

Greenlane Renewables Unveils Compelling Sector-Focused Product Lines

VICTORY ENGAGED IN PROPERTY SALE AND JOINT VENTURE EXPLORATIONS

TomaGold provide further details on recent announcement to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

TomaGold Corporation Receives Approval for Option of Chibougamau Independent's West Block and LOI on East Block

Precious Metals Investing

TomaGold provide further details on recent announcement to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

Precious Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Exchange Under Symbol GGA1

Resource Investing

Airborne Magnetic And Radiometric Survey Begins At WSP

Resource Investing

Data Sharing Agreement With Santos

Uranium Investing

GTI Enters Into At-The-Market Finance Facility

Gold Investing

Investor Education: Gold and Silver Stock Evaluation with Expert Don Hansen

×