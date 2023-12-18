Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

The Fed Left Rates Unchanged — What Happened to the Gold Price?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2024

Top Stories This Week: Gold Gets Post-Fed Boost, Uranium Import Ban Gains Traction

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

TNC Green-Lights Cloncurry Copper Project Mining Restart Plan (Great Australia Mine and Wallace North)

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

South Star to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on December 14th at 2pm ET

Galan’s Hombre Muerto West on Track for Lithium Production in 2025

Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Spartan Resources

SPR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Bold Ventures Provides Year End Project Overview

Bold Ventures Provides Year End Project Overview

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSX.V:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") wishes one and all a very Merry Christmas and Holiday season! All the best to you and yours in 2024

We are pleased to provide the following projects overview with highlights.

Farwell Battery and Precious Metals Project (Cu, Zn, Pb, Au, Ag):

Between 2019 and 2023 Bold carried out data compilation, multiple prospecting and sampling programs, a ground geophysical test survey and a modern airborne VTEM electromagnetic (EM) and magnetic (Mag) survey. Of particular note is an interpretation and comparison of the 2022 property scale VTEM EM and Mag survey with the 1987 Ontario Geological Survey (OGS) Dighem regional airborne EM and Mag survey. The results indicate that the location of the historical drilling in the Farwell Sulphide Zone (FSZ) does not compare well with the location of the modern 2022 survey anomalies within the same vicinity. The historical drill intersections at the Bibis Copper Prospect (1.5% Cu over 5.2 m) and the Burex Copper Occurrence (massive sulphides over 10.7 m); (Bennett and Thurston 1977) did not appear to adequately test the conductor locations identified in the 2022 survey. The location of the 2022 VTEM anomalies provide a more accurate basis for drill targets to test and explain the conductors that may represent copper bearing massive sulphides. Six diamond drill holes are recommended to test the various conductive anomalies. This report is available on the Bold website here.

An interpretation of the Farwell property geology and geophysics in context with the regional scale geophysics and geology indicates the presence of a Mag low anomaly, indicative of a NW- SE oriented fault system crossing the Farwell claim group. The structure appears to extend to the southeast and intersects with Wesdome Gold Mines Mishi open pit gold deposit located approximately 6 km to the southeast. Wesdome produced gold from the Mishi pit as recently as 2021. The Mag low may represent a structural conduit for the remobilization and emplacement of gold mineralization. A high resolution airborne Mag survey is planned to provide enhanced detail of the interpreted structure. The survey will have the added benefit of better locating and orienting the battery metal drill targets located proximal to the Mag low and in the vicinity of the Farwell Sulphide Zone (FSZ). A planned drill program will follow the high-resolution Mag survey.

The Traxxin Gold Project (Au):

In 2020 and 2021 Bold carried out multiple prospecting, sampling, stripping and channel sampling programs on the Traxxin Gold Property. Stripping at the north end of the Main Zone indicates that additional sub-parallel shear zones may be present.

Stripping, mapping, sampling and drilling at the south end of the Main Zone indicates lower grade gold mineralization between it and the Teardrop Zone (2.65 g/t Au over 1 m and .21 g/t over 42 m) (Sims 2019) within a more structurally complex geological setting. Additional geological and geophysical work in the southern portion of the claim group is recommended.

Bold completed four diamond drill holes in 2021 to test the Main Zone gold system at depth. The results confirmed the presence of gold mineralization in all four drill holes. Hole BV-21-04 located at the north end of the Main Zone, intersected 3.6 g/t Au over 12.3 m (including 6.13 g/t Au over 4.9 m) at a vertical depth of approximately 150 m in the deepest drill hole to date. A geophysical survey is recommended to accurately trace the gold bearing structure to the north, where it remains open, and to determine if any new sub-parallel shear zones exist. It is anticipated this would take place just before the next drill program.

The Burchell Battery and Precious Metals Project (Cu, Zn, Ni, Au, Ag, Mo):

In 2006 a VTEM airborne electromagnetic (EM) and magnetic (Mag) survey was carried out over the western portion of the Burchell claim group. In 2017 a NI 43-101 property report was completed (NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Burchell Lake Property, Northwestern Ontario Thunder Bay Mining District NTS Sheet 52B/10SE, Prepared by Ike A. Osmani, M.Sc., P.Geo.). A recent interpretation and comparison of the 2006 VTEM survey with an historical Aerodat regional airborne EM and Mag survey (OGS 1991), has indicated that a VTEM survey covering the east side of the claim group is recommended. This survey will provide the most up to date geophysical data upon which to base subsequent exploration work.

A prospecting and sampling program was carried out in September of this year (2023). A bedrock grab sample collected within a magnetic-high area along the main access road in the south-central portion of the property, returned 0.11% Cu and 0.15% Ni. A number of samples are pending receipt. Several locations were recommended for potential stripping and sampling. This work also provided valuable knowledge concerning the property geology.

Koper Lake Project in the Ring of Fire

In September of 2022 Bold's JV partner at the Koper Lake Project, Canada Chrome Corporation, acquired a 50% interest in the Koper Lake claim group from Fancamp Exploration for $34.5M via a secured convertible promissory note in the principal amount of C$34.5 million (for complete terms of the transaction see KWG press release dated September 1, 2022).

Bold has vested a 10% carried interest (to production) in the Black Horse Chromite NI 43-101 Inferred resource of 85.9 M tonnes of 34.5% Cr2O3 at a cutoff grade of 20% (KWG Website 2023). Bold also has a 40% working interest in all other metals found within the claims. Bold also has a Right of First Refusal on a 1% Net Smelter Return Royalty covering all metals produced from the property

The Ring of Fire access and infrastructure development continues within the environmental permitting process. The two closest First Nations are acting as proponents for the all-weather access and supply roads. Information about Bold's Ring of Fire projects, the Ring of Fire infrastructure development and various critical mineral articles can be accessed on the Bold Critical and Battery Minerals page.

The technical and scientific disclosures in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Gerald D. White, B.Sc., P.Geo., a qualified person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr).

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Battery, Critical and Precious Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa areas of northwestern Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

"David B Graham"
David Graham
President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE:Bold Ventures Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bold VenturesBOL:CATSXV:BOLBase Metals Investing
BOL:CA
Bold Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Bold Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Bold Ventures (TSXV:BOL)

Bold Ventures


Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Completes Work at Burchell Copper Gold Project and Reports on AGM

Bold Ventures Completes Work at Burchell Copper Gold Project and Reports on AGM

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 16­­­­­­, 2023 /Bold Ventures Inc. (BOL:TSX.V) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that its exploration crew has recently completed prospecting and sampling work at the Burchell Copper and Gold Project. The basis for this work was established by a review of the historical work found within and around the Burchell claim group. The program was carried out through the month of September.

The 2006 Geotech Ltd. Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey and the 1991 Ontario Geological Survey regional airborne Aerodat Mag-EM (Magnetic-Electromagnetic) survey carried out over the Burchell property both indicate the presence of significant conductors recommended for follow-up work. The VTEM survey which only covers the west side of the property, contains greater detail with a clearer signal, greater depth penetration and closer line spacing than the "regional" survey with the Aerodat system. The Aerodat survey covers the claims at wider line spacing and consequently, provides less detailed information. (see Bold press release dated March 6, 2023) here.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Receives Traxxin Exploration Permit - Provides Further Disclosure of Amendments to Farwell and Burchell Property Option Agreements and Agrees to Issue Shares for Services

Bold Ventures Receives Traxxin Exploration Permit - Provides Further Disclosure of Amendments to Farwell and Burchell Property Option Agreements and Agrees to Issue Shares for Services

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 3­­­­­­, 2023 /Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") announces that it has received a new exploration permit to allow for future work at the Traxxin Gold Project. Following on to the original permit that was issued in September 2020, this permit expires in September of 2026 and anticipates line cutting, geophysical surveys, sampling and diamond drilling.

About the Traxxin Gold Project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Mobilizes Crew to Burchell and Provides Update

Bold Ventures Mobilizes Crew to Burchell and Provides Update

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized a prospecting crew to the Burchell Battery and Precious Metals Project in the Shebandowan Belt west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The goal for this phase of work is to prospect and sample various locations that have not been accessed by Bold's exploration team to date. In addition, the crew is prospecting and sampling known airborne VTEM and Aerodat anomaly locations that have been interpreted from historical surveys (see Bold press release dated March 6, 2023). The 2006 Geotech Ltd. Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey and the 1991 Ontario Geological Survey regional airborne Aerodat Mag-EM (Magnetic-Electromagnetic) survey both indicate the presence of significant conductors recommended for follow-up work. Conductors associated with the Hermia Lake copper showing along the western portion of the property and the area trending to the northeast were identified. For a review of this project, visit the Burchell Battery and Precious Metals Project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") announces the closing of its non-brokered private placement (see Bold press releases dated June 1, 2023 and July 6, 2023). The Company placed 513,000 FT Units and 383,333 WC Units for total proceeds of $64,339.98. The proceeds from the sale of the WC Units will be used for working capital and administration. The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used to explore Bold's properties

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement, Extends Offering, and Enters into New Contract with Investing News Network

Bold Ventures Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement, Extends Offering, and Enters into New Contract with Investing News Network

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the second closing of its non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 working capital units ("WC Units") and up to 8,000,000 flow through qualified units ("FT Units"). The WC units are priced at $0.06 per WC Unit. Each WC Unit is comprised of a share and a warrant. Each warrant and $0.10 can acquire an additional common share of Bold and may be exercised for a period of two years after which the warrant expires. Each FT Unit is priced at $0.08. Each FT Unit consists of a share and one-half warrant. A full warrant and $0.12 can acquire an additional common share for a period of two years after which the warrant expires. Proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Closes Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Closes Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of December 7, 2023, it has closed its previously announced fully subscribed non-brokered private placement ("Private Placement") issuing an aggregate of 3,041,397 flow-through shares of the Company (the "FT Shares", and each, a "FT Share") at a price of $0.29 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $882,005.

Each FT Share constitutes a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and the gross proceeds of the Private Placement will be used by the Company for exploration and related programs, which qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" and "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures", as such terms are defined in the Tax Act, in connection with Interra's projects in British Columbia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Tinka Provides Ayawilca Project Update

Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV:TK)(BVL:TK)(OTCQB:TKRFF) is pleased to provide an update on the Company's exploration and development activities at its 100%-owned Ayawilca project ("Ayawilca" or the "Project") in central Peru

Key Highlights for 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Receives Environmental Impact Statement Approval for its Esperanza Porphyry Cu-Mo Project in Southern Perú

Forte Minerals Receives Environmental Impact Statement Approval for its Esperanza Porphyry Cu-Mo Project in Southern Perú

(NewsDirect)

Forte Minerals Corp . ( " Forte " or the " Company " ) ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) is pleased to announce receipt of the Environmental Impact Statement (" DIA ") approval for its 100% owned Esperanza porphyry Cu-Mo project (" Esperanza ") located in the department of Arequipa, in Southern Perú. The Company is delighted to be awarded the DIA approval by the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines (" MINEM ") after more than two years of environmental baseline studies, archeological assessments, social engagement, and government processing. The DIA is an extensive environmental authorization that enables the Company to drill up to 40 platforms over a 5-year timeline. The final drill permit will be delivered by MINEM upon completion of the prior consultation process (Consulta Previa) with the local indigenous communities.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Receives $2,155,794 from Exercise of Warrants from Major Shareholders

Canadian North Resources Receives $2,155,794 from Exercise of Warrants from Major Shareholders

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that KRE Development Co. Ltd ("KRE"), the biggest shareholder of the Company has elected to exercise their warrants. KRE is an investment company registered in Ontario, Canada, owned by two Directors of the Company.

KRE exercised 1,437,196 share purchase warrants (each a "Warrant" to purchase one share at $1.50) for aggregate proceeds of $2,155,794. Warrants were issued in connection with the Company's offering of units completed prior to listing. The balance of the outstanding warrants are exercisable until December 29, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Announces Soil Sample Results at the Texas Springs Nevada Lithium Project Showing Average Lithium Grades of 2010 ppm

Grid Battery Metals Announces Soil Sample Results at the Texas Springs Nevada Lithium Project Showing Average Lithium Grades of 2010 ppm

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - December 14, 2023 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) announces the completed soil sample results from the first phase of its fall exploration program at its Texas Springs Property near Elko Nevada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Engages Omni8 to Provide Media Services

Grid Battery Metals Engages Omni8 to Provide Media Services

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the " Company " or " Grid Battery ") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) announces that it has engaged the services of Omni8 Communications Inc. DBA Omni8 Global ("Omni8"), a content focused digital marketing agency out of Vancouver, BC, to increase investor awareness and interest in the Company as well as attracting new investors through various online platforms and a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Bold Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS DEFINES MULTIPLE NEW GOLD TARGETS AT THE GLENFINE PROJECT, VICTORIA

Electric Royalties Announces Appointment of New Director

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Drilling at Lowney-Lac Edouard in Quebec, Targeting Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Mineralization

Appia Announces Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Electric Royalties Announces Appointment of New Director

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Drilling at Lowney-Lac Edouard in Quebec, Targeting Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Mineralization

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Announces Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Unveils a New Website to Better Present Project Milestones and Company Information

Energy Investing

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES OPTION AGREEMENT FOR THE MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Evolution Announces Second Joint Well Encountered Helium; Completion and Testing to Proceed

×