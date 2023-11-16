Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Bold Ventures Completes Work at Burchell Copper Gold Project and Reports on AGM

Bold Ventures Completes Work at Burchell Copper Gold Project and Reports on AGM

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 16­­­­­­, 2023 /Bold Ventures Inc. (BOL:TSX.V) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that its exploration crew has recently completed prospecting and sampling work at the Burchell Copper and Gold Project. The basis for this work was established by a review of the historical work found within and around the Burchell claim group. The program was carried out through the month of September.

The 2006 Geotech Ltd. Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey and the 1991 Ontario Geological Survey regional airborne Aerodat Mag-EM (Magnetic-Electromagnetic) survey carried out over the Burchell property both indicate the presence of significant conductors recommended for follow-up work. The VTEM survey which only covers the west side of the property, contains greater detail with a clearer signal, greater depth penetration and closer line spacing than the "regional" survey with the Aerodat system. The Aerodat survey covers the claims at wider line spacing and consequently, provides less detailed information. (see Bold press release dated March 6, 2023) here.

During this program 103 grab samples were collected, with most assays still pending. However, the results from 8 grab samples have been received. They ranged in values from 1.9 ppm Copper (Cu) up to 1130 ppm Cu (0.11% Cu) and 2.1 ppm Nickel (Ni) up to 1480 ppm Ni (0.15% Ni). This may indicate the presence of a magmatic Ni-Cu-PGM mineralized system in the vicinity (PGM analysis is pending on these samples). Sampling of sheared felsic volcanic rocks along one of the VTEM conductor axis in the north-central portion of the property, returned 2.38 g/t Gold (Au).

The area extending to the northeast, along trend from the Hermia Lake copper showing and locations within the central and eastern part of the claim group were sampled. This phase of work has confirmed that additional electromagnetic and magnetic surveys are recommended to complete the geophysical survey coverage of the claim group. The east side of the property has seen very little exploration work. To understand what this means for the mineral potential of the project, please visit the Burchell Battery and Precious Metals Project.

Bold Ventures AGM

At Bold's Annual General Meeting held on October 26, 2023, shareholders overwhelmingly approved all matters in the Notice of Meeting (99.78 % support) including the adoption of the 2023 Incentive Stock Option Plan (the "2023 SOP"). The 2023 SOP was appended to the Management Information Circular (the "Information Circular") dated September 6, 2023 as Schedule "D", a copy of which was filed on sedarplus.com on September 26, 2023. All changes to the 2015 Stock Option Plan made pursuant to the 2023 SOP are set out in a black-lined version of the 2023 SOP appended as Schedule "E" to the Information Circular. The Company wishes to bring to the attention of shareholders the following amendments. The 2023 SOP requires that the Company obtain disinterested shareholder approval of any decrease in the exercise price of or extensions to any stock options granted to individuals that are insiders at the time of the proposed amendment. In addition, the 2023 SOP clarifies the fact that any option that has an expiry date that occurs within ten (10) Business Days from the end of a Blackout Period shall not be extended and shall expire if unexercised by the original expiry date.

In other news, The Northern Ontario Business Magazine recently published an article of interest concerning the Ring of Fire development. You may access this article here.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Gerald D. White, B.Sc., P. Geo., a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr).

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

"David B Graham"
David Graham
President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Bold Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/803950/bold-ventures-completes-work-at-burchell-copper-gold-project-and-reports-on-agm

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bold VenturesBOL:CATSXV:BOLBase Metals Investing
BOL:CA
Bold Ventures
Bold Ventures (TSXV:BOL)

Bold Ventures


Bold Ventures Receives Traxxin Exploration Permit - Provides Further Disclosure of Amendments to Farwell and Burchell Property Option Agreements and Agrees to Issue Shares for Services

Bold Ventures Receives Traxxin Exploration Permit - Provides Further Disclosure of Amendments to Farwell and Burchell Property Option Agreements and Agrees to Issue Shares for Services

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 3­­­­­­, 2023 /Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") announces that it has received a new exploration permit to allow for future work at the Traxxin Gold Project. Following on to the original permit that was issued in September 2020, this permit expires in September of 2026 and anticipates line cutting, geophysical surveys, sampling and diamond drilling.

About the Traxxin Gold Project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Mobilizes Crew to Burchell and Provides Update

Bold Ventures Mobilizes Crew to Burchell and Provides Update

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized a prospecting crew to the Burchell Battery and Precious Metals Project in the Shebandowan Belt west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The goal for this phase of work is to prospect and sample various locations that have not been accessed by Bold's exploration team to date. In addition, the crew is prospecting and sampling known airborne VTEM and Aerodat anomaly locations that have been interpreted from historical surveys (see Bold press release dated March 6, 2023). The 2006 Geotech Ltd. Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey and the 1991 Ontario Geological Survey regional airborne Aerodat Mag-EM (Magnetic-Electromagnetic) survey both indicate the presence of significant conductors recommended for follow-up work. Conductors associated with the Hermia Lake copper showing along the western portion of the property and the area trending to the northeast were identified. For a review of this project, visit the Burchell Battery and Precious Metals Project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") announces the closing of its non-brokered private placement (see Bold press releases dated June 1, 2023 and July 6, 2023). The Company placed 513,000 FT Units and 383,333 WC Units for total proceeds of $64,339.98. The proceeds from the sale of the WC Units will be used for working capital and administration. The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used to explore Bold's properties

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement, Extends Offering, and Enters into New Contract with Investing News Network

Bold Ventures Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement, Extends Offering, and Enters into New Contract with Investing News Network

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the second closing of its non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 working capital units ("WC Units") and up to 8,000,000 flow through qualified units ("FT Units"). The WC units are priced at $0.06 per WC Unit. Each WC Unit is comprised of a share and a warrant. Each warrant and $0.10 can acquire an additional common share of Bold and may be exercised for a period of two years after which the warrant expires. Each FT Unit is priced at $0.08. Each FT Unit consists of a share and one-half warrant. A full warrant and $0.12 can acquire an additional common share for a period of two years after which the warrant expires. Proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 working capital units ("WC Units") and up to 8,000,000 flow through qualified units ("FT Units"). The WC units are priced at $0.06 per WC Unit. Each WC Unit is comprised of a share and a warrant. Each warrant and $0.10 can acquire an additional common share of Bold and may be exercised for a period of two years after which the warrant expires. Each FT Unit is priced at $0.08. Each FT Unit consists of a share and one-half warrant. A full warrant and $0.12 can acquire an additional common share for a period of two years after which the warrant expires. Proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lumina Gold Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on November 15, 2023 in Vancouver (the "Meeting"). Lumina's shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the Meeting, including:

  1. Electing each of Marshall Koval, Lyle Braaten , Donald Shumka , Michael Steinmann , Stephen Stow and Heye Daun as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year;
  2. Appointing auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to set their remuneration; and
  3. Approving Lumina's new omnibus equity compensation plan.

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador . In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador . Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Identifies Drill Targets at the Gayna Project, NWT

Fireweed Identifies Drill Targets at the Gayna Project, NWT

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to announce the results of the 2023 geophysical survey on its Gayna Project (zinc-lead-silver-gallium-germanium) ("Gayna" or "the Project") in the Northwest Territories, Canada (Map 1).

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty Receives Initial Advance under Second Tranche of Amended Royalty Agreement

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM);(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") reports it has received an initial $2 million royalty investment under the second tranche investment of the Company's royalty agreement dated July 26, 2022 (the "Royalty Agreement'). The Company and the royalty investor ("the Royalty Holder") have also agreed to amend the terms of the Royalty Agreement ("the Amendment") in order to increase flexibility of payment installments and to extend the original July 25, 2024 expiration date. All currency figures are U.S. dollars

Under the Revised Agreement, the Royalty Holder receives the right to fund the second $12 million tranche in six equal installments of $2 million each ("Additional Payment Installment"), with the right to receive approximately 0.33% of the payable gold production and 1% of the payable silver production from the Pebble Project per Additional Payment Installment made (representing 1/6 of the aggregate royalty under the second tranche). The Company received the first $2 million upon execution of the Amendment.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up To $1,000,000 and Amendment to Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of Up To $300,000

1844 Announces Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up To $1,000,000 and Amendment to Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of Up To $300,000

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces amendments to the terms of its (i) non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Non-FT Unit) previously announced on April 12, June 9, July 20 and September 23, 2023 (the "Non-FT Unit Offering") and (ii) non-brokered private placement of flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") previously announced on September 23, 2023 (the "FT Unit Offering" and, together with the Non-FT Unit Offering, the "Offerings").

Pursuant to the amended terms of the Non-FT Unit Offering, the Company will issue up to 50,000,000 Non-FT Units at a price of $0.02 per Non-FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each Non-FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Non-FT Unit Warrant"). Each whole Non-FT Unit Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one non-flow-through Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Non-FT Unit Offering. 1844 intends to use the net proceeds from the Non-FT Unit Offering in connection with its option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project, for exploration on the Hawk Ridge Project and for general corporate purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Provides Update on Company Activities

Trailbreaker Resources Provides Update on Company Activities

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to provide a company update on exploration activities during the 2023 field season, and on our continued efforts to build shareholder value.

2023 was an active year for Trailbreaker, with work conducted across a wide array of our projects. Work included the filing of an NI 43-101 technical report on the Atsutla project, optioning out of a portion of the Eagle Lake property, drill testing on the Eakin Creek project, conducting surface exploration at the Golden Sable and Castle Rock projects, and conducting a site visit at the Sheldon project. As well, the technical team was bolstered by the appointment of a new position of Vice President of Exploration. Work towards permitting of projects in order to conduct drill testing is ongoing. As well, the technical team is actively engaged in conducting project generation to bring new highly prospective properties into the Trailbreaker portfolio. Trailbreaker intends to carry the momentum from this year's activities into 2024, and to continue to build on the 2023 exploration successes.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold: Invitation to Deutsche Goldmesse

Lumina Gold (TSXV: LUM), Lumina Gold, a large scale gold-copper developer, will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall Conference, which will take place on November 24 and 25 at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Lumina Gold management team will be taking meetings throughout the day, and will also present at 14:15 CET on November 25th to an audience of European investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures
