Adrian Day: Gold Below US$4,000 — Buy Stocks Now or Wait?
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Adrian Day of Adrian Day Asset Management also shares his positive outlook for copper, oil and uranium.
Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, shares his thoughts on gold, saying while he's optimistic long term, the price could still fall further.
"When do we jump in? You know, if I didn't own a single gold stock today, I would certainly be looking to buy (this) week. But if I've already got a pretty good position, I would just want to wait to see how low this goes — and it may well go to US$3,600 (per ounce)," he said.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.