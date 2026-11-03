Video

Adrian Day: Gold Below US$4,000 — Buy Stocks Now or Wait?play icon
Gold Investing

Adrian Day: Gold Below US$4,000 — Buy Stocks Now or Wait?

Charlotte McLeod
Written by Charlotte McLeod
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio
Nov 03, 2026 08:55PM

Adrian Day of Adrian Day Asset Management also shares his positive outlook for copper, oil and uranium.

Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, shares his thoughts on gold, saying while he's optimistic long term, the price could still fall further.

"When do we jump in? You know, if I didn't own a single gold stock today, I would certainly be looking to buy (this) week. But if I've already got a pretty good position, I would just want to wait to see how low this goes — and it may well go to US$3,600 (per ounce)," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

John Feneck, gold bars.
Gold Investing

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Midterms — Price Impact as US Votes

Lobo Tiggre, uranium periodic symbol.
Uranium Investing

Lobo Tiggre: Silver vs. Uranium — My Top Pick for 2027

Craig Hemke, gold and silver bars.
Gold Investing

Craig Hemke: Gold, Silver — Stack on Weakness, "Ultimate Game Changer" Ahead

Trinity Silver CEO Thomas Wood.
Silver Investing

Trinity Silver Shares Drilling Updates at Nueva Chañarcillo and El Nevado Projects in Chile

Prince Silver CEO Derek Iwanaka.
Silver Investing

Prince Silver: Maiden Resource Estimate in 2027, Manganese Upside

Lahontan Gold founder and CEO Kimberly Ann.
Gold Investing

Lahontan Gold Targets 2027 Production Restart at Santa Fe in Nevada

Up next

Tavi Costa: Gold Price Takes a Hit — 3 Reasons Why, What's Nextplay icon
Gold Investing

Tavi Costa: Gold Price Takes a Hit — 3 Reasons Why, What's Next

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodNov 02, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Tavi Costa, CEO of Azuria Capital, weighs in on recent price declines in gold and silver, emphasizing that bottoming is a process that won't happen immediately.

In his view, that setup makes the metals more appealing than copper, which has held onto its gains.

"I think that the catch-up trade for those two commodities is much more attractive," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Dana Samuelson, silver bars.play icon
Gold Investing

Dana Samuelson: Gold, Silver Prices Drop — Next Support Levels to Watch

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodNov 02, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Last week silver and gold fell below US$50 per ounce and US$4,000 per ounce, respectively, and Dana Samuelson president of American Gold Exchange, believes the bottom may not yet be in.

Speaking a day before those declines, he said lower prices are an economic signal to watch.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Craig Tindale, mining truck. play icon
Gold Investing

Craig Tindale: Gold's New Era — Prepare Now for System Reset

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodOct 22, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Private investor and Substack newsletter writer Craig Tindale shares his thoughts on recent and potential future actions from the US Department of the Treasury, explaining their impact on the bond market, national debt and ultimately the gold sector.

"I think we're heading into a very significant change in US treasuries, in gold, in international debt, in the value of the dollar — just about everything we can imagine," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Chris Vermeulen, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Chris Vermeulen: Gold Price to US$3,100? "Epic" Chance to Buy Ahead

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodOct 21, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, shares his outlook for gold and silver, saying the precious metals have entered a bear market.

In his view, gold could fall as low as US$3,100 per ounce as this downtrend plays out — however, after that he expects a dramatic turnaround.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

justin huhn, uranium periodic symbolplay icon
Uranium Investing

Justin Huhn: Uranium Bottoming? Signals Lining Up, My Strategy Now

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodOct 19, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Justin Huhn, editor and founder of Uranium Insider, shares his thoughts on the state of the uranium market, outlining key supply, demand and price developments.

He also weighs in on sentiment, saying sector negativity is part of why he sees a strong buying opportunity for investors right now.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Latest News

More News