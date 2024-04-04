Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Bold Ventures Presenting at the 2024 Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase

Bold Ventures Presenting at the 2024 Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting an update of the Company's projects at the Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase on April 23, 2024. Located in Thunder Bay, the Exploration Showcase focuses on Northwestern Ontario exploration activities. Bold's discussion will center on its gold and critical minerals properties. Bold's exploration work on these projects over the past three years has positioned them for multiple drill programs

Having focused on critical and precious metals, Bold's management believes that these commodities offer the best opportunities while navigating the future of mineral exploration.

Over time, the makeup of electric vehicle batteries will evolve and employ various technologies and combinations of battery metals. Copper, which has an existing long term historical market supported by a spot price on the London Metal Exchange, is one metal that will be utilized in the vast majority of these applications. The recent upward trend in gold can only be described as robust. Bold's Management and Technical Team has been exploring for gold and battery metals for decades! Combined with our legacy projects in the Ring of Fire the coming years hold substantial promise.

News from the Ring of Fire

Recent news from the Ring of Fire can be reviewed via the links on our Critical and Battery Minerals page found within the investors section of our website.

The environmental assessment process for all-weather road access to the Ring of Fire continues to proceed as three proposed road projects: The Northern Road Link, The Marten Falls Community Access Road and The Webeque Supply Road. Recent information and progress regarding these projects may be accessed via the links provided on Bold's Critical and Battery Minerals page.

Bold's Koper Lake Project is located in the Ring of Fire. The Company owns a 10% carried interest (through to production) in the Black Horse Chromite NI 43-101 Inferred Resource (the Black Horse) of 85.9 Mt grading 34.5% Cr2O3 at a cut-off of 20% Cr2O3 (KWG Resources Inc., NI 43-101 Technical Report, Aubut 2015). Bold also owns a 40% working interest in all other metals found within the Koper Lake claims and has a Right of First Refusal on a 1% NSR covering all metals found within the claim group.

The Black Horse is contiguous with the Blackbird Chromite deposits owned by Wyloo Metals (formerly Noront Resources Inc.). The Koper Lake claims are located approximately 300 m from their Eagle's Nest Ni-Cu Massive Sulphide Deposit that is in the permit acquisition stage. Chromite, nickel and copper are critical minerals that will play an important role in the electrification plans for Ontario and the rest of North America. The Company is encouraged by these ongoing developments in this emerging, critical minerals mining camp.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold Critical and Battery Minerals page.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Gerald D. White, B.Sc., P. Geo., a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Battery, Critical and precious Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and base metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

"David B Graham"
David Graham
President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE:Bold Ventures Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bold VenturesBOL:CATSXV:BOLBase Metals Investing
BOL:CA
Bold Ventures
Bold Ventures (TSXV:BOL)

Bold Ventures


Bold Ventures Provides Year End Project Overview

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSX.V:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") wishes one and all a very Merry Christmas and Holiday season! All the best to you and yours in 2024

We are pleased to provide the following projects overview with highlights.

Bold Ventures Completes Work at Burchell Copper Gold Project and Reports on AGM

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 16­­­­­­, 2023 /Bold Ventures Inc. (BOL:TSX.V) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that its exploration crew has recently completed prospecting and sampling work at the Burchell Copper and Gold Project. The basis for this work was established by a review of the historical work found within and around the Burchell claim group. The program was carried out through the month of September.

The 2006 Geotech Ltd. Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey and the 1991 Ontario Geological Survey regional airborne Aerodat Mag-EM (Magnetic-Electromagnetic) survey carried out over the Burchell property both indicate the presence of significant conductors recommended for follow-up work. The VTEM survey which only covers the west side of the property, contains greater detail with a clearer signal, greater depth penetration and closer line spacing than the "regional" survey with the Aerodat system. The Aerodat survey covers the claims at wider line spacing and consequently, provides less detailed information. (see Bold press release dated March 6, 2023) here.

Bold Ventures Receives Traxxin Exploration Permit - Provides Further Disclosure of Amendments to Farwell and Burchell Property Option Agreements and Agrees to Issue Shares for Services

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 3­­­­­­, 2023 /Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") announces that it has received a new exploration permit to allow for future work at the Traxxin Gold Project. Following on to the original permit that was issued in September 2020, this permit expires in September of 2026 and anticipates line cutting, geophysical surveys, sampling and diamond drilling.

About the Traxxin Gold Project

Bold Ventures Mobilizes Crew to Burchell and Provides Update

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized a prospecting crew to the Burchell Battery and Precious Metals Project in the Shebandowan Belt west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The goal for this phase of work is to prospect and sample various locations that have not been accessed by Bold's exploration team to date. In addition, the crew is prospecting and sampling known airborne VTEM and Aerodat anomaly locations that have been interpreted from historical surveys (see Bold press release dated March 6, 2023). The 2006 Geotech Ltd. Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey and the 1991 Ontario Geological Survey regional airborne Aerodat Mag-EM (Magnetic-Electromagnetic) survey both indicate the presence of significant conductors recommended for follow-up work. Conductors associated with the Hermia Lake copper showing along the western portion of the property and the area trending to the northeast were identified. For a review of this project, visit the Burchell Battery and Precious Metals Project

Bold Ventures Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") announces the closing of its non-brokered private placement (see Bold press releases dated June 1, 2023 and July 6, 2023). The Company placed 513,000 FT Units and 383,333 WC Units for total proceeds of $64,339.98. The proceeds from the sale of the WC Units will be used for working capital and administration. The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used to explore Bold's properties

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

FPX Nickel Establishes Technical Advisory Committee with Representatives from Strategic Investors

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the creation of a Technical Advisory Committee (" TAC ") to provide guidance to FPX's management regarding the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ") in central British Columbia .

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

The TAC includes representatives of FPX's three strategic investors, each holding an approximate 9.9% interest in the Company's issued and outstanding shares – Sumitomo Metal Mining, Outokumpu Oyj, and the confidential corporate strategic investor first announced in November 2022 .

The TAC will benefit from the contribution of members from each of the strategic investors with diverse experience covering mineral exploration, mine project development and operations, sustainability and external relations. The group will review project materials and meet with FPX management on a quarterly basis to address risks and opportunities pertaining to the development of Baptiste. Consistent with the terms of the Company's investor rights agreements with each of its three strategic investors, the mandate of the TAC is strictly of an advisory nature; decisions regarding the Project will be subject to the sole determination of FPX's management and board of directors.

"We are grateful for the engagement of our three strategic investors in supporting the development of Baptiste," commented Martin Turenne , FPX's President and CEO. "Each of the three strategic investors brings unique technical capabilities, collectively covering the key aspects of mining, processing and downstream nickel consumption in the stainless steel and electric vehicle battery supply chains. The FPX management team looks forward to benefiting from this technical collaboration as we continue to advance Baptiste."

Market Maker Services

On March 1, 2024 , FPX retained PI Financial Corp. (" PI ") to provide market-making services in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSX-V ") Policies. As disclosed in the Company's March 1, 2024 news release, in consideration of the Market Making Services, the Company is paying PI a monthly fee for a minimum term of three months. For additional clarity, the agreement provides an initial term of 12 months, which after three months may be terminated by the Company upon 30 days' written notice‎. After the initial 12-month term, the agreement continues on a month-to-month basis for an unspecified period. As of March 1, 2024 , PI did not have any interest, directly or indirectly in FPX or its securities, and did not possess any right to acquire such interest.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of the Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/04/c5838.html

Canadian North Resources Inc. Provides an Update on its Metallurgical Testing Programs at the Ferguson Lake Project

Highlights

  • Successful metallurgical flotation tests indicate potential for three valuable concentrates: copper, nickel, and PGMs
  • Results based on diverse mineralized materials within Ferguson Lake Project's NI 43-101 Mineral Resource
  • Promising outlook for low-capital cost development option
  • Underscores significant milestone in project advancement

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("CNRI" or "the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to report encouraging results from its series of flotation bench tests of various domains of mineralized samples obtained from its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project ("Ferguson Lake Project") in Nunavut, Canada which were conducted during 2023. The program and results are built upon metallurgical testing that completed by the Company in 2016.

Grid Battery Exploration Team begins work on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - March 28, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2) is pleased announce that our 2024 Exploration Program has officially started on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project. The 2024 Exploration Program will begin with a Magnetotelluric (MT) geophysics survey performed by the KLM Geoscience ("KLM") as overseen by Grid's Qualified Professional, Mr. Steven McMillin P.G..

Ramp Metals Provides Exploration Update and Announces Drilling Campaign

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's exploration activities, including a drilling program at its flagship Rottenstone SW property.

Key Highlights

1844 Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844"), is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Unit"). At closing, the Company issued 14,117,500 Units at a price of $0.02 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $282,350 (the "Unit Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 36 months following closing of the Unit Offering.

Osisko Metals Grants Stock Options

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) wishes to announce that the Company's Board of Directors have approved the grant of incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,935,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. Grants are subject to a three-year vesting period and a five-year term at an exercise price of $0.155 per share.

About Osisko Metals

Bold Ventures
