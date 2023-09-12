Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Trailbreaker Shareholders Exercised 7,039,520 Warrants for Total Proceeds of $1,055,928

Trailbreaker Shareholders Exercised 7,039,520 Warrants for Total Proceeds of $1,055,928

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") on August 2, 2023, gave 30 days' notice to warrant holders that it was exercising the Warrant Acceleration Provision for warrants issued on March 6, 2023, pursuant to its $0.12 Flow-Through Unit and $0.10 Non-Flow-Through Unit Private Placement Financings. The Warrant Expiry Date was accelerated from March 6, 2026 to September 3, 2023.

7,039,520 of the 7,320,000 warrants with the exercising price at $0.15 issued were exercised for gross proceeds to the Company of $1,055,928.

The proceeds of the warrant exercises will be used to advance the Company's various exploration projects, and for working capital purposes.

Message from the President

"I appreciate the confidence and continued support of Trailbreaker's shareholders, Thank you."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Daithi Mac Gearailt
President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd.
650 W. Georgia Street, #2110
Vancouver, British Columbia
Canada, V6B 4N8

Telephone:          604 681 1820
Facsimile:            604 681 1864

https://www.TrailbreakerResources.com
https://twitter.com/TrailbreakerLtd.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Trailbreaker Resources Intersects Gold Mineralization in All Drillholes From Maiden Drill Program at Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Intersects Gold Mineralization in All Drillholes From Maiden Drill Program at Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce drill results from the recent 2,039-m first-pass diamond drill program at the Eakin Creek gold property in south-central British Columbia (BC) (see June 29, 2023 news release ). Drilling returned gold-bearing intervals in all eleven drillholes, and successfully identified a bedrock source of the surface geochemical anomalies. Additional drilling is recommended in order to expand the known zones of mineralization.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Consolidates Castle Rock Property, Northern Vancouver Island

Trailbreaker Resources Consolidates Castle Rock Property, Northern Vancouver Island

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has consolidated the Castle Rock property on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia (BC).

The property was initially acquired through claim staking, then expanded through a partnership with Cazador Resources Ltd. ("Cazador") in January, 2023 (see January 20, 2023 news release ). Trailbreaker has now signed an agreement with Cazador which provides Trailbreaker with the option to own 100% of the 3,108-hectre (ha) Castle Rock property.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Adds Intrusion Related Sheldon Property Located in the Tombstone Gold Belt - Yukon

Trailbreaker Resources Adds Intrusion Related Sheldon Property Located in the Tombstone Gold Belt - Yukon

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has now added the 919-hectare (ha) Sheldon property, located in central Yukon, as part of its robust property portfolio.

The Sheldon property covers a "Reduced Intrusion Related Gold System" (RIRGS), located within the Tombstone Gold Belt of the Selwyn Basin. The Tombstone Belt is host to gold (Au)-bearing prospects and deposits including: Snowline Gold's Valley discovery (e.g. 410.0 m @ 1.89 g/t Au) 1 ; Kinross Gold's Fort Knox mine (10 million ounces of gold, including past production) 2 and Victoria Gold's Eagle mine (4.3 million ounces of gold) 3 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Mobilizes to Golden Sable Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Mobilizes to Golden Sable Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized to the Golden Sable property in south-central British Columbia (BC) for its 2023 surficial exploration program. Efforts will be focused on extending the known 3-kilometre-long gold-in-soil anomaly that remains open to the southeast (see Figure 1 and May 29, 2023 news release ).

The 2,568-hectare Golden Sable property is located 75 km northeast of Kamloops, BC, and 20 km south of Bridge Lake, BC. It is easily accessible via Highway 24 and the Bonaparte Forest Service Road. Golden Sable comprises two claim blocks, the Golden Sable (GS) East and GS West blocks, which are spaced 1.7 kilometres apart. The blocks are separated by ground held by a third party (see Figure 2).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Completes Maiden Drill Program at Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Completes Maiden Drill Program at Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the maiden diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Eakin Creek gold property in south-central British Columbia (BC).

The drill program consisted of 2,039 metres (of a planned 2,000 metres) across eleven diamond drill holes. Drilling commenced on May 24 th , 2023 and was completed by June 20 th , 2023. The drill holes covered 750 metres of strike length and 800 metres across strike (see Figure 1). The NQ-sized drill core was logged and split on-site by Trailbreaker personnel and sent to Bureau Veritas in Vancouver, BC for analysis.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Announces New Director Adding Mining Development and Corporate Strength

Fireweed Announces New Director Adding Mining Development and Corporate Strength

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick (Paddy) G. Downey to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Downey has over 40 years of international experience in the resource industry, including mine operations, development and construction. Mr. Downey is currently CEO of Orezone Gold where he has overseen the successful financing, construction, and operation of the Bomboré mine in Burkina Faso. He has held the position of President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Elgin Mining Inc., Aura Minerals Inc. and previously Viceroy Exploration Ltd. before its acquisition by Yamana Gold Inc. in 2006. He has held numerous senior engineering positions at several large-scale global gold mining operations and has also held operating positions at several mining projects in Northern Canada. Mr. Downey was a member of the boards of Claude Resources and Dalradian Resources before their recent successful acquisitions and a member of the Board of Victoria Gold during the development stage of Eagle Gold Mine in the Yukon Territory. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Hon.) degree in Engineering from Queen's University.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Resources Files Exploitation Licence Application for the IBW Project

Emerita Resources Files Exploitation Licence Application for the IBW Project

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) announces that through its wholly-owned Spanish subsidiary, Emerita Resources España S.L.U., it has submitted an application to the "Delegación Territorial de Energía y Minas in Huelva province, Junta de Andalucia" (the " Junta ") for an exploitation licence (the " Exploitation Licence ") for Emerita's wholly-owned Iberian Belt West project (" IBW " or the " Project ").

The Exploitation Licence in Spain, when granted, has a 30-year term and can be extended for two subsequent 30-year periods.   Under Spanish regulations, in support of its Exploitation License application, Emerita has 3 months to submit certain additional documentation to supplement the application for the Exploitation Licence including an environmental impact study and mining plan.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pampa Metals Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM FSE:FIRA OTCQX®:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that it has issued 9,000,000 post-consolidated units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit under the Non-Brokered Private Placement offering (the "Offering") detailed in an August 10, 2023 news release for gross proceeds of $450,000. Each Unit consists of one fully paid common share and one purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.075 for a period of 3 years after the closing of the Offering

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid total cash commissions of $5,950, issued 404,600 finder's warrants and 285,600 finder's shares. Each finder's warrant is exercisable into a common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.075 for a period of 3 years from the date of closing of the Offering.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER INTERSECTS 0.90% COPPER EQUIVALENT OVER 66.1 METRES IN INITIAL DRILL HOLES FROM ITS ONGOING EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BC

VIZSLA COPPER INTERSECTS 0.90% COPPER EQUIVALENT OVER 66.1 METRES IN INITIAL DRILL HOLES FROM ITS ONGOING EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BC

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to report initial assay results from its summer core drilling program at the Woodjam copper-gold project (the " Woodjam Project " or " Woodjam ") in south-central BC.

HIGHLIGHTS

Drill holes SE23-101 and 102 at the Southeast zone intersected broad intervals of consistent copper mineralization confirming strong grade continuity in key areas of the deposit.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: Independent Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment Filed

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM; NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") advises that further to its September 5, 2023 news release, the independent technical report: Pebble Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Alaska, United States of America, effective date August 21, 2023 has been filed on sedarplus.ca

The report is also available via the homepage on the Company website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Tres Marias Drilling Results

Interra Copper Announces Tres Marias Drilling Results

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") The Company provides the following summary of its exploration and drilling activities at its 16,080 Ha Tres Marías Copper Project ("Tres Marías" or the "Project"), located approximately 18 km southwest of the city of Calama in the Antofagasta Region of Chile. The Phase 1 drilling program was completed in June 2023.

Six (6) RC holes totalling 1,896 meters were completed and processed chip samples were sent to ALS Global in Santiago for analysis. This drilling represents testing of the first target and roughly 1/5th of the initially planned exploration program, which was planned to consist of a total of 10,500 m of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling across three target areas within 16,080 ha of contiguous concessions. The objective of the program is to test a number of targets identified to date, utilizing reprocessed historical airborne ZTEM and 3D inversion of this airborne data, a 504 km UAV high-resolution magnetic survey, and a 29 line-km GDAS 3D induced polarization survey completed by Alto Verde Copper.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Announces Expansion of Ursa Property, Acquisition of Polaris and Eclipse Uranium Exploration Properties in the Athabasca Basin Region, Saskatchewan

Beyond Lithium Provides Exploration Update at Multiple Lithium Projects

VVC - Extension of Series AG Warrants

Precious Metals Investing

Blackwolf Completes Acquisition of Optimum Ventures; Andrew Bowering Joins the Board of Directors

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources Announces Expansion of Ursa Property, Acquisition of Polaris and Eclipse Uranium Exploration Properties in the Athabasca Basin Region, Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Lithium Provides Exploration Update at Multiple Lithium Projects

Oil and Gas Investing

VVC - Extension of Series AG Warrants

Copper Investing

Forum Intersects 2.25% U3O8 over 11.1 Metres on the Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Precious Metals Investing

Alma Gold Provides Corporate Update

Battery Metals Investing

Critical Elements Lithium increases its confidence in Rose Project Growth as New Discoveries Expand Known Pegmatite Swarm

×